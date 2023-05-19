Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaldi's Coffee - St. Charles - Drive Thru

review star

No reviews yet

1856 Zumbehl Road

Saint Charles, MO 63303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINKS

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+
Classic Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew

$5.15

our Haya Cold Brew with flavor notes of caramel, chocolate, and citrus

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.15

nitrogenated Cold Brew with sweet and chocolatey flavor notes and a velvety, rich texture

Honey Oat Cold Brew

Honey Oat Cold Brew

$5.25

cold brew coffee, shaken with honey and oat milk

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+
Coffee & A Shot

Coffee & A Shot

$3.00+

Lattes/Mochas

Latte

Latte

$3.85+

two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz

Latte Iced

Latte Iced

$5.35

two shots of espresso and cold milk

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz

Vanilla Latte Iced

Vanilla Latte Iced

$5.50

house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.25+

chocolate, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, and 16oz

Mocha Iced

Mocha Iced

$5.50

chocolate, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Mayan Mocha

Mayan Mocha

$3.65+

spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk

Mayan Mocha Iced

Mayan Mocha Iced

$4.75

spiced cocoa powder, two shots of espresso, and cold milk

Traditional Espresso Drinks

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.85

8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$2.90

2oz drink including two shots of espresso

Gibraltar

Gibraltar

$3.75

5oz drink including two shots of espresso and lightly steamed, less hot milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.45

3oz drink including two shots of espresso and a dollop of steamed milk

Sidecar

Sidecar

$4.00

8oz single shot cappuccino served with a single shot on the side

Americano

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

two shots of espresso and hot water

Americano Iced

Americano Iced

$4.25

three shots of espresso and cold water

Seasonal Specials

Lavender Rose Latte

Lavender Rose Latte

$4.50+

This latte evokes the subtle sweetness of spring by adding espresso to our house-made Indian Rose Garden simple syrup.

Iced Lavender Rose Latte

Iced Lavender Rose Latte

$5.75

This latte evokes the subtle sweetness of spring by adding espresso to our house-made Indian Rose Garden simple syrup.

Iced Ube Latte

Iced Ube Latte

$6.00

Our Iced Ube Latte is a mellow, vibrant mixture of espresso, house-made sweet Ube syrup, and milk.

Lavender Rose Matcha Latte

Lavender Rose Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Our house-made Indian Rose Garden simple syrup combines with Firepot's Amai Matcha for an extra-fresh pop of bright flavor.

Iced Lavender Rose Matcha Latte

Iced Lavender Rose Matcha Latte

$6.00

Our house-made Indian Rose Garden simple syrup combines with Firepot's Amai Matcha for an extra-fresh pop of bright flavor.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

chocolate and steamed milk

Firepot Tea

Iced Classic Black

Iced Classic Black

$2.90

Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and malt.

Iced Passionfruit Lime

Iced Passionfruit Lime

$2.90Out of stock

Green Tea (16oz) - Notes of tropical flowers and sweet lime.

Iced Hibiscus Ginger

$2.90

Iced Mango Bergamot

$2.90Out of stock

Cult of Flowers

$3.45

Elemental Energy

$3.45

House of Peace

$3.45

Illuminated Mind

$3.45

Soul Revival

$3.45

Temple of the Sun

$3.45

Matcha & Chai

Chocolate Chai

Chocolate Chai

$4.50+

chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and steamed milk

Iced Chocolate Chai

Iced Chocolate Chai

$5.75

chocolate, rooibos chai concentrate, and cold milk

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$4.50+

our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk

Masala Chai Latte Iced

Masala Chai Latte Iced

$5.75

our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with cold milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk

Matcha Latte Iced

Matcha Latte Iced

$5.75

our sweetened, organic matcha powder and cold milk

Rooibos Chai Latte

Rooibos Chai Latte

$4.50+

our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with steamed milk

Rooibos Chai Latte Iced

Rooibos Chai Latte Iced

$5.75

our sweetened and caffeine free rooibos chai concentrate with cold milk

Unsweet Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Unsweet Matcha Latte

$6.95

Smoothies & Frozen Drinks

Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana

Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana

$7.65

banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, soy protein powder & almond milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.65

strawberry, banana, orange juice, pineapple juice & agave

Strawberries and Cream

$7.65Out of stock

strawberry, oat milk and agave

Mango

$7.65

soy milk, mango. cinnamon. cardamom, agave

Mango Banana Kale

$7.65

Kale. mango, banana, pineapple juice & orange juice

Antioxidant Smoothie

$7.65

strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, orange & honey

Mocha Chip Frozen

Mocha Chip Frozen

$6.65

Kaldi's chocolate-covered espresso beans blended with chocolate and coffee.

Vanilla Frozen

Vanilla Frozen

$6.65

Fragrant Tahitian Vanilla combined with coffee.

Caramel Frozen

Caramel Frozen

$6.65

Rich caramel and coffee in this delicious frozen treat.

Spiced Chai Frozen

Spiced Chai Frozen

$6.65

A blend of fragrant chai spices and black tea blended with your choice of milk.

Matcha Frozen

Matcha Frozen

$6.65

A delicious blend of real shade-grown Matcha and your choice of milk.

Turtle Frozen

Turtle Frozen

$6.65

A blend of rich caramel, chocolate, and coffee.

