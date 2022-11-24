Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kai Sushi Leander

review star

No reviews yet

1805 S. Hwy 183, Suite 400

Leander, TX 78641

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup (GF)
Geisha Roll (GF)
Philly Roll (GF)

Chopsticks & Soy Sauce

How Many Chopsticks Do You Need?

Do You Need Soy Sauce?

Sushi Lunch (Mon to Fri 11:30am-2:30pm ONLY)

Sushi Lunch Specials Available Mon to Fri 11:30AM-2:30PM ONLY). All Sushi Lunch Specials are served with complimentary miso soup and house side salad.
5 PCS Sushi & Roll Choice

5 PCS Sushi & Roll Choice

5 pieces of sushi (Chef's choice - no substitutions) and choice of Roll. Served with complimentary miso soup and house salad.

5 PCS Sushi & 4 PCS Sashimi

$18.95

5 pieces of Sushi & 4 pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions). Served with complimentary miso soup & house salad.

5 PCS Sushi & 6 PCS Sashimi

$20.95

5 pieces of Sushi & 6 pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions). Served with complimentary miso soup & house salad.

5 PCS Sushi, 4 PCS Sashimi & Roll Choice

5 pieces of Sushi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions), 4 pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions) & choice of roll. Served with complimentary house salad & miso soup.

Lunch Bento Box (Mon to Fri 11:30AM-2:30PM ONLY)

Lunch Bento Specials are served with choice of rice, miso soup, house salad, 2 pcs of fried gyoza, and California Roll (4 pcs). Option to add Jumbo Shrimp Tempura for $3.95 available.
Katsu Chicken Bento

Katsu Chicken Bento

$14.95

Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried chicken breast cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad.

Katsu Pork Bento

$14.95

Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried pork cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs).

Tempura Shrimp & Veg Bento

$14.95

2 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp & 4 pieces of assorted vegetable. lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat

Tempura Shrimp Bento

Tempura Shrimp Bento

$14.95

4 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp. lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat

Tempura Assorted Veg Bento

$13.95

Lightly battered, deep-fried assorted vegetable tempura (5 pieces) served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs).

Teriyaki Chicken Bento

$14.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds. Served w/ choice of rice., house side, salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). Add Shrimp Tempura (2 pcs) for $3.95

Teriyaki Salmon Bento

$17.95

Grilled salmon (4oz) topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sprinkled w/ sesame seeds. Served w/ choice of rice., house side, salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). Add Shrimp Tempura (2 pcs) for $3.95.

Sushi Bar Starters

Ahi Tower

Ahi Tower

$21.95

Layers of sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, crab and tuna*. Served w/ honey wasabi, tobiko, crunchy flakes

Avocado Bomb

Avocado Bomb

$8.95

Baked avocado stuffed with spicy kani crab mix. Topped w/ ebi shrimp, masago, spicy mayo & toasted sesame seeds.

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Tempura fried jalapeño stuffed w/ cream cheese, spicy tuna. Topped w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onions, sesame seeds.

Kai Ceviche

Kai Ceviche

$19.95

Ceviche-inspired thin-sliced sashimi in cilantro ponzu sauce Served w/ daikon noodles, seaweed salad.

Mushroom Poppers

$8.95

Tempura fried mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna*, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onions, toasted sesame seeds.

Sashimi Sampler (GF)

Sashimi Sampler (GF)

$22.95

11 pieces *sashimi (chef’s choice)

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (GF)

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (GF)

$9.95

Crispy fried sushi rice balls topped with tuna* mixed in spicy sauce. Topped with jalapeño, spicy mayo, toasted sesame seeds. Gluten-free

Squid Salad

$5.95

Squid salad with Japanese picked vegetables.

Sunomono

$5.95

Thin-sliced English cucumbers in house ponzu sauce.

Chili Escolar (GF without sauce)

$12.95

*escolar, honey thai chili, garlic chips, spicy cilantro ponzu

Seaweed salad (wakame)

$5.95

Tako Wasabi

$5.95

Raw baby *octopus mixed with wasabi

Miso Soup (GF)

$3.95

tofu, green onions, seaweed in white miso broth. *Gluten-Free

House Salad (V)

$4.95

Organic spring mix w/ English cucumber and cherry tomatoes served with house ginger dressing.

Nigiri (1 piece)

AVOCADO NIGIRI

$2.00

AMA EBI (SWEET SHRIMP)

$7.00

*sweet shrimp. Served with fried shrimp head.

BINNAGA (ALBACORE TUNA)

$3.50

*albacore tuna

EBI (SHRIMP)

$3.50

shrimp

ESCOLAR

$3.25

HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL)

$4.00

HIRAME (FLOUNDER)

$4.25

HOKKIGAI (SURF CLAM)

$3.00

HOTATE (JUMBO SCALLOP)

$4.00

IKA (SQUID)

$3.25

IKURA (SALMON ROE)

$4.00

KANI CRAB

$2.75

MADAI (RED SNAPPER)

$4.25

MAGURO (TUNA)

$4.25

MASAGO (SMELT ROE)

$3.00

PEPPER TUNA

$4.25

SABA (MACKERAL)

$3.25

SAKE (SALMON)

$3.50

SAKE TORO (FATTY SALMON)

$4.00

WAGYU BEEF NIGIRI

$6.00

seared *wagyu sushi

KUNSEI SAKE (SMOKED SALMON)

$4.00

ZUWAIGANI (SNOW CRAB)

$7.00

SUZUKI (SEA BASS)

$3.50

TAKO (OCTOPUS)

$3.50

TAMAGO (SWEET EGG)

$2.75

TOBIKO (FLYING FISH ROE)

$3.50

UNAGI (EEL)

$4.00
UNI (WEST COAST)

UNI (WEST COAST)

$13.00

O'TORO (FATTY TUNA)

$9.00Out of stock

HAMACHI TORO (FATTY YELLOWTAIL)

$4.50

ANAGO (SEA EEL)

$7.00

sea eel - broiled

SPICY HOTATEGAI (SPICY SCALLOP)

$3.50

YUZU TOBIKO

$3.50

WASABI TOBIKO

$3.50

Sashimi (4 pcs)

Sashimi AMA EBI (SWEET SHRIMP)

$26.00

*sweet shrimp. Served with fried shrimp head.

Sashimi BINNAGA (ALBACORE TUNA)

$13.00

Sashimi ESCOLAR

$12.00

Sashimi HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL)

$15.00

Sashimi HIRAME (FLOUNDER)

$16.00

Sashimi HOKKIGAI (SURF CLAM)

$11.00

Sashimi HOTATE (JUMBO SCALLOP)

$15.00

Sashimi IKA (SQUID)

$12.00

Sashimi MADAI (RED SNAPPER)

$16.00

Sashimi MAGURO (TUNA)

$16.00

Sashimi PEPPER TUNA

$16.00

Sashimi SABA (MACKERAL)

$11.00

Sashimi SAKE (SALMON)

$13.00

Sashimi SAKE TORO (FATTY SALMON)

$15.00

Sashimi EBI (SHRIMP)

$13.00

Sashimi KUNSEI SAKE (SMOKED SALMON)

$15.00

Sashimi SUZUKI (SEA BASS)

$13.00

Sashimi HAMACHI TORO (FATTY YELLOWTAIL)

$17.00

Sashimi TAKO (OCTOPUS)

$13.00

Sashimi UNAGI (EEL)

$15.00

Sashimi UNI (SEA URCHIN)

$48.00
SASHIMI O'TORO (FATTY TUNA)

SASHIMI O'TORO (FATTY TUNA)

$28.00Out of stock

Hamachi Kama Sashimi

$19.00

SASHIMI KANI (CRAB STICKS)

