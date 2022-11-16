Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaldi's Social House - Silver Spring

review star

No reviews yet

918 Silver Spring Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Kaldi's Rooftop

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chai 16oz
Latte 16oz
Vegan Burger

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

A double espresso brewed with precision and care by our trained baristas

Espresso Macchiatto

Espresso Macchiatto

$3.50

Espresso topped with 1-2 ounces steamed of milk.

Espresso Con Panna

$3.50

A double espresso topped with whipped cream.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

A double espresso topped with 4-5 ounces of lightly steamed milk at about 125-130 degrees.

Traditional Cappuccino

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.75

5-6 ounces drink with a double espresso, a third steamed milk and a third milk foam.

Affogato

$5.00

Choice of vanilla or salted caramel ice cream topped with a shot of hot espresso.

Espresso Craft

Latte 12oz

$4.00

Double espresso topped with hot steamed milk or over ice.

Latte 16oz

$5.00

Quad espresso topped with hot steamed milk or over ice.

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.00

Double espresso topped with foamed milk.

Cappuccino 16oz

$5.00

Quad espresso topped with foamed milk.

Americano 12oz

$3.00

Double espresso diluted with water.

Americano 16oz

$4.00

Quad espresso diluted with water.

Filter Coffee

Drip 12oz

$2.35

Drip 16oz

$2.75

Cafe au Lait 12oz

$3.00

Our brew of the day drip coffee topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Cafe au Lait 16oz

$3.50

Our brew of the day drip coffee topped with your choice of steamed milk.

Red Eye 12oz

$3.00

Our brew of the day drip coffee topped with double espresso.

Red Eye 16oz

$3.75

Our brew of the day drip coffee topped double espresso

Pour Over

$5.00

Market Price

Specialty Beverage

Chai 12oz

$4.00

Spiced black tea and steamed milk

Chai 16oz

$4.50

Spiced black tea and steamed milk

Pumpkin Spice Chai 12oz

$4.75

Pumpkin Spice Chai 16oz

$5.25

Dirty Chai 12oz

$4.50

Double espresso, spiced black tea, and steamed milk

Dirty Chai 16oz

$5.00

Double espresso, spiced black tea, and steamed milk

Matcha 12oz

$4.00

Matcha with steamed milk of your choice

Matcha 16oz

$4.50

Matcha with steamed milk of your choice

Caramel Macchiatto 12oz

$4.50

Double espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk, espresso and caramel sauce.

Caramel Macchiatto 16oz

$5.50

Quad espresso, vanilla syrup, steamed milk, espresso and caramel sauce.

Mocha 12oz

$4.50

Double espresso mixed with chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk.

Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Quad espresso mixed with chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate 8oz (Kids)

$3.00

Chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.50

Chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.00

Chocolate sauce topped with steamed milk of your choice.

Tea Fog 12oz

$3.00

Hot tea based beverage that consists of earl grey tea, steamed milk and vanilla syrup.

Tea Fog 16oz

$4.00

Hot tea based beverage that consists of earl grey tea, steamed milk and vanilla syrup.

Hot/Ice Tea

Hot Tea Loose Leaf *Dine-In Only*

Hot Tea Loose Leaf *Dine-In Only*

$3.00

Loose Leaf tea of choice

Hot Tea 12oz

$2.50

Single sachet tea of your choice

Hot Tea 16oz

$3.50

Double sachet tea of your choice

Ice Tea 12oz

Ice Tea 12oz

$3.00
Ice Tea 16oz

Ice Tea 16oz

$3.50

House Limeade 12oz

$4.00

Housemade Limeade 16oz

$4.50

Cold Brew

House Cold Brew 12oz

$3.00

Uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine.

House Cold Brew 16oz

$3.50

Uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine.

Nitro Cold Brew 12oz

$4.00

Uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine infused with Nitro

Nitro Cold Brew 16oz

$4.50

Uses time, rather than heat to extract the coffee's oils, sugars, and caffeine infused with Nitro

Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 12OZ

$5.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 16OZ

$6.50

Smoothies

Detoxify Smoothie

Detoxify Smoothie

$11.00

Blueberries, chia, coconut water, banana, almond butter, almond milk.

Fresh Start Smoothie

$11.00

Mango, pineapple, lime, banana, turmeric, ginger, greek or coconut yogurt, coconut water.

Soup

Roasted Tomato Soup

$8.50

Classic tomato soup, garnished with scallions and shaved Pecorino Romano.

