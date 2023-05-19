- Home
- /
- Saint Charles
- /
- Kaldi's Coffee - St. Charles - Drive Thru
Kaldi's Coffee - St. Charles - Drive Thru
1856 Zumbehl Road
Saint Charles, MO 63303
DRINKS
Brewed Coffee
Drip Coffee
Classic Cold Brew
our Haya Cold Brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus
Nitro Cold Brew
nitrogenated Cold Brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture
Honey Oat Cold Brew
cold brew coffee, shaken with honey and oat milk
Cafe Au Lait
Coffee & A Shot
Lattes/Mochas
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Latte Iced
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Vanilla Latte
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Vanilla Latte Iced
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Mocha
chocolate, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, and 16oz
Mocha Iced
chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Mayan Mocha
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk
Mayan Mocha Iced
spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Traditional Espresso Drinks
Cappuccino
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Espresso
2oz drink including two shots of espresso
Gibraltar
5oz drink including two shots of espresso and lightly steamed, less hot milk
Macchiato
3oz drink including two shots of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk
Sidecar
8oz single shot cappuccino served with a single shot on the side
Americano
Seasonal Specials
Lavender Rose Latte
This latte evokes the subtle sweetness of spring by adding espresso to our house-made Indian Rose Garden simple syrup.
Iced Lavender Rose Latte
This latte evokes the subtle sweetness of spring by adding espresso to our house-made Indian Rose Garden simple syrup.
Iced Ube Latte
Our Iced Ube Latte is a mellow, vibrant mixture of espresso, house-made sweet Ube syrup, and milk.
Lavender Rose Matcha Latte
Our house-made Indian Rose Garden simple syrup combines with Firepot's Amai Matcha for an extra-fresh pop of bright flavor.
Iced Lavender Rose Matcha Latte
Our house-made Indian Rose Garden simple syrup combines with Firepot's Amai Matcha for an extra-fresh pop of bright flavor.
Hot Chocolate
Firepot Tea
Iced Classic Black
Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and malt.
Iced Passionfruit Lime
Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of tropical flowers and sweet lime.
Iced Hibiscus Ginger
Iced Mango Bergamot
Cult of Flowers
Elemental Energy
House of Peace
Illuminated Mind
Soul Revival
Temple of the Sun
Matcha & Chai
Chocolate Chai
chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and steamed milk
Iced Chocolate Chai
chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and cold milk
Masala Chai Latte
our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
Masala Chai Latte Iced
our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk
Matcha Latte
our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk
Matcha Latte Iced
our sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk
Rooibos Chai Latte
our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with steamed milk
Rooibos Chai Latte Iced
our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with cold milk
Unsweet Matcha Latte
Iced Unsweet Matcha Latte
Smoothies & Frozen Drinks
Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana
banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, soy protein powder & almond milk
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
strawberry, banana, orange juice, pineapple juice & agave
Strawberries and Cream
strawberry, oat milk and agave
Mango
soy milk, mango. cinnamon. cardamom, agave
Mango Banana Kale
Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice
Antioxidant Smoothie
strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, orange & honey
Mocha Chip Frozen
Kaldi's chocolate-covered espresso beans blended with chocolate and coffee.
Vanilla Frozen
Fragrant Tahitian Vanilla combined with coffee.
Caramel Frozen
Rich caramel and coffee in this delicious frozen treat.
Spiced Chai Frozen
A blend of fragrant chai spices and black tea blended with your choice of milk.
Matcha Frozen
A delicious blend of real shade-grown Matcha and your choice of milk.
Turtle Frozen
A blend of rich caramel, chocolate, and coffee.
Steamer
Juice, Water & Soda
Canned Cold Brew
Canned Cold Brew 4 Pack
Absopure Bottle Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Horizon Organic 1% Milk
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Natalie's OJ
San Pellegrino Bottle
San Pellegrino Can
Companion Kombucha Lavender Lemony Verbena
Enjoy the calm of aromatic kombucha infused with premium lavender flowers and lemon verbena.
Companion Kombucha Apple Cinnamon
Drinkers new to kombucha love to start with our Apple Cinnamon due to its delicious, nearly apple cider-like taste.
Companion Kombucha Snappy Ginger
Want a little spice in your life? Snappy ginger is made with fresh ginger root, giving it just the right amount of heat.
Midwest Magic Cherry Blossom CBD
Cup of Juice
Cup of Milk
FOOD
Breakfast
Sandwiches, Wraps & More
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Veggie Sandwich
Crustless Quiche and Salad
Spicy Black Bean, Sweet Potato, & Cheddar Burrito
Spicy black bean mash, sweet potatoes, Cheddar cheese, on a wheat tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Egg, Impossible Sausage, & Black Bean Burrito
Baked eggs, Impossible Sausage, Spicy black bean mash, on a wheat tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Blistered Tomato & Whipped Feta Toast
Multigrain Bread with Whipped Feta, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula and Mustard Aioli
Sides
BAKERY
Scones
Sun-Dried Tomato Mozzarella Scone
Warm savory scone with sundried tomatoes, shredded mozzarella and fresh basil
Lemon Raspberry Scone
A classing Kaldi's Scone made with raspberries and fresh lemon
Cinnamon Chip Scone
Chocolate Chip Scone
Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone
Muffins
Cookies
Mini Wedding Cake Cookie
Millionaire Shortbread
Buttery shortbread cookie topped with peanut butter caramel sauce and chocolate ganache
Raspberry Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Crisp cookie blended with raspberries and rich chocolate chunks
Chocolate Chunk with Sea Salt Cookie
Breads
Other
Cinnamon Roll
Granola Bar
Dark Chocolate Granola Bar
Gooey Butter Cake
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Peanut Butter Energy Bite
6-Pack Peanut Butter Energy Bites
Morning Breakfast Bite
Morning Breakfast Bite: Bite sized granola bars made of oats, chocolate, and dried cranberry.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
1856 Zumbehl Road, Saint Charles, MO 63303