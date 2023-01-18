Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kalamata Mediterranean Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

423 Washington Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Shish Kebab
Gyro Platter

Appetizers

Babaganush

$9.00

Cheese Platter

$16.00

Cigar Rolls

$10.00

Ezine Platter

$13.00

Falafel

$12.00

Feta Plater

$10.00

Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Grape Leaves

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Hummus

$8.00

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Meze Platter

$22.00

Tabbouleh

$9.00

Tzatziki

$9.00

Shakshuka

$9.00

Salads

Grilled Artichoke Salad

$15.00

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Shepherd Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

Gyro Sandwich

$12.00

Keftedes Sandwich

$12.00

Main Course

Branzino

$34.00

Chicken Shish Kebab

$21.00

Falafel Platter

$23.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Gyro Platter

$21.00

Iskender Kebab

$24.00

Keftedes

$23.00

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Lamb Shish Kebab

$25.00Out of stock

Mix Grill Platter

$36.00

Shrimp Shish Kebab

$26.00

Skirt Steak

$29.00

Sides

Side Bulgur Pilaf

$6.00

Side Carrot & Cucumber

$6.00

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side Falafel

$10.00

Side Feta

$4.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Gyro

$9.00

Side Humus

$3.00

Side Keftedes

$5.00

Side Lamb Shish

$11.00Out of stock

Side Olives

$6.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$11.00

Side Tzatziki

$3.00

Side White Rice

$5.00

Side Yogurt

$3.00

Desserts

Almond Pudding

$8.00

Baklava

$9.00

Beer

Alfa Lager

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Efes Pilsner

$7.00

Funky Buddha IPA

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Non Alc.

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Redds Apple

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Red Wine BTL

Alamos Malbec

$40.00

Brunello

$150.00

Caymus Cabernet

$190.00

Don Melchor Cabernet

$190.00

Josh Cabernet

$50.00

Josh Merlot

$50.00

Kavaklidere Prestige

$70.00

Kavaklidere Selection

$50.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$50.00

Nemea St George

$38.00

Tempranillo

$35.00

The Critic Cab

$60.00

Toscano Dogajolo

$40.00

Truchard Syrah

$70.00

White/Rose/Champagne Bottles

Albarino

$37.00

Cankaya

$40.00

Ecco Domani

$40.00

Fess Parker

$44.00

Malagouiza

$45.00

Santa Margherita

$50.00

Simi Chardonnay

$44.00

Trimbach Riesling

$50.00

White Haven Sav Blanc

$40.00

Vie Vite Rose

$50.00

Bouvet-Ladubay Rose

$45.00

La Marca Prosecco

$40.00

Veuve Cliquot

$185.00

Veuve Cliquot Rose

$225.00

N/A Bevs

Apple Juice

$5.00

Ayran

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Fanta

$3.00

Gazoz

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Panna

$7.00

Panna Small bottle

$4.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pellegrino Small bottle

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Salgam Big Bottle

$12.00

Salgam Small Bottle

$5.00

Snapple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Turkish Min. Water

$4.00

Turkish tea

$3.00

Cocktails

Red Sangria Glass

$13.00

White Sangria Glass

$13.00

Bellini

$13.00

Rossini

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$40.00

Rossini Pitcher

$42.00

Bellini Pitcher

$42.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$42.00

Single Drink

$10.00

Double Drink

$15.00

Carafe Drink

$26.00

Bottle Drink

$95.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Laid-back Mediterranean restaurant offering meze, kebabs & grills, plus a patio.

Website

Location

423 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Matilda's Tacos - 413 Washington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
413 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Komma South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
560 Washington Avenue MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Orilla bar & Grill - 426 Euclid Ave
orange starNo Reviews
426 Euclid Ave Miami beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Grand Cafe - 540 Collins Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
540 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Queen Restaurant -
orange starNo Reviews
550 Washington Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
The Local House
orange star4.0 • 570
400 Ocean Drive Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami Beach

CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 South Beach
orange star5.0 • 6,765
1245 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Juvia - Juvia Miami Beach
orange star4.5 • 6,704
1111 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
orange star4.5 • 4,882
841 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Fratelli la Bufala
orange star4.1 • 4,842
437 WASHINGTON AVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Huahua's Taqueria
orange star4.3 • 3,777
1211 Lincoln Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
CBB Nobe Inc. - Food Truck 2
orange star4.0 • 3,487
1505 Washington Ave Miami Beach, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami Beach
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston