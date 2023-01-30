Kairos Juices
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
With a menu full of goodness, every recipe from our fresh-squeezed juices and expertly brewed coffees to our handcrafted salads, savory sandwiches and superfood bowls, our purpose is to nourish the body, mind and soul of each and every guest we serve. There is no secret to our sauce, just simple, fresh ingredients and thoughtful food choices that will fuel your appetite for wellness.
Location
13423 Beach Blvd,Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Truck Stop Cafe - 13410 Sutton Park Drive South
No Reviews
13410 Sutton Park Drive South Jacksonville, FL 32224
View restaurant
TacoLu - 1712 Beach Boulevard
No Reviews
1712 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jacksonville
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurant
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant