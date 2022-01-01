KALE MY NAME 18000 Ventura Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Globally Inspired - 100% Plant Based Restaurant. Open Every Day 11am - 10pm. Brunch Anytime Because That's Your Business.
Location
18000 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Melrose Burgers 'N Fries Glatt Kosher Grill - 17932 Ventura Blvd
No Reviews
17932 Ventura Blvd Encino, CA 91316
View restaurant
Tel Aviv Authentic Kitchen (Encino) - 17630 Ventura Boulevard
No Reviews
17630 Ventura Boulevard Encino, CA 91316
View restaurant
Tel Aviv Grill - Encino - 17201 Ventura Boulevard
No Reviews
17201 Ventura Boulevard Encino, CA 91316
View restaurant