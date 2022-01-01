Kalaheo Cafe & Coffee Co.
2,275 Reviews
$$
2-2560 Kaumualii Hwy
Kalaheo, HI 96741
Popular Items
Coffee & Espresso
Coffee To Go
Espresso
Machiatto
traditional, double shot of espresso with a dollop of foam
Au Lait
Cappuccino
Cappuccino Breve
with steamed 1/2 & 1/2
Hot Chocolate
with fresh whipped cream
Morning Madness
4 shots of espresso with steamed 1/2 & 1/2
Latte
Mocha
Americano
Red Eye
coffee with a single shot of espresso
Black Eye
coffee with a double shot of espresso
Egg Nog Latte
Turmeric Latte
Golden Milk
Matcha Latte
Iced Coffee 16oz
Iced Cold Brew 16oz
Iced Tea
Plantation Tea
fresh brewed black ice tea with mango juice
London Fog
Chai
Hot Tea
Steamers
Whip Cream
Add Flavor
Add Shot
N/A Beverages
Iced Tea
Plantation Tea
Arnold Palmer
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Fruit punch
Pink Lemonade
Coconut H2O
Bottle Water
Kids Drink
Arizona Tea
ICE Drinks
Kombucha
Kauai Super Shots
Sparkling Water
Bottle Juice
CUP
Fever Tree Ginger
Smoothies & Freezes
Fresh Fruit Smoothie
Acai Smoothie
Green Smoothie
Mochalotto
Liquid Magic
Lychee Freeze
Strawberry Freeze
Mango Freeze
Strawberry Mango Freeze
Banana Freeze
Banana Strawberry Freeze
Banana Mango Freeze
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Lava Flow
Sandwiches & Wraps
The Longboard
fried egg with bacon or spam, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and melted provolone cheese
Scrambled Egg Sandwich
just scrambled egg on your choice of bread or tortilla wrap
Scrambled Egg, Meat and Cheese
scrambled egg with your choice of meat and cheese
Scrambled Egg and Veggie Sandwich
house roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, with sautéed mushrooms, onions, olives, bean sprouts and bell peppers
BYO Omelette
From the Griddle
Cinnamon Bread French Toast
Belgian Style Waffle
Pancake Stack
2 buttermilk pancakes topped with 2 eggs cooked your way, and 2 slices of meat
Full Stack (3) Buttermilk Pancakes
Short Stack (2) Buttermilk Pancakes
Single Buttermilk Pancake
Single Slice French Toast
Toasted Croissant
Toasted Bagel
Gluten Free French Toast
Single Slice Gluten Free French Toast
Traditionals
Paniolo Style Breakfast
classic breakfast. 2 eggs cooked your way, pick your meat, starch, served with a grilled corn muffin
South Shore Breakfast
2 eggs cooked your way, pick your starch, served with a grilled corn muffin and comes with fresh fruit!
North Shore Breakfast
2 eggs cooked your way, served with fresh sliced tomatoes, pick your meat, served with a grilled corn muffin
Smoked Salmon, Bagel & Cream Cheese
served with sliced tomatoes, onion, and capers
Benny
poached egg on choice of english muffin or bagel, with your choice of meat or roasted veggies, and choice of hollandaise sauce or tomato salsa. with choice of potatoes or rice
Salmon Benny
poached egg on choice of english muffin or bagel, with smoked salmon, sautéed spinach and onions, with choice of hollandaise sauce or tomato salsa, and choice of potatoes or rice
Kalua Pork Benny
poached egg on choice of english muffin or bagel, with house made kalua pork, sautéed spinach and onions, with choice of hollandaise sauce or tomato salsa, and choice of potatoes or rice
Breakfast Favorites
Local Boy Platter
Local Boy Platter! Our house made corn beef hash patty, With two eggs cooked your way & 2 pc of breakfast meat. Served with your choice of potatoes or rice & toast or a grilled corn muffin.
Loco Moco Special
House made Beef Patty set on White or Brown Rice. Topped with two eggs your way, brown gravy, sautéed onion & mushrooms. Toast or corn muffin.
Eggs Florentine Special
Two poached eggs atop toasted English muffin with fresh island avocado, sautéed onions, spinach and sliced tomatoes. Topped with hollandaise sauce and bacon bits. House potato pancake.
Kahili Breakfast
our breakfast scramble with portugese sausage, ham, green onions, tomatoes, and jack cheese. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin
Bonzo Burrito Tortilla Wrap
sautéed ham, peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, and black beans scrambled with eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, topped with salsa and sour cream. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin
Lawai Farmers Omelette
sautéed bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, spinach, and melted feta cheese. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin
Very Veggie Omelette
roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, bean sprouts, sun dried tomatoes, and muenster cheese. served with your choice of hash browns or rice and a grilled corn muffin
Roasted Veggie Bowl
roasted zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, portobello mushrooms, spinach, onions, bell peppers, all atop of brown rice, topped with 2 eggs cooked your way, served with a grilled corn muffin
Breakfast Special
3 eggs scrambled filled with house made kalua pork, green onions, bell peppers and spinach. Topped with melted Mexican cheese and fresh guacamole. Served with a potato pancake and toast or a grilled corn muffin.
Extras
Anahola Granola
add fresh fruit, or yogurt
Half Papaya
add fresh fruit, granola, or yogurt
Fresh Fruit Bowl
add granola, or yogurt
Side Avocado
Toast 1 Slice
Toast 2 Slice
Grilled Corn Muffin
English Muffin
White Rice
Brown Rice
Hash Browns
Crispy Hash Browns
Cafe Fried Potatoes
Crispy Cafe Fries
Single Egg
Two Eggs
Three Eggs
Side Bacon
Side Crispy Bacon
Side Ham Steak
Side Hot Turkey
Side Portuguese
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Link Sausage
Side Spam
Grilled Veggies
Sour Cream
Side of Cream Cheese
Peanut Butter
Banana
Chipotle Aioli
Hollandaise
Side of Salsa
Misc
Sunday 1/2 Sandwich with Side
Choose your 1/2 sandwich served with lettuce, sliced tomato, clover sprouts, mayo & dijon mustard. Your choice of bread and side!
Salads & Soup
Tuna Salad on Kauai Greens
Kauai greens, snow peas, grated veggies, onions, bean sprouts, and tomatoes. Topped with our tuna salad, clover sprouts, and sliced cucumber. Your choice of dressing.
Spinach & Kauai Greens
Kauai greens and fresh baby spinach, strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with warm garlic flat bread.
Herb Chicken Breast, Pasta & Island Greens
Grilled chicken breast atop our local greens tossed with roasted garlic basil dressing and bean sprouts, finished with tomato, clover sprouts, parmesan cheese, and herbed croutons.
Island Tossed Greens
Kauai greens, tomato, onion, grated fresh veggies, cucumbers, bean & clover sprouts, and herbed croutons.
Soup, Salad & Grilled Flatbread
Today's soup selection served with your choice between our Island Tossed Greens or Fruit Salad, and our warm garlic flat bread.
Soup of the Day
House made soup served with your choice of bread or corn muffin.
Brunch Grill
Lunch Special
Grilled fresh ahi, on a garlic brioche bun with onion ring, sweet chili aioli, lettuce, tomato, and clover sprouts. Served with your choice of side.
Roasted Veggie & Tofu Bowl
roasted carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, onion, spinach, and portobello mushrooms all atop of brown rice with grilled tofu and chipotle aioli.
Grilled Vegetable Wrap
roasted carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, onion, olives, and mushrooms, marinated in fresh basil pesto, with cucumber, pesto, mayo, dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato, and clover sprouts all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Your choice of side!
Grilled Pesto Chicken Breast
boneless and skinless pesto marinated chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, grilled mushrooms, pesto mayo and a balsamic drizzle with your choice of bread. Your choice of side!
Tuna Salad Melt
Cafe style on toasted bread with melted muenster cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, clover sprouts. Your choice of side!
French Dip
House french dip on a rustic bun with grilled onions, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese with horseradish cream and au jus. Your choice of side!
Burger Bar
Bacon, Mushroom & Cheddar Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, mushroom and cheddar burger. 7 ounce Medeiros Farms grass fed beef. Your choice of side!
Cheeseburger
7 ounce Medeiros Farms grass fed beef with your choice of cheese and side!
Turkey Burger
House made turkey burger with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Your choice of side!
Vegetarian Garden Burger
Grilled vegetarian garden burger with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Your choice of side!
Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
Vegetarian grilled sliced portobello mushroom, topped with our red pepper relish, provolone cheese, and mixed greens. Grilled brioche bun brushed with our sun dried tomato and mushroom pesto. Your choice of side!
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aloha & Welcome back to Kalaheo Cafe!
2-2560 Kaumualii Hwy, Kalaheo, HI 96741