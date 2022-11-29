Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Kalalou Restaurant Orlando

No reviews yet

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY

ORLANDO, FL 32839

Order Again

Popular Items

Griot/ Fried Pork
Djondjon (Black Trumpet Mushroom) Rice
Kalalou Combo with Meat

Entrée Selections

Blackened Salmon 10 oz

Blackened Salmon 10 oz

$22.00
Blackened Salmon 8 oz

Blackened Salmon 8 oz

$18.00
Conch/Lambi

Conch/Lambi

$35.00

Grilled, sautéed and marinated with sauce.

Creole Stew Chicken

Creole Stew Chicken

$16.00

Chicken marinated in creole seasoning and simmered into a satisfying stew with a sauce infused with wonderful flavors from sauteed onions, peppers, and small potatoes.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$16.00

Chicken marinated in a perfect blend of cooked curry spices, potatoes, and vegetables cooked traditional Jamaican style with a nice stew.

Griot/ Fried Pork

Griot/ Fried Pork

$16.00

Chunks of pork marinated in citrus and creole spices then simmered until very tender before being fried crisp and brown. Also accompanied with pikliz. A traditional Creole dish that takes you right to the Caribbean without leaving your seat.

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Well-Seasoned Grilled Chicken with Jamaican jerk marinade that has the perfect balance of head, sweet & savory.

Kalalou Oxtail

Kalalou Oxtail

$24.00

Melt in your mouth. Fall of the bone tender beef braised oxtail with carrots, butter beans, and other vegetables. All smothered in an incredibly tasty stew broth.

Lalo

Lalo

$25.00

A specialty of Latibonit. Lalo is a mixture of a special greens cooked with blue crab "cyrik" and goat

Legumes Vegetables Stew

Legumes Vegetables Stew

$19.99

Legume vegetable medley served with a choice of beef, or vegan.

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$9.99

Mon-Fri 11a-3p ONLY includes Plantain + Salad, Select your Choice of Griot Pork, Stew Chicken, Jerk chicken, Curry chicken.

Tassot Beef

Tassot Beef

$18.00

Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat

Tassot Goat

Tassot Goat

$35.00

Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat

Tassot Turkey

Tassot Turkey

$16.00

Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat

Vegan Legume

Vegan Legume

$15.00
Whole Snapper $35 and up

Whole Snapper $35 and up

$35.00

Choice of fried or baked, fisherman style snapper. Seasoned with citrus vinaigrette creole island spices with onions and bell peppers.

Whole Snapper $45

Whole Snapper $45

$45.00

Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat

Fish $30

$30.00

Fish $35

$35.00

Fish $40

$40.00

Fish $45

$45.00

Appetizers

Akra fritters (4)

Akra fritters (4)

$7.00

MALANGA FRITTERS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ

Chicken Tenders (3)

Chicken Tenders (3)

$9.99
Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$13.95

Fresko - Slushy

$8.00
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

BREADED FRIED SHRIMP WITH COCONUT FLAKES - SERVED WITH A CURRY AIOLI

Kalalou Combo

Kalalou Combo

$12.00

A MIXTURE OF AKRA , MARINADE, PLANTAINS , & FRIES

Kalalou Combo with Meat

Kalalou Combo with Meat

$17.00

A FRITAY MIXTURE OF AKRA , MARINADE, PLANTAINS, & FRIES

Marinade fritters (6)

Marinade fritters (6)

$7.00

MARINATED FRIED DUMPLINGS - SERVED WITH A SIDE OF PIKLIZ 240 cal

Tapas Chicken

$8.00

Tapas Shrimp

$10.00

Tapas GOAT

$10.00

Tapas GRIOT

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00
Rara Salad

Rara Salad

$11.00
Salad Kenscoff

Salad Kenscoff

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocados with house dressing. 398-656 cal

Sides

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00
White Rice & Black Beans Sauce

White Rice & Black Beans Sauce

$5.00
Djondjon (Black Trumpet Mushroom) Rice

Djondjon (Black Trumpet Mushroom) Rice

$7.00
Black Beans Sauce

Black Beans Sauce

$3.00
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$4.00
Stewed okra (kalalou)

Stewed okra (kalalou)

$5.00
Sweet Fried Plantains [5]

Sweet Fried Plantains [5]

$4.00
Sautéed Vegetables

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.00
Fried Green Plantains [5]

Fried Green Plantains [5]

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Macaroni AU GRATAINS

Macaroni AU GRATAINS

$6.00

Desserts

Pineapple Upside Cake

Pineapple Upside Cake

$7.00
Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$8.00
Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Kids Meals

Chicken Tender Meal

Chicken Tender Meal

$8.99

2 TENDERS , FRIES AND A DRINK .

Chicken Wings Meal

Chicken Wings Meal

$8.99

4 wings, fries, and a drink

Kids Wrap

Kids Wrap

$8.99

Cheese, Lettuce, and a choice of chicken, beef or pork. Comes with fries and a drink.

Happy Hour Entree

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

Fried Akra

Fried Akra

Kalalou Fritay Combo

Kalalou Fritay Combo

Pate Chodye

Pate Chodye

with smoked harreing or salt fish (morue)

Sugar Cane Habanero Wings

Sugar Cane Habanero Wings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Kalalou was birthed out of the desire to share fine Caribbean dining experience and quality food with Floridians. We deliver an upscale ambiance while providing a diverse selection of authentic cuisine. Every plate is curated to offer bold aromatic flavors. Whether you are dining with the family on a Sunday afternoon or Enjoying lunch with friends during the week, Kalalou greets you with a warm welcome & an unforgettable experience.

Location

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO, FL 32839

Kalalou Restaurant image
Kalalou Restaurant image
Kalalou Restaurant image
Kalalou Restaurant image