Chili & Red Bean Soup

$9.50

Chicken Pozole Verde

$9.50

House made chicken pozole, garnished with crispy tortillas, crema, avocado

Sandwiches

Roasted Turkey Breast Sandwich

$13.50

Applewood bacon, avocado, tomato, arugula, pickled onions, chimichurri aioli, brioche

Hot Caprese Sandwich

$13.50

Oven roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, carmelized onions, mozzarella, arugula, herb foccaccia

Sourdough Grilled Cheese & Soup

$11.00

Rustic sourdough bread, dijon mustard, scallions, aged cheddar

Vegan Burger

$12.50

Beyond meat burger, LTO, avocado, carmelized onions, roasted red pepper coulis, sourdough bun

Grass Fed Burger

$16.00

Local Grass-Fed beef, LTO, cheddar cheese, chimichurri aioli, brioche bun

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy fried buttermilk chicken, vinegar slaw, hot honey drizzle, cornichon, brioche bun

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$13.50

Salads & Bowls

Kale Romaine Caesar Salad

$14.50

Crisp romaine, baby kale, focaccia croutons, shaved pecorino, cherry tomatoes, & house made caesar dressing

Kaldi's House Salad

$12.50

Arugula, mixed greens, shaved fennel & carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, & citrus shallot vinaigrette

Thai Chicken/Tofu Buddha Bowl

$15.50

Quinoa, asian cabbage slaw, bean sprouts, thai herbs, peanut sauce

Blackened Shrimp/Tofu Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Fall Harvest

$14.50

Flatbreads

Classic Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Marinara, fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomato, basil.

Cuban Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Autumn Squash Flatbread

$14.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.50

Wings

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.00

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

$14.50

Late Night

Grass Fed Beef Slider

$7.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.00

Chicken Slider

$7.00

Blackened Salmon Sliders

$7.00

Seared Salmon

$7.00

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

Parsley, parmesan cheese, basil aioli

Sidewinder

$10.00

Loaded Fries

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.00

Hookah

Hookah

$46.51

Refill

Head Refill

$15.50

Retail

Year Round

$15.00

Single Origin

$17.50

Limited Release

$18.50

Cold Case Drinks

Ginger Beer/Root Beer

$3.50

Mexican Cola

$3.50

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

OneWater

$2.99

OneWater Sparkling

$2.99

Wild Bay Kombucha

$3.99

Please select your flavor from the Cold Case.

Yerba Mate

$3.30

San Pellegrino

$2.80

Fiji Water

$3.00

28 Black

$2.80

Breakfast Bowls

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Vegetarian, gluten-free. Acai, strawberries, blueberries, banana, house-made GF granola, nut butter drizzle, hemp seeds, shredded coconut.

Carrot Cake Smoothie Bowl

$13.00

Carrot, pineapple, banana, ginger, spices, coconut milk topped with shredded coconut, walnuts, raisins, shredded carrot, granola, and pineapple

Crunchy Granola Bowl

$10.00

Vegetarian, gluten-free. Combo of housemade GF and nut-free granola, greek or coconut yogurt, blackberry chia “jam”, berries.

Coconut Vanilla Quinoa Porridge

$10.00

quinoa & GF oat porridge, coconut milk, raisins, topped with blueberry compote, toasted coconut, pistachio crumble, fresh bananas, & local honey drizzle

Turkish Breakfast Bowl

$13.50

Gluten-free. Warm quinoa, wilted spinach, two poached eggs, minted yogurt, avocado, sundried tomato pesto, feta cheese, spicy sesame brown butter.

Shakshuka Skillet

$13.50

Spiced tomatoes, pepper sauce, 2 poached eggs, topped with feta, avocado, and parsley, served with warm flatbread.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

A fried egg over medium, applewood smoked bacon, chimichurri aioli, and Cheddar cheese on toasted brioche with oven-roasted potatoes.

Ultimate Breakast Sandwich

$12.50

A fried egg over medium, applewood smoked bacon, aged Cheddar, heirloom tomatoes, bib lettuce, avocado, and chimichurri aioli, on a toasted brioche with oven-roasted potatoes.

Very Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

A fried egg over medium, sauteed greens, roasted seasonal veggies, avocado, Romesco sauce, basil aioli, on toasted brioche with oven-roasted potatoes.

Vegan Italian Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Vegan Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onion, topped with shredded vegan cheese, heirloom tomatoes, and fresh basil pesto, served open-faced on a multigrain toast.

Breakfast Toasts

Bravo Avo

$12.50

Toasted sourdough, smashed avocado, hemp seeds, radishes. All toasts are served with your choice of field greens or oven roasted potatoes Now Served with two poached eggs.

Green Eggs & Ham

$13.50

Grilled prosciutto gruyere sandwich on sourdough with mornay sauce, topped with two sunny side up eggs

Love of Lox

$14.00

Toasted sourdough, horseradish-caper-scallion cream cheese, local smoked salmon, pickled onions, radishes, capers, lemon, everything sprinkles. All toasts are served with your choice of field greens or oven roasted potatoes.

Autumn Tartine Toast

$13.50

Waffles, Pancakes & French Toast

Gluten Free Waffles

$13.50

Gluten-free buttermilk waffles topped with seasonal fruit compote, vanilla cream, hickory syrup.

Buttermilk Waffles

$13.50

Buttermilk waffles topped with seasonal fruit compote, vanilla cream, hickory syrup.

Sweet Corn Waffles

$13.00Out of stock

Sweet corn cornmeal waffles with jalapeno honey butter and maple syrup.

Pumpkin Pie French Toast

$15.00

Thick slices of our brioche bread, stuffed with lemon Ricotta, dipped in vanilla egg custard and griddled to perfection. Served with fresh seasonal fruit, whipped cream, and maple syrup.

Lemon Ricotta Hot Cakes

$14.00

Wings & Waffles

$13.50

Breaded chicken (schnitzel) glazed with spiced maple syrup, your choice of buttermilk or sweet corn waffles, two fried or scrambled eggs with Cheddar cheese.

Brunch Kits (Drinks)

Mimosa Kit

$27.56

Bottomless Mimosas

$23.70

Mimosas (Glass)

$10.00

Mimosas Bottle

$19.69

Feel Good Red Sangria Kit

$27.56

Feel Good White Sangria Kit

$27.56

Sangria (Glass)

$10.00

Sangria White (Glass)

$10.00

Soup

Roasted Tomato Soup

$8.50

Classic tomato soup, garnished with scallions and shaved Pecorino Romano.

Chili & Red Bean Soup

$9.50

Chicken Pozole Verde

$9.50

House made chicken pozole, garnished with crispy tortillas, crema, avocado

Sandwiches

Roasted Turkey Breast Sandwich

$13.50

Applewood bacon, avocado, tomato, arugula, pickled onions, chimichurri aioli, brioche

Hot Caprese Sandwich

$13.50

Oven roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, carmelized onions, mozzarella, arugula, herb foccaccia

Sourdough Grilled Cheese & Soup

$11.00

Rustic sourdough bread, dijon mustard, scallions, aged cheddar

Horseradish Steak Sandwich

$17.50

Marinated grilled hanger steak, horseradish mayo, red onions, tomato, arugula, ciabatta roll

Vegan Burger

$12.50

Beyond meat burger, LTO, avocado, carmelized onions, roasted red pepper coulis, sourdough bun

Grass Fed Burger

$16.00

Local Grass-Fed beef, LTO, cheddar cheese, chimichurri aioli, brioche bun

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy fried buttermilk chicken, vinegar slaw, hot honey drizzle, cornichon, brioche bun

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$13.50

Salads & Bowls

Kale Romaine Caesar Salad

$14.50

Crisp romaine, baby kale, focaccia croutons, shaved pecorino, cherry tomatoes, & house made caesar dressing

Summer Salmon Panzanella Salad

$14.50

Grilled wild alaskan salmon, sourdough croutons, basil, cucumbers, pickled red onions, fennel, cherry tomatoes, & arugula with a honey mustard vinaigrette

Kaldi's House Salad

$12.50

Arugula, mixed greens, shaved fennel & carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, & citrus shallot vinaigrette

Fiesta Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Mixed greens, cilantro-lime “cauliflower rice”, black bean, mango salsa, cabbage slaw, avocado, pickled red onion, lime crema. Choice of protein:

Thai Chicken/Tofu Buddha Bowl

$15.50

Quinoa, asian cabbage slaw, bean sprouts, thai herbs, peanut sauce

Blackened Shrimp/Tofu Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Fall Harvest

$14.50

Flatbreads

Classic Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Marinara, fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomato, basil.

Sopressata & Ricotta Flatbread

$14.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, chili spiked honey, sopressata

Fig & Prosciuto Flatbread

$14.00

Fig preserves, herbed ricotta, caramelized onions, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic glaze

Cuban Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.50

Wings

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.00

Wings & Fries

$13.00

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kaldi’s remains a comforting oasis of creativity and community, where flavorful coffee the world over perfumes the open room all morning and afternoon long. In the evening, Kaldi’s welcomes you to delight in custom-made cocktails as you relax in our cozy lounge. Or maybe you’d like to have a fresh-from-scratch, made-to-order dinner as you relax on the rooftop deck.

Website

Location

918 Silver Spring Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, Kaldi's Rooftop, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

McGinty's Public House
orange star3.5 • 453
911 Ellsworth Drive Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Lebanese Taverna - Silver Spring
orange starNo Reviews
8535 Fenton Rd SIlver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Miss Toya's Creole House - 923 ELLSWORTH DRIVE
orange starNo Reviews
923 ELLSWORTH DRIVE SILVER SPRING, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Kusshi Downtown Silver Spring - 8512 Fenton St
orange starNo Reviews
8512 Fenton St Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
PLNT Burger
orange star4.6 • 459
833 Wayne Ave Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Society Restaurant and Lounge - Silver Spring, MD
orange starNo Reviews
8229 Georgia Avenue Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Silver Spring

Negril Eatery - Silver Spring
orange star4.6 • 7,098
965 Thayer Ave Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Silver Spring
orange star4.5 • 3,781
1302 East West Highway Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria & Market
orange star4.3 • 1,376
8214 Piney Branch Rd Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Crisfield Seafood
orange star4.2 • 1,374
8012 Georgia Ave Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Fenton Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,026
8311 Fenton Street Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Hakuna Matata Grill
orange star4.6 • 496
2405 Price Ave Silver Springs, MD 20902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Silver Spring
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
College Park
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Beltsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston