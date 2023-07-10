Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaju Soft Tofu - Buena Park

No reviews yet

7232 Orangethorpe Ave

Buena Park, CA 90621

ALL DAY

APPETIZER

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$9.49

Each piece is delicately coated in a light, golden batter and fried to perfection. The result is a mouthwatering dish that combines the natural sweetness of the shrimp with a satisfying crunch. Served with a side of tangy cocktail sauce, our Fried Shrimp is an irresistible and perfect choice to start your meal.

Vegetable Fried Dumpling (6pcs)

$8.99

Our Vegetable Fried Dumplings are a delightful fusion of flavors and textures that will satisfy both vegetarians and dumpling enthusiasts alike. Encased in a light and crispy golden shell, these dumplings offer a delightful contrast of textures — the crunch of the exterior giving way to the tender and flavorful vegetable filling inside.

Fried Dumpling (6pcs)

$8.99

Served piping hot, these golden-brown dumplings offer a satisfying crunch on the outside while the inside reveals a succulent beef and vegetable filling that will tantalize your taste buds. Accompanied by soy sauce, our Fried Dumplings are perfect as an appetizer or a satisfying snack.

Seafood Pancake 해물 파전

Seafood Pancake 해물 파전

$26.99

Embark on a culinary adventure with our Korean Seafood Pancake, a tantalizing blend of flavors and textures inspired by the vibrant cuisine of Korea. This savory pancake is an artful combination of fresh seafood, such as shrimp, squid, and tender morsels of fish, harmoniously mixed with a medley of crisp vegetables. The batter, made with a secret blend of aromatic spices and seasonings, results in a pancake that is both delightfully crispy on the outside and wonderfully soft on the inside. Perfect as a shared appetizer or a standout main course, our Korean Seafood Pancake invites you to experience the enticing flavors of Korea in every bite.

SOFT-TOFU SOUP

Immerse yourself in the comforting warmth and delicate flavors of our fragrant and flavorful broth that serves as the foundation for a nourishing and satisfying experience. Whether you prefer a mild or spicy version, our authentic Soft Tofu Soups can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Served piping hot, it's the perfect comfort food that warms the soul and nourishes the body. All tofu soups are topped with green onions. Please ask for vegetarian soup base. (All menu item ingredients are subject to change according to seasonality and availability)

GALBI Tofu Soup 갈비순두부

$16.99

KIMCHI Tofu Soup 김치순두부

$16.99

Kimchi Beef, pork, or Oyster

HAM&CHEESE Tofu Soup 햄&치즈순두부

$16.99

BEEF Tofu Soup 소고기순두부

$16.99
ASSORTED Tofu Soup 섞어순두부

ASSORTED Tofu Soup 섞어순두부

$16.99

Clam, Oyster, Shrimp, and Beef

SEAFOOD Tofu Soup 해물순두부

SEAFOOD Tofu Soup 해물순두부

$16.99

Clam, Oyster, and Shrimp

MUSHROOM Tofu Soup 버섯순두부

MUSHROOM Tofu Soup 버섯순두부

$16.99

Shiitake & Enoki Mushrooms

OYSTER Tofu Soup 굴순두부

$16.99

CLAM Tofu Soup 조개순두부

$16.99

PORK Tofu Soup 돼지순두부

$16.99

DUMPLING Tofu Soup 만두순두부

$16.99

Vegetable or Beef Dumplings

VEGETABLE Tofu Soup 야채순두부

$16.99

Carrots, Corns, Peas, Green Beans, Enoki Mushroom

WILD SESAME Tofu Soup 들깨순두부

$16.99

Shiitake & Enoki Mushrooms, and Ground Perilla Seeds

SMALL INTESTINE Tofu Soup 곱창순두부

$16.99

SEAWEED Tofu Soup 김 순두부

$16.99

TOFU (Plain Tofu) 두부만

$15.99

A LA CARTE

All a la carte items include a side of rice white or multigrain, and a set of banchan (side-dishes).

Fried Sole Fish 가자미 구이

$19.99
Grilled Mackerel 고등어자반

Grilled Mackerel 고등어자반

$22.99
Galbi 갈비

Galbi 갈비

$28.99
Chicken Bulgogi 닭불고기

Chicken Bulgogi 닭불고기

$25.99
Spicy Pork Bulgogi 돼지불고기

Spicy Pork Bulgogi 돼지불고기

$25.99
Beef Bulgogi 불고기

Beef Bulgogi 불고기

$26.99

BIBIMBAP

Embark on a culinary journey to Korea with our signature Bibimbap (mixed-rice). This dish brings together an array of fresh and colorful ingredients to create a delightful and well-balanced meal. At the heart of our Bibimbap lies a bed of steamed white or multigrain rice topped with an artful arrangement of seasoned vegetables. (All menu item ingredients are subject to change according to seasonality and availability)
Kaju Bibimbap 가주돌솥

Kaju Bibimbap 가주돌솥

$21.99

Spinach, zucchini, seaweed, carrots, bean sprouts, mushrooms, radish, water-fern, beef, and egg.

Chicken Bibimbap 닭불고기돌솥

Chicken Bibimbap 닭불고기돌솥

$22.99

Carrots, onions, chicken, and green onions.

Mushroom Bibimbap 버섯돌솥

Mushroom Bibimbap 버섯돌솥

$21.99

Champignon & enoki & shiitake mushrooms, onions, egg.

Bulgogi Bibimbap 불고기돌솥

Bulgogi Bibimbap 불고기돌솥

$23.99

Carrots, onions, bulgogi, and green onions.

Seafood Bibimbap 해물돌솥

Seafood Bibimbap 해물돌솥

$23.99

Seafood mix - shrimp, octopus, muscle, crab, squid, and onions.

KOREAN MENU

Experience the diverse and flavorful cuisine of Korea with our extensive and enticing Korean menu. Our menu showcases the rich culinary heritage of Korea, offering a wide range of dishes that are sure to satisfy every palate. Explore the depths of Korean soups and stews, with options like the soul-soothing beef broth soup (galbitang). All meals includes a side of rice white or multigrain, and a set of banchan (side-dishes). (All menu item ingredients are subject to change according to seasonality and availability)
Beef Short Ribs Soup 갈비탕

Beef Short Ribs Soup 갈비탕

$19.99

Spicy Beef & Veggie SOUP 육개장

$18.99

Cabbage Beef Rib Soup 우거지갈비탕

$18.99

Kimchi Stew 김치찌개

$16.49
Pork Cutlet 돈까스

Pork Cutlet 돈까스

$19.99

Stir Fried Octopus with Vegetables 낙지 돌판비빔밥

$20.99
BOSSAM - REGULAR보쌈

BOSSAM - REGULAR보쌈

$36.99

BOSSAM - COMBO 보쌈정식

$27.49

Marinated Grilled Pork Rib (LARGE) 간장양념돼지갈비

$31.99

SIDE ORDER

ANCHOVIES BANCHAN

ANCHOVIES BANCHAN

$7.99+
BEAN SPROUTS

BEAN SPROUTS

$3.49+
CUCUMBER BANCHAN

CUCUMBER BANCHAN

$5.49+
KIMCHI BANCHAN

KIMCHI BANCHAN

$5.49+

ODEN BANCHAN

$6.99+

POTATO SALAD BANCHAN

$5.49+
BOWL WHITE RICE 밥추가

BOWL WHITE RICE 밥추가

$2.50
BOWL Brown Rice 보리밥추가

BOWL Brown Rice 보리밥추가

$2.50

COMBO SPECIAL

TOFU & PROTEIN COMBO

TOFU & PROTEIN COMBO

Our combo includes a small portion of your favorite protein & tofu soup of choice. All combos includes a side of rice white or multigrain, and a set of banchan (side-dishes).

DRINKS

HOT CITRON tea

HOT CITRON tea

$2.50
ICED CITRON Tea

ICED CITRON Tea

$2.50
HOT Matcha Green Tea

HOT Matcha Green Tea

$2.50
ICED Matcha Green Tea

ICED Matcha Green Tea

$2.50
HOT Ginger Tea

HOT Ginger Tea

$1.50

HOT JASMINE TEA

$1.50
HOT OOLONG TEA

HOT OOLONG TEA

$1.50
ICED Passion Tea

ICED Passion Tea

$2.50

ICED Unsweetened Tea

$2.50
식혜 Shikhye

식혜 Shikhye

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Open since 1994, we are a Korean restaurant that specializes in a variety of "SunDuBu" (A.K.A. soft-tofu soup). The soups come out bubbling from the kitchen and are full of flavor!

7232 Orangethorpe Ave, Buena Park, CA 90621

