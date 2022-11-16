Kaldi's Social House - Silver Spring
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Kaldi’s remains a comforting oasis of creativity and community, where flavorful coffee the world over perfumes the open room all morning and afternoon long. In the evening, Kaldi’s welcomes you to delight in custom-made cocktails as you relax in our cozy lounge. Or maybe you’d like to have a fresh-from-scratch, made-to-order dinner as you relax on the rooftop deck.
Location
918 Silver Spring Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, Kaldi's Rooftop, Silver Spring, MD 20910
