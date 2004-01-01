Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kalamata Kitchen

258 Reviews

$$

105 N Marion

Oak Park, IL 60301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Avcolemono Soup
Greek Lentil Soup
Gyro Plate

Appetizers

Baked Lima Beans

Baked Lima Beans

$8.99

Greek gigantes beans baked in a tomato- herb sauce.

Beets in Olive Oil

Beets in Olive Oil

$8.99

Beet slices marinated with garlic in an olive oil vinaigrette.

Cold Spread Sampler

Cold Spread Sampler

$15.99

Choose three: Tzatziki, Taramosalata, Tirokafteri, Skordalia, Hummus.

Dolmades Appetizer

Dolmades Appetizer

$8.99

Grape leaves stuffed with ground meat, scallions, dill, mint, and rice, topped with our homemade lemon sauce.

Feta Cheese

Feta Cheese

$9.99

Imported Feta cheese topped with our own Kalamata EVOO. Served with black olives, pepperoncini, and sliced tomatoes.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.99Out of stock

Hand-cut fresh calamari fried to perfection. Served with our special Kalamata tomato sauce.

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Crispy batter fried Zucchini served with Skordalia

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$21.99Out of stock

Tender octopus char-broiled to perfection. Served with an olive oil dressing and lemon.

Hummus

Hummus

$7.99

Blended chickpeas, tahini, and spices.

Keftedakia Appetizer

Keftedakia Appetizer

$10.99

Tender meatballs served in our homemade Kalamata tomato sauce.

Loukaniko

Loukaniko

$12.99Out of stock

Homemade charbroiled Greek sausage

Mini Chicken Kabobs

Mini Chicken Kabobs

$12.99

Three skewers served with tzatziki sauce.

Mini Pork Kabobs

Mini Pork Kabobs

$12.99

Three skewers served with tzatziki sauce.

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.99
Saganaki

Saganaki

$9.99Out of stock

The finest imported Greek cheese.

Skordalia

Skordalia

$8.99

Smooth garlic-potato spread, blended with our imported Kalamata EVOO.

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$10.99

Layers of crisp phyllo dough filled with spinach, feta cheese, and fresh herbs.

Taramosalata

Taramosalata

$8.99

Greek caviar blended with potatoes, onions, and Kalamata EVOO.

Tirokafteri

Tirokafteri

$8.99

Spicy feta cheese spread with jalapeños, red and green peppers, and crushed red pepper flakes.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.99

A creamy yogurt, cucumber, and garlic spread flavored with lemon and pepper.

Shrimp cocktail

$19.99

Soups & Salads

Avcolemono Soup

Avcolemono Soup

$6.99

A traditional egg-lemon sauce often used to make velvety soups. With shredded chicken and rice.

Cold Octopus Salad

Cold Octopus Salad

$21.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumber, feta, green peppers and secret dressing.

Horiatiki Village Salad

Horiatiki Village Salad

$11.99

A twist on the traditional salad, served without greens and more of the other stuff!

Greek Lentil Soup

Greek Lentil Soup

$6.99

Known as Fakes (“fah-kehs”) in Greece, this traditional soup has tomato paste, garlic, onions, carrots, oregano, celery salt, pepper, Kalamata EVOO, and of course, lentils.

Traditional Salad

Traditional Salad

$10.99

Fresh vine tomatoes, Greek olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, green peppers, iceburg lettuce with a garlic, black pepper, salt and oregano Kalamata EVOO dressing.

Youvarellakia Soup

Youvarellakia Soup

$10.99

A famous Greek avgolemono-based soup with ground beef and rice

Nagaritsa

$12.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Chicken Breast Sandwich (with American cheese)

Chicken Breast Sandwich (with American cheese)

$11.99

Served with French fries.

Chicken Skewer Sandwich

Chicken Skewer Sandwich

$12.99

On pita.

Classic Cheeseburger (with American cheese)

Classic Cheeseburger (with American cheese)

$12.99

Served with French fries

Greek Sausage Sandwich

Greek Sausage Sandwich

$12.99

On French bread.

Gyro Burger

Gyro Burger

$12.99

Served with French fries.

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$12.99

Served with French fries.

Keftedakia Sandwich

Keftedakia Sandwich

$13.99

Tender meatballs in our homemade tomato sauce served on French bread.

Pork Kabob Sandwich

Pork Kabob Sandwich

$12.99

On pita.

Spicy Feta Burger

Spicy Feta Burger

$12.99

With our spicy tirokafteri feta spread and French fries.

Dinners

Broiled Salmon

Broiled Salmon

$21.99Out of stock

Delicately cooked and served with our lemon-olive oil sauce. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Charbroiled Greek Riblets

Charbroiled Greek Riblets

$24.99

Marinated and charbroiled lamb meat served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Chicken Shish Kabob

Chicken Shish Kabob

$21.99

Charbroiled and seasoned with garlic, paprika, lemon, salt, pepper and oregano. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Dolmades Dinner

Dolmades Dinner

$18.99

Tender grape leaves stuffed with rice, ground meat and herbs with a lemon sauce and Greek potatoes.

Greek 14oz Mediterranean Pork Chop

Greek 14oz Mediterranean Pork Chop

$24.99
Greek-Style Half Chicken

Greek-Style Half Chicken

$19.99Out of stock

Broiled half chicken with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.99

Tender chicken breast grilled on an open flame. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Grilled Vegetarian Shish Kabob

Grilled Vegetarian Shish Kabob

$15.99

Fresh vegetables seasoned with herbs and Kalamata EVOO grilled to perfection. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$17.99

Served with onions, tomato, pita, tzatziki sauce. Served with French fries.

Kalamata Dinner

Kalamata Dinner

$22.99

Combination of our signature dishes - Keftedakia, Moussaka, Pastichio, Spanakopita & Dolmades with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Kalamata Spaghetti

Kalamata Spaghetti

$14.99

Grecian-style pasta with Parmesan cheese, garlic, and butter.

Kalamata Spaghetti with Chicken

$21.99
Kalamata Spaghetti with meat balls

Kalamata Spaghetti with meat balls

$19.99

Kalamata Spaghetti with Shrimp

$23.99

KalamataHAWK 48oz Tomahawk Steak

$99.99Out of stock

Served with Greek fries and steak sauce.

Keftedes Dinner

Keftedes Dinner

$18.99

Beef and lamb meatballs stewed in our special tomato sauce served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Kota Riganati Half Chicken

Kota Riganati Half Chicken

$18.99Out of stock

Baked with Kalamata EVOO, lemon, garlic, and oregano served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Lavraki Whole Fish

Lavraki Whole Fish

$32.99Out of stock

A Greek delicacy–tender sea bass charbroiled and served with Kalamata EVOO.

Lollipop Lamb Chops

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$39.99

Marinated with fresh herbs and spices with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$34.99

16oz steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with French fries.

Pan-Fried Smelt

Pan-Fried Smelt

$18.99

Crispy fried smelts, sprinkled with oregano.

Pastichio

Pastichio

$19.99

Baked pasta, ground meat and cheese casserole, topped with a bechamel sauce.

Pork Shish Kabob

Pork Shish Kabob

$21.99

Charbroiled pork seasoned with rosemary, Kalamata EVOO, garlic, lemon, salt and pepper. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Shrimp Shish Kabob

Shrimp Shish Kabob

$21.99

Broiled shrimp skewered and seasoned with herbs and Kalamata EVOO. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Spanakopita Dinner

Spanakopita Dinner

$18.99

A savory spinach and feta pie in a flaky phyllo dough. Served with French fries.

Sweet Baby Ray BBQ Pork Chop

Sweet Baby Ray BBQ Pork Chop

$24.99
Traditional Moussaka

Traditional Moussaka

$20.99

Baked eggplant, ground meat and potato casserole, topped with a bechamel sauce.

Vegetarian Moussaka

Vegetarian Moussaka

$17.99Out of stock

Baked eggplant, zucchini and potato casserole, topped with a bechamel sauce.

Whitefish

Whitefish

$23.99

With salt, pepper, and Kalamata EVOO. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.

Sides & More

Arakas

Arakas

$5.99

Green peas with dill and Kalamata EVOO in a tomato sauce.

Change to Greek fries

$2.00

Change to Greek potato

$2.00
French fries

French fries

$5.99

Thin cut potatoes fried and sprinkled with salt.

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$8.99

Thick hand-cut fries covered with feta, lemon, Kalamata EVOO, and herbs.

Greek Potatoes

Greek Potatoes

$6.99

Thick wedges of potatoes baked in Kalamata EVOO, lemon, and oregano.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$5.99

In a tomato sauce with garlic, onion, salt, and pepper.

Horta Dandelion Greens

Horta Dandelion Greens

$6.99Out of stock

Boiled and tossed with Kalamata EVOO, salt, pepper, and fresh lemon

Kalamata Kitchen EVOO

Kalamata Kitchen EVOO

$29.99

Fine, imported Greek Olive Oil.

Pita Bread

$1.99

Round flatbread made with wheat flour.

Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Rice served in our homemade tomato sauce.

Side of Beets

$4.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$6.99

Side of of Feta

$4.50
Side Tzaziki

Side Tzaziki

$1.99
Spanakorizo

Spanakorizo

$5.99

Spinach and rice sauteed in a tomato sauce.

Side of Vegetables

$5.99

Side of Gyro Meat

$5.99

Side of Olives

$3.99

Side of meatballs

$7.00

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$6.99

A rich sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo, honey, and chopped nuts.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.99

Three layers of moist chocolate cake with creamy chocolate mousse filling and topped with chocolate whipped cream.

Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$6.99

Semolina custard baked in a flakey phyllo shell and drizzled with a sweet syrup.

Rice Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

Caremele

$5.99

Greek Yogurt with honey & nuts

$6.99Out of stock

After-Dinner Drinks and Coffee

Greek Coffee

$5.99

American Coffee

$4.99

Espresso

$4.99

Cappuccino

$5.99

Frappe

$5.99

Greek iced coffee with sugar and milk.

FOOD SPECIALS

14 oz French cut pork medichop

$19.99

Beer

312

312

$6.00
Amstel Light

Amstel Light

$7.00Out of stock
Anti Hero

Anti Hero

$8.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dragons Milk

$7.00
Fix

Fix

$7.00
Heinken

Heinken

$8.00
Hillas

Hillas

$7.00
Little Sumpin

Little Sumpin

$7.00
Miller light

Miller light

$6.00
Modelo

Modelo

$8.00
Mythios

Mythios

$7.00