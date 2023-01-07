- Home
Kairoa Brewing Company University Heights
737 Reviews
$$
4601 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92116
Popular Items
Kairoa Crowlers - to-go only
Three Crowler Special - Buy Two, Get the Third for $5
Buy two crowlers and get the third for only $5! All month long!
Back Paddock - New Zealand Pilsner
Clean, crisp, slightly hop forward with notes of lemon and lime.
Banger Rally Pale Ale
Cheeky Buggah - Belgian Blond
Belgian Blonde - 4.9% Light bodied, subtle spice with notes of light caramel and honey
Rosey Buggah - Fruited Blonde
Tweaky Buggah - Coffee Blonde
Kolsch - Between 2 Ferms
Bready Betty - Vienna Lager
Apricot Rye N Dry - Saison
Rye N Dry - Dry Hopped Saison
Hazy IPA - Gloomy Day Fog
Acid Fog - Double Hazy IPA
Neverending Summer Stout
Sunny Nelson W. Coast IPA
Hazy IPA - Cranberry Pomegranate
Orange Dreamsicle - Berlinerweisse
Passionfruit Berlinerweisse
Wine Bottles
BTL Cult - Cab
BTL Mas Fi - Cava Brut
fine bubbles, complex and structured palate, notes of white flowers and citrus on the nose, with fresh stone fruits and pleasant creamy flavors
BTL J Portugal - Vinho Verde
fresh and elegant aromas, with citrus and floral notes combined with a pronounced minerality and long intense finish. the perfect spring wine!
BTL Ponga - Sauvignon Blanc
Brilliant clarity, vibrant aromas of ripe citrus and tropical fruits, refreshing palate full of white peach and grapefruit, mineral tones and great acid backbone and a deliciously satisfying finish.
BTL Francois Montand Rose'
BTL Sean Minor Pinot Noir
BTL Matua - Rose
BTL - House of Brown Chardonnay
BTL - Borsao Garnacha
BTL - Trapiche Malbec
NYE Cava Bottle
Non-Alcoholics
Apps
Smoked Chook Wings
Chicken Wings - served with side of Ranch
Vegan Mac + Cheese
Housemade Vegan Cheese Sauce (spices, serranos, coconut milk, nutritional yeast), Topped with Panko and Grated 'Parm'.
Hot Chips
twice fried handcut fries, comes with a side of our NZ ketchup
Smoked Barbacoa Lamb Fries
Lamb Barbacoa, lemon-garlic aioli, mint sauce, queso fresco, green onions
Veggie Spring Roll
3 spring rolls - Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrot, Green Onion, Red Cabbage, Mint in Rice Paper Wraps. Served with Peanut Sauce
Salmon Sashimi
Raw thinly sliced salmon, Avocado, Chili Oil, Ponzu, Puff Quinoa, Cilantro, Lime, Radish, Furikake Rice CrackerAvocado, Chili Oil, Ponzu, Crunchy Quinoa, Cilantro, Lime, Radish, Furikake Rice Cracker GF
Bulgogi Fries
gochujang sauce, wasabi aioli, sweet soy marinated mushrooms, furikake, green onions over hot chips
Sausage Rolls
Baked sausage rolls with our tangy mustard and NZ Ketchup
Pork Ribs
Pork Ribs with a spiced glaze and side of tangy slaw
Crispy Brussels
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Bacon, Apple Gastrique, Parmesan
Elote Crab Dip
Lump Crab Meat, Charred Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Old Bay, Franks Red Hot served with Old Bay butter grilled Levain. Garnished with Queso Fresco, Micro Cilantro and Charred Lime Wedge.
Extra Old Bay Bread
Seasonal Cheese Plate
A lush selection of rotating seasonal cheeses, fruits, nuts and honey. Current cheeses are Port Salut, Roquefort, and Bella Copra White Cheddar paired with Smoked Almonds, Fig Jam, House-Made Pickles (Cucumber, Carrots and Cauliflower), Lavash Crackers, Grilled Levain, Dried Golden Raisins, Sliced Pears and Fuji Apples, Grapes, Local Wildflower Honey from Mikolich Farms, Fresh Berries
Salads
Grilled Peach + Prosciutto Salad
Grilled Yellow Peaches, Mixed Greens, Prosciutto, Croutons, Blue Cheese, Micro Basil, Peach Vinaigrette
Poached Pear Salad
Poached Pear and Brown butter Apple Salad - Kale and Radicchio mix, poached pear, sliced fuji apple, goat cheese, pepitas and brown butter apple vinaigrette.
Large Side Salad
Small Side Salad
Bowls
Zoodle Bowl
Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Carrot, Radish, Ginger Sesame Sauce, Fried Shallot, Jalapeno / GF Vegan
Power Bowl
Quinoa, Bulgur, Beets, kale, Beet Pistou, Cucumber Yogurt Sauce, Citrus Vinaigrette
Pesto Risotto Bowl
Hazelnut Pesto, Vegan Bechamel, Blistered Tomatoes, Flash Fried Basil GF
Winter Veggie Bowl
Roasted cauliflower florets and carrots. Served over beet chickpea puree. Topped with chimichurri, dukkah, vegan citrus whipped goat, micro cilantro and purple radish
Entrees
Kairoa Burger
Cheddar, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion Marmalade, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad
Vegan Burger
"Cheddar", Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion Marmalade, Garlic "Aioli", Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad
Holy Ghost Sando
Tangy mustard slaw, pickled red onion, Brioche Bun, pickles Holy Ghost Pepper Aioli Can make hotter with housemade chili oil!
Vegan Holy Ghost
Crispy Furikake Panko "Chicken", Carrots, Creamy Wasabi Slaw, Kiwi Serrano Chutney, on Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad
Fish N Chips
Fried Rockfish, Sweet and Tangy Mustard Slaw, Hot Chips, Tartar Sauce, NZ Ketchup, Lemon
Lamb Tacos
Three Lamb Barbacoa, Mint Sauce, Chimichurri, Queso Fresco, White Onion, Micro Cilantro, on Corn Tortillas with a side of refried beans and queso fresco.
Lamb Lollipops
Rosemary Marinated Grilled Lamb. Served over parmesan gnocchi and a beer butter sage sauce. Garnished with Citrus dressed frisee.
Chicken Akaroa
Flattened out Thighs rolled in chicken skin, stuffed with creamed kale. Served over garlic mash potatoes,roasted carrots, and balsamic sauce. Garnished with crispy prosciutto.
Mince Meat Pie
Mince meat, cheddar and gouda pie. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted seasonal veggies
Sd Ranch
Sd Garlic Aioli
Sd Blue Cheese Dress
Sd of Buffalo
Sd of Malt Vinegar
Sd of Mayo
Sd of Yellow Mustard
Sd of Tartar Sauce
Sd Avocado Aioli
Sd of Kiwi Serrano Hot Sauce
Sd of Thai Peanut Sauce
Sd Nz Ketchup
Sd Wasabi Mayo
Sd Onion Marmalade
SD avocado
SAUCE PLATE
Ranch Vegan Garlic Aioli NZ Ketchup Kiwi Serrano Hot Sauce Peanut Sauce
Desserts
Chocolate Ganache Tart
Spiced Carrot Roll
Roll Carrot cake with a white chocolate cream filling served on top of a carrot-orange sauce. Garnished with candied bacon, chopped pistachios, whip cream
Manuka Moon Truffle Box
4 Chocolate Truffles made with Manuka Honey, Hazelnut, and Ecuadorian Cacao sourced from Maya Moon Cacao for our collaboration beer.
New Zealand Cookie Box
New Zealand Cookie Box is back! Featuring 12 cookies, with 4 assorted traditional NZ recipes. Grab a box for your next holiday party. - Afghans - Peanut Brownies - Anzac Biscuits - Chocolate Chip Biscuits
Sunday Brunch
Banana Chocolate Bread Pudding
Vegan Salsa Rojo Chilaquiles
Gardein tinga, salsa rojo, ranchero beans, avocado, lime ‘crema’, vegan pepperjack cheese, fried house tortilla chips V+ GF
Chicken Tinga Chilaquiles
shredded chicken tinga, poached egg, salsa rojo, ranchero beans, avocado, lime crema, cotija cheese, fried house tortilla chips
Vegan Avocado Toast
Avocado, cherry tomatoes, radish, dill, fennel, citrus dressing, toasted vegan brioche. Served with a side salad.
