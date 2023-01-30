Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kairos Juices

review star

No reviews yet

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204

Jacksonville, FL 32246

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Bowl/Wrap
Salmon Tacos
Acai Bowl

All Day Breakfast

Almond Toast

$10.99

GF bread, organic almond butter topped with granola, shredded coconut, strawberry, blueberries, banana and drizzled with honey.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.99

The French Pantry whole grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado served with sunny side up fried egg sprinkled with everything seasoning. Served with a cup of fruit.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

3 corn tortillas, pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, guacamole & Mexican cheese. Served with a cup of fruit.

Burrito Mexicano

Burrito Mexicano

$10.99

Flour tortilla, pinto beans, avocado, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream & mozzarella cheese. *Gluten Free Tortilla + $2.99.

Crepe

$11.99

Skinny Pancakes topped with fresh seasonal fruit, syrup and powder sugar. Choice of spread: nutella, almond butter, dulce de leche or strawberry jelly.

Energy Bowl

$9.99

Yogurt topped with shredded coconut, granola & your choice of 3 seasonal fruits drizzled with honey and chia seeds.

Kairos Omelette

Kairos Omelette

$12.99

Cage free eggs, spinach, red pepper, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices. Topped with avocado sauce, buffalo sauce & sour cream. Served with The French Pantry whole grain toast.

Pancakes (3- Pink)

$11.99

Power Egg Bowl

$11.99

Spinach tortilla, rice, avocado, black beans, quinoa, boiled egg, yam, red pepper & green onions. Served with chill mango sauce on the side.

Power Egg Wrap

$11.99

Spinach tortilla, rice, avocado, black beans, quinoa, boiled egg, yam, red pepper & green onions. Served with chill mango sauce on the side.

Viva Sandwich

$9.99

The French pantry whole wheat bread, spinach, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, fried egg. Served with a cup of fruit.

Create your own Omelette/Frittata

$12.99

Choose 5 ingredients from the list below. We use organic brown eggs. Egg White +$1.99. Served with side of fruit, potatoes or whole grain toast. GF bread available +$1.99

CYO Bowl/Wrap

Create Your Own Bowl/Wrap

Served all day / Bowl or Wrap

CYO Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.99

Lunch / Dinner

Burrito Colorado

$14.99

Tomato tortilla, mix of chicken, steak, chorizo, rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, cheese dip, chipotle & guacamole.

Burrito Shrek

$14.99

Spinach tortilla, chicken, sausage, carnitas, rice, beans, lettuce, mozzarella, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and cheese dip on the top with tomatillo sauce.

Fajita Bowl

$11.99

Cilantro rice, pinto beans, onions, peppers & lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream,mozzarella cheese & GF corn chips. *Add your favorite protein*

Kairos Burrito

$10.99

Cilantro rice, pinto beans, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo. *Add your favorite protein*

Kairos Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, chicken, chorizo, poblano peppers, roasted onions, mushrooms, creamy sauce, served with a side salad, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Kairos Sandwich

$10.99

Whole grain bread, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, & mozzarella cheese. *Add your favorite protein*

Original Quesadilla

$10.99

Mozzarella cheese, brown rice & black beans. *Add your favorite protein*

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$14.99

3 GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle, sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans with cheese on top.

Super Food Bowl

$13.99

Kale, quinoa, sprouts, pumpkin seeds, goji berries, avocado, sweet potatoes & kale dressing. *Add your favorite protein*

Tacos al Pastor

$12.99

Tinga Nachos

$11.99

GF Chips, shredded chicken with chipotle sauce, beans, onions, sour cream, cheese dip, guacamole, cabbage & radish.

Ultimate Burger Bowl

$12.99

Grass fed ground beef, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, pepper jack, grilled onions, pineapple & our homemade pink sauce.

Jicama Tacos

Out of stock
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$13.99

3 GF corn tortillas, grilled salmon, chipotle, sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado slices & side of black beans with cheese on top.

Tuna Sandwich

$12.99

Vegan tuna salad, chopped veggies, corn, carrots, red bell peppers, peas, tomatoes, topped with sprouts. Served in multigrain bread

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Multigrain bread, Free-range grilled chicken, tomato, zucchini, spinach, pepperjack cheese. *Gluten Free bread available

Green Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Free-range grilled chicken, cilantro rice, extra guacamole, kale, roasted peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese in a spinach tortilla.

Soups

GF Kairos Lentis Soup

$9.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.99

Chicken, veggies and noodles soup

Salad

(V) Berry Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, feta cheese, berries, walnuts, and berry dressing.

(V) Kairos Salad

$13.00

Kale, spinach, spring mix, oranges, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cilantro, sun- flower seeds, quinoa & peach dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

(V) Herb Hummus

$9.99

Pita chips, cucumbers & carrot sticks.

Cheese dip & chips

$9.99

GF Kairos Guacamole

$9.99

Smashed avocados with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapenos & lime.

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.99

Healthy Kids Meal

Kids Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Organic bread & melted cheddar cheese.

Kids Create your Own Bowl

$8.99

Kids Bowl

$8.99

Rice, black beans, chicken, or steak.

Kids Burrito

$8.99

Flour tortilla filled with rice & beans, mozzerella cheese, lettuce, chicken or steak.

Kids Quesadilla

$8.99

Mozarella cheese with chicken or steak.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Peanut Butter Sandwich

$8.99

Organic Peanut Butter & Organic bread.

