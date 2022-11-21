Kajun Seafood 3895 Cherokee Street, ste 621
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
We offer Cajun-style seafood, served boiled, fried, or grilled with the highest quality ingredients: fresh seafood with a variety of toppings to choose from. You can order and customize our menu items to your liking and for all at affordable prices!
Location
3895 Cherokee Street, ste 621, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Gallery