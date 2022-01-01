Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kalaheo Cafe & Coffee Co.

2,275 Reviews

$$

2-2560 Kaumualii Hwy

Kalaheo, HI 96741

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Paniolo Style Breakfast

Coffee & Espresso

Coffee To Go

$2.55+

Espresso

$3.50

Machiatto

$3.95

traditional, double shot of espresso with a dollop of foam

Au Lait

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$4.10

Cappuccino Breve

$5.40

with steamed 1/2 & 1/2

Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

with fresh whipped cream

Morning Madness

$6.10

4 shots of espresso with steamed 1/2 & 1/2

Latte

$3.85+

Mocha

$4.35+

Americano

$2.85+

Red Eye

$2.90+

coffee with a single shot of espresso

Black Eye

$3.70+

coffee with a double shot of espresso

Egg Nog Latte

$4.50+Out of stock

Turmeric Latte

$4.50+

Golden Milk

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Iced Cold Brew 16oz

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Plantation Tea

$3.95

fresh brewed black ice tea with mango juice

London Fog

$3.95+

Chai

$4.35+

Hot Tea

$3.50

Steamers

$2.80+

Whip Cream

$1.25

Add Flavor

$0.85

Add Shot

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.25

Plantation Tea

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.95+

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Fruit punch

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Coconut H2O

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.95

Kids Drink

$2.50

Arizona Tea

$3.25

ICE Drinks

$3.50

Kombucha

$6.95

Kauai Super Shots

$4.25

Sparkling Water

$4.25

Bottle Juice

$3.95

CUP

$0.50

Fever Tree Ginger

$7.00

Juice

OJ

$2.95+

Apple

$2.75+

Cranberry

$2.75+

POG Juice

$2.75+

Mango

$2.75+

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.95+

Smoothies & Freezes

Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$8.75

Acai Smoothie

$8.95

Green Smoothie

$8.95

Mochalotto

$8.50

Liquid Magic

$8.25

Lychee Freeze

$7.50

Strawberry Freeze

$7.50

Mango Freeze

$7.50

Strawberry Mango Freeze

$7.50

Banana Freeze

$7.50Out of stock

Banana Strawberry Freeze

$7.50

Banana Mango Freeze

$7.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.95

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.50

Virgin Lava Flow

$9.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Served on your choice of homemade white, wheat, rye bread, tortilla wrap, or bagel. Upgrade to our homemade gluten-free bread, croissant, or english muffin

The Longboard

$8.75

fried egg with bacon or spam, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted provolone cheese

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

$7.25

just scrambled egg on your choice of bread or tortilla wrap

Scrambled Egg, Meat and Cheese

$8.50

scrambled egg with your choice of meat and cheese

Scrambled Egg and Veggie Sandwich

$9.25

house roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, with sautéed mushrooms, onions, olives, bean sprouts and bell peppers

BYO Omelette

includes choice of three items served with your choice of hash browns, white rice, or brown rice and a grilled corn muffin

BYO Omelette

$14.50

includes choice of three items, served with your choice of hash browns, white rice, or brown rice, and a grilled corn muffin

From the Griddle

Cinnamon Bread French Toast

$10.25

Belgian Style Waffle

$9.50

Pancake Stack

$12.95

2 buttermilk pancakes topped with 2 eggs cooked your way, and 2 slices of meat

Full Stack (3) Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.50

Short Stack (2) Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.50

Single Buttermilk Pancake

$4.50

Single Slice French Toast

$5.95

Toasted Croissant

$4.25

Toasted Bagel

$2.50

Gluten Free French Toast

$11.75

Single Slice Gluten Free French Toast

$6.95

Traditionals

Paniolo Style Breakfast

$12.95

classic breakfast. 2 eggs cooked your way, pick your meat, starch, served with a grilled corn muffin

South Shore Breakfast

$13.75

2 eggs cooked your way, pick your starch, served with a grilled corn muffin and comes with fresh fruit!

