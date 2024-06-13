- Home
Kairos Juices
13423 Beach Blvd. Ste 204
Jacksonville, FL 32246
NEW ITEMS
- GF Pink Pancakes
3 GF pancakes made with beet juice & vegan protein topped with strawberries & blueberries. Sprinkled with powdered sugar$12.49
- Beet Latte
Fresh beet juice, steamed regular milk* and vanilla syrup.$5.75
- Strawberry Iced Latte$6.25
- Turmeric Latte (Hot)
Turmeric, ginger, honey, steamed milk* topped with cinnamon & cloves$6.25
- Everything Danish-$5.50
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
- Almond Toast
The French Pantry multigrain bread, organic almond butter topped with granola, shredded coconut, strawberry, blueberries, banana and drizzled with honey.$10.49
- Avocado Toast
The French Pantry whole grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado served with sunny side up fried egg sprinkled with everything seasoning. Served with a cup of fruit.$11.49
- Breakfast Tacos
3 corn tortillas, pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, guacamole & Mexican cheese. Served with a cup of fruit.$11.49
- Burrito Mexicano
Flour tortilla, pinto beans, avocado, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream & mozzarella cheese. *Gluten Free Tortilla + $2.99.$11.49
- Create your own Omelette
Choose 5 ingredients from the list below. We use organic brown eggs. Egg White +$1.99. Served with side of fruit, potatoes or whole grain toast. GF bread available +$1.99$12.49
- Crepe
Skinny Pancake topped with fresh strawberries & banana, syrup and powder sugar. Choice of spread: nutella, almond butter, dulce de leche or strawberry jelly.$12.49
- Energy Bowl
Yogurt topped with shredded coconut, granola & your choice of 3 seasonal fruits drizzled with honey and chia seeds.$10.49
- Kairos Veggie Omelette
Cage free eggs, spinach, red pepper, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices. Topped with avocado sauce, buffalo sauce & sour cream. Served with The French Pantry wholegrain toast, house potatoes or cup of fruit.$13.49
- Pancakes (3- Pink)
3-Pink pancakes topped with strawberries & blueberries. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Syrup on the side$10.49
- Power Egg Bowl
Spinach, rice, avocado, black beans, quinoa, hard boiled egg, yam, red peppers & green onions. Served with chill mango sauce on the side.$12.49
- Power Egg Wrap
Spinach tortilla, rice, guacamole, pinto beans, quinoa, boiled egg, yam, red pepper & green onions. Served with chill mango sauce on the side.$12.49
- Viva Sandwich
The French Pantry multigrain bread, spinach, cheddar cheese, guacamole, fried egg. Served with a cup of fruit on the side$10.49
COFFEE & TEA
- Espresso
Double shot of espresso. Locally roasted blend of Ethiopian and Colombian medium roast beans with notes of stone fruit, dark chocolate and berries.$3.25
- Americano$3.49
- Traditional Macchiato (3oz)
Double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of foam$3.99
- Cortado
Double shot of espresso and 2oz of steamed milk$3.99
- Honey Oat Shaken Espresso (Iced)
Iced Shaken double shot of espresso with honey and a splash of oat milk.$5.25
- Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso and 4oz of steamed milk$3.99
- Latte
Double Shot of espresso and 10oz of steamed milk.$5.25
- Herbal Tea (Hot)$3.99
- London Fog (Hot)
Earl Gray Tea, steamed milk of choice and vanilla syrup to sweetened. Sprinkled with lavender.$4.25
- Chai Latte
Chai blend of spices with steamed milk* & vanilla syrup$4.99
- Matcha Latte
Unsweetened Organic Matcha with steamed milk.$5.25
- Hot Chocolate
Sweet chocolate & steamed milk*$4.49
- Iced Tea (Brewed Tea)$4.15
- Coconut Water - 12oz$4.15
- Lemonade
Sweet Lemonade$4.15
BOWLS
- Create Your Own Bowl
Pick one green, one grain, two veggies & a sauce. Add your favorite protein*$9.49
- Ultimate Burger Bowl
Grass fed ground beef, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, pineapple, bun & our homemade pink sauce.$13.49
- Fajita Bowl
Cilantro rice, pinto beans, roasted onions, roasted peppers & lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mozzarella cheese & GF corn chips. *Add your favorite protein*$12.49
- Super Food Bowl
Kale, quinoa, sprouts, pumpkin seeds, goji berries, avocado, sweet potatoes & kale dressing. *Add your favorite protein*$14.49
- Tinga Nachos
GF Chips, shredded chicken with chipotle sauce, beans, onions, sour cream, cheese dip, guacamole, cabbage & radish.$12.49
- Grain Bowl$12.49
- All Veggie Bowl$19.99
WRAPS, SANDWICHES, QUESADILLAS & TACOS
- Create your own Wrap$9.49
- Burrito Colorado
Tomato tortilla filled with chicken, steak, chorizo, rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, mozzarella cheese & guacamole. Topped with cheese dip & chipotle sauce$15.49
- Burrito Shrek
Spinach tortilla filled with chicken, chorizo, carnitas, rice, pinto beans, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de Gallo. Topped with cheese dip & tomatillo sauce.$15.49
- Kairos Burrito
Cilantro rice, pinto beans, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo. *Add your favorite protein*$11.49
- Kairos Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, chicken, chorizo, poblano peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, creamy sauce, served with a side salad, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.$13.49
- Kairos Sandwich
The French Pantry Multigrain bread, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, & mozzarella cheese. *Add your favorite protein*$11.49
- Original Quesadilla
Mozzarella cheese, brown rice & black beans. *Add your favorite protein*$11.49
- Salmon Tacos
3 Tacos in GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans topped with Mexican cheese & pico.$15.49
- Tacos al Pastor
3 Tacos in GF corn tortillas filled with grilled port meat & pineapple. Topped with onions, radish & micro cilantro.$13.49
- Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
3 GF corn tortillas with buffalo cauliflower, chipotle sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of pinto beans.$12.49
- Tuna Sandwich
Tuna salad, chopped veggies, red bell peppers, tomatoes, topped with sprouts. Served in multigrain bread from The French Pantry and a side of fruit.$13.49
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Multigrain bread from the French Pantry, Free-range grilled chicken, tomato, zucchini, spinach, pepper jack cheese & pesto sauce. *Gluten Free bread available$13.49
- Green Chicken Wrap
Free-range grilled chicken, cilantro rice, guacamole, kale, roasted peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese in a spinach tortilla. Sauce on the side$14.49
- Quick Tacos
2 Tacos in GF corn tortillas. Choice of chicken or steak. served with a side of Cheese dip & chips.$10.99
PLATES
- Free Range Chicken Plate
Grilled Chicken over a bed of romesco sauce and wild rice. Served with finger potatoes & asparagus.$19.49
- Chimichurri Steak Plate
Steak topped with chimichurri sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus & grilled mushrooms.$20.99
- Oven Roasted Salmon Plate
Topped with tomato relish sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus & finger potatoes over a bed of romesco sauce$22.99
- Vegan Plate
Tofu or Tempeh topped with tomato relish sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus and finger potatoes.$18.99
SOUPS, SALADS & SHARE
- Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken, veggies and noodles.$11.49
- GF Kairos Lentils Soup
Topped with Mexican cheese, radish and avocado$10.49
- (V) Berry Salad
Spring mix, feta cheese, strawberries, blueberries, caramelized walnuts, and berry dressing. *Add your favorite protein$12.49
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing. *Add your favorite protein$10.49
- (V) Kairos Salad
Kale, spinach, spring mix, oranges, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cilantro, sun- flower seeds, quinoa & peach dressing. *Add your favorite protein$13.49
- Avocado Salad
Kale, spring mix, corn, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, radish & pineapple dressing. *Add your favorite protein$13.49
- Cheese dip & chips
Cheese dip & GF corn chips$10.49
- GF Kairos Guacamole
Smashed avocados with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapenos & lime.$10.49
- (V) Herb Hummus
Served with pita chips, cucumbers & carrots.$10.49
- Empanada (1)$4.15
CYO ACAI BOWL
HEALTHY KIDS
- Cheese Sandwich (Kids)
Organic bread & melted cheddar cheese.$9.49
- Kids Bowl
Chicken or steak, brown rice, black beans & broccoli or green beans.$9.49
- Kids Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice & beans, mozzerella cheese, lettuce, chicken or steak.$9.49
- Kids Quesadilla
Mozarella cheese with chicken or steak.$9.49
- Kids Mac & Cheese$9.49
- Kids Peanut Butter Sandwich
The French Party Multi grain bread, organic Peanut Butter. (Strawberry jelly upon request)$9.49
- Kids PB Smoothie - 8oz$5.25
- Kids Tutti Frutti Smoothie - 8oz$5.25
- Kids Fresh Strawberry Smoothie - 8oz$5.25
SAUCES & SIDES
- Black Beans - Reg side$4.15
- Brussels Sprouts - Reg side$4.15
- Green Beans - Reg side$4.15
- Grilled Mushrooms - Reg side$4.15
- Grilled Zucchini - Reg side$4.15
- House Potatoes - Reg side$4.15
- Lentils - Reg side$4.15
- Mashed Potatoes - Reg side$4.15
- Pinto Beans - Reg side$4.15
- Quinoa - Reg side$4.15
- Roasted Broccoli - Reg side$4.15
- Roasted Cauliflower - Reg side$4.15
- Roasted Corn - Reg side$4.15
- Roasted Onions - Reg side$4.15
- Roasted Peppers - Reg side$4.15
- Sweet Potatoes - Reg side$4.15
- Brown Rice - Reg Side$4.15
- Cilantro Rice - Reg Side$4.15
- Corn Chips - Reg side$4.15
- Chipotle sauce$1.07
- Homemade ranch$1.07
- Cilantro ranch$1.07
- Chimichurri sauce$1.07
- Red spicy sauce$1.07
- Green Tomatillo sauce$1.07
- Green Avocado sauce$1.07
- Pico de gallo sauce On Side$1.07
- Chili Mango sauce$1.07
SMOOTHIES
- Super Almond
Organic almond butter, dates, banana & almond milk.
- Fresh Strawberry
Strawberries, banana, yogurt, almond or regular milk.
- Very Berry
Blueberries, banana, strawberry, yogurt, almond or regular milk.
- Mega Orange
Strawberries, pineapple, banana, yogurt & orange juice.
- Piña Colada
Pineapple, pure coconut water & coconut cream.
- Tuti Fruti
Strawberries, mango, banana & apple juice.
- Green Caribbean
Mango, pineapple, banana, pure coconut water & spinach.
- Tropical Green
Kale, spinach, green apple, pineapple, & pure coconut water
- Double Green
Kale, spinach, banana, mango, & coconut water.
- Piña Kale-lada
Pineapple, kale, pure coconut water & coconut cream.
- Create Your Own Smoothie
SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES
- MOCHA Almond Smoothie - 20 oz
Double shot of espresso, banana, almond milk, almond butter, cacao nibs, dates & vanilla grass-fed whey$11.49
- Super Matcha Smoothie - 20 oz
Matcha, mango, apple, spinach, lemon, spiraling & coconut water$11.49
- PB-NUT Smoothie - 20 oz
Peanut butter, banana, almond milk, chocolate grass-fed whey.$11.49
- Blue Energy (Pre-Workout) - 20 oz
Coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes, spirulina & vegan protein$11.49
- Post Workout - 20 oz
Blueberries, banana, spinach, almond butter, almond milk & vegan vanilla protein.$11.49
- Berry Beauty - 20 oz
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, collagen +, organic almond butter, dates, vegan vanilla protein & almond milk$11.49
JUICES & WELLNESS SHOTS
- Kairos Green
Spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, pineapple & orange.
- Morning Energizer
Carrots, beets, ginger, green apple & orange
- Spicy Lemonade
Lemon, ginger, & green apple
- Go Green (Power Green)
Kale, green apple, celery & cucumber
- Vuelve A La Vida Juice
Organic carrots, orange juice & beets.
- Orange Juice
- Detox Green
Pineapple, cucumber, celery, spinach, ginger, lemon.
- Cashew Milk
Raw, cashews, dates, cinnamon.
- Red Infusion
Beets, cucumber, red apple, celery.
- Glow Juice
- Create Your Own Juice
Create your own juice.
- Flu Shot
Ginger, Tumeric, Lemon, Apple$7.75
- Desinflammatory Shot
Ginger Pineapple$7.75
- 1 Day Cleanse
Juices are made fresh per order. *For more than 1 day please visit go to Detox Plans and pre-order.$40.99
DETOX PLAN
- 3 Day Cleanse
If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date and time.$122.97
- 5 Day Cleanse
Juices are made fresh per order. If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date & time$204.95
- 7 Day Cleanse
Juices are made fresh per order. If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date & time$286.93
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
With a menu full of goodness, every recipe from our fresh-squeezed juices and expertly brewed coffees to our handcrafted salads, savory sandwiches and superfood bowls, our purpose is to nourish the body, mind and soul of each and every guest we serve. There is no secret to our sauce, just simple, fresh ingredients and thoughtful food choices that will fuel your appetite for wellness.