Steamer

choice of flavor and steamed milk
Steamer

Steamer

$2.50+

flavored syrup and steamed milk

Juice, Water & Soda

Canned Cold Brew

Canned Cold Brew

$4.00
Canned Cold Brew 4 Pack

Canned Cold Brew 4 Pack

$13.00
Absopure Bottle Water

Absopure Bottle Water

$2.35
Coke

Coke

$2.45
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45Out of stock
Horizon Organic 1% Milk

Horizon Organic 1% Milk

$2.45
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.45
Natalie's OJ

Natalie's OJ

$3.95
San Pellegrino Bottle

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.95
San Pellegrino Can

San Pellegrino Can

$2.25
Companion Kombucha Lavender Lemony Verbena

Companion Kombucha Lavender Lemony Verbena

$3.95

Enjoy the calm of aromatic kombucha infused with premium lavender flowers and lemon verbena.

Companion Kombucha Apple Cinnamon

Companion Kombucha Apple Cinnamon

$3.95

Drinkers new to kombucha love to start with our Apple Cinnamon due to its delicious, nearly apple cider-like taste.

Companion Kombucha Snappy Ginger

Companion Kombucha Snappy Ginger

$3.95

Want a little spice in your life? Snappy ginger is made with fresh ginger root, giving it just the right amount of heat.

Midwest Magic Cherry Blossom CBD

$4.95

Cup of Juice

$1.50+

Cup of Milk

$1.50+

FOOD

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.29
Sausage Egg and Cheddar

Sausage Egg and Cheddar

$6.29

Bacon Egg and Cheddar

$6.29
Brioche Breakfast Sandwich

Brioche Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Egg, Sausage, & Black Bean Burrito

$8.99

Baked eggs, Sausage, Spicy black bean mash, on a wheat tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Churro

Churro

$4.99

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99
Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

Crustless Quiche and Salad

$8.29

Spicy Black Bean, Sweet Potato, & Cheddar Burrito

$7.99

Spicy black bean mash, sweet potatoes, Cheddar cheese, on a wheat tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Egg, Impossible Sausage, & Black Bean Burrito

$7.99

Baked eggs, Impossible Sausage, Spicy black bean mash, on a wheat tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Blistered Tomato & Whipped Feta Toast

Blistered Tomato & Whipped Feta Toast

$9.99Out of stock

Multigrain Bread with Whipped Feta, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula and Mustard Aioli

Sides

Bag of Chips

$2.29

Side Salad

$3.49
Side of Avocado Mash

Side of Avocado Mash

$2.99

smashed avocado with lime juice

Impossible Sausage

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$2.99

BAKERY

Scones

Sun-Dried Tomato Mozzarella Scone

Sun-Dried Tomato Mozzarella Scone

$4.19Out of stock

Warm savory scone with sundried tomatoes, shredded mozzarella and fresh basil

Lemon Raspberry Scone

Lemon Raspberry Scone

$3.89

A classing Kaldi's Scone made with raspberries and fresh lemon

Cinnamon Chip Scone

Cinnamon Chip Scone

$3.89Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Scone

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.89Out of stock
Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone

Whole Wheat Blueberry Scone

$3.89

Muffins

Strawberry Almond Muffin (GF)

Strawberry Almond Muffin (GF)

$3.99Out of stock

Made without gluten muffins with fresh strawberries and toasted almonds. Topped with a gluten-friendly streusel

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.39
Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.39Out of stock
Mocha Muffin

Mocha Muffin

$4.39

Bagels

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.99
Wheat Bagel

Wheat Bagel

$2.99
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.99

Cookies

Mini Wedding Cake Cookie

Mini Wedding Cake Cookie

$2.99Out of stock
Millionaire Shortbread

Millionaire Shortbread

$2.99Out of stock

Buttery shortbread cookie topped with peanut butter caramel sauce and chocolate ganache

Raspberry Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Raspberry Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.29Out of stock

Crisp cookie blended with raspberries and rich chocolate chunks

Chocolate Chunk with Sea Salt Cookie

Chocolate Chunk with Sea Salt Cookie

$2.39

Breads

Zucchini Sunflower Bread

Zucchini Sunflower Bread

$4.19
Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$4.19Out of stock

The annual return of our house made pumpkin bread. It is the perfect combination of pumpkin and spice. We sell it by the slice or by the loaf.

Chocolate Banana Bread

Chocolate Banana Bread

$4.19
Banana Nut Bread

Banana Nut Bread

$4.19Out of stock

Other

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.89Out of stock
Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$3.49Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Granola Bar

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$4.49
Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.99
Peanut Butter Energy Bite

Peanut Butter Energy Bite

$1.59+
6-Pack Peanut Butter Energy Bites

6-Pack Peanut Butter Energy Bites

$8.99
Morning Breakfast Bite

Morning Breakfast Bite

$1.99Out of stock

Morning Breakfast Bite: Bite sized granola bars made of oats, chocolate, and dried cranberry.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1856 Zumbehl Road, Saint Charles, MO 63303

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Ai - St. Charles
orange starNo Reviews
2009 Zumbehl Rd Saint Charles, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
2061 Zumbehl Rd Saint Charles, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
Gingham's Homestyle Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1566 Country Club Plaza Dr Saint Charles, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
Rec Hall(OLD)
orange starNo Reviews
800 S Duchesne St St. Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Rec Hall - St. Charles
orange starNo Reviews
800 S Duchesne Dr Saint Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
TANGO Argentina Food
orange starNo Reviews
2418 B West Clay Saint Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Charles

Sugarfire Smokehouse - St Charles
orange star4.6 • 1,767
3150 Elm Point Industrial St Charles, MO 63301
View restaurantnext
Ham n Egg Restaurant - 3640 Harvester Rd
orange star4.4 • 799
3640 Harvester Rd St Peters, MO 63303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Charles
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (363 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston