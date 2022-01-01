Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kalbis Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9

Los Angeles, CA 90010

Order Again

Popular Items

Kimchi Pork
Chicken Saltado
Blazin' Bird

Signature Menu

Chicken Saltado

Chicken Saltado

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, white steamed rice, fries, tomato, grilled onion, corn, White and red sauce

Kimchi Pork

Kimchi Pork

$12.99

Spicy Pork, white steamed rice, grilled onion, kimchi, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese with white sauce

Nashville Katsu

$12.99Out of stock

Deep-fried Pork Katsu, white steamed rice, coleslaw, grilled onion, corn with Nashville-Style hot sauce

Blazin' Bird

Blazin' Bird

$11.99

Spicy Chicken, white steamed rice, grilled onion, spinach, tomato, corn, white and green sauce

Saltado de Pollo

Saltado de Pollo

$13.99

grilled chicken, white steamed rice, fries, grilled red onion, tomato and white sauce

Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$11.99

grilled chicken, stir-fried yakisoba noodle, cabbage, grilled red onion, green onion

Build-Your-Own Bowl

Customize your own plate
Chicken

Chicken

$11.99
Pork

Pork

$12.99
Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$12.99Out of stock
Chicken & Pork

Chicken & Pork

$14.99

Sides

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.99
Fries

Fries

$2.99
Pot Stickers (2 pieces)

Pot Stickers (2 pieces)

$1.99

Deep fried dumpling with mixture of ground beef & pork

Pot Stickers (4 pieces)

Pot Stickers (4 pieces)

$2.99

Deep fried dumpling with mixture of ground beef & pork

Drink

Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Fanta

Fanta

$1.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.50
Gold Peak Iced Tea (Unsweetend)

Gold Peak Iced Tea (Unsweetend)

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Perrier

Perrier

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

