Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Kalalou Restaurant Orlando
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kalalou was birthed out of the desire to share fine Caribbean dining experience and quality food with Floridians. We deliver an upscale ambiance while providing a diverse selection of authentic cuisine. Every plate is curated to offer bold aromatic flavors. Whether you are dining with the family on a Sunday afternoon or Enjoying lunch with friends during the week, Kalalou greets you with a warm welcome & an unforgettable experience.
Location
5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO, FL 32839
Gallery