$10.00

SASHIMI ZUWAIGANI (SNOW CRAB)

$26.00

SASHIMI ANAGO (SEA EEL)

$26.00

SASHIMI TAMAGO (SWEET EGG)

$10.00

SUSHI COMBINATIONS

FAITH

$29.95

8 pieces sushi (*tuna, *salmon, *yellowtail, *escolar, *sea bass, *red snapper, *spicy scallop, eel) & spicy *tuna roll

HOPE

$45.95

12 pieces sushi (2 *tuna, 2 *salmon, 2 *yellowtail, 2 *escolar, 2 *sea bass, 2 eel) & 2 rolls (*salmon roll, shrimp tempura roll)

LOVE

$95.00

spicy garlic edamame, agedashi tofu, 3 specialty rolls, 20 pieces of sushi (2 *tuna, 2 *salmon, 2 *yellowtail, 2 *escolar, 2 *sea bass, 2 *red snapper, 2 *fatty salmon, 2 *albacore tuna, 2 *mackerel, 2 eel)

KAI FOR 2

$99.00

served with miso soup, house salad, spicy garlic edamame, agedashi tofu, tekkamaki (*tuna roll), sakemaki (*salmon roll), *nigiri sushi & *sashimi (chef’s choice)

KAI FOR 3

$139.00

served with miso soup, house salad, spicy garlic edamame, agedashi tofu, tekkamaki (*tuna roll), sakemaki (*salmon roll), *nigiri sushi & *sashimi (chef’s choice)

KADOSH FOR 3

KADOSH FOR 3

$159.00

served with miso soup, house salad, combination tempura appetizer, agedashi tofu, special rolls, *nigiri sushi & *sashimi (chef’s choice)

KADOSH FOR 4

$199.00

served with miso soup, house salad, combination tempura appetizer, agedashi tofu, special rolls, *nigiri sushi & *sashimi (chef’s choice)

SASHIMI MORIAWASE

$99.00

served with spicy garlic edamame, agedashi tofu, 32 pieces of *sashimi combination (chef’s choice of 8 kinds of fish)

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll (GF)

$6.95

Avocado and sushi rice. Seaweed on the outside.

California Roll

$7.95

Inside: kani crab (imitation crab), avocado, cucumber. Outside: toasted sesame seeds, rice wrapped on the outside.

Cucumber Roll (GF)

$6.50

Cucumber and rice with seaweed on the outside. *Gluten-Free

SAKE MAKI (GF) (SALMON ROLL)

$7.95

Salmon and rice with seaweed on the outside. *Gluten-Free

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.95

Inside: Fried smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, masago, eel sauce. Sea weed on the outside roll w/ sesame seeds. *contains: sesame seeds *sauce contains: wheat, soy

Spicy Salmon Roll (GF)

$8.95

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.95

Spicy Tuna Roll (GF)

$9.95

Spicy Yellowtail Roll (GF)

$9.95

TEKKA MAKI (GF) (Tuna Roll)

$8.95

Unagi (Eel) Roll

$10.95

NEGI HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL)

$9.95

*yellowtail, green onion, masago

NEGI SABA (GF)(MACKEREL)

$7.95

*mackerel, green onion (GF)

Classic Rolls

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

inside: unagi (eel), cucumber top: avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy, sesame seeds

Crunchy Roll

$12.95

inside: shrimp tempura, kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: crunchy flakes, house eel sauce ***contains: wheat, soy

Dragon Roll

$13.95

inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: unagi (eel), avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy, sesame seeds

Futomaki

$14.95

inside: *tuna, *masago, kani (imitation crab), tamago, kanpyo (pickled gourd), avocado, oshinko (Japanese pickled radish). wrapped seaweed on the outside ***contains: egg, wheat, soy

Philly Roll (GF)

$9.95

inside: smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado. wrapped with rice on the outside w/ sprinkled sesame seeds ***contains: milk, sesame seeds

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: tuna*, salmon*, escolar*, red snapper*, shrimp, avocado ***contains: wheat - for GF version, sub Snow Crab (+$6.95)

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$12.95

inside: fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, kaiware top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds. seaweed wrapped on the outside ***contains: soybean, wheat from eel sauce

Kai Specialty Rolls

ATX Roll

$14.95

inside: shrimp tempura, avocado top: spicy tuna*, house eel sauce, Rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce ***contains: wheat, soy

Crabbean Roll

$13.95

inside: fried soft-shell crab, spicy tuna*, cucumber, masago top: house eel sauce, inside out roll with sesame seeds on the outside of roll ***contains: sesame seeds, soy, wheat

Geisha Roll (GF)

Geisha Roll (GF)

$15.95

inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber top: salmon*, avocado, house spicy mayo ***Gluten-free

Godzilla Roll

$17.95

BIG ROLL - CUT 6 PCS inside: Lobster Tempura, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeno Top: Imitation Crab Salad Mix, House Spicy Mayo, House Eel Sauce ***contains: wheat

Hot Mama Roll

Hot Mama Roll

$16.95

inside: shrimp tempura, jalapeno, avocado top: Torched Salmon & Escolar, Finished w/ Mustard-Soy Sauce & Fried Garlic Chip, Green Onions ***contains: wheat, soy

Jay's Signature Roll

$16.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado Top: Salmon*, Avocado, Spicy Mayo

Judy Roll

Judy Roll

$15.95

inside: pepper tuna, cucumber, avocado top: tuna, salmon, snapper, escolar, shrimp, jalapeno, mustard-soy sauce

Kai Roll

$13.95

in: Salmon*, Ebi Shrimp, Kani Crab, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado wrapped in Soy Paper Top: Crunchy Flakes, Eel Sauce

Kai Spring Roll (No Rice)

Kai Spring Roll (No Rice)

$16.95

In: Kani (imitation crab), Salmon*, Tuna*, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware (radish sprouts), Organic Spring Mix, Fuji Apple wrapped in rice paper Top: Cilantro Ponzu Sauce

Leander Roll

Leander Roll

$15.95

In: Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber Top: Escolar, Jalapeno, Tobiko, House Ponzu Sauce

Lobster Tempura Roll

$15.95

In: Lobster Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware Top: Crunchy Flakes, House Eel Sauce

Mexican Roll

$17.95

In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Jalapeno Top: Spicy Tuna*, Crunchy Flakes, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Green Onions

Mikey Roll

$13.95

in: tuna roll battered and tempura fried Top: house butter sauce, house eel sauce, Sriracha, masago, green onions, toasted sesame seeds

Ninja Roll (GF)

Ninja Roll (GF)

$16.95

inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno top: yellowtail*, dabs of spicy mayo and Sriracha *Gluten-Free

Red Dragon Roll

$15.95

inside: unagi (eel), kani (imitatio crab), avocado, cucumber top: spicy tuna*, house eel sauce, rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce, green onions, toasted sesame seeds

Shaggy Dog Roll

Shaggy Dog Roll

$14.95

inside: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado top: kani (imitation crab), house spicy mayo, house eel sauce

Spicy Tataki Roll

$16.95

inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber top: seared tuna*, jalapeno, house ponzu sauce, rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce

Sumo Roll

$15.95

BIG ROLL - CUT 6 PCS inside: tuna*, salmon*, yellowtail*, cucumber, avocado, kaiware top: house spicy mayo, house eel sauce

Sweet Dragon Roll

$16.95

inside: shrimp tempura, masago, cucumber top: unagi (eel), avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds

Tempura Roll

$12.95

inside: salmon*, cream cheese, avocado roll battered and tempura fried top: house spicy mayo

TNT Roll

$16.95

inside: salmon*, kani (imitation crab), avocado, jalapeno wrapped in soy paper top: spicy mix of kani and shrimp tempura, house eel sauce

