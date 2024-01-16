Middle Eastern, Halal, Fusion
6801 Visitors Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Kibbe
Fried kibbe is a Middle Eastern delicacy, featuring a delightful blend of finely ground meat, bulgur wheat, and aromatic spices. These crispy, golden-brown patties offer a savory exterior that gives way to a tender and flavorful interior$9.99
- Falafel
Indulge in the savory delight of falafel, a Middle Eastern culinary treasure that captivates the palate with its flavorful profile and satisfying texture$9.99
- Spring Rolls
Experience the culinary delight of biting into a meticulously crafted spring roll, where a delicate rice paper wrapper unveils a medley of flavors and textures$9.99
- Samosas
Picture a golden-brown samosa, its crispy exterior shattering to reveal a spiced filling within. The first bite releases a symphony of flavors - creamy, spiced potatoes, tender peas, and a blend of cumin, coriander, garam masala, and turmeric$8.99
- Fish sticks
Dive into a world of exquisite indulgence with Parmesan cheese curds, where each bite is a celebration of rich, savory goodness. These bite-sized delights encapsulate the essence of Parmesan, delivering a burst of nutty, aged flavor that lingers on the pal$9.99
- Chicken Wings
Chicken wings, a timeless classic in the realm of finger foods, are cherished for their crispy exterior and juicy, tender meat. Whether coated in a tangy barbecue sauce, a fiery buffalo glaze, or a classic garlic-Parmesan blend, these wings are a versatile$12.99
- Grilled Tandoori Chicken
Tender chicken pieces marinated in traditional tandoori spices and grilled to a smoky perfection, creating a mouthwatering dish$16.99
- Salmon bites$10.99
- Onion rings$9.99
- French fries$5.99
Bar Drinks
- Hook Chardonnay 187ml$9.99
- Hook rose 187ml$9.99
- Hook cab sauv blanc 187ml$9.99
- Hook merlot 187ml$9.99
- Ca furlan rose 200ml$12.99
- Nero D Avola$15.00
- Kalarita$10.00
- Mojito Mojo$10.99
- Oldtimer$11.99
- Orlando Mule$10.99
- Cambria Colada$10.99
- Sheesh$12.99
- Cosmo Elixier$12.99
- Florida Sunrise$10.99
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.99
- Kalinha$12.99
- Cabernet$10.99
- Pinot Noir$10.99
- Merlot$10.99
- Sweet Red$10.99
- Chardonnay$10.99
- Sauvignon Blanc$10.99
- Moscato$10.99
- Pink Moscato$11.99
- Rosee$11.99
- Prosseco$11.99
- Red Sangria$13.99
- Corona$7.99
- Stella$7.99
- Modelo$7.99
- Heinekein$7.99
- Ultra$6.99
- Coors$6.99
- Hard Seltzers$8.99
- IPA$8.99
- Titos$11.99
- Gray goose$13.99
- Kettel one$12.99
- House vodka$10.99
- Ciroc$14.99
- Aú$14.99
- House tequila$10.99
- Don julio$11.99
- Patron$11.99
- Espolon$11.99
- Casamigos$13.99
- 1942$70.99
- Classe azul$60.99
- 1800$11.99
- Hendricks$13.99
- Tanqueray$11.99
- House gin$10.99
- 1972$18.99
- Abasolo$13.99
- Basil H$14.99
- Black label$12.99
- Buchanan's$12.99
- Cripple R$13.99
- Crown$12.99
- Dewards 15$14.99
- Double black$15.99
- Fireball$11.99
- Glenfiddich$14.99
- Glengarry$12.99
- Glenlivet$13.99
- Glenmoreange$14.99
- House whiskey$10.99
- Jack D$11.99
- Jack honey$12.99
- Jameson$11.99
- Jim b$11.99
- Red label$11.99
- Redemption$13.99
- Wolcott$13.99
- Wine bottle 49$49.99
- Wine bottle 69$69.99
- Wine bottle 89$89.99
- Wine bottle 100$100.99
- Bottle 100$100.00
- Bottle 150$150.00
- Bottle 175$175.00
- Bottle 180$180.00
- Bottle 200$200.00
- Bottle 220$220.00
- Bottle 250$250.00
- Bottle 300$300.00
- Bottle 350$350.00
- Bottle 400$400.00
- Appleton$12.99
- Bacardi$11.99
- Capt morgan$11.99
- Diplo!atico$12.99
- Malibu$11.99
- Santa tereza$13.99
- House rum$10.99
Burger & Wraps
- Chicken Burger
Spice enthusiasts rejoice in the zinger chicken burger, a crispy and fiery delight. Featuring a well-seasoned chicken patty topped with fresh vegetables and zesty sauces, all nestled in a soft bun, this burger is a perfect fusion of crunch and spice$11.99
- Chicken wrap
For those favoring a handheld feast, the chicken juicy wrap delivers succulent grilled chicken wrapped in a soft tortilla, accompanied by a medley of flavorful ingredients$15.99
- Kafta Wrap
This savory wrap is a celebration of seasoned beef, harmoniously combined with complementary ingredients, creating a delightful handheld treat for lovers of meaty goodness$14.99
- Cheese Burger (Beef)
A classic favorite, the cheese burger (beef) offers a hearty and satisfying experience. Featuring a perfectly cooked beef patty with a generous layer of melted cheese, this burger is a timeless choice for those seeking a comforting and familiar taste$12.99
- Veggie Burger
Catering to vegetarians, the veggie cheesy burger combines a flavorful veggie patty with gooey melted cheese, creating a meat-free alternative that doesn't compromise on taste$9.99
- Falafel wrap$12.99
Cold Appetizers
- Hummus
A classic and beloved Middle Eastern dip, hummus is a velvety blend of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lemon. Perfect for dipping, its creamy texture and rich flavor make it an irresistible starter or snack$10.99
- Baba Ghanouj
Adding a smoky twist to the appetizer lineup, baba ghanouj features roasted eggplant blended with tahini, garlic, and olive oil. The result is a savory and nuanced dip that pairs beautifully with bread or vegetables$10.99
- Tabbauleh
This refreshing salad is a symphony of finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, and bulgur, dressed in olive oil and lemon. The vibrant combination of ingredients makes tabbauleh a light and flavorful option for those seeking a crisp and nutritious start to their$9.95
- Fattaush
A crunchy and vibrant salad, fattaush features a mix of fresh vegetables and crispy pita chips. Dressed in a tantalizing blend of flavors, this salad offers a delightful contrast of textures and tastes$12.99
- Warak Inab
Grape leaves stuffed with a flavorful mixture of rice, herbs, and spices, warak inab is a classic Middle Eastern appetizer. The grape leaves impart a unique texture, while the filling showcases a harmonious blend of savory and aromatic elements$9.95
- Kala salad
A timeless favorite, the classic Caesar salad is a medley of crisp romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. Its simple yet satisfying combination makes it a reliable choice for those craving a well-balanced and flavorful salad$11.95
- Greek salad
Embracing the freshest produce of the season, the seasonal harvest salad is a colorful and nutritious blend of seasonal vegetables and fruits. Tossed in a flavorful dressing, this salad offers a burst of freshness and a celebration of vibrant flavors$10.99
- Hummus and Meat
Merging the richness of hummus with the savory goodness of meat, this dish offers a hearty and satisfying combination. The creamy hummus serves as a perfect canvas for the flavorful meat toppings, creating a dish that is both indulgent and comforting$15.95
Dessert
- Baklawa
A pastry lover's delight, baklava features layers of flaky pastry filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with honey or syrup. The result is a rich and indulgent dessert with a satisfying crunch$9.99
- Cambria's Pan Chocolatechips Cookie
A treat for chocolate lovers, cambria's pan chocolate chips cookie is a warm and gooey delight served in a skillet. The cookie offers a perfect balance of sweetness and decadence, making it a must-try for dessert enthusiasts$14.99
- Knafe
A unique Middle Eastern dessert, knafe is made with shredded phyllo dough, sweet cheese, and syrup. The combination of textures and flavors creates a distinctive and indulgent dish that captivates the palate$9.99
- Volcano Choco Brownie
A decadent delight, the volcano choco brownie is a chocolate lover's dream. Served warm with a molten chocolate center, this brownie promises a rich and indulgent dessert experience that satisfies even the sweetest tooth$10.99
Shared Plates
- Blackened Fish Sautéed Vegetables
A culinary adventure for seafood enthusiasts, this dish features fish fillets coated in cajun spices and pan-seared to perfection. Paired with sautéed vegetables, it provides a well- balanced and flavorful experience$31.99
- Chicken Biryani
A fragrant and flavorful rice dish, chicken biryani combines seasoned chicken with aromatic spices. The result is a tantalizing fusion of flavors, making it a beloved choice for those craving a taste of South Asian cuisine$30.99
- Chicken kebob platter
Grilled chicken skewers take on a middle eastern twist in shish tawook. Marinated in a blend of traditional spices, the chicken skewers are grilled to perfection, offering a tender and flavorful option$29.99
- Chicken Steak Mandi Rice
Grilled chicken steak meets fragrant mandi rice in this aromatic and satisfying dish. The combination of grilled chicken and seasoned rice creates a meal that is both hearty and full of middle eastern flair$19.95
- Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Seafood enthusiasts will delight in grilled jumbo shrimp, featuring large shrimp seasoned and grilled to perfection. The dish promises a burst of oceanic flavors and a satisfying texture$27.95
- Kafta Kabab
A culinary delight for meat lovers, kafta kabab features skewers of seasoned ground meat, grilled to perfection. The dish showcases a symphony of spices, creating a flavorful and satisfying kabab$29.99
- Lamb Chops
Juicy and flavorful, lamb chops are seasoned and grilled to perfection. The dish offers a succulent and satisfying experience, making it a go-to choice for those who appreciate the robust taste of lamb$35.99
- Mixed Grill
Providing a diverse and satisfying dining experience, the mixed grill platter showcases an assortment of grilled meats. From chicken to beef, this platter caters to carnivores seeking a variety of flavors in one delightful ensemble$32.99
- Pasta
Tender chicken pieces take center stage in this dish, glazed with a rich and flavorful bourbon sauce. The result is a perfect harmony of sweet and savory, making bourbon chicken a crowd-pleasing shared plate$16.99
- Salmon Fillet
For those seeking a healthy and flavorful option, the salmon fillet is a standout choice. The fresh salmon is grilled to perfection, offering a dish that is both nutritious and delicious$32.99
- Shish Kabab
A classic favorite, shish kabab features skewers of marinated and grilled meat. The dish offers a timeless and delicious kabab option, perfect for those who appreciate the simplicity of well-cooked meat$29.99
- Steak and Potatoes
A classic pairing that never goes out of style, steak and Potatoes features succulent steak served alongside perfectly cooked potatoes. The dish offers a comforting and familiar taste that appeals to those seeking a hearty and satisfying meal.$30.99
Soft drinks
Hookah
Happy Hour Menu
Mixed Drinks
Wine List
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
6801 Visitors Circle, Orlando, FL 32819