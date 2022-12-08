Kaizen Tavern 1909 Mount Vernon Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1909 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria - 1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718
No Reviews
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718 Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurant
Matt & Tony's All Day Kitchen + Bar - 1501 Mt Vernon Ave
No Reviews
1501 Mt Vernon Ave Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant