Kai Sushi Leander
1805 S. Hwy 183, Suite 400
Leander, TX 78641
Popular Items
Sushi Lunch (Mon to Fri 11:30am-2:30pm ONLY)
5 PCS Sushi & Roll Choice
5 pieces of sushi (Chef's choice - no substitutions) and choice of Roll. Served with complimentary miso soup and house salad.
5 PCS Sushi & 4 PCS Sashimi
5 pieces of Sushi & 4 pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions). Served with complimentary miso soup & house salad.
5 PCS Sushi & 6 PCS Sashimi
5 pieces of Sushi & 6 pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions). Served with complimentary miso soup & house salad.
5 PCS Sushi, 4 PCS Sashimi & Roll Choice
5 pieces of Sushi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions), 4 pieces of Sashimi (Chef's Choice - No Substitutions) & choice of roll. Served with complimentary house salad & miso soup.
Lunch Bento Box (Mon to Fri 11:30AM-2:30PM ONLY)
Katsu Chicken Bento
Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried chicken breast cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad.
Katsu Pork Bento
Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried pork cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs).
Tempura Shrimp & Veg Bento
2 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp & 4 pieces of assorted vegetable. lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Tempura Shrimp Bento
4 pieces of jumbo black tiger shrimp. lightly battered and deep-fried served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, miso soup and house side salad, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). *tempura batter contains: soybean, wheat *tempura sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Tempura Assorted Veg Bento
Lightly battered, deep-fried assorted vegetable tempura (5 pieces) served with warm tempura dipping sauce. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs).
Teriyaki Chicken Bento
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds. Served w/ choice of rice., house side, salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). Add Shrimp Tempura (2 pcs) for $3.95
Teriyaki Salmon Bento
Grilled salmon (4oz) topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sprinkled w/ sesame seeds. Served w/ choice of rice., house side, salad, miso soup, fried gyoza (2 pcs) and California Roll (4 pcs). Add Shrimp Tempura (2 pcs) for $3.95.
Sushi Bar Starters
Ahi Tower
Layers of sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, crab and tuna*. Served w/ honey wasabi, tobiko, crunchy flakes
Avocado Bomb
Baked avocado stuffed with spicy kani crab mix. Topped w/ ebi shrimp, masago, spicy mayo & toasted sesame seeds.
Jalapeno Poppers
Tempura fried jalapeño stuffed w/ cream cheese, spicy tuna. Topped w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onions, sesame seeds.
Kai Ceviche
Ceviche-inspired thin-sliced sashimi in cilantro ponzu sauce Served w/ daikon noodles, seaweed salad.
Mushroom Poppers
Tempura fried mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna*, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onions, toasted sesame seeds.
Sashimi Sampler (GF)
11 pieces *sashimi (chef’s choice)
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice (GF)
Crispy fried sushi rice balls topped with tuna* mixed in spicy sauce. Topped with jalapeño, spicy mayo, toasted sesame seeds. Gluten-free
Squid Salad
Squid salad with Japanese picked vegetables.
Sunomono
Thin-sliced English cucumbers in house ponzu sauce.
Chili Escolar (GF without sauce)
*escolar, honey thai chili, garlic chips, spicy cilantro ponzu
Seaweed salad (wakame)
Tako Wasabi
Raw baby *octopus mixed with wasabi
Miso Soup (GF)
tofu, green onions, seaweed in white miso broth. *Gluten-Free
House Salad (V)
Organic spring mix w/ English cucumber and cherry tomatoes served with house ginger dressing.
Nigiri (1 piece)
AVOCADO NIGIRI
AMA EBI (SWEET SHRIMP)
*sweet shrimp. Served with fried shrimp head.
BINNAGA (ALBACORE TUNA)
*albacore tuna
EBI (SHRIMP)
shrimp
ESCOLAR
HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL)
HIRAME (FLOUNDER)
HOKKIGAI (SURF CLAM)
HOTATE (JUMBO SCALLOP)
IKA (SQUID)
IKURA (SALMON ROE)
KANI CRAB
MADAI (RED SNAPPER)
MAGURO (TUNA)
MASAGO (SMELT ROE)
PEPPER TUNA
SABA (MACKERAL)
SAKE (SALMON)
SAKE TORO (FATTY SALMON)
WAGYU BEEF NIGIRI
seared *wagyu sushi
KUNSEI SAKE (SMOKED SALMON)
ZUWAIGANI (SNOW CRAB)
SUZUKI (SEA BASS)
TAKO (OCTOPUS)
TAMAGO (SWEET EGG)
TOBIKO (FLYING FISH ROE)
UNAGI (EEL)
UNI (WEST COAST)
O'TORO (FATTY TUNA)
HAMACHI TORO (FATTY YELLOWTAIL)
ANAGO (SEA EEL)
sea eel - broiled
SPICY HOTATEGAI (SPICY SCALLOP)
YUZU TOBIKO
WASABI TOBIKO
Sashimi (4 pcs)
Sashimi AMA EBI (SWEET SHRIMP)
*sweet shrimp. Served with fried shrimp head.
Sashimi BINNAGA (ALBACORE TUNA)
Sashimi ESCOLAR
Sashimi HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL)
Sashimi HIRAME (FLOUNDER)
Sashimi HOKKIGAI (SURF CLAM)
Sashimi HOTATE (JUMBO SCALLOP)
Sashimi IKA (SQUID)
Sashimi MADAI (RED SNAPPER)
Sashimi MAGURO (TUNA)
Sashimi PEPPER TUNA
Sashimi SABA (MACKERAL)
Sashimi SAKE (SALMON)
Sashimi SAKE TORO (FATTY SALMON)
Sashimi EBI (SHRIMP)
Sashimi KUNSEI SAKE (SMOKED SALMON)
Sashimi SUZUKI (SEA BASS)
Sashimi HAMACHI TORO (FATTY YELLOWTAIL)
Sashimi TAKO (OCTOPUS)
Sashimi UNAGI (EEL)
Sashimi UNI (SEA URCHIN)
SASHIMI O'TORO (FATTY TUNA)
Hamachi Kama Sashimi
SASHIMI KANI (CRAB STICKS)
SASHIMI ZUWAIGANI (SNOW CRAB)
SASHIMI ANAGO (SEA EEL)
SASHIMI TAMAGO (SWEET EGG)
SUSHI COMBINATIONS
FAITH
8 pieces sushi (*tuna, *salmon, *yellowtail, *escolar, *sea bass, *red snapper, *spicy scallop, eel) & spicy *tuna roll
HOPE
12 pieces sushi (2 *tuna, 2 *salmon, 2 *yellowtail, 2 *escolar, 2 *sea bass, 2 eel) & 2 rolls (*salmon roll, shrimp tempura roll)
LOVE
spicy garlic edamame, agedashi tofu, 3 specialty rolls, 20 pieces of sushi (2 *tuna, 2 *salmon, 2 *yellowtail, 2 *escolar, 2 *sea bass, 2 *red snapper, 2 *fatty salmon, 2 *albacore tuna, 2 *mackerel, 2 eel)
KAI FOR 2
served with miso soup, house salad, spicy garlic edamame, agedashi tofu, tekkamaki (*tuna roll), sakemaki (*salmon roll), *nigiri sushi & *sashimi (chef’s choice)
KAI FOR 3
served with miso soup, house salad, spicy garlic edamame, agedashi tofu, tekkamaki (*tuna roll), sakemaki (*salmon roll), *nigiri sushi & *sashimi (chef’s choice)
KADOSH FOR 3
served with miso soup, house salad, combination tempura appetizer, agedashi tofu, special rolls, *nigiri sushi & *sashimi (chef’s choice)
KADOSH FOR 4
served with miso soup, house salad, combination tempura appetizer, agedashi tofu, special rolls, *nigiri sushi & *sashimi (chef’s choice)
SASHIMI MORIAWASE
served with spicy garlic edamame, agedashi tofu, 32 pieces of *sashimi combination (chef’s choice of 8 kinds of fish)
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll (GF)
Avocado and sushi rice. Seaweed on the outside.
California Roll
Inside: kani crab (imitation crab), avocado, cucumber. Outside: toasted sesame seeds, rice wrapped on the outside.
Cucumber Roll (GF)
Cucumber and rice with seaweed on the outside. *Gluten-Free
SAKE MAKI (GF) (SALMON ROLL)
Salmon and rice with seaweed on the outside. *Gluten-Free
Salmon Skin Roll
Inside: Fried smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, masago, eel sauce. Sea weed on the outside roll w/ sesame seeds. *contains: sesame seeds *sauce contains: wheat, soy
Spicy Salmon Roll (GF)
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll (GF)
Spicy Yellowtail Roll (GF)
TEKKA MAKI (GF) (Tuna Roll)
Unagi (Eel) Roll
NEGI HAMACHI (YELLOWTAIL)
*yellowtail, green onion, masago
NEGI SABA (GF)(MACKEREL)
*mackerel, green onion (GF)
Classic Rolls
Caterpillar Roll
inside: unagi (eel), cucumber top: avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy, sesame seeds
Crunchy Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: crunchy flakes, house eel sauce ***contains: wheat, soy
Dragon Roll
inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: unagi (eel), avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy, sesame seeds
Futomaki
inside: *tuna, *masago, kani (imitation crab), tamago, kanpyo (pickled gourd), avocado, oshinko (Japanese pickled radish). wrapped seaweed on the outside ***contains: egg, wheat, soy
Philly Roll (GF)
inside: smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado. wrapped with rice on the outside w/ sprinkled sesame seeds ***contains: milk, sesame seeds
Rainbow Roll
inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: tuna*, salmon*, escolar*, red snapper*, shrimp, avocado ***contains: wheat - for GF version, sub Snow Crab (+$6.95)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds ***contains: wheat, soy
Spider Roll
inside: fried soft-shell crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, kaiware top: house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds. seaweed wrapped on the outside ***contains: soybean, wheat from eel sauce
Kai Specialty Rolls
ATX Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, avocado top: spicy tuna*, house eel sauce, Rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce ***contains: wheat, soy
Crabbean Roll
inside: fried soft-shell crab, spicy tuna*, cucumber, masago top: house eel sauce, inside out roll with sesame seeds on the outside of roll ***contains: sesame seeds, soy, wheat
Geisha Roll (GF)
inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber top: salmon*, avocado, house spicy mayo ***Gluten-free
Godzilla Roll
BIG ROLL - CUT 6 PCS inside: Lobster Tempura, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeno Top: Imitation Crab Salad Mix, House Spicy Mayo, House Eel Sauce ***contains: wheat
Hot Mama Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, jalapeno, avocado top: Torched Salmon & Escolar, Finished w/ Mustard-Soy Sauce & Fried Garlic Chip, Green Onions ***contains: wheat, soy
Jay's Signature Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado Top: Salmon*, Avocado, Spicy Mayo
Judy Roll
inside: pepper tuna, cucumber, avocado top: tuna, salmon, snapper, escolar, shrimp, jalapeno, mustard-soy sauce
Kai Roll
in: Salmon*, Ebi Shrimp, Kani Crab, Masago, Cucumber, Avocado wrapped in Soy Paper Top: Crunchy Flakes, Eel Sauce
Kai Spring Roll (No Rice)
In: Kani (imitation crab), Salmon*, Tuna*, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware (radish sprouts), Organic Spring Mix, Fuji Apple wrapped in rice paper Top: Cilantro Ponzu Sauce
Leander Roll
In: Spicy Yellowtail, Cucumber Top: Escolar, Jalapeno, Tobiko, House Ponzu Sauce
Lobster Tempura Roll
In: Lobster Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware Top: Crunchy Flakes, House Eel Sauce
Mexican Roll
In: Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Jalapeno Top: Spicy Tuna*, Crunchy Flakes, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Green Onions
Mikey Roll
in: tuna roll battered and tempura fried Top: house butter sauce, house eel sauce, Sriracha, masago, green onions, toasted sesame seeds
Ninja Roll (GF)
inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno top: yellowtail*, dabs of spicy mayo and Sriracha *Gluten-Free
Red Dragon Roll
inside: unagi (eel), kani (imitatio crab), avocado, cucumber top: spicy tuna*, house eel sauce, rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce, green onions, toasted sesame seeds
Shaggy Dog Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado top: kani (imitation crab), house spicy mayo, house eel sauce
Spicy Tataki Roll
inside: spicy tuna*, cucumber top: seared tuna*, jalapeno, house ponzu sauce, rayu (spicy sesame oil) sauce
Sumo Roll
BIG ROLL - CUT 6 PCS inside: tuna*, salmon*, yellowtail*, cucumber, avocado, kaiware top: house spicy mayo, house eel sauce
Sweet Dragon Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, masago, cucumber top: unagi (eel), avocado, house eel sauce, toasted sesame seeds
Tempura Roll
inside: salmon*, cream cheese, avocado roll battered and tempura fried top: house spicy mayo
TNT Roll
inside: salmon*, kani (imitation crab), avocado, jalapeno wrapped in soy paper top: spicy mix of kani and shrimp tempura, house eel sauce
Vegas Roll
inside: shrimp tempura, avocado, masago top: crunchy flakes, house eel sauce & honey wasabi sauce
Volcano Roll
inside: kani (imitation crab), avocado, cucumber top: baked spicy mix of bay scallops, kani, masago
White Dragon Roll
inside: kani (imitation crab), cucumber, avocado top: escolar*, fried garlic chip, honey wasabi sauce
HAMACHILI ROLL
inside: deep fried yellowtail, cream cheese, pickled jalapeno top: eel sauce, green onion
ATOMIC BOMB ROLL
inside: deep fried spicy white fish, avocado top: spicy mayo, eel sauce, green onion, sesame seeds
RED SNOW ROLL (GF)
inside: *spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber top: *salmon, spicy mayo, spicy crunchy flakes
FIRE ANTS ON A LOG ROLL
inside: shrimp tempura, avocado top: crab, spicy mayo, spicy crunchy flakes
I LOVE YOU ROLL
inside: shrimp tempura, *spicy tuna top: *pepper tuna, honey wasabi, ,goat cheese, green onion
WHEN BEEF MET THE SEA ROLL
inside: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, jalapeno top: crab, seared *wagyu beef, himalayan salt, garlic chip, green onion, eel sauce, honey wasabi sauce
TEXAS TUNA ROLL
inside: shrimp tempura, *albacore tuna, spicy *tuna top: *o’toro (fatty tuna), jalapeno, himalayan salt, garlic chip, eel sauce, yuzu *tobiko, sriracha
SUPER GODZILLA ROLL
inside: giant lobster tempura, *albacore tuna, kani crab, cucumber, avocado, pickled jalapeno top: *spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, butter sauce, masago, green onion, sesame seed
Sushi Entrees
CHIRASHI DON
*assorted sashimi on sushi rice
HWEDUPBAP (Korean sashimi rice)
poke-style assortment of raw *fish and fresh vegetable mix served on a bed of steamed rice. Served with house spicy gochujang sauce
TEKKA DON
*tuna sashimi on sushi rice
SAKE-TEKKA DON
*tuna sashimi and salmon sashimi on sushi rice
SAKE DON
*salmon sashimi on sushi rice
UNA DON
*broiled fresh water eel on sushi rice
SAKE TORO DON
*fatty salmon sashimi on sushi rice
SAKE IKURA DON
*salmon sashimi and *ikura (salmon roe) on sushi rice
HAMACHI DON
*yellowtail sashimi on sushi rice
KAISEN DON
*sashimi from Hokkaido on sushi rice
Sushi Sauces & Extras
STARTERS
Age Dashi Tofu
Crispy tofu topped with dried bonito flakes and green onion served with light soy broth. *sauce contains: soy, wheat
Edamame (GF,V)
green soybeans, himalayan salt
Edamame Spicy Garlic
green soybeans stir-fried in/ spicy garlic sauce. *contains: soy, wheat
Gyoza - Chicken
Five pieces of pan-fried Japanese chicken and vegetable dumplings served with house ponzu (citrus soy) dipping sauce. *contains: soy, wheat, sesame seed oil
Gyoza - Pork
Five pieces of pan-fried Japanese pork and vegetable dumplings served with house ponzu (citrus soy) dipping sauce. *contains: soy, wheat, sesame seed oil
Idako (Grilled)
Char-grilled Japanese marinated baby octopus served with eel sauce and sesame seeds on top. ***sesame seeds in the marinade can not be removed. contains: soy, wheat, sesame seeds
Tempura Appetizer SHRIMP (3pcs)
Tempura Appetizer VEGETABLE (5pcs)(VG)
Tempura Appetizer SOFT-SHELL CRAB (2pcs)
Tempura Appetizer COMBO (3shrimps, 5veggie)
Tempura Appetizer LOBSTER (whole tail)
TAKOYAKI
grilled balls of batter (flour, egg) filled with chopped octopus topped with takoyaki sauce, ito katsuo, and bonito flakes
Dinner Entrees
Katsu - Chicken
Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried chicken breast cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad. *contains: egg (can be omitted), soybean, wheat *sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Katsu - Pork
Panko (Japanese bread crumb) crusted fried pork cutlet served with katsu dipping sauce. Served with choice of rice, complimentary miso soup and house salad. *contains: egg (can be omitted upon request), soybean, wheat *sauce contains: soybean, wheat
Teriyaki - TOFU (VG)
crispy tofu served without miso soup
Teriyaki - Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with house teriyaki sauce and toasted sesame seed. Served with side of stir-fried vegetables. Comes with choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup. *chicken marinade contains: soybean, wheat *teriyaki sauce contains: soybean, wheat *stir-fried vegetable contains: soybean, wheat
Teriyaki - Salmon
Grilled salmon (7oz) topped w/ house teriyaki sauce & sesame seeds. Served w/ stir-fried vegetable, choice of rice, house side salad and miso soup. *sauce contains: soybean, wheat *stir-fried vegetable contains: soybean, wheat
Udon
Japanese noodle soup in special broth with kamaboko (Japanese fish cake) and kani crab, veggies, shitake mushroom, garnished with crunchy flakes, seaweed, and green onions. Shichimi togarashi (Japanese pepper) available upon request.
Udon - Shrimp Tempura (2pcs)
Udon - Vegetable Tempura (3pcs)
Sauces & Sides
DRINKS
Water
ICED TEA UNSWEET
FUZE SWEET TEA
COKE
DIET COKE
DR PEPPER
SPRITE
MINUTE MAID LEMONADE
ICED GREEN TEA
Perrier 11oz Bottle
Minute Maid Apple Juice 10oz
Minute Maid OJ 12oz
Hot Green Tea
Hot Jasmine Tea
Ramune - Original (Daiei)
Ramune - Orange (Daiei)
Ramune - Pineapple (Daiei)
Ramune - Peach (Sangaria)
Ramune - Strawberry (Daiei)
Ramune - Strawberry (Sangaria)
Ramune - Melon (Sangaria)
Topo Chico 12oz Bottle
Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12oz
Welch's juice
Japanese Royal Milk tea
Topo Chico
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
We pride ourselves on making the most high quality sushi and food around! We are not just sushi, but an experience!
