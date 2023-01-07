Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Kairoa Brewing Company University Heights

737 Reviews

$$

4601 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92116

Popular Items

Power Bowl
Fish N Chips
Bulgogi Fries

Kairoa Crowlers - to-go only

Three Crowler Special - Buy Two, Get the Third for $5

Three Crowler Special - Buy Two, Get the Third for $5

Buy two crowlers and get the third for only $5! All month long!

Back Paddock - New Zealand Pilsner

Back Paddock - New Zealand Pilsner

$12.10

Clean, crisp, slightly hop forward with notes of lemon and lime.

Banger Rally Pale Ale
$14.10

$14.10
Cheeky Buggah - Belgian Blond

Cheeky Buggah - Belgian Blond

$12.10

Belgian Blonde - 4.9% Light bodied, subtle spice with notes of light caramel and honey

Rosey Buggah - Fruited Blonde
$14.10

$14.10

Tweaky Buggah - Coffee Blonde
$14.10

$14.10

Kolsch - Between 2 Ferms
$14.10

$14.10

Bready Betty - Vienna Lager
$12.10

$12.10

Apricot Rye N Dry - Saison
$14.10

$14.10

Rye N Dry - Dry Hopped Saison
$14.10

$14.10

Hazy IPA - Gloomy Day Fog
$14.10

$14.10

Acid Fog - Double Hazy IPA
$16.10

$16.10

Neverending Summer Stout
$16.10

$16.10

Sunny Nelson W. Coast IPA
$14.10

$14.10

Hazy IPA - Cranberry Pomegranate
$14.10

$14.10

Orange Dreamsicle - Berlinerweisse
$14.10

$14.10

Passionfruit Berlinerweisse
$14.10

$14.10

Wine Bottles

BTL Cult - Cab
$35.00

$35.00
BTL Mas Fi - Cava Brut

BTL Mas Fi - Cava Brut

$31.00

fine bubbles, complex and structured palate, notes of white flowers and citrus on the nose, with fresh stone fruits and pleasant creamy flavors

BTL J Portugal - Vinho Verde

BTL J Portugal - Vinho Verde

$31.00

fresh and elegant aromas, with citrus and floral notes combined with a pronounced minerality and long intense finish. the perfect spring wine!

BTL Ponga - Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Ponga - Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Brilliant clarity, vibrant aromas of ripe citrus and tropical fruits, refreshing palate full of white peach and grapefruit, mineral tones and great acid backbone and a deliciously satisfying finish.

BTL Francois Montand Rose'
$35.00

$35.00

BTL Sean Minor Pinot Noir
$38.00

$38.00

BTL Matua - Rose
$35.00

$35.00

BTL - House of Brown Chardonnay
$39.00

$39.00

BTL - Borsao Garnacha
$38.00

$38.00

BTL - Trapiche Malbec
$35.00

$35.00

NYE Cava Bottle
$20.00

$20.00

Non-Alcoholics

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Topo Chico (12 oz)
$4.00

$4.00

Soder Water

$2.50

Passionfruit Black Iced Tea
$3.50

$3.50

N/A Blood Moon Soda
$5.50

$5.50

N/A Paloma

$5.50

N/A Auckland
$5.50

$5.50

N/A Strawb Fields
$5.50

$5.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coffee (Drip)
$3.00

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

OJAY - 10oz goblet
$4.00

$4.00

Arnold Auck n/a
$5.00

$5.00

Apps

Smoked Chook Wings

Smoked Chook Wings

$15.00+

Chicken Wings - served with side of Ranch

Vegan Mac + Cheese

Vegan Mac + Cheese

$12.00

Housemade Vegan Cheese Sauce (spices, serranos, coconut milk, nutritional yeast), Topped with Panko and Grated 'Parm'.

