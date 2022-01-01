  • Home
KALE MY NAME 18000 Ventura Boulevard

No reviews yet

18000 Ventura Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 91316

Order Again

Popular Items

Cauliflower Wings
Fried Oyster Mushrooms
Oyster Mushroom WRAP

THIRST TRAP:

Organic Kombucha

$9.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

La Croix

$4.00

Boxed Water

$4.00

Celsius Healthy Energy Drink

$7.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Limeade

$8.00Out of stock

Bellini

$10.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

KMN "Very Good" Fresh Juice

$10.00

Sixteen ounces of refreshing kale, ginger, pineapple, and apple. Your taste buds and body will thank you. Very Good!

I'M NOT REALLY HUNGRY BUT I'M GONNA EAT ANYWAY:

Homemade Fries

Homemade Fries

$9.00

Served with house-made Ranch [SF, GF]

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$12.00

Feta, Parsley, Lemon Slice served with Garlic Aioli [SF, GF]

Tequeños

Tequeños

$14.00

Venezuelan Cheese Sticks served with Garlic Aioli [SF]

Three Empanadas

Three Empanadas

$15.00

Potato and Veggies served with Garlic Aioli on the side [SF]

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$17.00

Buffalo, BBQ or Lemon Pepper Carrot and Ranch Dressing on the side [SF, GF]

Fried Oyster Mushrooms

Fried Oyster Mushrooms

$17.00

Served with house-made Ranch [SF, GF]

Chips And Guac

Chips And Guac

$10.00

Fresh hand made Guac and House Made Chips [SF,GF]

Jack Nuggets

Jack Nuggets

$17.00

Tab's Favorite Appetizer Buttered, Smoked, Fried Jackfruit Nuggets served with gold bbq sauce. [GF,SF]

"I'M JUST GONNA GET A SALAD"- WE GOT YOU SISTER:

Neiman Salad

Neiman Salad

$18.00

Kale, Broccoli, Tomato, Carrot, Corn, Black Beans, and the Mediterranean Dressing [SF,GF]

Kale My Name House Salad

Kale My Name House Salad

$15.00

Kale, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot with choice of dressing [SF , GF]

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$19.00

Kale, Olive, Feta , Tomato, Cucumber, Onion and Mediterranean Dressing [SF, GF]

Tab's Salad

Tab's Salad

$23.00

Kale, Avocado, Grilled Mushrooms, Tomato, Onion, Pickles with Awsome Sauce, Oh, did we mention it comes with a Burger + Cheese on top of the salad! Why? Because that's her business! [SF, GF]

NOW I AM REALLY HUNGRY AND THAT'S MY BUSINESS:

Chicago Burger

Chicago Burger

$25.00

Beyond Burger Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Kale, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Awesome Sauce and Side of Fries [SF]

Big Daddy Special

Big Daddy Special

$25.00

Two Beyond Sausages in a bun, Grilled Onions, Relish, Mustard and Side of Fries [SF]

Jackfruit Wrap

Jackfruit Wrap

$24.00

Jackfruit, Black Beans, Corn, Kale, Pico de Gallo and Chipotle Aioli [GF]

Buffalo Tofu Wrap

Buffalo Tofu Wrap

$21.00

Tofu, Buffalo Sauce, Kale, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Ranch Sauce [GF]

Chick'n Tenders

Chick'n Tenders

$23.00

Four Beyond Chicken Tenders served with Homemade Fries with Ranch and side of Garlic Kale [SF]

Oyster Mushroom WRAP

Oyster Mushroom WRAP

$24.00

*Tab's Favorite Wrap  Fried Oyster Mushrooms, Kale, Tomato Onion, Pickle, Awesome Sauce and Side of Homemade Fries [GF]

Amsterdam Burger

Amsterdam Burger

$26.00

This delectable seasoned beyond meat patty literally melts in your mouth. This burger is a definite win, adorned with melted pepper jack cheese covered in caramelized onions and grilled mushrooms.

Sunshine Burger

$26.00

Amazingly season beyond patty, slice pineapple, garlic kale, pico de gallo, and sunshine garlic aioli...A Must-Have!!! (Limited Availability)

TACOS AIN'T JUST FOR TUESDAYS:

Two Jackfruit Tacos

Two Jackfruit Tacos

$18.00

All Tacos come in Gluten Free Corn Torillas with Chopped Kale, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Lime, side of Chips and Salsa.  Add: Side of Guac - $5, Extra Taco - $9

Two Fried Avocado Tacos

Two Fried Avocado Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

All Tacos come in Gluten Free Corn Torillas with Chopped Kale, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Lime, side of Chips and Salsa.  Add: Side of Guac - $5, Extra Taco - $9

Two Carne Asada Tacos

Two Carne Asada Tacos

$22.00

All Tacos come in Gluten Free Corn Torillas with Chopped Kale, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Lime, side of Chips and Salsa.  Add: Side of Guac - $5, Extra Taco - $9

Combo, Three Tacos, One of Each

Combo, Three Tacos, One of Each

$30.00

All Tacos come in Gluten Free Corn Torillas with Chopped Kale, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo, Lime, side of Chips and Salsa.  Add: Side of Guac - $5, Extra Taco - $9

BRUNCH ANYTIME BECAUSE THAT'S YOUR BUSINESS:

Brunchpanadas

Brunchpanadas

$16.00

Three Empanadas filled with Cream Cheese and Guava Add extra Empanada - $5

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$20.00

Gluten Free Tortilla, Tofu Scramble, Black Beans, Corn, Kale, Pico de Gallo and Chipotle Aioli. Covered in Hollandaise Aioli with a side of Rosemary Potatoes Add cheese for $2 - Mozzarella, Cheddar or Feta [GF]

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$26.00

-Brunch Burger - $26 Beyond Patty, Cheddar, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Tofu Scramble and Hollandaise Aioli with a side of Rosemary Potatoes

Cauliflower Wings and Waffles

Cauliflower Wings and Waffles

$25.00

Sweet Waffles, savory fried Cauliflower Wings, served with Margarine, Maple Syrup and Buffalo Sauce on the side [SF, GF]

Sweet Waffles

Sweet Waffles

$21.00

Sweet Waffles served with Margarine and Maple Syrup [SF,GF]

Pancakes and Sausages

$25.00

Three Gluten Free Pancakes and two Beyond Sausages. Served with Margarine and Maple Syrup [SF, GF]

Tofu Scramble Plate

Tofu Scramble Plate

$22.00

Tofu Scramble with Kale, Tomato and Mushrooms with a side of Rosemary Potatoes and Sourdough Toast [GF] Add cheese for $2 - Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan or Feta

Jackfruit Lox

Jackfruit Lox

$22.00

Everything Bagel, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Jackfruit and a sprinkle of Kale with a side of Rosemary Potatoes [SF]

Sunshine Sauté

$20.00

Sunshine Sauté...seasoned beyond patty, sliced pineapple, garlic kale, pico de gallo, and sunshine garlic aioli...(6/12 Only) A Must-Have!!!

STRESSED SPELLED BACKWARDS IS DESSERTS:

Amazing vegan desserts, offering a symphony of flavors to your palate! Flavors of homemade cheesecake and Southern Girl Desserts' cupcakes may vary; ask your server today.

Homemade Cheesecake

$15.00

Yes, it is vegan, like EVERYTHING else on the menu and if you call us to ask if it's vegan, it will still be vegan. Different Flavor every month. So don't forget to ask about that. Gluten Free option now available.

Southern Girl Desserts' Cupcakes (SF)

$9.00

Yes, It's Vegan; you won't believe your taste buds!!! Soy-Free and Nut-Free delights. You may not have room for it, but you're highly encouraged to take one or two cupcakes home. Flavors vary... red velvet, sweet potato, and churro

SAUCES

Yes, our sauces are vegan; your palate will rejoice! Please feel free to indulge!

Ranch

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Awesome Sauce

$1.00

Med. Dressing

$1.00

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

SIDES

Garlic Kale

$8.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Side of Rosemary Potatoes

$8.00

One Beyond Sausage

$8.00

Side Of Guac

$5.00

Side Chick'n Tenders

$6.00

Merch

Tab's Book - Feeding The Soul

$30.00

T-Shirt

$30.00

Hoodie

$45.00

VegOut Magazine

$5.99

Tab's Sunshine Seasoning

$7.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Globally Inspired - 100% Plant Based Restaurant. Open Every Day 11am - 10pm. Brunch Anytime Because That's Your Business.

18000 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316

