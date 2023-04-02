Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kalapawai Market

306 South Kalaheo Avenue

Kailua, HI 96734

Popular Items

Kailua Club
Kapolei Club
Breakfast Bagel


Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Sliced tomato, arugula, cotija, chipotle aioli, salt, cracked pepper & EVOO

Breakfast Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$5.50

w/ egg & American Cheese

English Muffin Sandwich

English Muffin Sandwich

$5.50

w/ egg & American cheese

B.T.A. Bagel

B.T.A. Bagel

$8.00

Bacon, tomato & avocado

Breakfast Slider

Breakfast Slider

$5.00

Buttermilk biscuit, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and choice of Kalua pork or bacon. Add egg $1.25

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

w/ egg, American cheese, bacon & mayo on toasted brioche

Hummus Bagel

Hummus Bagel

$7.00

w/ cucumber, tomato & sprouts

Lox & Bagel

Lox & Bagel

$10.00

w/ cream cheese, capers, tomato & red onion

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$8.00

w/ bacon, pepper jack, egg, lettuce, onion, tomato & Andy's Bueno Salsa

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa

Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50
Toasted Bagel

Toasted Bagel

$3.50
Untoasted Bagel

Untoasted Bagel

$3.50

Side Toast

$2.00

Soup & Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, croutons, & parmesan

Caprese

Caprese

$13.00

Vine ripe tomato & fresh mozzarella w/ basil oil, chiffonade & balsamic reduction

Pita & Hummus

Pita & Hummus

$16.00

w/ Moroccan carrots, pickled beets, marinated feta, cucumbers & mixed olives

Lunch Special - Vegan Chili

$12.50

10" Thin Crust Pizza

Three Cheese Pizza

Three Cheese Pizza

$13.00

w/ San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella blend & grated parmesan

Classic Extra Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Extra Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

w/ San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella blend, grated parmesan & pepperoni

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

w/ San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil & olive oil

Deli Sandwiches & Wraps

French Dip

French Dip

$13.50

Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ French Fries, au 'jus & a side of horseradish

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$13.50

Navel pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard & pickles on light rye

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$13.50

Navel pastrami, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing & sauerkraut

Kapolei Club

Kapolei Club

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles & honey dijonnaise

da Skinny

da Skinny

$12.50

Kalua pork, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, pickles & coleslaw on brioche

Kailua Club

Kailua Club

$12.50

Turkey, avocado & Monterey jack w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mustard & mayo on multi-grain

Turkey Cranberry

Turkey Cranberry

$9.50

Turkey, cranberry, cream cheese, arugula & tomato on sourdough

da Tsunami

da Tsunami

$9.50

Tuna salad, capers, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, lettuce & tomato on multi-grain

BLTA

BLTA

$10.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado on white bread

BLT

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$10.50

Ciabatta roll, with fresh Naked Farms lettuce mix, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic drizzle.

Blackend Fresh Catch Wrap

Blackend Fresh Catch Wrap

$13.50

Flour tortilla, w/ romaine, cucumber, tomato, wont ton strips & Caesar dressing

Curried Chicken Wrap

Curried Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Flour wrap, curried chicken salad, diced tomatoes, sprouts, spring mix

Hummus Veggie Wrap

Hummus Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, Kalamata olives & fresh Naked Farms lettuce mix.

Lunch Special Corned Beef

$11.50Out of stock

Tofu Bahn Mi on French Baguette. With pickled veggies, Cucumbers, cilantro and chipotle aioli.

Poke, Bento & Fish Tacos

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$15.00

6 oz. Ahi grade poke w/ furikake & kim chee cucumber over Jasmine rice

Tofu Poke Bowl

Tofu Poke Bowl

$15.00
Beet Poke Bowl

Beet Poke Bowl

$10.00

House-made spiced beets w/ jasmine rice, kimchi, onions, green onions, wakame and limu

Baja Style Fish Tacos

Baja Style Fish Tacos

$18.00

Blackened fresh catch w/ flour tortillas, shredded cabbage, cotija, mozzarella, pickled onion, cilantro & chipotle crema

Keiki

Keiki Cheese Pizza

$7.95

Keiki Pepperoni Pizza

$7.95

Keiki Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Keiki Tuna Sandwich

$7.95

Keiki Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Keiki Mac & Cheese

$7.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
We have been a part of life for Kailua and Lanikai residents since 1932. Many of our customers have grown up with the Kalapawai Market. We have a variety of offerings, from snacks and drinks after school or ice and pantry items on the way to the beach, to coffee, sandwiches and wines. Our location at the entrance to Kailua Beach Park and on the way into Lanikai, makes us a perfect stop for any last minute items and our long-time customers love the way our friendly staff helps to start everyday off right.

306 South Kalaheo Avenue, Kailua, HI 96734

