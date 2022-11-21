Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaldi's Coffee Ellisville - Drive Thru

147 Clarkson Road

Ellisville, MO 63011

Vanilla Latte
Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte
Sausage Egg and Cheddar

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily

Classic Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew

$5.15

our Haya Cold Brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.15

nitrogenated Cold Brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture

Coffee & A Shot

Coffee & A Shot

$3.00+

house blend coffee with espresso added

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

half house blend coffee and half steamed milk

Lattes/Mochas

Latte

Latte

$3.85+

two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz

Latte Iced

Latte Iced

$5.35

two shots of espresso and cold milk

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz

Vanilla Latte Iced

Vanilla Latte Iced

$5.50

house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.25+

chocolate, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, and 16oz

Mocha Iced

Mocha Iced

$5.50

chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Mayan Mocha

Mayan Mocha

$3.65+

spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk

Mayan Mocha Iced

Mayan Mocha Iced

$4.75

spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Traditional Espresso Drinks

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.85

8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$2.90

2oz drink including two shots of espresso

Gibraltar

Gibraltar

$3.75

5oz drink including two shots of espresso and lightly steamed, less hot milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.45

3oz drink including two shots of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk

Sidecar

Sidecar

$4.00

8oz single shot cappuccino served with a single shot on the side

Americano

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

two shots of espresso and hot water

Americano Iced

Americano Iced

$4.25

three shots of espresso and cold water

Seasonal Specials

Honey Oat Cold Brew

Honey Oat Cold Brew

$5.25

cold brew coffee, shaken with honey and oat milk

Pistachio & Honey Latte

$4.10+

Iced Pistachio & Honey Latte

$4.95

Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte

$4.10+

Iced Baked Maple Pumpkin Latte

$5.25

Spiced Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Spiced Pumpkin Chai Latte

$5.75
Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte

Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte

$4.50+

Espresso and milk paired with our house made brown sugar, rosemary, and vanilla syrup.

Iced Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte

Iced Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte

$5.75

Espresso and milk paired with our house made brown sugar, rosemary, and vanilla syrup.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Dark chocolate sauce and house-made peppermint syrup combine to satisfy your craving for winter flavors.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

chocolate and steamed milk

Firepot Tea

Iced Classic Black

Iced Classic Black

$2.90

Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and malt.

Iced Passionfruit Lime

Iced Passionfruit Lime

$2.90

Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of tropical flowers and sweet lime.

Iced Hibiscus Ginger

$2.90

Iced Mango Bergamot

$2.90

Temple of the Sun

$3.45

Soul Revival

$3.45

Elemental Energy

$3.45

Illuminated Mind

$3.45

Cult of Flowers

$3.45

House of Peace

$3.45

Matcha & Chai

Chocolate Chai

Chocolate Chai

$4.50+

chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and steamed milk

Iced Chocolate Chai

Iced Chocolate Chai

$5.75

chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and cold milk

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$4.55+

our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk

Masala Chai Latte Iced

Masala Chai Latte Iced

$5.75

our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk

Rooibos Chai Latte

Rooibos Chai Latte

$4.50+

our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with steamed milk

Rooibos Chai Latte Iced

Rooibos Chai Latte Iced

$5.75

our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with cold milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk

Matcha Latte Iced

Matcha Latte Iced

$5.75

our sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk

Unsweet Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Unsweet Matcha Latte

$6.95

Smoothies & Frozen Drinks

Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana

Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana

$7.65

banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, soy protein powder & almond milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.65

strawberry, banana, orange juice, pineapple juice & agave

Mocha Chip Frozen

Mocha Chip Frozen

$6.65

Kaldi's chocolate-covered espresso beans blended with chocolate and coffee.

Vanilla Frozen

Vanilla Frozen

$6.65

Fragrant Tahitian Vanilla combined with coffee.

Caramel Frozen

Caramel Frozen

$6.65

Rich caramel and coffee in this delicious frozen treat.

Spiced Chai Frozen

Spiced Chai Frozen

$6.65

A blend of fragrant chai spices and black tea blended with your choice of milk.

Matcha Frozen

Matcha Frozen

$6.65

A delicious blend of real shade-grown Matcha and your choice of milk.

Turtle Frozen

Turtle Frozen

$6.65

A blend of rich caramel, chocolate, and coffee.

Peaches & Cream Smoothie

Peaches & Cream Smoothie

$7.65Out of stock

Peaches, hemp milk, and honey combine to create a smooth summer drink

Mango

$7.65

soy milk, mango. cinnamon. cardamom, agave

Mango Banana Kale

$7.65

Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice

Antioxidant Smoothie

$7.65

strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, orange & honey

Strawberries and Cream

$7.65

strawberry, oat milk and agave

Steamer

choice of flavor and steamed milk
Steamer

Steamer

$2.50+

flavored syrup and steamed milk

Juice, Water & Soda

Canned Cold Brew

Canned Cold Brew

$4.00
Canned Cold Brew 4 Pack

Canned Cold Brew 4 Pack

$13.00

Cup of Water

Absopure Bottle Water

Absopure Bottle Water

$2.35

Sprite

$2.45Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$2.45Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.45Out of stock
San Pellegrino Bottle

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.95
San Pellegrino Can

San Pellegrino Can

$2.25
Natalie's OJ

Natalie's OJ

$3.95Out of stock
Horizon Organic 1% Milk

Horizon Organic 1% Milk

$2.45
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.45
Companion Kombucha Lavender Lemony Verbena

Companion Kombucha Lavender Lemony Verbena

$3.95Out of stock

Enjoy the calm of aromatic kombucha infused with premium lavender flowers and lemon verbena.

Companion Kombucha Apple Cinnamon

Companion Kombucha Apple Cinnamon

$3.95Out of stock

Drinkers new to kombucha love to start with our Apple Cinnamon due to its delicious, nearly apple cider-like taste.

Companion Kombucha Snappy Ginger

Companion Kombucha Snappy Ginger

$3.95Out of stock

Want a little spice in your life? Snappy ginger is made with fresh ginger root, giving it just the right amount of heat.

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.29
Sausage Egg and Cheddar

Sausage Egg and Cheddar

$6.29

Bacon Egg and Cheddar

$6.29Out of stock
Brioche Breakfast Sandwich

Brioche Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Morning Burrito

$8.99

Vegetarian Burrito

$7.99Out of stock

Oatmeal

$4.99Out of stock
Churro

Churro

$4.99

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Crustless Quiche and Salad

$8.29

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock
Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Spicy Bean Burrito

$7.99

Morning Burrito

$8.99

Sides

Apple

Apple

$1.49Out of stock

whole green apple, unsliced

Orange

Orange

$1.49Out of stock

Bag of Chips

$2.29

Side Salad

$3.49
Side of Avocado Mash

Side of Avocado Mash

$2.99

smashed avocado with lime juice

Side of Impossible Sausage

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$2.99

Scones

Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.29Out of stock
Mini Chocolate Chip Scone

Mini Chocolate Chip Scone

$1.29Out of stock
Cinnamon Chip Scone

Cinnamon Chip Scone

$3.29Out of stock
Mini Cinnamon chip Scone

Mini Cinnamon chip Scone

$1.29Out of stock
Lemon Raspberry Scone

Lemon Raspberry Scone

$3.29
Mini Lemon Raspberry Scone

Mini Lemon Raspberry Scone

$1.29Out of stock
Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone

Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone

$3.29
Mini Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone

Mini Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone

$1.29Out of stock
Spiced Pear, Thyme, & Walnut Scone

Spiced Pear, Thyme, & Walnut Scone

$3.99Out of stock

Fresh pears tossed with fall spices, fresh thyme, and toasted walnuts finished with caramelized sugar.

Mini Spiced Pear, Thyme, & Walnut Scone

Mini Spiced Pear, Thyme, & Walnut Scone

$1.29Out of stock

Fresh pears tossed with fall spices, fresh thyme, and toasted walnuts finished with caramelized sugar.

Molasses, Sweet Potato Cranberry Scone

Molasses, Sweet Potato Cranberry Scone

$3.39

Hints of cinnamon and ginger mixes with rich dark molasses, roasted sweet potato puree and cried cranberries

Mini Molasses, Sweet Potato Cranberry Scone

Mini Molasses, Sweet Potato Cranberry Scone

$1.29Out of stock

Hints of cinnamon and ginger mixes with rich dark molasses, roasted sweet potato puree and cried cranberries

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.19
Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.19Out of stock
Mocha Muffin

Mocha Muffin

$4.19Out of stock
Sweet Potato Walnut Muffin GF

Sweet Potato Walnut Muffin GF

$3.99

Back by demand, these vegan friendly made without Gluten ingredients muffins are filled with sweet potato puree, fall spices, and chopped walnuts topped with caramelized sugar.

Raspberry Stresuel Muffin

Raspberry Stresuel Muffin

$4.19Out of stock

Bread Pudding Muffin

$4.49Out of stock
S'mores Muffin

S'mores Muffin

$4.19

A childhood classic all wrapped up in a muffin. Soft and fluffy marshmallow cream baked in a double chocolate muffin mix. Topped with Graham cracker crumble.

Bagels

Everything Bagel*

Everything Bagel*

$2.99
Wheat Bagel*

Wheat Bagel*

$2.99Out of stock
Plain Bagel*

Plain Bagel*

$2.99Out of stock

Cookies

Wedding Cake Cookie

Wedding Cake Cookie

$3.49Out of stock
Chocolate Chunk with Sea Salt Cookie

Chocolate Chunk with Sea Salt Cookie

$2.39Out of stock
3-Pack Mini Peanut Butter Cookie

3-Pack Mini Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.79Out of stock
Mini Peanut Butter Cookie

Mini Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.29Out of stock
Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Mini Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.19Out of stock
Red Velvet Peppermint Cookie Sandwich

Red Velvet Peppermint Cookie Sandwich

$3.49

Crushed peppermint candy frosting sandwiched between two extraordinary sweet flavors and tantalizing, chewy textures of red velvet cookie dough studded with white chocolate chunks

Vegan Ginger Cookie

Vegan Ginger Cookie

$1.59

A chewy cookie made with cinnamon, ginger, molasses, and applesauce. Topped with sugar with a crispy bite.

Sweet-n-Salty Cookie

Sweet-n-Salty Cookie

$2.39Out of stock

A delicious array of butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, salty pretzel pieces, crushed potato chips, and coffee grounds highlights in an oatmeal based cookie.

Breads

Banana Nut Bread

Banana Nut Bread

$3.99Out of stock
Zucchini Sunflower Bread

Zucchini Sunflower Bread

$4.19Out of stock
Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$3.29

The annual return of our house made pumpkin bread. It is the perfect combination of pumpkin and spice. We sell it by the slice or by the loaf.

Chocolate Banana Bread

Chocolate Banana Bread

$4.19
Cinnamon Bread

Cinnamon Bread

$4.19Out of stock

Shortbread

$2.19Out of stock
Chocolate Peppermint Bread

Chocolate Peppermint Bread

$4.19Out of stock

A Festive Dark Chocolate Chocolate Cake mixed with crushed peppermint candies. Topped with a vanilla glaze with peppermint candies.

Other

Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$3.49

Dark Chocolate Granola Bar

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$4.49Out of stock
Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.99Out of stock
Peanut Butter Energy Bite

Peanut Butter Energy Bite

$1.59
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.59Out of stock
Walnut Sticky Roll

Walnut Sticky Roll

$4.89Out of stock

Sweet, fluffy cinnamon rolls baked in a rich, sticky caramel sauce topped with toasted walnuts

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our first drive-thru focused cafe, our Ellisville location is designed to offer high quality food, bakery, and coffee with an extra dose of convenience. Much work and thought was put into giving our guests the Kaldi's Coffee experience we strive for, but with a new way of interacting with our passionate team members.

Location

147 Clarkson Road, Ellisville, MO 63011

Directions

