KALA Modern Greek

review star

No reviews yet

2523 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Greek Fries

Share Plates

Skewer Plate (2 Pc)

$15.50

choice of two skewers: pork, chicken, shrimp+1, plant-based keftedes, steak+1, or veggie, served with pita, charred veggies, & garlic-cucumber greek yogurt

Sea Salt & Yogurt Plate

$8.50

olive oil, black sea salt, & pita

Halloumi Cheese

$10.75

black pepper, lemon sour cherry jam, & salted pistachio

Feta Me Meli

$8.25

baked feta, flaky phyllo, honey toasted sesame seeds

Fritter Starter

$9.75

zucchini fritters, feta, dill, garlic sauce

Greek Fries

$6.75

feta, lemon, olive oil & herb blend, garlic sauce

Spanakopita

$9.50

spinach and feta wrapped in a flaky phyllo dough

Beet Salad

$11.25

citrus vinaigrette, candied walnuts, crumbled feta

Greek Salad

$12.25

cherry tomato, persian cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, lemon, crumbled feta

Souvlaki Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$11.75

slagel farms pork, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, fries, feta, garlic-cucumber greek yogurt served on a pita.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

free range chicken, pickled red onion, navel orange, fennel, feta, garlic-cucumber greek yogurt served on a pita

Steak Sandwich

$14.75

slagel farm beef, charred red and yellow pepper, charred zucchini, charred onion, feta, kalamata olive yogurt served on a bed of lemon rice.

Shrimp Sandwich

$12.75

pickled red onion, cucumber, lemon rice, feta, harissa sauce, garlic sauce served on a pita.

Mushroom Sandwich

$10.25

crispy cremini & shiitake blend, raw red onion, shredded romaine, lemon juice, feta, garlic sauce served on a pita.

Veggie Sandwich

$9.50

charred yellow and red pepper, charred zucchini, charred onion, kalamata olives, feta, lemon rice, greek island dressing served on a pita.

Zucchini Fritter Sandwich

$10.50

zucchini fritters, cherry tomato, shredded romaine, feta, garlic sauce served on a pita.

Plant-Based Keftedes Sandwich

$12.75

plant-based "meatball", pickled red onion, radish, kalamata olive, plant-based feta, garlic sauce served on a pita.

Gyros Sandwich

$15.25

Midwest all-natural lamb, cherry tomato, raw red onion, cucumber, fries, feta, greek fire sauce. (mildly spicy)

Souvlaki Bowl

Pork Bowl

$12.75

slagel farms pork, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, fries, feta, garlic-cucumber greek yogurt served on a bed of lemon rice.

Chicken Bowl

$13.25

free range chicken, pickled red onion, navel orange, fennel, feta, garlic-cucumber greek yogurt served on a bed of lemon rice.

Steak Bowl

$15.75

slagel farm beef, charred red and yellow pepper, charred zucchini, charred onion, feta, kalamata olive yogurt served on a bed of lemon rice.

Shrimp Bowl

$13.75

pickled red onion, cucumber, harissa sauce, garlic sauce, feta, served on a bed of lemon rice.

Mushroom Bowl

$11.25

crispy cremini & shiitake blend, raw red onion, shredded romaine, feta, garlic sauce served on a bed of lemon rice.

Veggie Bowl

$10.50

charred yellow and red pepper, charred zucchini, charred onion, kalamata olives, feta, greek island dressing served on a bed of lemon rice.

Zucchini Fritter Bowl

$11.50

cherry tomato, shredded romaine, feta, garlic sauce served on a bed of lemon rice.

Plant-Based Keftedes Bowl

$13.75

plant-based "meatballs", pickled red onion, radish, kalamata olive, plant-based feta, garlic sauce served on a bed of lemon rice.

Souvlaki Salad

pickled red onion, cucumber, harissa sauce, garlic sauce, feta, served on a bed of shredded romaine

Pork Salad

$12.75

slagel farms pork, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, fries, feta, garlic-cucumber greek yogurt served over shredded romaine with citrus vinaigrette.

Chicken Salad

$13.25

free range chicken, pickled red onion, navel orange, fennel, feta, garlic-cucumber greek yogurt served over shredded romaine with citrus vinaigrette.

Steak Salad

$15.75

slagel farm beef, charred red and yellow pepper, charred zucchini, charred onion, feta, kalamata olive yogurt served on a bed of lemon rice.

Shrimp Salad

$13.75

pickled red onion, cucumber, harissa sauce, feta, served over shredded romaine with citrus vinaigrette.

Mushroom Salad

$11.25

crispy cremini & shiitake blend, raw red onion, feta, garlic sauce served over shredded romaine with citrus vinaigrette.

Veggie Salad

$10.50

charred yellow and red pepper, charred zucchini, charred onion, kalamata olives, feta, greek island dressing served over shredded romaine with citrus vinaigrette.

Zucchini Fritter Salad

$11.50

cherry tomato, feta, garlic sauce served over shredded romaine with citrus vinaigrette.

Plant-Based Keftedes Salad

$13.75

pickled red onion, radish, kalamata olive, plant-based feta, garlic sauce served over shredded romaine with citrus vinaigrette.

Skewer

Pork Skewer

$6.85
Chicken Skewer

$7.50
Steak Skewer

$8.95
Shrimp Skewer

$8.00
PB Keftedes Skewer

$8.75
Charred Veggie Skewer

$5.50

Burgers

Greek Burger

$13.75

double slagel farms beef patty, baked feta, granch yogurt, pickled onion, shredded romaine on a toasted sesame bun.

Plant-Based Burger

$10.75

single plant-based "beef" patty, baked plant-based feta, pickled onion, shredded romaine, garlic sauce on a toasted bun.

Sides

SIDE Fries

$3.25
SIDE Potatoes

$4.50
SIDE Rice

$3.50
SIDE Pita

$1.50
SIDE Greek Salad

$5.25

Sauces

SIDE Garlic Sauce

$0.75

SIDE Cucumber Yogurt

$0.75

SIDE Harissa

$0.75

SIDE Granch Yogurt

$0.75

SIDE Kalamata Yogurt

$0.75

SIDE Greek Dressing

$0.75

Side Greek Fire

$0.75

Sweets

Loukamades

$5.50

fried donut balls, cinnamon sugar, candied walnuts, honey

Fro-Go

$6.25
Loukamades & Fro-Go

$7.50

fried donut balls, house-made frozen greek yogurt, cinnamon sugar, candied walnuts, honey

Soups

Avgolemono

Egg, lemon, rice, chicken, dill

Fakes

Green lentils, vinegar, garlic, pita chips

Frappe

Sketos

$3.50

black, no sugar

Metrios

$3.50

black, medium sugar

Glykos

$3.50

black, sweet

Soda

EPSA ORANGEADE

$2.50

EPSA LEMONADE

$2.50Out of stock

EPSA BLOOD ORANGE

$2.50Out of stock

EPSA SOUR CHERRY

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

SPARKLING WATER (Perrier)

$2.50

EPSA LEMON SODA

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy a taste of the streets of Greece!

Location

2523 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