Chicken + Biscuits
crispy fried chicken, homemade cheddar jalapeno biscuit, lamb sausage gravy, caramelized onions, side salad
Cured Salmon Toast
salt cured salmon, hard boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, fennel, radish, dill, citrus dressing, toasted vegan brioche, side salad
Earl Grey Toad Toast
Brioche Toast with gruyere cheese, earl grey, avocado, and a poached egg in the center. Arugula citrus salad and a balsamic drizzle
Shrimp + Grits
Grilled shrimp, shallots, kale, garlic, on top of creamy grits with poached egg.
Cheddar Bisq Side + Blueberry Butter
Side of Brioche + Honey Butter
Poached Egg
Side of Bacon
K Bready Betty - Vienna Lager
K Banger Rally Pale
Football Rolls and Gravy
Sunday Special: In-house dining, downstairs during Sunday games only. Sausage Rolls with house-made sausage gravy on the side for dipping or drizzling.
Football Poutine
Sunday Special: In-house dining, downstairs during Sunday football games only. House-made hot chips smothered in house-made brown lamb gravy and cheddar cheese.
Dog Menu
Sweater Weather Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout
OUR FOUR ROSES BOURBON BARREL-AGED STOUT INFUSED WITH A HOUSEMADE BLEND OF HOLIDAY SPICES. 500ML Bottle. Available for PickUp anytime after 4pm on 11/23.
Nanerhammer Banana Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout
Not your Grandma's Banana Bread Stout! Aged in Four Roses Bourbon Barrels for TWO years and blended with vanilla, walnut and banana to make this seasonal sipper.
Manuka Moon Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout
Collab with Maya Moon Organic Cacao Company. Four Roses barrel aged stout with organic Ecuadorian cacoa, Manuka honey, and hazelnut - 500ML Bottle Also available with Box of 4 Truffles from Maya Moon Organic Cacao Company.
3 Pack - Manuka Moon, Sweater Weather, Nanerhammer
Manuka Moon Truffle Box
4 Chocolate Truffles made with Manuka Honey, Hazelnut, and Ecuadorian Cacao sourced from Maya Moon Cacao for our collaboration beer.
New Zealand Cookie Box
New Zealand Cookie Box is back! Featuring 12 cookies, with 4 assorted traditional NZ recipes. Grab a box for your next holiday party. - Afghans - Peanut Brownies - Anzac Biscuits - Chocolate Chip Biscuits
Manuka Moon Truffle Box
4 Chocolate Truffles made with Manuka Honey, Hazelnut, and Ecuadorian Cacao sourced from Maya Moon Cacao for our collaboration beer.
Mint Palm Tee - Unisex
Teal Basic UH Tee - Unisex
Blue Camp Tee - Unisex
Mint UH Sign Dog Tee - Unisex
Grey Pocket Tee
Tri-blend, vintage looking women's gray crew neck tee.
Black Sheeps Head Tee - UNISEX
Our super soft black cotton uni-sex tee with a gray sheep on front, and gray logo on back!
OG Teardrop Logo
OG basic print, white on soft black unisex tee. Small white logo on front right breast.
Ron Swanson Glass
Script 5oz Taster Glass
Sweetheart Glassware
Sheep Glassware Pilsner
Anniversary Glassware
Our beautiful 16oz kolsch glasses. Blue ink with a gold rim.
Sheep Glassware Munique
16oz Pint with our adorable sheep design by Shelby Ling.
White Teardrop Pilsner
Blue Teardrop Logo Glassware
Gray Roll Up Park Blanket
Gray fleece-like blanket with roll-up flap with a front slip pocket with a carrying handle. Blanket Size: 52" x 48"
Thank You Tote
Blue Dogbowl
2 for $16 Glassware
Buy any combination of 2 glasses for $16
Sticker Pack - Classic
Sticker Pack - Uni Heights
Sticker Pack - Kia Ora
Circ - Beige Double Heart
Circ - Navy/Red Heart Sticker
Circ - Cloud Sticker
Circ - Sheep - Black Holographic
Circ - Sheep - Orange/Peach
Circ - Sheep - Blue Holographic
Rect - Red Font
Rect - University Heights - Mint
Rect - University Heights - Teal
Teardrop Sticker - Red
Teardrop Sticker - Blue/White
Teardrop Sticker - Rainbow
Cutout - Green Sticker
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are a family-owned New Zealand Brew Pub located in the heart of University Heights in San Diego! We have a breezy tasting room with large windows on the first floor and a rooftop patio with semi-private event space upstairs.
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116