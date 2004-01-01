Kalamata Kitchen
105 N Marion
Oak Park, IL 60301
Popular Items
Appetizers
Baked Lima Beans
Greek gigantes beans baked in a tomato- herb sauce.
Beets in Olive Oil
Beet slices marinated with garlic in an olive oil vinaigrette.
Cold Spread Sampler
Choose three: Tzatziki, Taramosalata, Tirokafteri, Skordalia, Hummus.
Dolmades Appetizer
Grape leaves stuffed with ground meat, scallions, dill, mint, and rice, topped with our homemade lemon sauce.
Feta Cheese
Imported Feta cheese topped with our own Kalamata EVOO. Served with black olives, pepperoncini, and sliced tomatoes.
Fried Calamari
Hand-cut fresh calamari fried to perfection. Served with our special Kalamata tomato sauce.
Fried Zucchini
Crispy batter fried Zucchini served with Skordalia
Grilled Octopus
Tender octopus char-broiled to perfection. Served with an olive oil dressing and lemon.
Hummus
Blended chickpeas, tahini, and spices.
Keftedakia Appetizer
Tender meatballs served in our homemade Kalamata tomato sauce.
Loukaniko
Homemade charbroiled Greek sausage
Mini Chicken Kabobs
Three skewers served with tzatziki sauce.
Mini Pork Kabobs
Three skewers served with tzatziki sauce.
Pita Bread
Saganaki
The finest imported Greek cheese.
Skordalia
Smooth garlic-potato spread, blended with our imported Kalamata EVOO.
Spinach Pie
Layers of crisp phyllo dough filled with spinach, feta cheese, and fresh herbs.
Taramosalata
Greek caviar blended with potatoes, onions, and Kalamata EVOO.
Tirokafteri
Spicy feta cheese spread with jalapeños, red and green peppers, and crushed red pepper flakes.
Tzatziki
A creamy yogurt, cucumber, and garlic spread flavored with lemon and pepper.
Shrimp cocktail
Soups & Salads
Avcolemono Soup
A traditional egg-lemon sauce often used to make velvety soups. With shredded chicken and rice.
Cold Octopus Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumber, feta, green peppers and secret dressing.
Horiatiki Village Salad
A twist on the traditional salad, served without greens and more of the other stuff!
Greek Lentil Soup
Known as Fakes (“fah-kehs”) in Greece, this traditional soup has tomato paste, garlic, onions, carrots, oregano, celery salt, pepper, Kalamata EVOO, and of course, lentils.
Traditional Salad
Fresh vine tomatoes, Greek olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, green peppers, iceburg lettuce with a garlic, black pepper, salt and oregano Kalamata EVOO dressing.
Youvarellakia Soup
A famous Greek avgolemono-based soup with ground beef and rice
Nagaritsa
Sandwiches & Burgers
Chicken Breast Sandwich (with American cheese)
Served with French fries.
Chicken Skewer Sandwich
On pita.
Classic Cheeseburger (with American cheese)
Served with French fries
Greek Sausage Sandwich
On French bread.
Gyro Burger
Served with French fries.
Gyro Sandwich
Served with French fries.
Keftedakia Sandwich
Tender meatballs in our homemade tomato sauce served on French bread.
Pork Kabob Sandwich
On pita.
Spicy Feta Burger
With our spicy tirokafteri feta spread and French fries.
Dinners
Broiled Salmon
Delicately cooked and served with our lemon-olive oil sauce. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Charbroiled Greek Riblets
Marinated and charbroiled lamb meat served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Chicken Shish Kabob
Charbroiled and seasoned with garlic, paprika, lemon, salt, pepper and oregano. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Dolmades Dinner
Tender grape leaves stuffed with rice, ground meat and herbs with a lemon sauce and Greek potatoes.
Greek 14oz Mediterranean Pork Chop
Greek-Style Half Chicken
Broiled half chicken with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Tender chicken breast grilled on an open flame. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Grilled Vegetarian Shish Kabob
Fresh vegetables seasoned with herbs and Kalamata EVOO grilled to perfection. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Gyro Plate
Served with onions, tomato, pita, tzatziki sauce. Served with French fries.
Kalamata Dinner
Combination of our signature dishes - Keftedakia, Moussaka, Pastichio, Spanakopita & Dolmades with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Kalamata Spaghetti
Grecian-style pasta with Parmesan cheese, garlic, and butter.
Kalamata Spaghetti with Chicken
Kalamata Spaghetti with meat balls
Kalamata Spaghetti with Shrimp
KalamataHAWK 48oz Tomahawk Steak
Served with Greek fries and steak sauce.
Keftedes Dinner
Beef and lamb meatballs stewed in our special tomato sauce served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Kota Riganati Half Chicken
Baked with Kalamata EVOO, lemon, garlic, and oregano served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Lavraki Whole Fish
A Greek delicacy–tender sea bass charbroiled and served with Kalamata EVOO.
Lollipop Lamb Chops
Marinated with fresh herbs and spices with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
New York Strip Steak
16oz steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with French fries.
Pan-Fried Smelt
Crispy fried smelts, sprinkled with oregano.
Pastichio
Baked pasta, ground meat and cheese casserole, topped with a bechamel sauce.
Pork Shish Kabob
Charbroiled pork seasoned with rosemary, Kalamata EVOO, garlic, lemon, salt and pepper. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Shrimp Shish Kabob
Broiled shrimp skewered and seasoned with herbs and Kalamata EVOO. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Spanakopita Dinner
A savory spinach and feta pie in a flaky phyllo dough. Served with French fries.
Sweet Baby Ray BBQ Pork Chop
Traditional Moussaka
Baked eggplant, ground meat and potato casserole, topped with a bechamel sauce.
Vegetarian Moussaka
Baked eggplant, zucchini and potato casserole, topped with a bechamel sauce.
Whitefish
With salt, pepper, and Kalamata EVOO. Served with Greek potatoes and rice pilaf.
Sides & More
Arakas
Green peas with dill and Kalamata EVOO in a tomato sauce.
Change to Greek fries
Change to Greek potato
French fries
Thin cut potatoes fried and sprinkled with salt.
Greek Fries
Thick hand-cut fries covered with feta, lemon, Kalamata EVOO, and herbs.
Greek Potatoes
Thick wedges of potatoes baked in Kalamata EVOO, lemon, and oregano.
Green Beans
In a tomato sauce with garlic, onion, salt, and pepper.
Horta Dandelion Greens
Boiled and tossed with Kalamata EVOO, salt, pepper, and fresh lemon
Kalamata Kitchen EVOO
Fine, imported Greek Olive Oil.
Pita Bread
Round flatbread made with wheat flour.
Rice Pilaf
Rice served in our homemade tomato sauce.
Side of Beets
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Grilled Shrimp
Side of of Feta
Side Tzaziki
Spanakorizo
Spinach and rice sauteed in a tomato sauce.
Side of Vegetables
Side of Gyro Meat
Side of Olives
Side of meatballs
Desserts
Baklava
A rich sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo, honey, and chopped nuts.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Three layers of moist chocolate cake with creamy chocolate mousse filling and topped with chocolate whipped cream.
Galaktoboureko
Semolina custard baked in a flakey phyllo shell and drizzled with a sweet syrup.