Kaisen imageView gallery

Kaisen

115 Reviews

$$

1325 Springfield St

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Beef Gyoza

Appetizers

Bulgogi Tacos

$12.75

Pork Tacos

$11.65

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$12.75

Spicy Salmon Tacos

$12.75

Veggie Spring Rolls

$6.95

Beef Gyoza

$7.95

Veggie Gyoza

$7.25

Edamame

$4.95

Sushi app

$9.50

Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

$12.75

Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

Miso Soup

$1.75

Hamachi Kama

$10.00

Kimchi

$3.75

Hibachi Noodles

$5.00

Pork Belly & Kimchi

$10.50

Coconut Shrimp App

$13.00

Sashimi app

$10.00

Shrimp shumai

$6.75

Garlic noodles

$6.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.75

Avocado Salad

$7.25

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Sashimi Salad

$12.75

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$10.95

Tuna Tataki Salad

$15.50

Salmon Tataki Salad

$15.50

Calamari Salad

$10.50

Kani Salad

$9.25

Tofu Salad

$7.25

House Favorites

Bibimbap

$15.00

Spicy Pork

$16.75

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Korean Galbi

$25.00

Korean Bulgogi

$23.00

Dumpling Soup

$14.25

Hot Stone Pot Teriyaki

$16.00

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$14.25

Ramen

Spicy Seafood Ramen

$16.00

Hot and Spicy Ramen

$13.50

Shoyu Ramen

$13.50

Miso Ramen

$13.50

Kimchi Ramen

$13.50

Ton Katsu Ramen

$13.50

Shio Ramen

$13.00

Curry Ramen

$15.75

Chicken Katsu Ramen

$15.75

Japanese Udon Soup

$11.50

Stirfry Spicy Seafood Yaki Udon

$16.00

Yaki Soba

$11.75

Kaisen Special Ramen

$15.25

Veggie Ramen

$14.00

Curry

Beef Curry

$14.75

Chicken Curry

$13.75

Seafood Curry

$14.75

Vegetable Curry

$13.75

Chicken Katsu Curry

$14.75

Basic Rolls

Avocado Roll

$4.75

Cucumber Roll

$4.75

Veggie Roll

$5.50

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$5.95

California Roll

$6.25

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$6.75

Eel & Avo Roll

$6.75

Philly Roll

$7.00

Red Snapper Roll

$7.00

Salmon & Avo Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$6.25

Spicy California Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.95

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.95

Tofu Crunch Roll

$6.25

Tuna & Avo Roll

$6.75

Yellow Tail & Scallion Roll

$6.75

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$6.75

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50

Salmon roll

$6.00

Hand roll

$4.75

Sushi & Sashimi

Eel Sushi

$6.00

Egg Sushi

$3.50

Octopus Sushi

$5.75

Salmon Sushi

$5.50

Shrimp Sushi

$4.50

Flying Fish Sushi

$5.50

Deep Fried Tofu Sushi

$3.50

Tuna Sushi

$6.25

Yellow Tail Sushi

$6.25

Crab Stick Sushi

$3.75

Red Snapper Sushi

$4.75

Toro Sushi (tuna belly)

$8.50

Uni Sushi (Per Tray)

$19.00

Uni Sushi (2pc)

$9.50

Uni/Quail Egg (2pc)

$10.00Out of stock

Striped Bass Sushi

$7.50Out of stock

Eel Sashimi

$6.50

Egg Sashimi

$4.50

Octopus Sashimi

$6.00

Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe Sashimi

$6.75

Deep Fried Tofu Sashimi

$4.50

Tuna Sashimi

$6.75

Yellow Tail Sashimi

$6.75

Crab Stick Sashimi

$4.75

Red Snapper Sashimi

$5.75

Toro Sashimi (tuna belly)

$9.50

Uni Sashimi (Per Tray)

$19.00

Uni Sashimi (2pc)

$9.50

Striped Bass Sashimi

$8.50Out of stock

Tempura Rolls

Butterfly Roll

$13.50

Salmon Tempura roll

$11.50

Toronto Roll

$14.00

Lion King Roll

$14.95

Golden Spicy Tuna Tempura

$12.50

Golden CA Roll

$9.50

Crazy Boy Roll

$16.00

Hot Night Roll

$13.50

Paradise Roll

$13.50

Spider Roll

$13.50

Autumn Roll

$14.75

Sushi Combo

Roll Combo

$16.95

Spicy Roll Combo

$17.95

Sushi Regular Combo

$17.95

Sushi Delux Combo

$21.00

Sashimi Regular Combo

$19.00

Sashimi Delux Combo

$22.00

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$27.50

Sushi for 2

$50.00

Tuna Combo

$23.50

Salmon Combo

$22.50

Yellow Tail Combo

$22.50

Eel Combo

$22.50

Sushi and Ramen Combo

$19.00

Fresh Rolls

Rainbow Roll

$12.50

Pink Lady Roll

$13.50

Rock & Roll

$15.95

Fuzzy Yellow Roll

$14.75

Alaska Roll

$14.75

Boston Roll

$14.75

Shrimp Killer

$13.50

Hawaiian Roll

$14.75

Caterpillar Roll

$11.50

Spicy Tataki Roll

$13.75

Fire Cracker Roll

$14.75

Spicy Mango Roll

$15.50

Mango Train Roll

$14.50

Red Dragon Roll

$13.95

SnoCorn Roll

$13.00

Baked Rolls

Eel Special Roll

$17.95

Baked Salmon Roll

$13.50

Tiger Roll

$14.75

Dragon Roll

$12.50

Special Rolls

Kaisen Special Roll

$16.25

Veggie Special Roll

$12.75

Mt Tom Roll

$15.95

Mt Zilla Roll

$14.75

Godzilla Roll

$14.75

Holiday Roll

$18.00

Kumamoto Roll

$13.50

Golden Spicy Lobster

$14.75

Coconut Shrimp Roll

$15.25

Coconut Surf roll

$15.50

Maine Roll

$16.75

Jala-popper Roll

$11.00

Rangoon Roll

$11.00

Pink Panther Roll

$16.00

Hibachi

Kids Chicken Hibachi

$12.00

Kids Beef Hibachi

$14.00

Kids Shrimp Hibachi

$14.00

Kids Veggie Hibachi

$9.75

Chicken Hibachi

$19.00

Beef Hibachi

$24.00

Shrimp Hibachi

$24.00

Veggie Hibachi

$14.00

Dessert

Green Tea Mochi

$5.00

Red Bean Mochi

$5.00

Strawberry Mochi

$5.00

Vanilla Mochi

$5.00

Mango Mochi

$5.00

NEW Specials

DragonBallZ (2 pcs)

$8.95

Captain Ginyu Sashimi (6pc)

$13.95

Piccolo Roll

$14.00

Majin Buu Roll

$14.50

King Kai Roll

$15.50

Garlic Scallop/Noodle Stir Fry

$18.00

Sweet & Spicy Pork Ribs

$16.50Out of stock

Spicy Chicken & Kimchi Stirfry

$18.95

Tteok Bokki (Spicy Rice Cake)

$13.50

Garlic Chicken Fried Rice

$12.50

Kimchi Soup

$15.75

Porkbelly & Kimchi Tacos

$14.50

Soft shell crab tacos

$15.50

Rattle Snake Roll

$16.00

Bulgogi Beef Roll

$12.75

Churros

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

White Rice

$3.75

Side of Eel Sauce

$2.00

Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side of Teriyaki

$2.00

Side of Ginger Dressing

$2.00

Side of Sriracha

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$4.50

Poké Bowls

Kaisen Poke Bowl

$14.00

Mango Poke Bowl

$14.00

Avocado Poke Bowl

$14.00

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

$16.75

Spicy Trio Poke Bowl

$19.00

BYO

BYOBeer / Per person

$3.00

BYOWine / Per person

$4.00

Soda

Ramune Original

$3.95

Ramune Strawberry

$3.95

Ramune Melon

$3.95Out of stock

Ramune Blueberry

$3.95

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Apple juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Cran-apple Juice

$2.50

Tea

Green tea

$2.00

Ginger tea

$2.50

Citron Honey Tea

$2.75

Ginger Tea (Teapot)

$6.00

Green Tea (Teapot)

$5.00

Citron Tea Pot

$6.25

Lemon Ginger Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi & Ramen

Location

1325 Springfield St, Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Directions

Gallery
Kaisen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crest Room
orange star4.1 • 32
706 Westfield Street West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
The Federal Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.9 • 3,531
135 Cooper St Agawam, MA 01001
View restaurantnext
Lattitude Restaurant - West Springfield, MA
orange star4.5 • 2,598
1338 Memorial Avenue West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
Bnapoli Italian
orange star4.5 • 231
185 Elm St West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
West Springfield - Tandem Bagel Company
orange starNo Reviews
95 Elm Street Westspringfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
Pintu's Indian Palace
orange starNo Reviews
25 Park Ave West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Feeding Hills

Tolli’s Pizzeria & Deli
orange star4.1 • 148
4 Southwick St Feeding Hills, MA 01030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Feeding Hills
West Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Southwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Suffield
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
review star
No reviews yet
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Chicopee
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Granby
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston