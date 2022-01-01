Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Salad

Kaladi's Bistro

154 Reviews

$$

1716 S Minnesota Ave

Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Order Again

Featured

Apple Cider

$3.50

Coffee

In House Coffee

$2.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

To-Go Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Red Eye

$4.00

Breve

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.00Out of stock

Latte

$3.00

Mocha

$3.50

Red Berry Mocha

$4.00

White Mocha

$3.50

Machiatto

$3.50

Guiness Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Americano

$2.50

Single Espresso

$1.50

Double Espresso

$2.00

Tea

Chai Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.00

Other Options

Juice

$2.00

Small Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Steamer

$2.50

Kaladi's Blender

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Soda

Italian Soda

$2.00

Italian Cream Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Bulk

Joe on the Go

$25.00

Kids

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Mini Cheese Burgers

$8.00

PB & J

$7.00

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Desserts

Caramel Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Day-Old Caramel Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Skotcharoo Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$7.00

Italian Cream Bundt Cake

$6.75Out of stock

French Pots De Creme

$6.25

Lemon Tart

$6.25

Key Lime Tart

$6.25

Tiramisu

$7.50Out of stock

White Choc Pumpkin Bundt Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake GF

$8.25Out of stock

Meals

Any Signature Pasta with Bread

$75.00

Coconut Mango Curry

$55.00

Stir Fry

$55.00

Taco Platter with Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$60.00

Beverage

Joe on the Go

$25.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come by for a great dining experience in a nice comfortable and relaxing environment! We pride ourselves on excellent service from top to bottom. We strive to maintain this excellent local mom & pop feel with real from-scratch food that welcomes everyone.

Website

Location

1716 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Directions

