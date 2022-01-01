A map showing the location of Kaleo's Bar and GrillView gallery

Kaleo's Bar and Grill

15-2969 Pahoa Village Road

Pahoa, HI 96778

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings
Orzo Pasta Salad
Coco Shrimp Dinner

Starters

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

served with hot sauce and ranch

Calamari

$12.00

Coconut Panko Crusted!

Coconut Crusted Shrimp

$10.00

house favorite!

Crab & Spinach Dip

$12.00

served with toasted flatbread

Hummus

$10.00

warm pita bread, hamakua tomato, feta cheese

Kalua Pork Wontons

$8.00

house favorite!

Mediterranean Platter

$18.00

pesto tomatoes, grilled veggies, hummus, artichoke hearts, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, warm flatbread

Poke

$18.00

fresh ahi, sweet onion, sesame soy dressing and won ton chips MP

Sauteed Mushrooms

$10.00

garlic butter and white wine

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Spinach Spring Rolls

$8.00

feta, parmesan & lemon garlic dressing

Tempura Ahi Roll

$14.00

house favorite served with spicy lilikoi sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, anchovies upon request

Cobb Salad

$18.00

grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, hamakua tomato, olives, egg, organic greens

Haiku Salad

$14.00

organic greens, assorted veggies, blue cheese, raisins, walnuts, mandarin oranges, citrus dressing

House Salad

$12.00

organic greens, carrots, tomato, cucumber, citrus dressing

Orzo Pasta Salad

$14.00

spinach, feta, tomato, olive, capers, parmesan, lemon

Steak Salad

$22.00

Pastas

Chicken Pad Thai

$18.00

Garlic Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

tomatoes, white wine, lemon, garlic butter. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Mushroom Chicken Pasta

$18.00

in parmesan garlic cream. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Pesto Pasta

$16.00

fresh basil pesto cream, olives, garlic, and parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Primavera Pasta

$16.00

fresh veggies, homemade marinara, herbs, parmesan. Served with organic green salad and fresh garlic bread

Shrimp Pad Thai

$22.00

Thai Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Thai Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Island Favorites

BBQ Ribs

$24.00

guava glazed and served with cole slaw and crispy fries

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

crispy boneless chicken breast, Japanese bbq sauce

Coconut Chicken Curry

$18.00

choice of Chicken or Veggie $14 or Shrimp $16

Coconut Crusted Mahi

$24.00

with sweet spicy lilikoi sauce

Coconut Crusted Shrimp

$20.00

with sweet spicy lilikoi sauce

Fish & Chips

$18.00

tempura battered, crispy fries, tartar sauce & lemon

Hibachi Chicken

$18.00

marinated, chargrilled and served with pineapple

Kal Bi Ribs

$20.00

korean boneless short ribs, marinated and char grilled

Kalua Pork & Cabbage

$16.00

tender smoked pork and sautéed cabbage

Lunch Fresh Fish

$24.00

Tempura Fresh Catch

$18.00

served with rice and organic green salad

Turkey Special

$22.00

Coconut Shrimp Curry

$22.00

Burgers

Da Burger

$15.00

½ pound of local grass fed beef, plain or teriyaki. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

CheeseBurger

$15.00

choice of American, Cheddar, or Swiss. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

volcano spiced with bacon & blue cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

crispy bacon, melted cheddar, bbq sauce $1. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Da Kine CheeseBurger

$18.00

crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms & onions, fresh avocado, choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, choice of crispy fries or salad

Sandwiches & Wraps

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

shredded pork, crispy onion ring, homemade bbq smother, choice of crispy fries or salad

Blackened Fresh Catch BLT

$18.00

avocado, sprouts, mango mayo, choice of crispy fries or salad

Blackened Mahi Wrap

$15.00

volcano spiced mahi, avocado, salad greens, brown rice, fresh pineapple salsa, spicy lilikoi sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad

Chicken & Avocado Melt

$14.00

chicken breast, swiss cheese, avocado, choice of crispy fries or salad

Fresh Island Fish Sandwich

$16.00

served with homemade tartar sauce, choice of crispy fries or salad

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar, choice of crispy fries or salad

Mozzarella & Tomato

$14.00

garlic grilled baguette, fresh basil pesto, choice of crispy fries or salad

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

with swiss cheese, mushrooms & onions, au jus, choice of crispy fries or salad

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

grilled veggies, tomato, feta, greens, rice, hummus, choice of crispy fries or salad

Sides

Side of Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Flatbread

$4.00

Side of Brown Rice

$2.00

Side of Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Caesar

$1.00

Side of Barbacue Sauce

$1.00

Side of Mango Remoulade

$1.00

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Side of Citrus Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Keiki Menu

Kids Butter Pasta

$8.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Katsu

$10.00

Kids KPC

$10.00

Kids Mahi Tempura

$10.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$8.00

Kids Mushroom Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Kids Pesto Salad

$10.00

Kids Scampi

$15.00

Desserts

Banana Spring Rolls

$8.00

with vanilla ice cream and honey swirls

Bowl Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$10.00

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Served warm with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Kahlua Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

A must for chocoholics!

Kona Coffee Mudd Pie

$9.00

Kona Coffee Ice Cream, Oreo Cookie Crust, Almonds, Chocolate Shavings and Whipped Cream

Lava Cake

$10.00

Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate &amp; strawberry drizzles

Lilikoi Cheesecake

$9.00

made with fresh passionfruit on an oreo cookie crust

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

On the way to Pohoiki Beach and Fissure 8, Kaleo's Bar and Grill is the place to go for Hawaii's favorite foods. Fresh fish, steaks, local grass fed burgers, and the famous Lilikoi Cheesecake. With live entertainment, great food, and service with aloha!

15-2969 Pahoa Village Road, Pahoa, HI 96778

