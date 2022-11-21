Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kajun Seafood 3895 Cherokee Street, ste 621

3895 Cherokee Street, ste 621

Kennesaw, GA 30144

Popular Items

Fried Fish & Shrimp With Sides
Fried Shrimp (10pc) w/ Sides
Fried Fish(3pc)

Something Fried

Fried Fish(2pc)

$7.99

Fried Fish(2pc) w/ Sides

$10.99

Served with Fries & Hushpuppies

Fried Fish(3pc)

$9.99

Fried Fish(3pc) w/ Sides

$12.99

Comes with Fries & Hushpuppies

Fried Shrimp (6pc)

$7.99

Fried Shrimp (6pc) w/ Sides

$10.99

Comes with Fries & Hushpuppies

Fried Shrimp (10pc)

$10.99

Fried Shrimp (10pc) w/ Sides

$13.99

Comes with Fries & Hushpuppies

Fried Oyster (6pc)

$7.99

Fried Oyster (6pc) w/ Sides

$10.99

Comes with Fries & Hushpuppies

Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$5.99

Chicken Tenders (3pc) With Sides

$8.99

Comes with Fries & Hushpuppies

Fried Fish & Shrimp

$11.99

2 Fillets of Fish & 5 Shrimp

Fried Fish & Shrimp With Sides

$14.99

2 Fillets of Fish and 5 Shrimp served with Fries & Hushpuppies

Fried Fish, Shrimp, & Oysters w/ Sides

$15.99

2 Fillets of Fish, 3 Shrimp, & 3 Oysters. Comes with Fries & Hushpuppies

Wings (8 pc)

$8.99

Wings Combo (8 pc)

$10.99

8 pc Wings w/ Fries

Something Grilled

Grilled Shrimp (6pc)

$8.99

Served with Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers

Grilled Shrimp (6pc) With Sides

$11.99

Served with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers. Sides are Rice & Hushpuppies

Grilled Shrimp (10pc)

$11.99

Served with Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers

Grilled Shrimp (10pc) With Sides

$14.99

Served with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers. Sides are Rice & Hushpuppies

Grilled Fish(2pc)

$7.99

Served with Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers

Grilled Fish(2pc) With Sides

$10.99

Served with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers. Sides are Rice & Hushpuppies.

Grilled Fish & Shrimp

$12.99

2 Fillets of Fish & 5 Shrimp served with Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers

Grilled Fish & Shrimp With Sides

$15.99

2 Fillets of Fish & 5 Shrimp served with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers. Sides are Rice & Hushpuppies

Something Boiled

Boiled Bag

Create your own boil of add ons such as: corn, potatoes, boiled eggs, broccoli, sausage

Boiled Shrimp (Seafood Only)

$10.99+

Served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce

Boiled Shrimp Box

$13.99+

Served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce and comes with Corn, Potato, Broccoli, & a Boiled Egg.

Crawfish (1 lb)

$10.99

Served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce

Crawfish Box (1 lb)

$13.99

Served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce and comes with Corn, Potato, Broccoli, & a Boiled Egg.

Snow Crab Legs (Seafood Only)

$16.99

1 cluster of Snow Crab Legs served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce

Snow Crab Legs Box

$19.99

1 cluster of Snow Crab Legs served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce and comes with Corn, Potato, Broccoli, & a Boiled Egg.

Shrimp, Crawfish, & Snow Crab Legs (Seafood Only)

$35.99

1/2 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Crawfish, and 1 cluster of Snow Crab Legs served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce

Shrimp, Crawfish, & Snow Crab Legs Box

$38.99

1/2 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Crawfish, and 1 cluster of Snow Crab Legs served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce and comes with Corn, Potato, Broccoli, & a Boiled Egg.

Snow Crab Legs & Shrimp (Seafood Only)

$25.99

1 cluster of Snow Crab Legs and 1/2 lb of Shrimp served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce

Snow Crab Legs & Shrimp Box

$28.99

1 cluster of Snow Crab Legs and 1/2 lb of Shrimp served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce and comes with Corn, Potato, Broccoli, & a Boiled Egg.

Black Mussels (Seafood Only)

$9.99

1 lb of Black Mussels served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce

Black Mussels Box

$12.99

1 lb of Black Mussels served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce and comes with Corn, Potato, Broccoli, & a Boiled Egg.

Black Mussels & Shrimp (Seafood Only)

$18.99

1 lb of Black Mussels and 1/2 lb of Shrimp served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce

Black Mussels & Shrimp Box

$21.99

1 lb of Black Mussels and 1/2 lb of Shrimp served in our in house Garlic Butter Sauce and comes with Corn, Potato, Broccoli, & a Boiled Egg.

Pasta Bowl

Kajun Pasta Bowl

$12.99

Uses our in house Garlic Butter Cream Sauce and is served with Broccoli, Potatoes, and a Boiled Egg

Po'Boys

Shrimp Po'Boy

$5.99+

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles with our in house Tartar Sauce

Shrimp Po'Boy Combo

$7.99+

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles with our in house Tartar Sauce and served with Fries

Fish Po'Boy

$5.99+

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles with our in house Tartar Sauce

Fish Po'Boy Combo

$7.99+

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles with our in house Tartar Sauce and served with Fries

Chicken Po'Boy

$5.99+

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles with our in house Tartar Sauce

Chicken Po'Boy Combo

$7.99+

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles with our in house Tartar Sauce and served with Fries

Oyster Po'Boy

$5.99+

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles with our in house Tartar Sauce

Oyster Po'Boy Combo

$7.99+

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles with our in house Tartar Sauce and served with Fries

Sides

Condiments

Chicken Nuggets (10 pc)

$3.99

Boudin Balls

$5.99+

Rice, Sausage (contains pork), with spice and herbs mixed together. Battered and Fried

Cup of Garlic Butter

$1.99

Coleslaw

$0.99

Hushpuppies (10 pc)

$3.99

Fries

$2.99+

Kajun Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

5 Kajun Mozzarella Sticks with a side of our in house Garlic Butter Sauce

Kajun Jalapeño Poppers

$3.50Out of stock

5 Jalapeño Poppers

Steamed Rice (24 oz)

$2.99

Dessert

Beignets

$3.99+

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Orange Fanta

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Fruit Punch

$1.99

Caribbean Tea

$4.00

Mango Tea

$4.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Peach Mango Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$1.99

Fanta Grape

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We offer Cajun-style seafood, served boiled, fried, or grilled with the highest quality ingredients: fresh seafood with a variety of toppings to choose from. You can order and customize our menu items to your liking and for all at affordable prices!

Location

3895 Cherokee Street, ste 621, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Directions

