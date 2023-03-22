Kaitod Thai Kitchen
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Kaitod Thai Kitchen - Laredo, TX. We would like to take this opportunity to welcome you to your home to great tasting Thai dishes. We serve only the freshest and finest ingredients.
815 Salinas Avenue, Suite A, Laredo, TX 78040
