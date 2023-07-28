Popular Items

Create Your Own Bowl

Served all day / Bowl or Wrap

Super Food Bowl

$13.99

Kale, quinoa, sprouts, pumpkin seeds, goji berries, avocado, sweet potatoes & kale dressing. *Add your favorite protein*

Tinga Nachos

$11.99

GF Chips, shredded chicken with chipotle sauce, beans, onions, sour cream, cheese dip, guacamole, cabbage & radish.

Food

All Day Breakfast

Almond Toast

$10.99

GF bread, organic almond butter topped with granola, shredded coconut, strawberry, blueberries, banana and drizzled with honey.

Avocado Toast

$10.99

The French Pantry whole grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado served with sunny side up fried egg sprinkled with everything seasoning. Served with a cup of fruit.

Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

3 corn tortillas, pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, guacamole & Mexican cheese. Served with a cup of fruit.

Burrito Mexicano

$10.99

Flour tortilla, pinto beans, avocado, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream & mozzarella cheese. *Gluten Free Tortilla + $2.99.

Create your own Omelette

$12.99

Choose 5 ingredients from the list below. We use organic brown eggs. Egg White +$1.99. Served with side of fruit, potatoes or whole grain toast. GF bread available +$1.99

Crepe

$11.99

Skinny Pancakes topped with fresh seasonal fruit, syrup and powder sugar. Choice of spread: nutella, almond butter, dulce de leche or strawberry jelly.

Energy Bowl

$9.99

Yogurt topped with shredded coconut, granola & your choice of 3 seasonal fruits drizzled with honey and chia seeds.

Kairos Omelette

$12.99

Cage free eggs, spinach, red pepper, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices. Topped with avocado sauce, buffalo sauce & sour cream. Served with The French Pantry wholegrain toast, house potatoes or cup of fruit.

Pancakes (3- Pink)

$11.99
Power Egg Bowl

$11.99

Spinach tortilla, rice, avocado, black beans, quinoa, boiled egg, yam, red pepper & green onions. Served with chill mango sauce on the side.

Power Egg Wrap

$11.99

Spinach tortilla, rice, avocado, black beans, quinoa, boiled egg, yam, red pepper & green onions. Served with chill mango sauce on the side.

Viva Sandwich

$9.99

The French pantry whole wheat bread, spinach, Cheddar cheese.guacamole, fried egg. Served with a cup of fruit.

CYO Bowl/Wrap

Create Your Own Bowl

Served all day / Bowl or Wrap

Create your own Wrap

Bowls

Ultimate Burger Bowl

$12.99

Grass fed ground beef, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, pepper jack, grilled onions, pineapple & our homemade pink sauce.

Fajita Bowl

$11.99

Cilantro rice, pinto beans, onions, peppers & lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream,mozzarella cheese & GF corn chips. *Add your favorite protein*

Super Food Bowl

$13.99

Kale, quinoa, sprouts, pumpkin seeds, goji berries, avocado, sweet potatoes & kale dressing. *Add your favorite protein*

Tinga Nachos

$11.99

GF Chips, shredded chicken with chipotle sauce, beans, onions, sour cream, cheese dip, guacamole, cabbage & radish.

Wraps, Sandwiches, Quesadillas & Tacos

Burrito Shrek

$14.99

Spinach tortilla, chicken, sausage, carnitas, rice, beans, lettuce, mozzarella, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese dip on the top with tomatillo sauce.

Kairos Burrito

$10.99

Cilantro rice, pinto beans, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo. *Add your favorite protein*

Kairos Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, chicken, chorizo, poblano peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, creamy sauce, served with a side salad, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Kairos Sandwich

$10.99

Whole grain bread, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, & mozzarella cheese. *Add your favorite protein*

Original Quesadilla

$10.99

Mozzarella cheese, brown rice & black beans. *Add your favorite protein*

Salmon Tacos

$14.99

3 GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle, sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans with cheese on top.

Tacos al Pastor

$12.99
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$13.99

3 GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle, sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans with cheese on top.

Tuna Sandwich

$12.99

Tuna salad, chopped veggies, corn, carrots, red bell peppers, peas, tomatoes, topped with sprouts. Served in multigrain bread

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Multigrain bread, Free-range grilled chicken, tomato, zucchini, spinach, pepperjack cheese. *Gluten Free bread available

Green Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Free-range grilled chicken, cilantro rice, extra guacamole, kale, roasted peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese in a spinach tortilla.

Quick Tacos

$9.99
Burrito Colorado

$14.99

Tomato tortilla, mix of chicken, steak, chorizo, rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese dip, chipotle & guacamole.

PLATES

Free Range Chicken

$18.99

Grilled Chicken over a bed of romesco sauce and wild rice. Served with finger potatoes & asparagus.

Chimichurri Steak

$19.99

Steak topped with chimichurri sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus & grilled mushrooms.

Oven Roasted Salmon

$21.99

Topped with tomato relish sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus & finger potatoes. 

Vegan Plate

$17.99

Tofu or Tempeh topped with tomato relish sauce, wild or cilantro rice, asparagus and seasonal vegetables.

Salads

(V) Berry Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, feta cheese, berries, walnuts, and berry dressing.

(V) Kairos Salad

$13.00

Kale, spinach, spring mix, oranges, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cilantro, sun- flower seeds, quinoa & peach dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

Soups

GF Kairos Lentis Soup

$9.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.99

Chicken, veggies and noodles soup

Share

(V) Herb Hummus

$9.99

Pita chips, cucumbers & carrot sticks.

Cheese dip & chips

$9.99

GF Kairos Guacamole

$9.99

Smashed avocados with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapenos & lime.

CYO Acai Bowl

Our in-house organic ACAI base topped with coconut, granola, honey, chia seeds, and 3 fruit options

Acai Bowl

$11.99

Healthy Kids Meal

Kids Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Organic bread & melted cheddar cheese.

Kids Create your Own Bowl

$8.99

Kids Bowl

$8.99

Rice, black beans, chicken, or steak.

Kids Burrito

$8.99

Flour tortilla filled with rice & beans, mozzerella cheese, lettuce, chicken or steak.

Kids Quesadilla

$8.99

Mozarella cheese with chicken or steak.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Peanut Butter Sandwich

$8.99

Organic Peanut Butter & Organic bread.

Sides

Black Beans - Reg side

$3.99

Brussels Sprouts - Reg side

$3.99

Corn Chips - Reg side

$3.99

Green Beans - Reg side

$3.99

Grilled Mushrooms - Reg side

$3.99

Grilled Zucchini - Reg side

$3.99

House Potatoes - Reg side

$3.99

Lentils - Reg side

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes - Reg side

$3.99

Pinto Beans - Reg side

$3.99

Quinoa - Reg side

$3.99

Roasted Broccoli - Reg side

$3.99

Roasted Cauliflower - Reg side

$3.99

Roasted Corn - Reg side

$3.99

Roasted Onions - Reg side

$3.99

Roasted Peppers - Reg side

$3.99

Sweet Potatoes - Reg side

$3.99

Brown Rice

$3.99

Extra Sauces

Extra Chipotle sauce

$0.99

Extra Homemade ranch

$0.99

Extra Cilantro ranch

$0.99

Extra Chimichurri sauce

$0.99

Extra GF Red spicy sauce

$0.99

Extra GF Green Tomatillo sauce

$0.99

Extra GF Green Avocado sauce

$0.99

Extra GF Pico de gallo sauce

$0.99

Extra GF Chili Mango sauce

$0.99

Beverages

Fresh Juices

J1: Kairos Green

$6.99+

Spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, pineapple & orange.

J/2: Morning Energizer

$6.99+

Carrots, beets, ginger, green apple & orange

J/3: Spicy Lemonade

$6.99+

Lemon, ginger, & green apple

J/4: Go Green (Power Green)

$6.99+

Kale, green apple, celery & cucumber

J/5: Vuelve A La Vida Juice

$6.99+

Organic carrots, orange juice & beets.

