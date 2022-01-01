Kalaya Thai Market imageView gallery
Thai

Kalaya Thai Market

12 Reviews

$$

922 S 9th St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Pork Jerky

Pork Jerky

$13.50

Thai pork jerky served over sticky rice.

Som Tum

$13.00

green papaya salad with long beans, cherry tomatoes, seasoned with fish sauce, lime juice, palm sugar, topped with peanuts & dried shrimp. served with sticky rice. gluten-free. can be made vegetarian.

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Jusmin Rice

$3.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$13.50

Tod Man

$10.00

Pork Sausage

$13.50

Durian Icecream( Big)

$18.00

Durisn Icecream (Small)

$13.50

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.75

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.75

Nam Lychee

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coconut Juice

$3.00

Mango Drink

$3.00

Oishi

$4.00

Kombu Cha

$8.00

Grape Juice

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come grab 'n go your lunch & dinner from our award winning kitchen. We also offer ingredients and Thai grocery for your own Thai cooking at home.

Website

Location

922 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

Gallery
Kalaya Thai Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4040 Locust Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 319
64-66 E Lancaster Ave Ardmore, PA 19003
View restaurantnext
Melody's - Casual Vietnamese
orange star4.6 • 114
47 East Butler Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Teikoku
orange star4.6 • 2,261
5492 W CHESTER PIKE Newtown Square, PA 19073
View restaurantnext
Tai Me Up
orange starNo Reviews
301 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Southeast Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 836
1901 Delaware Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Washington Square West
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bella Vista
review star
No reviews yet
Market East
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Fishtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Queen Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston