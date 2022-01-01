Kaldi's Coffee Citygarden
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our Downtown St. Louis location, tucked at the edge of Saint Louis' premier sculpture park, Citygarden. With a new, streamlined concept, this cafe serves Kaldi's coffee and espresso drinks, paired with an exclusive pastry menu created in collaboration with our long time friends at Companion Bakery. Grab a croissant and a cup of coffee, then wander the garden or sit and watch the world go by from our gorgeous patio.
Location
808 Chestnut Street, St. Louis, MO 63101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sugarfire Smokehouse Downtown - St. Louis
4.3 • 2,208
605 WASHINGTON AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63101
View restaurant
Sen Thai Asian Bistro - 1000 Washington Ave.
No Reviews
1000 Washington Ave. Saint Louis, MO 63101
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant