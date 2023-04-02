Restaurant info

We have been a part of life for Kailua and Lanikai residents since 1932. Many of our customers have grown up with the Kalapawai Market. We have a variety of offerings, from snacks and drinks after school or ice and pantry items on the way to the beach, to coffee, sandwiches and wines. Our location at the entrance to Kailua Beach Park and on the way into Lanikai, makes us a perfect stop for any last minute items and our long-time customers love the way our friendly staff helps to start everyday off right.