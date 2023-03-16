Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaldi's Social House - Silver Spring

No reviews yet

918 Silver Spring Ave

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Coffee & More

Espresso

$3.00

A double espresso brewed with precision and care by our trained baristas

Espresso Macchiatto

$3.50

Espresso topped with 1-2 ounces steamed of milk.

Espresso Con Panna

$3.50

A double espresso topped with whipped cream.

Cortado

$3.75

A double espresso topped with 4-5 ounces of lightly steamed milk at about 125-130 degrees.

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.75

5-6 ounces drink with a double espresso, a third steamed milk and a third milk foam.

Espresso Craft

Latte 12oz

$4.00

Double espresso topped with hot steamed milk or over ice.

Latte 16oz

$5.00

Quad espresso topped with hot steamed milk or over ice.

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.00

Double espresso topped with foamed milk.

Cappuccino 16oz

$5.00

Quad espresso topped with foamed milk.

Americano 12oz

$3.00

Double espresso diluted with water.

Americano 16oz

$4.00

Quad espresso diluted with water.

Filter Coffee

Drip 12oz

$2.35

Drip 16oz

$2.75

Cafe au Lait 12oz

$3.00

Our brew of the day drip coffee topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Cafe au Lait 16oz

$3.50

Our brew of the day drip coffee topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Red Eye 12oz

$3.00

Our brew of the day drip coffee topped with double espresso.

Red Eye 16oz

$3.75

Our brew of the day drip coffee topped double espresso

Pour Over

$5.00

Market Price

Specialty Beverage

Chai 12oz

$4.00

Spiced black tea and steamed milk

Chai 16oz

$4.50

Spiced black tea and steamed milk

Dirty Chai 12oz

$4.50

Double espresso, spiced black tea, and steamed milk

Dirty Chai 16oz

$5.00

Double espresso, spiced black tea, and steamed milk

Matcha 12oz

$4.00

Matcha with steamed milk of your choice

Matcha 16oz

$4.50

Matcha with steamed milk of your choice

Caramel Macchiatto 12oz

$4.50

Double espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk, espresso and caramel sauce.

Caramel Macchiatto 16oz

$5.50

Quad espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk, espresso and caramel sauce.

Mocha 12oz

$4.50

Double espresso mixed with chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk.

Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Quad espresso mixed with chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate 8oz (Kids)

$3.00

Chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.50

Chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.00

Chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk of your choice.

Tea Fog 12oz

$3.00

Hot tea based beverage that consists of earl grey tea, steamed milk and vanilla syrup.

Tea Fog 16oz

$4.00

Hot tea based beverage that consists of earl grey tea, steamed milk and vanilla syrup.

Cup of Milk 12oz

$1.00

Cup of Milk 16oz

$1.50

Hot/Ice Tea

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.50

Single sachet tea of your choice

Hot Tea 16oz

$3.50

Double sachet tea of your choice

Ice Tea 12oz

$3.00
Ice Tea 16oz

$3.50

Cold Brew

House Cold Brew 12oz

$3.00

Uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine.

House Cold Brew 16oz

$3.50

Uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine.

Nitro Cold Brew 12oz

$4.00

Uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine infused with Nitro

Nitro Cold Brew 16oz

$4.50

Uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine infused with Nitro

Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 12OZ

$5.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 16OZ

$6.50

Smoothies

Detoxify Smoothie

$11.00

Blueberries, chia, coconut water, banana, almond butter, almond milk.

Fresh Start Smoothie

$11.00

Mango, pineapple, lime, banana, turmeric, ginger, greek or coconut yogurt, coconut water.

Cold Case Drinks

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

OneWater Sparkling

$2.99

Wild Bay Kombucha

$3.99

Please select your flavor from the Cold Case.

Yerba Mate

$3.30

San Pellegrino

$2.80

Fiji Water

$3.00

OneWater

$2.99
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Kaldi’s remains a comforting oasis of creativity and community, where flavorful coffee the world over perfumes the open room all morning and afternoon long. In the evening, Kaldi’s welcomes you to delight in custom-made cocktails as you relax in our cozy lounge. Or maybe you’d like to have a fresh-from-scratch, made-to-order dinner as you relax on the rooftop deck.

Website

Location

918 Silver Spring Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Directions

