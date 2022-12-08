A map showing the location of Kaizen Tavern 1909 Mount Vernon AveView gallery

Kaizen Tavern 1909 Mount Vernon Ave

No reviews yet

1909 Mount Vernon Ave

Alexandria, VA 22301

Order Again

Maki Roll

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

Scallions, Cucumber

Spicy Yellow Tail

$11.00

Tuna Avocado

$12.00

Spicy Salmon Avocado

$12.00

Eel Cucumber

$12.00

California Roll

$9.00

Maryland Crab

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Philly Roll

$16.00

Oshinko

$9.00

Cucumber Avocado

$9.00

Ginger Fried Tofu

$11.00

Sauteed Mushroom

$11.00

Kaizen Signature Roll

Chef Deco

$20.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Dynamite

$19.00

Soicy Crab Tempura

$19.00

Ryujin

$18.00

HiNoKami

$22.00

Tora

$19.00

Crunchy Salmon

$15.00

Black Widow

$19.00

Midori

$18.00

Bulgogi

$18.00

Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.00

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Ikura Nigiri

$9.00

Uni Sea Urchin Nigiri

$10.00

Spam Nigiri

$6.00

Crabstick Nigiri

$6.00

Crab Nigiri

$10.00

Ebi Shrimp Nigiri

$10.00

Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$10.00

Unagi Sashimi

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

Ikura Sashimi

$12.00

Uni Sea Urchin Sashimi

$12.00

Snacks

Miso Soup

$5.00

Edamame

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Pork Belly Bao

$16.00

Vegan Bao

$14.00

Beef Skewers

$16.00

Spicy Tuna Tostadas

$19.00

Fried Dumpling

$10.00

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

Tacos

Birria Taco

$4.00

Bulgogi Taco

$3.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Carne Asada Taco

$3.00

Entrees

Chirashi Bowl

$22.00

Salmon Poke

$18.00

Tuna Poke

$20.00

Sushi Deluxe

$36.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$38.00

Vegan Bowl

$20.00

Red Miso Ramen

$21.00

Birria Ramen

$24.00

Desserts

Mochis & Macaroons

$13.00

Green Tea Gelato

$9.00

Green Tea Mille Crepe

$13.00

Cocktails

La Vie en Rose

$15.00

Lavender Madness

$13.00

Beams And Dreams

$14.00

Bam Ba Lam

$13.00

Golden Fang

$15.00

HighNoon Boogie

$13.00

Ginger Panda Cure

$15.00

Good And Dangerous

$15.00

Candy Cane

$13.00

Rose & White Wine

Rose Italian

$11.00

Gambino Cuvee Sparkling

$8.00

Cuvee White Asian Blend

$12.00

Antonutti Ramato Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Volatus Charlie Chardonnay

$14.00

Wine Flight

$25.00

Red Wines

Optum Seleccion Rioja

$12.00

Pakravan Papi Prunicce Tuscan

$14.00

Poggio Le Volpi Rosso

$13.00

Draft Beer

Sapporo 16oz

$8.00

Sapporo 20oz

$9.00

Dc Brau 16oz

$10.00

Dc Brau 20oz

$11.00

Lost Boy Cider 16oz

$7.00

Lost Boy Cider 20oz

$9.00

Fairwinds 16 Oz

$8.00

Fairwinds 20 Oz

$10.00

Flying Dog 16 Oz

$8.00

Flying Dog 20 Oz

$10.00

Vassen 16 Oz

$10.00

Vassen 20 Oz

$12.00

Caboose 16 Oz

$8.00

Caboose 20 Oz

$10.00

City State 16 Oz

$8.00

City State 20 Oz

$10.00

One Family 16 Oz

$10.00

One Family 20 Oz

$12.00

Old Ox 16 Oz

$7.00

Old Ox 20 Oz

$9.00

Bottled Beers

Miller Lite

$5.00

Asahi

$7.00

Sake

Hakushika Junmai Ginjo

$30.00

Hakushika Jpn Orchard Peach

$28.00

Hakushika Snow Beauty Nigori

$18.00

Junmai Tankuki Cup

$8.00

House Sake Hot & Cold

$12.00

Beverages

Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Soda

$4.00

Milk

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1909 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Directions

Photos coming soon!