Sides

Side of Black Beans

$2.99

Side of Brussels Sprouts

$2.99

Side of Green Beans

$2.99

Side of Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Side of Grilled Zucchini

$2.99

Side of House Potatoes

$2.99

Side of Lentils

$2.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side of Pinto Beans

$2.99

Side of Quinoa

$2.99

Side of Roasted Broccoli

$2.99

Side of Roasted Corn

$2.99

Side of Roasted Onions

$2.99

Side of Roasted Peppers

$2.99

Side of Sweet Potatoes

$2.99

Side of Corn Chips

$2.99

Mocktails

Lemonade Rose

$6.99Out of stock

Pomegranate Momenti

$6.99Out of stock

Jamaican Allspice

$6.99Out of stock

Coconut Mojito

$6.99

Blue Rose Kombucha

$4.99

Passion Fruit Kombucha

$4.99

Coffee, Tea & More

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$4.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Traditional Macchiato (4oz)

$3.99

Arnold Palmer (Tea & Lemonade)

$3.99

Brewed Half and half Tea

$3.99

Brewed SWEET Tea

$3.99

Brewed Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Coconut Water

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Matcha Tea

$4.99

Chai Latte

$4.99

Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.99

Water - LARGE Bottle

$3.99

Water - SMALL Bottle

$2.99

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Fresh Juices

J1: Kairos Green

$6.99+

Spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, pineapple & orange.

J/2: Morning Energizer

$6.99+

Carrots, beets, ginger, green apple & orange

J/3: Spicy Lemonade

$6.99+

Lemon, ginger, & green apple

J/4: Power Green

$6.99+

Kale, green apple, celery & cucumber

J/5: Vuelve A La Vida Juice

$6.99+

Organic carrots, orange juice & beets.

J/6: Orange Juice

$6.99+

D/1: Detox Green

$6.99+

Pineapple, cucumber, celery, spinach, ginger, lemon.

D/2: Cashew Milk

$6.99+

Raw, cashews, dates, cinnamon.

D/3: Red Infusion

$6.99+

Beets, cucumber, red apple, celery.

D/4: Power Green

$6.99+

Kale, cucumber, green apple, celery.

D/5 Glow Juice

$6.99+

CYOJ

$6.99+

Create your own juice.

Green Smoothies

S/7: Green Caribbean

$6.99+

Mango, pineapple, banana, pure coconut water & spinach.

S/8: Kale Dream

$6.99+

Kale, pineapple, banana & squeezed orange juice.

S/9: Tropical Green (Go Green)

$6.99+

Kale, spinach, green apple, pineapple, & pure coconut water

S/10: Double Green

$6.99+

Kale, spinach, banana, mango, & coconut water.

S/11: Piña Kale-lada

$6.99+

Pineapple, kale, pure coconut water & coconut cream.

S/12: Berry Verde

$6.99+

Kale, yogurt, strawberries, banana, blueberries & pure coconut water.

CYOS

$6.99+

Smoothies

S/1: Super Almond

$6.99+

Organic almond butter, dates, banana & almond milk.

S/2: Fresh Strawberry

$6.99+

Strawberries, banana, yogurt, almond or regular milk.

S/3: Very Berry

$6.99+

Blueberries, banana, strawberry, yogurt, almond or regular milk.

S/4 Mega Orange

$6.99+

Strawberries, pineapple, banana, yogurt & orange juice.

S/5: Piña Colada

$6.99+

Pineapple, pure coconut water & coconut cream.

S/6: Tuti Fruti

$6.99+

Strawberries, mango, banana & apple juice.

Wellness Shots

Flu Shot

$6.99

Ginger, Tumeric, Lemon, Apple

Desinflammatory Shot

$5.99

Ginger Pineapple

Detox Shot

$5.99

Ginger and Lemon

Detox

1 Day Cleanse

$40.99

Juices are made fresh per order.

3 Day Cleanse

$90.99

If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date and time.

5 Day Cleanse

$140.99

Juices are made fresh per order. If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date & time

7 Day Cleanse

$195.99

Juices are made fresh per order. If ordering more than 2 days, please contact store at 904-307-0833 to confirm pick up date & time

SUPERFOOD Smoothies

Available only in 20 oz.

MOCHA Almond Smoothie - 20 oz

$10.99

Espresso, banana, almond milk, almond butter, cacao nibs, dates & vanilla grass-fed whey

Ricky’s Acai Smoothie - 20 oz

$11.99

Raw organic Açaí blended with fresh strawberries, blueberries, mango, vegan GF granola, coconut flakes, chia and organic almond butter.

Super Matcha Smoothie - 20 oz

$10.99

Matcha, mango, apple, spinach, lemon, spiraling & coconut water

PB-NUT Smoothie - 20 oz

$10.99

Peanut butter, banana, almond milk, chocolate grass-fed whey.

Blue Energy (Pre-Workout) - 20 oz

$10.99

Coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut flakes, spirulina & hemp protein

Post Workout - 20 oz

$10.99

Blueberries, banana, spinach, almond butter, almond milk & vegan vanilla protein.

KIDS smoothies

Fresh Strawberry - 8oz

$5.25

Tutti Frutti - 8oz

$5.25

PB - 8oz

$5.25

Dessert

Skinny Cheesecake

$6.99
Restaurant info

With a menu full of goodness, every recipe from our fresh-squeezed juices and expertly brewed coffees to our handcrafted salads, savory sandwiches and superfood bowls, our purpose is to nourish the body, mind and soul of each and every guest we serve. There is no secret to our sauce, just simple, fresh ingredients and thoughtful food choices that will fuel your appetite for wellness.

Location

13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Directions

