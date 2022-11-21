Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaimuki Superette

409 Reviews

$$

3458 Waialae Avenue

Honolulu, HI 96816

Order Again

Popular Items

Hapa Fried Rice
Oyako Donburrito
Soft Scrambled Sammie

Specialties

Hapa Fried Rice

$12.50

$12.50

Portuguese Sausage, Avocado, Sesame Namul, Pickled Green Papaya, and Two Poached Eggs

Soft Scrambled Sammie

$7.00

$7.00

Eggs, Cheese, Tomato Chutney on a Bollilo Roll

Oyako Donburrito

$12.00

$12.00

Dashi-steamed Chicken and Eggs, Pickled Mushrooms, and Hapa Rice wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Tomato-Shiso Relish

Avocado Toast

$11.00

$11.00

On Breadshop Sourdough Toast with Tomato Chutney, Pea Shoots, and Inamona Dukkah (nut/spice blend)

Coconut Chia Seed Pudding

$6.00

$6.00

Fresh Fruit, Granola, Bee Pollen, & Honey

Akamai Bowl

$11.50

$11.50

A breakfast salad of MA’O organic lettuces, Smoked Fish, Roots, Avocado, and a Poached Egg

Fresh Baked Goodies

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

$2.00
Coconut Butter Mochi

$2.00Out of stock

$2.00Out of stock
Cream Scones of the Day

$2.50

$2.50

Call for today's flavors

Banana Bread

$2.00

$2.00
Kapakahi Bread Pudding

$2.50

$2.50

with Brown Sugar Vanilla Cream

Sides

Uncured Bacon (4 Strips)

$5.00

Seared Fresh Fish (3 oz.)

$6.00

Avocado

$3.00

Toast / Butter /Jam

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Two Scoop Hapa Rice

$2.50

Egg

$1.75

Side Salad

$4.00

Organic Ma'o Greens with Superette Vinaigrette

Breakfast Sausage

$5.00Out of stock

House made sausage from local meat!

Housemade Beverages

Grilled Lemon Lemonade

$3.00

$3.00

Our famous lemonade made with fresh squeezed grilled lemons and local honey.

Cans/Bottles

VYBES

$8.99

$8.99

CBD beverages made with 25mg Hemp CBD isolate, the purest most potent form of CBD, so you actually feel it.

ShakaTea

$3.75

$3.75

Hawaiian Mamaki Tea - Sustainably grown and brewed in Hawaii with zero calories, carbs, or sugar.

Coconut Water

$3.00

$3.00

Vita Coco Hydrating Coconut Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16oz Bottle

$5.00

$5.00
San Pellegrino Flavored Sodas

$2.00

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00Out of stock

11.15 oz bottle

Mexican sodas

$2.50Out of stock

355 ml

Coffee/Tea

Iced Black Tea

$2.25

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Our Signature "Town Blend" by Honolulu Coffee Company

Cold Brew

$2.50

Our signature "Town Blend" by Honolulu Coffee Company

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$4.25Out of stock

Two shots of Caffe Luxxe Espresso served Hot or Cold with your choice of Milk.

Americano

Americano

$3.25Out of stock

Two Shots of Caffe Luxxe Espresso served Hot or Cold with water.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25Out of stock

Two shots of Caffe Luxxe Espresso with your choice of steamed milk foam.

Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$4.50Out of stock

Two shots of Caffe Luxxe Espresso served Hot or Cold with Gourmet Chocolate and your choice of Milk.

Red Eye

$5.50Out of stock

Two shots of Caffe Luxxe Espresso poured over our Signature Coffee served Hot or Cold.

Hot Tea

$3.00

Flat White

$4.25Out of stock

2 shots of Caffe Luxxe Espresso served with microfoam made from your choice milk.

Espresso (double shot)

$3.25

Superette Canned Goods

Waiwi & Tahitian Vanilla Bean Jam

$6.99Out of stock

Local Strawberry Guava & Tahitian Vanilla Bean Jam. Made in Kaimuki, Hawaii.

Picked Small Kine Farms Mushrooms

$9.99Out of stock

Japanese-style Pickled Local Mushrooms. Made in Kaimuki.

Dill Pickled Starfruit

$7.99Out of stock

Local Starfruit Dill Pickle. Made in Kaimuki.

Pickled Green Papaya

$7.99Out of stock

Our signature Green-Papaya Pickle. Made in Kaimuki.

Starfruit Jam

$6.99Out of stock

Local Starfruit Jam. Made in Kaimuki

Superette Online Store

Handmade Masks!

$10.00Out of stock

$10.00Out of stock

Reversible, adjustable, and reusable cloth masks made in Kaimuki by Spanky. Each is one of a kind. Come in to pick your pattern!

Kahumana Supplements

$10.00

$10.00
Trim Magazine

$10.00

$10.00
Superette Bamboo Straw Set

$7.99Out of stock

$7.99Out of stock

Superette Straw, Case, and Cleaner

Adobololo Hot Sauce

$9.99

$9.99

Hawaiian Hot Sauce!

Kleen Kanteen

$30.00Out of stock

$30.00Out of stock

Plastic Free Hawaii Reusable Water Bottle

Offal Good: Cooking from the Heart, with Guts

$40.00

$40.00

Award Winning Chef, Chris Cosentino's beautiful cook book.

'Ohi: How to Gather and Arrange Hawaii's Flora

$22.00Out of stock

$22.00Out of stock

Hawaii's Mariko Reed and Tamara Rigney's beautiful book about bringing Hawaii's Flora into your home.

Pineapple Vinegar

$15.00Out of stock

$15.00Out of stock

Made on Oahu by Vintage Vinegars.

Indigenous Soap

$7.50

$7.50
Keep it Kaimuki Sticker

$7.00Out of stock

$7.00Out of stock
Keep it Kaimuki Tote

$25.00Out of stock

$25.00Out of stock
Stream 2 Sea Sunscreen

$16.95Out of stock

$16.95Out of stock
Stream 2 Sea Sunscreen Tinted

$17.65Out of stock

$17.65Out of stock
Surf Wax

$5.00

$5.00
Bee's Cotton Wrap

$20.00Out of stock

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
SEAsonal SANDwiches and SUNdries

Location

3458 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816

Kaimuki Superette image
Kaimuki Superette image

