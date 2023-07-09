Kale & Kettle 15865 Highway 105
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15865 Highway 105, Montgomery, TX 77356
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Crust Pizza Co. - Lake Conroe, Montgomery TX
No Reviews
15258 Texas Highway 105 Montgomery, TX 77356
View restaurant
Bar Lago - 15250 Highway 105 West
No Reviews
15250 Highway 105 West Montgomery, TX 77356
View restaurant
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 221-Conroe
4.2 • 66
14545 HIGHWAY 105 Conroe, TX 77304
View restaurant
Shanahan's Bar and Grill - 18020 Hwy 105 W,
No Reviews
18020 Hwy 105 W, Montgomery, TX 77316
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Montgomery
More near Montgomery