J/6: Orange Juice

$6.99+

D/1: Detox Green

$6.99+

Pineapple, cucumber, celery, spinach, ginger, lemon.

D/2: Cashew Milk

$6.99+

Raw, cashews, dates, cinnamon.

D/3: Red Infusion

$6.99+

Beets, cucumber, red apple, celery.

D/4: Go Green (Power Green)

$6.99+

Kale, cucumber, green apple, celery.

D/5 Glow Juice

$6.99+

CYOJ

$6.99+

Create your own juice.

Wellness Shots

Flu Shot

$7.50

Ginger, Tumeric, Lemon, Apple

Desinflammatory Shot

$6.99

Ginger Pineapple

Detox Shot

$5.99

Ginger and Lemon

Coffee, Tea & More

Espresso

$2.95

Traditional Macchiato (4oz)

$3.99

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.99

Americano

$3.75

Regular Coffee

$2.99Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$3.95Out of stock

Arnold Palmer (Tea & Lemonade)

$3.99

Brewed Half and half Tea

$3.99

Brewed SWEET Tea

$3.99

Brewed Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Matcha Tea

$4.99

Chai Latte

$4.99

Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Green Smoothies

S/7: Green Caribbean

$6.99+

Mango, pineapple, banana, pure coconut water & spinach.

S/8: Kale Dream

$6.99+

Kale, pineapple, banana & squeezed orange juice.

S/9: Tropical Green (Go Green)

$6.99+

Kale, spinach, green apple, pineapple, & pure coconut water

S/10: Double Green

$6.99+

Kale, spinach, banana, mango, & coconut water.

S/11: Piña Kale-lada

$6.99+

Pineapple, kale, pure coconut water & coconut cream.

S/12: Berry Verde

$6.99+

Kale, yogurt, strawberries, banana, blueberries & pure coconut water.

CYOS

$6.99+

Smoothies

S/1: Super Almond

$6.99+

Organic almond butter, dates, banana & almond milk.

S/2: Fresh Strawberry

$6.99+

Strawberries, banana, yogurt, almond or regular milk.

S/3: Very Berry

$6.99+

Blueberries, banana, strawberry, yogurt, almond or regular milk.

S/4 Mega Orange

$6.99+

Strawberries, pineapple, banana, yogurt & orange juice.

S/5: Piña Colada

$6.99+

Pineapple, pure coconut water & coconut cream.

S/6: Tuti Fruti

$6.99+

Strawberries, mango, banana & apple juice.

Detox Plan

1 Day Cleanse

$40.99

Juices are made fresh per order.

3 Day Cleanse

$90.99

If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date and time.

5 Day Cleanse

$140.99

Juices are made fresh per order. If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date & time

7 Day Cleanse

$195.99

Juices are made fresh per order. If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date & time

Seasonal

Watermelon Juice

Out of stock

SUPERFOOD Smoothies

Available only in 20 oz.

MOCHA Almond Smoothie - 20 oz

$10.99

Espresso, banana, almond milk, almond butter, cacao nibs, dates & vanilla grass-fed whey

Ricky’s Acai Smoothie - 20 oz

$11.99

Raw organic Açaí blended with fresh strawberries, blueberries, mango, vegan GF granola, coconut flakes, chia and organic almond butter.

Super Matcha Smoothie - 20 oz

$10.99

Matcha, mango, apple, spinach, lemon, spiraling & coconut water

PB-NUT Smoothie - 20 oz

$10.99

Peanut butter, banana, almond milk, chocolate grass-fed whey.

Blue Energy (Pre-Workout) - 20 oz

$10.99

Coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes, spirulina & hemp protein

Post Workout - 20 oz

$10.99

Blueberries, banana, spinach, almond butter, almond milk & vegan vanilla protein.

KIDS smoothies

Fresh Strawberry - 8oz

$5.25

Tutti Frutti - 8oz

$5.25

PB - 8oz

$5.25