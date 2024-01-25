Kakkoi Sushi 647 North Poinsettia Place
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
High end sushi by famed Barcelona Chef Olesya Tsoy
647 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90036
