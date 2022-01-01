Kaldi's Coffee Citygarden

Restaurant info

Our Downtown St. Louis location, tucked at the edge of Saint Louis' premier sculpture park, Citygarden. With a new, streamlined concept, this cafe serves Kaldi's coffee and espresso drinks, paired with an exclusive pastry menu created in collaboration with our long time friends at Companion Bakery. Grab a croissant and a cup of coffee, then wander the garden or sit and watch the world go by from our gorgeous patio.