Vegas Roll

$13.95

inside: shrimp tempura, avocado, masago top: crunchy flakes, house eel sauce & honey wasabi sauce

Volcano Roll

$16.95

inside: kani (imitation crab), avocado, cucumber top: baked spicy mix of bay scallops, kani, masago

White Dragon Roll

$14.95

inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: escolar*, fried garlic chip, honey wasabi sauce

HAMACHILI ROLL

$13.95

inside: deep fried yellowtail, cream cheese, pickled jalapeno top: eel sauce, green onion

ATOMIC BOMB ROLL

$12.95

inside: deep fried spicy white fish, avocado top: spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onion, sesame seeds

RED SNOW ROLL (GF)

$17.95

inside: *spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber top: *salmon, spicy mayo, spicy crunchy flakes

FIRE ANTS ON A LOG ROLL

$17.95

inside: shrimp tempura, avocado top: crab, spicy mayo, spicy crunchy flakes

I LOVE YOU ROLL

$18.95

inside: shrimp tempura, *spicy tuna top: *pepper tuna, honey wasabi, ,goat cheese, green onion

WHEN BEEF MET THE SEA ROLL

$25.95

inside: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, jalapeno top: crab, seared *wagyu beef, himalayan salt, garlic chip, green onion, eel sauce, honey wasabi sauce

TEXAS TUNA ROLL

TEXAS TUNA ROLL

$24.95

inside: shrimp tempura, *albacore tuna, spicy *tuna top: *o’toro (fatty tuna), jalapeno, himalayan salt, garlic chip, eel sauce, yuzu *tobiko, sriracha

SUPER GODZILLA ROLL

SUPER GODZILLA ROLL

$26.95

inside: giant lobster tempura, *albacore tuna, kani crab, cucumber, avocado, pickled jalapeno top: *spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, butter sauce, masago, green onion, sesame seed

Sushi Entrees

CHIRASHI DON

CHIRASHI DON

$29.95

*assorted sashimi on sushi rice

HWEDUPBAP (Korean sashimi rice)

HWEDUPBAP (Korean sashimi rice)

$22.95

poke-style assortment of raw *fish and fresh vegetable mix served on a bed of steamed rice. Served with house spicy gochujang sauce

TEKKA DON

$20.95

*tuna sashimi on sushi rice

SAKE-TEKKA DON

$19.95

*tuna sashimi and salmon sashimi on sushi rice

SAKE DON

$18.95

*salmon sashimi on sushi rice

UNA DON

$20.95

*broiled fresh water eel on sushi rice

SAKE TORO DON

SAKE TORO DON

$19.95

*fatty salmon sashimi on sushi rice

SAKE IKURA DON

$21.95

*salmon sashimi and *ikura (salmon roe) on sushi rice

HAMACHI DON

$19.95

*yellowtail sashimi on sushi rice

KAISEN DON

KAISEN DON

$43.95

*sashimi from Hokkaido on sushi rice

Sushi Sauces & Extras

Eel Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Extra Ginger 2oz

$0.50

Extra Wasabi (Paste) 2oz

$0.50

Fresh Wasabi

$3.95

Ponzu Sauce 2oz

$0.95

Rayu Sauce 2oz

$2.00

Spicy Mayo 2oz

$0.95

Honey Wasabi 2oz

$0.95

STARTERS

Age Dashi Tofu

$8.95

Crispy tofu topped with dried bonito flakes and green onion served with light soy broth. *sauce contains: soy, wheat

Edamame (GF,V)

$6.95

green soybeans, himalayan salt

Edamame Spicy Garlic

$7.95

green soybeans stir-fried in/ spicy garlic sauce. *contains: soy, wheat

Gyoza - Chicken

$7.95

Five pieces of pan-fried Japanese chicken and vegetable dumplings served with house ponzu (citrus soy) dipping sauce. *contains: soy, wheat, sesame seed oil

Gyoza - Pork

Gyoza - Pork

$7.95

Five pieces of pan-fried Japanese pork and vegetable dumplings served with house ponzu (citrus soy) dipping sauce. *contains: soy, wheat, sesame seed oil

Idako (Grilled)

$12.95

Char-grilled Japanese marinated baby octopus served with eel sauce and sesame seeds on top. ***sesame seeds in the marinade can not be removed. contains: soy, wheat, sesame seeds

Tempura Appetizer SHRIMP (3pcs)

$9.95

Tempura Appetizer VEGETABLE (5pcs)(VG)

$8.95

Tempura Appetizer SOFT-SHELL CRAB (2pcs)

$11.95

Tempura Appetizer COMBO (3shrimps, 5veggie)

$16.95

Tempura Appetizer LOBSTER (whole tail)

$14.95

TAKOYAKI

$9.95

grilled balls of batter (flour, egg) filled with chopped octopus topped with takoyaki sauce, ito katsuo, and bonito flakes

Dinner Entrees

Katsu - Chicken

$16.95

Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried chicken breast cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad. *contains: egg (can be omitted), soybean, wheat *sauce contains: soybean, wheat

Katsu - Pork

$16.95

Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried pork cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad. *contains: egg (can be omitted upon request), soybean, wheat *sauce contains: soybean, wheat

Teriyaki - TOFU (VG)

$14.95

crispy tofu served without miso soup

Teriyaki - Chicken

$16.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with house teriyaki sauce and toasted sesame seed. Served with side of stir-fried vegetables. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup. *chicken marinade contains: soybean, wheat *teriyaki sauce contains: soybean, wheat *stir-fried vegetable contains: soybean, wheat

Teriyaki - Salmon

$20.95

Grilled salmon (7oz) topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds. Served w/ stir-fried vegetable, choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup. *sauce contains: soybean, wheat *stir-fried vegetable contains: soybean, wheat

Udon

$12.95

Japanese noodle soup in special broth with kamaboko (Japanese fish cake) and kani crab, veggies, shitake mushroom, garnished with crunchy flakes, seaweed, and green onions. Shichimi togarashi (Japanese pepper) available upon request.

Udon - Shrimp Tempura (2pcs)

$16.95

Udon - Vegetable Tempura (3pcs)

$15.95

Sauces & Sides

Steamed Rice

$2.95

Sushi Rice

$3.95

Sliced Oranges (Half)

$0.75

Ginger Dressing 2oz

$0.95

Teriyaki Sauce 2oz

$0.95

Katsu Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Ponzu Sauce 2oz

$0.95

Sriracha Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.95

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.95

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.95

Matcha Green Tea Cheesecake

$5.95

DRINKS

Water

ICED TEA UNSWEET

$2.95

FUZE SWEET TEA

$2.95
COKE

COKE

$2.95
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.95
DR PEPPER

DR PEPPER

$2.95
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.95
MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$2.95

ICED GREEN TEA

$3.95

Perrier 11oz Bottle

$3.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice 10oz

$3.95

Minute Maid OJ 12oz

$3.95

Hot Green Tea

$3.95

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.95

Ramune - Original (Daiei)

$3.95

Ramune - Orange (Daiei)

$3.95

Ramune - Pineapple (Daiei)

$3.95Out of stock

Ramune - Peach (Sangaria)

$3.95

Ramune - Strawberry (Daiei)

$3.95
Ramune - Strawberry (Sangaria)

Ramune - Strawberry (Sangaria)

$3.95Out of stock
Ramune - Melon (Sangaria)

Ramune - Melon (Sangaria)

$3.95
Topo Chico 12oz Bottle

Topo Chico 12oz Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12oz

$3.95

Welch's juice

$3.95

Japanese Royal Milk tea

$3.95

Topo Chico

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We pride ourselves on making the most high quality sushi and food around! We are not just sushi, but an experience!

Location

1805 S. Hwy 183, Suite 400, Leander, TX 78641

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