North Shore Breakfast

$12.95

2 eggs cooked your way, served with fresh sliced tomatoes, pick your meat, served with a grilled corn muffin

Smoked Salmon, Bagel & Cream Cheese

$16.95

served with sliced tomatoes, onion, and capers

Benny

$11.50+

poached egg on choice of english muffin or bagel, with your choice of meat or roasted veggies, and choice of hollandaise sauce or tomato salsa. with choice of potatoes or rice

Salmon Benny

$14.75+

poached egg on choice of english muffin or bagel, with smoked salmon, sautéed spinach and onions, with choice of hollandaise sauce or tomato salsa, and choice of potatoes or rice

Kalua Pork Benny

$13.75+

poached egg on choice of english muffin or bagel, with house made kalua pork, sautéed spinach and onions, with choice of hollandaise sauce or tomato salsa, and choice of potatoes or rice

Breakfast Favorites

3 sausage scramble with andouille, Italian, and link sausage, bell peppers, and spinach topped with melted pepperjack cheese served with your choice of starch and toast or corn muffin

Local Boy Platter

$17.95

Local Boy Platter! Our house made corn beef hash patty, With two eggs cooked your way & 2 pc of breakfast meat. Served with your choice of potatoes or rice & toast or a grilled corn muffin.

Loco Moco Special

$16.95

House made Beef Patty set on White or Brown Rice. Topped with two eggs your way, brown gravy, sautéed onion & mushrooms. Toast or corn muffin.

Eggs Florentine Special

$17.95

Two poached eggs atop toasted English muffin with fresh island avocado, sautéed onions, spinach and sliced tomatoes. Topped with hollandaise sauce and bacon bits. House potato pancake.

Kahili Breakfast

$13.95

our breakfast scramble with portugese sausage, ham, green onions, tomatoes, and jack cheese. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin

Bonzo Burrito Tortilla Wrap

$14.95

sautéed ham, peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, and black beans scrambled with eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, topped with salsa and sour cream. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin

Lawai Farmers Omelette

$15.25

sautéed bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, spinach, and melted feta cheese. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin

Very Veggie Omelette

$15.25

roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, bean sprouts, sun dried tomatoes, and muenster cheese. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin

Roasted Veggie Bowl

$15.25

roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, portobello mushrooms, spinach, onions, bell peppers, all atop of brown rice, topped with 2 eggs cooked your way, served with a grilled corn muffin

Breakfast Special

$16.95Out of stock

3 eggs scrambled filled with house made kalua pork, green onions, bell peppers and spinach. Topped with melted Mexican cheese and fresh guacamole. Served with a potato pancake and toast or a grilled corn muffin.

Extras

Anahola Granola

$5.95

add fresh fruit, or yogurt

Half Papaya

$4.35

add fresh fruit, granola, or yogurt

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.95

add granola, or yogurt

Side Avocado

$2.25

Toast 1 Slice

$1.50

Toast 2 Slice

$2.75

Grilled Corn Muffin

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.50

White Rice

$2.95

Brown Rice

$2.95

Hash Browns

$4.25

Crispy Hash Browns

$4.25

Cafe Fried Potatoes

$4.25

Crispy Cafe Fries

$4.25

Single Egg

$1.95

Two Eggs

$3.25

Three Eggs

$4.95

Side Bacon

$4.75

Side Crispy Bacon

$4.75

Side Ham Steak

$4.75

Side Hot Turkey

$4.75

Side Portuguese

$4.75

Side Chicken Sausage

$5.25

Side Link Sausage

$4.75

Side Spam

$4.75

Grilled Veggies

$4.95

Sour Cream

$0.95

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.50

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Banana

$1.50Out of stock

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Hollandaise

$1.25

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Misc

Deli Sandwiches

Honey Cured Ham

$8.50

With lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.

Smoked Turkey Breast

$8.50

With lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.

B.L.T.S.

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, clover sprouts, and mayo. Your choice of bread.

Cafe Club

$11.25

Turkey, ham & bacon, with lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.

Veggie Sandwich

$9.50

Piled high with smashed avocado, carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, cucumber, lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.25

House made tuna salad with lite mayo, olive oil, green onions, grated carrots, and snow peas, with lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.

Roast Beef

$9.25

House roasted beef with lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread.

Sunday 1/2 Sandwich with Side

$10.50

Choose your 1/2 sandwich served with lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread and side!

Salads & Soup

Tuna Salad on Kauai Greens

$14.25

Kauai greens, snow peas, grated veggies, onions, bean sprouts, and tomatoes. Topped with our tuna salad, clover sprouts, and sliced cucumber. Your choice of dressing.

Spinach & Kauai Greens

$15.00

Kauai greens and fresh baby spinach, strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with warm garlic flat bread.

Herb Chicken Breast, Pasta & Island Greens

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast atop our local greens tossed with roasted garlic basil dressing and bean sprouts, finished with tomato, clover sprouts, parmesan cheese, and herbed croutons.

Island Tossed Greens

$8.50

Kauai greens, tomato, onion, grated fresh veggies, cucumbers, bean & clover sprouts, and herbed croutons.

Soup, Salad & Grilled Flatbread

$14.50

Today's soup selection served with your choice between our Island Tossed Greens or Fruit Salad, and our warm garlic flat bread.

Soup of the Day

$6.00

House made soup served with your choice of bread or corn muffin.

Brunch Grill

Fresh grilled Island Ahi set on a grilled garlic brioche bun. Topped with melted Muenster cheese, Asian slaw and house tartar sauce. Choice of side.

Lunch Special

$17.95

Grilled fresh ahi, on a garlic brioche bun with onion ring, sweet chili aioli, lettuce, tomato, and clover sprouts. Served with your choice of side.

Roasted Veggie & Tofu Bowl

$15.25

roasted carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, onion, spinach, and portobello mushrooms all atop of brown rice with grilled tofu and chipotle aioli.

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$14.25

roasted carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, onion, olives, and mushrooms, marinated in fresh basil pesto, with cucumber, pesto, mayo, dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato, and clover sprouts all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Your choice of side!

Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast

$15.50

boneless and skinless pesto marinated chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, grilled mushrooms, pesto mayo and a balsamic drizzle with your choice of bread. Your choice of side!

Tuna Salad Melt

$14.25

Cafe style on toasted bread with melted muenster cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, clover sprouts. Your choice of side!

French Dip

$15.75

House french dip on a rustic bun with grilled onions, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese with horseradish cream and au jus. Your choice of side!

Burger Bar

Bacon, Mushroom & Cheddar Burger

$17.00

Applewood smoked bacon, mushroom and cheddar burger. 7 ounce Medeiros Farms grass fed beef. Your choice of side!

Cheeseburger

$15.00

7 ounce Medeiros Farms grass fed beef with your choice of cheese and side!

Turkey Burger

$15.25

House made turkey burger with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Your choice of side!

Vegetarian Garden Burger

$14.75

Grilled vegetarian garden burger with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Your choice of side!

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$15.50

Vegetarian grilled sliced portobello mushroom, topped with our red pepper relish, provolone cheese, and mixed greens. Grilled brioche bun brushed with our sun dried tomato and mushroom pesto. Your choice of side!

Keiki

Kid's Turkey & Cheese Quesadilla w/ Fries

$9.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ Fries

$9.50

Kid's PB & J w/ Fries

$8.50

Kid's Burger w/ Fries

$10.75

Extras

Side Onion Rings

$7.25

Side Garlic Cilantro Fries

$7.25

Side Plain Fries

$6.50

Bagged Chips

$1.75

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side Extra Dressing

$0.95

Side Avocado

$1.95

Cheddar

$1.00

Monterey Jack

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Provolone

$1.00

Muenster

$1.00

Side Raw Onion

$0.95

Side Sauteed Onions

$0.95
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Aloha & Welcome back to Kalaheo Cafe!

Location

2-2560 Kaumualii Hwy, Kalaheo, HI 96741

Directions