Hot Chips

Hot Chips

$8.00+

twice fried handcut fries, comes with a side of our NZ ketchup

Smoked Barbacoa Lamb Fries

Smoked Barbacoa Lamb Fries

$16.00

Lamb Barbacoa, lemon-garlic aioli, mint sauce, queso fresco, green onions

Veggie Spring Roll

Veggie Spring Roll

$12.00

3 spring rolls - Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrot, Green Onion, Red Cabbage, Mint in Rice Paper Wraps. Served with Peanut Sauce

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Raw thinly sliced salmon, Avocado, Chili Oil, Ponzu, Puff Quinoa, Cilantro, Lime, Radish, Furikake Rice CrackerAvocado, Chili Oil, Ponzu, Crunchy Quinoa, Cilantro, Lime, Radish, Furikake Rice Cracker GF

Bulgogi Fries

Bulgogi Fries

$16.00

gochujang sauce, wasabi aioli, sweet soy marinated mushrooms, furikake, green onions over hot chips

Sausage Rolls

Sausage Rolls

$12.00

Baked sausage rolls with our tangy mustard and NZ Ketchup

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$15.00

Pork Ribs with a spiced glaze and side of tangy slaw

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$15.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts, Bacon, Apple Gastrique, Parmesan

Elote Crab Dip

Elote Crab Dip

$16.00

Lump Crab Meat, Charred Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, Old Bay, Franks Red Hot served with Old Bay butter grilled Levain. Garnished with Queso Fresco, Micro Cilantro and Charred Lime Wedge.

Extra Old Bay Bread
$2.00

$2.00
Seasonal Cheese Plate

Seasonal Cheese Plate

$24.50

A lush selection of rotating seasonal cheeses, fruits, nuts and honey. Current cheeses are Port Salut, Roquefort, and Bella Copra White Cheddar paired with Smoked Almonds, Fig Jam, House-Made Pickles (Cucumber, Carrots and Cauliflower), Lavash Crackers, Grilled Levain, Dried Golden Raisins, Sliced Pears and Fuji Apples, Grapes, Local Wildflower Honey from Mikolich Farms, Fresh Berries

Salads

Grilled Peach + Prosciutto Salad

Grilled Peach + Prosciutto Salad

$15.00

Grilled Yellow Peaches, Mixed Greens, Prosciutto, Croutons, Blue Cheese, Micro Basil, Peach Vinaigrette

Poached Pear Salad

Poached Pear Salad

$15.00

Poached Pear and Brown butter Apple Salad - Kale and Radicchio mix, poached pear, sliced fuji apple, goat cheese, pepitas and brown butter apple vinaigrette.

Large Side Salad
$9.00

$9.00

Small Side Salad
$5.00

$5.00

Bowls

Zoodle Bowl

Zoodle Bowl

$15.00

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Carrot, Radish, Ginger Sesame Sauce, Fried Shallot, Jalapeno / GF Vegan

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$15.00

Quinoa, Bulgur, Beets, kale, Beet Pistou, Cucumber Yogurt Sauce, Citrus Vinaigrette

Pesto Risotto Bowl

$15.00

Hazelnut Pesto, Vegan Bechamel, Blistered Tomatoes, Flash Fried Basil GF

Winter Veggie Bowl

Winter Veggie Bowl

$15.00

Roasted cauliflower florets and carrots. Served over beet chickpea puree. Topped with chimichurri, dukkah, vegan citrus whipped goat, micro cilantro and purple radish

Entrees

Kairoa Burger

Kairoa Burger

$17.00

Cheddar, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion Marmalade, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$17.00

"Cheddar", Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion Marmalade, Garlic "Aioli", Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad

Holy Ghost Sando

Holy Ghost Sando

$18.00

Tangy mustard slaw, pickled red onion, Brioche Bun, pickles Holy Ghost Pepper Aioli Can make hotter with housemade chili oil!

Vegan Holy Ghost

$18.00

Crispy Furikake Panko "Chicken", Carrots, Creamy Wasabi Slaw, Kiwi Serrano Chutney, on Brioche Bun With Fries or Side Salad

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Fried Rockfish, Sweet and Tangy Mustard Slaw, Hot Chips, Tartar Sauce, NZ Ketchup, Lemon

Lamb Tacos

Lamb Tacos

$16.50

Three Lamb Barbacoa, Mint Sauce, Chimichurri, Queso Fresco, White Onion, Micro Cilantro, on Corn Tortillas with a side of refried beans and queso fresco.

Lamb Lollipops

Lamb Lollipops

$19.00

Rosemary Marinated Grilled Lamb. Served over parmesan gnocchi and a beer butter sage sauce. Garnished with Citrus dressed frisee.

Chicken Akaroa

Chicken Akaroa

$19.00

Flattened out Thighs rolled in chicken skin, stuffed with creamed kale. Served over garlic mash potatoes,roasted carrots, and balsamic sauce. Garnished with crispy prosciutto.

Mince Meat Pie

Mince Meat Pie

$20.00

Mince meat, cheddar and gouda pie. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted seasonal veggies

Sauce Add-Ons

Sd Ranch

$0.50

Sd Garlic Aioli
$0.75

$0.75

Sd Blue Cheese Dress
$0.75

$0.75

Sd of Buffalo
$0.25

$0.25

Sd of Malt Vinegar
$0.25

$0.25

Sd of Mayo

$0.75

Sd of Yellow Mustard

Sd of Tartar Sauce
$0.50

$0.50

Sd Avocado Aioli
$0.75

$0.75

Sd of Kiwi Serrano Hot Sauce
$1.00

$1.00

Sd of Thai Peanut Sauce
$1.00

$1.00

Sd Nz Ketchup
$0.25

$0.25

Sd Wasabi Mayo
$0.75

$0.75

Sd Onion Marmalade
$1.00

$1.00

SD avocado

$2.00

SAUCE PLATE

$4.00

Ranch Vegan Garlic Aioli NZ Ketchup Kiwi Serrano Hot Sauce Peanut Sauce

Desserts

Chocolate Ganache Tart
$11.00

Chocolate Ganache Tart

$11.00
Spiced Carrot Roll

Spiced Carrot Roll

$11.00

Roll Carrot cake with a white chocolate cream filling served on top of a carrot-orange sauce. Garnished with candied bacon, chopped pistachios, whip cream

Manuka Moon Truffle Box

Manuka Moon Truffle Box

$15.00Out of stock

4 Chocolate Truffles made with Manuka Honey, Hazelnut, and Ecuadorian Cacao sourced from Maya Moon Cacao for our collaboration beer.

New Zealand Cookie Box

New Zealand Cookie Box

$12.00+Out of stock

New Zealand Cookie Box is back! Featuring 12 cookies, with 4 assorted traditional NZ recipes. Grab a box for your next holiday party. - Afghans - Peanut Brownies - Anzac Biscuits - Chocolate Chip Biscuits

Sunday Brunch

Banana Chocolate Bread Pudding

$16.00
Vegan Salsa Rojo Chilaquiles

Vegan Salsa Rojo Chilaquiles

$15.00

Gardein tinga, salsa rojo, ranchero beans, avocado, lime ‘crema’, vegan pepperjack cheese, fried house tortilla chips V+ GF

Chicken Tinga Chilaquiles

Chicken Tinga Chilaquiles

$16.00

shredded chicken tinga, poached egg, salsa rojo, ranchero beans, avocado, lime crema, cotija cheese, fried house tortilla chips

Vegan Avocado Toast

Vegan Avocado Toast

$13.00

Avocado, cherry tomatoes, radish, dill, fennel, citrus dressing, toasted vegan brioche. Served with a side salad.

Chicken + Biscuits

Chicken + Biscuits

$17.00

crispy fried chicken, homemade cheddar jalapeno biscuit, lamb sausage gravy, caramelized onions, side salad

Cured Salmon Toast

Cured Salmon Toast

$16.00

salt cured salmon, hard boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, fennel, radish, dill, citrus dressing, toasted vegan brioche, side salad

Earl Grey Toad Toast

Earl Grey Toad Toast

$15.00

Brioche Toast with gruyere cheese, earl grey, avocado, and a poached egg in the center. Arugula citrus salad and a balsamic drizzle

Shrimp + Grits

Shrimp + Grits

$17.00

Grilled shrimp, shallots, kale, garlic, on top of creamy grits with poached egg.

Cheddar Bisq Side + Blueberry Butter

$5.00

Side of Brioche + Honey Butter

$2.00

Poached Egg

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Football Specials

K Bready Betty - Vienna Lager

$8.00+

K Banger Rally Pale

$8.00+

Football Rolls and Gravy

$13.00

Sunday Special: In-house dining, downstairs during Sunday games only. Sausage Rolls with house-made sausage gravy on the side for dipping or drizzling.

Football Poutine

$10.00

Sunday Special: In-house dining, downstairs during Sunday football games only. House-made hot chips smothered in house-made brown lamb gravy and cheddar cheese.

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Plain Burger

$8.00

Kids Fish N Chips

$8.00

Dog Menu

Small Dog Chx Bowl

$5.00

steamed veggies and boiled chicken, no seasoning!

Large Chx Bowl

$7.50

steamed veggies and boiled chicken, no seasoning!

Dog Burger Patty

$5.00

Spooky Biskies

$4.00

Beef Veggie Bowl

$5.00

Bottle Release

Sweater Weather Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

Sweater Weather Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

$20.00

OUR FOUR ROSES BOURBON BARREL-AGED STOUT INFUSED WITH A HOUSEMADE BLEND OF HOLIDAY SPICES. 500ML Bottle. Available for PickUp anytime after 4pm on 11/23.

Nanerhammer Banana Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

Nanerhammer Banana Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

$20.00

Not your Grandma's Banana Bread Stout! Aged in Four Roses Bourbon Barrels for TWO years and blended with vanilla, walnut and banana to make this seasonal sipper.

Manuka Moon Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

Manuka Moon Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

$20.00+

Collab with Maya Moon Organic Cacao Company. Four Roses barrel aged stout with organic Ecuadorian cacoa, Manuka honey, and hazelnut - 500ML Bottle Also available with Box of 4 Truffles from Maya Moon Organic Cacao Company.

3 Pack - Manuka Moon, Sweater Weather, Nanerhammer

3 Pack - Manuka Moon, Sweater Weather, Nanerhammer

$50.00
Manuka Moon Truffle Box

Manuka Moon Truffle Box

$15.00Out of stock

4 Chocolate Truffles made with Manuka Honey, Hazelnut, and Ecuadorian Cacao sourced from Maya Moon Cacao for our collaboration beer.

Cookies, Chocolates, and Collabs

New Zealand Cookie Box

New Zealand Cookie Box

$12.00+Out of stock

New Zealand Cookie Box is back! Featuring 12 cookies, with 4 assorted traditional NZ recipes. Grab a box for your next holiday party. - Afghans - Peanut Brownies - Anzac Biscuits - Chocolate Chip Biscuits

Manuka Moon Truffle Box

Manuka Moon Truffle Box

$15.00Out of stock

4 Chocolate Truffles made with Manuka Honey, Hazelnut, and Ecuadorian Cacao sourced from Maya Moon Cacao for our collaboration beer.

Hats

Black 5 panel hat, one size fits all with adjustable strap in back.
Blue - 5 Panel Hat (white logo)

Blue - 5 Panel Hat (white logo)

$20.00

Sandy Blue Canvas Cotton Hat with White Text

Blue - 5 Panel Hat (gray logo)

Blue - 5 Panel Hat (gray logo)

$20.00

Sandy Blue Canvas Cotton Hat with Gray Text

Black - Hat Blue Logo

$20.00

Black - Hat Orange Logo

$20.00

Army Green - Beanie

$20.00

Copper Beanie

$20.00

Lime - Cable Beanie

$20.00

Hoodies + Jackets

Black Crew Heart

Black Crew Heart

$35.00+

Black longsleeve cotton tee. Puffy paint logo on front.

Gray + Black Windbreaker

Gray + Black Windbreaker

$40.00+

Lightweight windbreaker in all unisex sizes! Asphalt gray and black, with a roomy hood and drawstring in the waist. New red and blue print on back.

Gray + White Zip Up

$40.00+

T-shirts + Tanks

Mint Palm Tee - Unisex

Mint Palm Tee - Unisex

$22.00+
Teal Basic UH Tee - Unisex

Teal Basic UH Tee - Unisex

$20.00+
Blue Camp Tee - Unisex

Blue Camp Tee - Unisex

$22.00+
Mint UH Sign Dog Tee - Unisex

Mint UH Sign Dog Tee - Unisex

$20.00+
Grey Pocket Tee

Grey Pocket Tee

$12.00+

Tri-blend, vintage looking women's gray crew neck tee.

Black Sheeps Head Tee - UNISEX

Black Sheeps Head Tee - UNISEX

$10.00+

Our super soft black cotton uni-sex tee with a gray sheep on front, and gray logo on back!

OG Teardrop Logo

OG Teardrop Logo

$10.00+

OG basic print, white on soft black unisex tee. Small white logo on front right breast.

Glassware and Misc.

Ron Swanson Glass

Ron Swanson Glass

$12.00
Script 5oz Taster Glass

Script 5oz Taster Glass

$5.50
Sweetheart Glassware

Sweetheart Glassware

$10.00

Sheep Glassware Pilsner

$10.00
Anniversary Glassware

Anniversary Glassware

$10.00

Our beautiful 16oz kolsch glasses. Blue ink with a gold rim.

Sheep Glassware Munique

Sheep Glassware Munique

$10.00

16oz Pint with our adorable sheep design by Shelby Ling.

White Teardrop Pilsner

$10.00

Blue Teardrop Logo Glassware

$10.00
Gray Roll Up Park Blanket

Gray Roll Up Park Blanket

$10.00

Gray fleece-like blanket with roll-up flap with a front slip pocket with a carrying handle. Blanket Size: 52" x 48"

Thank You Tote

Thank You Tote

$20.00

Blue Dogbowl

$8.50

2 for $16 Glassware

$16.00

Buy any combination of 2 glasses for $16

Stickers

Sticker Pack - Classic

Sticker Pack - Classic

$8.00
Sticker Pack - Uni Heights

Sticker Pack - Uni Heights

$8.00

Sticker Pack - Kia Ora

$8.00

Circ - Beige Double Heart

$2.00
Circ - Navy/Red Heart Sticker

Circ - Navy/Red Heart Sticker

$2.00
Circ - Cloud Sticker

Circ - Cloud Sticker

$2.00
Circ - Sheep - Black Holographic

Circ - Sheep - Black Holographic

$2.00
Circ - Sheep - Orange/Peach

Circ - Sheep - Orange/Peach

$2.00

Circ - Sheep - Blue Holographic

$2.00

Rect - Red Font

$2.00
Rect - University Heights - Mint

Rect - University Heights - Mint

$2.00
Rect - University Heights - Teal

Rect - University Heights - Teal

$2.00
Teardrop Sticker - Red

Teardrop Sticker - Red

$2.00

Teardrop Sticker - Blue/White

$2.00

Teardrop Sticker - Rainbow

$2.00

Cutout - Green Sticker

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family-owned New Zealand Brew Pub located in the heart of University Heights in San Diego! We have a breezy tasting room with large windows on the first floor and a rooftop patio with semi-private event space upstairs.

Website

Location

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116

Directions

Gallery
Kairoa Brewing Company image
Kairoa Brewing Company image

