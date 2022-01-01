Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kakui Sushi

513 Reviews

$$

2060 Mountain Blvd

Oakland, CA 94611

Order Again

Suimono

Miso Soup

$4.00

Edamame

$5.00

soybeans

Wakame

$6.00

seaweed salad

Komatsuna

$9.00

steamed kale, miso broth, butter, garlic, chili flakes

Grilled Shishito Peppers

$12.00

olive oil, yuzu, tamari, bonito flakes

Hamachi Avocado

$16.00

cucumber, jalepeño, spicy sesame, ponzu

Warm Mushroom Salad

$16.00

chef's mushrooms, truffle ponzu, butter, shiitake bacon, chives, frisee lettuce

Crab Broccolini Salad

$18.00

red crab, broccolini, garlic chip, red peppercorn

Agemono

Miso Dashi Fries

$8.00

housemade miso dashi powder, parsley, butter

Mixed Tempura

$13.00

shrimp and vegetables, tentsuyu dipping sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

tentsuyu dipping sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$12.00

seasonal vegetables, tentsuyu dipping sauce

Chicken Karage

$9.00

japanese fried chicken

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

deep-fried bonito crusted tofu, tempura sauce

Gyoza

$8.00

japanese potstickers with pork & vegetables

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

bacon, karashi vinagrette

Niku

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

spicy aka miso, mixed greens, broccolini, fresno chili, cauliflower puree

Rack of Lamb

$36.00

marble potato, mizuna, honey, red wine

Yakimono

Gindara

$28.00

miso-marinated black cod, bok choy, sake miso reduction, cremini mushroom, black rice chips

Sweet Soy Glazed Salmon

$22.00

green beans, pearl onions, avocado puree, soy reduction

Donburi

Unagi Don

$20.00

soy glazed barbecue eel, seasonal vegetables, rice

Safood Yaki Udon

$20.00

pan-fried noodles, seasonal seafood and vegetables, house sauce

Sashimi

Maguro (5-pieces)

$18.00

tuna

Maguro (10-pieces)

$32.00

tuna

Sake (5-pieces)

$16.00

salmon

Sake (10-pieces)

$30.00

salmon

Shiro-Maguro (5-pieces)

$16.00

albacore tuna

Shiro-Maguro (10-pieces)

$30.00

albacore tuna

Hamachi (5-pieces)

$16.00

yellowtail

Hamachi (10-pieces)

$30.00

yellowtail

Amaebi (5-pieces)

$28.00

sweet shrimp

Amaebi (10-pieces)

$50.00

sweet shrimp

Toro (5-pieces)

$34.00

fatty tuna

Toro (10-pieces)

$62.00

fatty tuna

Japanese Tai (5-pieces)

$18.00

Japanese Tai (10-pieces)

$32.00

Kanpachi (5-pieces)

$18.00

Hawaiian Yellowtail

Kanpachi (10-pieces)

$32.00

Hawaiian Yellowtail

Assorted Sashimi (10-pieces)

$28.00

chef's choice

Assorted Sashimi (20-pieces)

$54.00

chef's choice

Assorted Sashimi (30-pieces)

$76.00

chef's choice

Nigiri

Inari

$5.00

sweet fried tofu

Tamago

$5.00

egg

Unagi

$6.00

bbq eel

Maguro

$7.50

tuna

Shiro-Maguro

$7.00

albacore tuna

Kani

$6.00

crab

Tobiko

$6.00

flying fish roe

Hotategai

$7.00

scallop

Hamachi

$7.00

yellowtail

Sake

$7.00

salmon

Albacore Toro

$10.00

Toro

$14.00

fatty tuna

Kanpachi

$8.00

Hawaiian Yellowtail

Japanese Tai

$8.00

Rolls

Lion King

$16.00

california roll, topped with salmon and French sauce

California Roll

$7.50

snow crab and avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.50

Fresh Tuna

Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.00

scallions, house sauce

Rock n' Roll

$8.50

bbq eel, avocado

Caterpillar Roll

$16.00

bbq eel, cucumber, topped with avocado

Dragon Roll

$16.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, tobiko

Four Seasons Roll

$17.00

bbq eel, cucumber, topped with crab, tuna, avocado, tobiko

Crunchy California Roll

$10.00

deep fried california roll with unagi sauce and bonito flakes

Warriors Roll

$16.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, crab topped with seared salmon with unagi/mango sauce

Tempura Roll

$10.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber

Spider Roll

$13.00

fried soft-shelled crabm cucumber, avocado, crab meat, topped with tobiko

Oakland A's Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, avocado, topped with salmon, tobiko

Super Dynamite Roll

$12.00

fried spicy tuna roll, topped with a special hot sauce, tobiko, scallions

Oakland PD Roll

$16.00

shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab, avocado, topped with unagi, tobiko

Alicia Roll

$17.00

tempura asparagus, avocado, seared spicy tuna, jalepeño, french sauce topped with tobiko

Avocado roll

$5.00

gluten free

Veggiepillar Roll

$13.00

inari, cucumber with avocado on top

Sake

Katsumi Tsuru

$58.00

bottle

Yuki No Bosha

$48.00

bottle

Houjun Zuiyo Junmaishu

$35.00

bottle

Michinoku Onikoroshi

$30.00

bottle

Wine

Gret Brut

$22.00

(365ml) sparking wine, new mexico

Saint Vincent

$30.00

sparkling rosé, new mexico

Paul Buisse

$30.00

crémant de loire, sparkling rosé, france

Torresella

$30.00

2018 pinot grigio, italy

Tiki Estate

$40.00

2019 pinot grigio, new zealand

Raymond

$30.00

2017 sauvignon blanc, napa

Tiki Estate

$40.00

2016 suavignon blanc, new zealand

Keenan

$42.00

2015 chardonnay, napa

Horse & Plow

$42.00

2014 organic rosé, northcoast

Horse & Plow

$40.00

2017 "the gardner" organic pinot noir, northcoast

Beer

Sapporo/Asahi/Kirin - 12oz

$4.50

Sapporo/Asahi/Kirin - 22oz

$7.00

Sapporo Black - 20oz

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

• A sushi bar stocked with the freshest fish, serving traditional favorites as well as our own creations • An open kitchen serving a complete menu of Japanese dishes • A full selection of sake, carefully selected to accompany our menu items

Location

2060 Mountain Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611

Directions

