Kaitod Thai Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

815 Salinas Avenue

Suite A

Laredo, TX 78040

Popular Items

SPICY THAI CHICKEN SALAD
Steamed Dumpling red curry sauce
FRIED RICE

Food

Appetizers

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.50

Deep-fried wontons stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese, and served with sweet chile sauce

Crispy egg rolls

Crispy egg rolls

$12.00

Deep-fried egg rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables and served with sweet chili sauce

Steamed Edamame with sea salt

Steamed Edamame with sea salt

$5.95

Steamed japanese soybeans with sea salt.

Steamed Dumpling red curry sauce

Steamed Dumpling red curry sauce

$12.00

Dumplings with chicken and vegetables served with House Special red curry

Thai Wings

Thai Wings

$12.00

Salad

Goong salad

Goong salad

$13.50

Grilled marinated prawns w/ lettuce,red onion ,Carrot ,cilantro ,mixed vegetables & special house lime dressing

Larb Kai

Larb Kai

$13.50

Medium spicy Red onion slices, mint leaves, and ground chicken are tossed with a chili-lime dressing.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Cucumber, red onions, house white vinegar

Entrees

SPICY THAI CHICKEN SALAD

SPICY THAI CHICKEN SALAD

$15.50

Crispy fried chicken, lime juice, cilantro, red onion, with roasted rice, and Thai chili flakes

THAI BASIL

THAI BASIL

$16.00

Sautéed with Thai basil leaves, chili, bell peppers, carrot, bamboo shoot, come with your choice of protein

EGGPLANT

EGGPLANT

$16.00

Sautéed grilled eggplant with bean sauce, carrot, Broccoli , cabbage , and basil comes with your choice of protein

THAI TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

THAI TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

$18.00

Steamed ramen noodles , shrimp and chicken , fish ball, come with mixed veggies served in house special broth

RED CURRY

RED CURRY

$18.00

Housemade red curry, coconut milk, mixed vegetables bell peppers , and bamboo shoots ,zucchini Comes with your choice of protein ,served with jasmine rice

YELLOW CURRY

YELLOW CURRY

$18.00

Housemade red curry, coconut milk, mixed vegetables bell peppers , and ,zucchini Comes with your choice of protein ,served with jasmine rice

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$16.00

Thai style fried rice with garlic, onions, Broccoli , scallion and egg comes with your choice of protein.

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$18.00

Thai style fried rice with garlic, onions, tomatoes, scallion and egg comes with your choice of protein.

MAMA PAD

MAMA PAD

$15.50

Ramen noodles with chicken, zucchini carrot shallot and top off with sunny side up egg.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$35.00

fresh pineapple, onions, scallion, garlic, carrot,bell peppers and Broccoli . Served in half shell fresh whole pineapple

WHOLE TILAPIA FISH

$25.00

Soup

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$25.00

Spicy and sour soup with chicken and prawns, mushroom, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves. Medium spicy

Sides

Fried Chicken (Kids)

Fried Chicken (Kids)

$6.00
Steamed ramen Noodle

Steamed ramen Noodle

$4.00
Jasmine rice

Jasmine rice

$3.00
Mixed veggies

Mixed veggies

$4.00
1 egg

1 egg

$2.00

TOAST

$3.00

TURKEY BACON

$5.00

CRISPY Potatoes

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Mixed Fruit

$6.00

Kaitod Fried Chicken

$8.00

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.95

Sweet and creamy Sticky rice, coconut milk, fresh mango

Ice cream

Ice cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice cream ( 2 scoops )

Strawberry affogato

$8.99

Tiramisu

$10.00

Drinks

Beverages

Onchan lemonade

Onchan lemonade

$5.00

butterfly pea flowers tea with housemade lemonade

Hibiscus lemonade

Hibiscus lemonade

$5.00

butterfly pea tea with housemade lemonade

Passions fruits lced tea

Passions fruits lced tea

$5.00

Unsweetened tea

Thai Iced tea

Thai Iced tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea is a creamy and refreshing mildly spiced sweet tea made from Thai tea mix (black tea), milk, and sugar.

Arnold palmer

Arnold palmer

$5.00

Half passion fruit iced tea and half lemonade

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet coke

Diet coke

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coffee

Latte

$6.00

Green tea latte

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Taro latte

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Hot chocolate

$5.00

Coffee(refills)

$5.00

Hot Tea

Jasmine

Jasmine

$4.00
Mint

Mint

$4.00
Green

Green

$4.00
Chamomile

Chamomile

$4.00
Breakfast

Breakfast

$4.00
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$4.00

Brunch

Menu

RAINBOW FRUIT PARFAITS

$12.00

Greek yogurt with honey. Topped with granola , seasonal mixed fruit

STRAWBERRY AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Wheat toast with avocado chili flake, locally grown microgreens, strawberries balsamic glaze

SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, arugula, red pepper flakes, pickled red onion,locally grow microgreens for garnish

KAITOD AND WAFFLE

$16.00

Waffle with boneless Kaitod fried chicken and top with house spicy syrup

CRUNCHY FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

LEMON RICOTTA PANCAKES

$14.00

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$14.00

TACOS PANCAKES

$13.00

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

$11.00

KIDS chicken + rice

$9.00

KIDS Pancakes + bacon

$8.00

SPICY THAI CHICKEN SALAD

$15.50

Goong salad

$13.50

Thai Basil

$16.00

MAMA PAD

$15.50

THAI TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

$18.00

KAITOD LOCO MOCO

$18.00

Kaitod Benny

$16.00

The Classic Benny

$16.00

Florentine Benny

$15.00

Salmon Benny

$20.00

Crab Benny

$22.00

Mimosas

Price

Glass

$9.00

Bottomless mimosas

$22.00

Botte

Liquor

Vodka

Derel

$8.00

Titos

$12.00

Accessory

Bage

Tote bags

$5.00

Cup

Kaitod Cup

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Kaitod Thai Kitchen - Laredo, TX. We would like to take this opportunity to welcome you to your home to great tasting Thai dishes. We serve only the freshest and finest ingredients.

815 Salinas Avenue, Suite A, Laredo, TX 78040

