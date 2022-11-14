Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kalico Kitchen

327 Reviews

$

1829 N monroe

Spokane, WA 99205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggs Benedict
#5 2 bacon or sausage, 1 egg* 1/2 hash browns & toast
California Club

Drinks

Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.50

Hot chocolate

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.99

Soda

$3.50

small juice

$3.99

large juice

$4.99

small orange juice

$5.25

large orange juice

$6.25

carafe

$12.49

small milk

$3.25

large milk

$4.25

sm chocolate milk

$3.50

lg chocolate milk

$4.50

water

House Specialty Drinks

Almond Joy

$4.50

Snickers

$4.50

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.50

White Chocolate Toffee Nut

$4.50

White Angel

$4.50

Mocha Praline

$4.50

Espresso

Americano

$2.75

Latte

$3.75

Mocha

$4.00

White Mocha

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.10

Cappuccino

$3.60

Dopio

$2.60

Chai Tea

$3.20

Chai Latte

$4.10

London Fog

$3.40

Coffee

Cold Brew

$2.60

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.10Out of stock

Heavenly Cold Brew

$4.50

Kids

Steamers

$2.50

Lotus

Red

$4.00

Pink

$4.00

Blue

$4.00

Diet red

$4.00

Kalico Delight

$5.00

Purple

$4.00

White

$4.00

Kombucha

Pink Lady Raspberry

$4.50+

Strawberry Blood Orange

$4.50+

Italian soda

Italian soda

$3.25

Mimosa

Mimosa

$7.50

Huckleberry Lemonaide

$7.50

Sunset

$7.50

Dole Whip Pineapple

$7.50

Flight

$14.99

Georgia Peach

$7.50

Blessamosa

$7.50

Monthly Specials

Maple Spice Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$5.00

Grateful Hearts Lotus

$4.50

Thankful Smiles Lotus

$4.25

Blessamosa

$7.50

POG Mimosa

$7.50

Breakfast

Bear Face Pancake

$5.50

2 Wedges French Toast, 1 Bacon or Sausage

$5.50

1 Egg Hashbrown & Toast

$5.50

French Toast Sticks

$5.50

Lunch

Corn Dog w/Fries

$5.50

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$5.50

2 Chicken Strips w/Fries

$5.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly w/Fruit

$5.50

Country Breakfast

scroll down for your menu choice on country breakfast

2 Eggs

$10.50

Bacon & Eggs

$13.50

Sausage Links & Eggs

$13.50

2 bacon / 2 saus & eggs

$13.50

Sausage Patties & Eggs

$13.50

Minced Ham & Eggs

$13.50

Ham Steak & Eggs

$13.50

1/2 Lb Hamburger & Eggs

$14.50

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.50

5 Oz Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.50

Smoked Sausage & Eggs

$14.50

6 oz Sirloin steak & eggs

$17.99

Hungry Man Breakfast

$18.49

House Specialties

Giant Breakfast Burrito

$11.49

Giant Veggie Burrito

$11.49

Kalico Muffin

$9.99

Egg Sandwich

$8.49

Farmers

$15.75

1/2 Order Farmers

$10.99

Farmer John

$15.75

1/2 Order Farmer John

$10.99

Veggie John

$15.75

1/2 Order Veggie John

$11.49

Farmers Tractor

$16.49

Eggs Benedict

$15.99

1/2 Order Eggs Benedict

$10.99
Country Benedict

Country Benedict

$15.99

delicious twist on eggs benedict an American classic

1/2 Order Country Benedict

$10.99

California Benedict

$16.99

1/2 Order California Benedict

$11.49

Veggie Benedict

$16.99

1/2 Order Veggie Benedict

$11.49

Dayton Benedict

$15.99

Belgian Bendict

$15.99

2 Egg Tacos

$9.99

3 Egg Tacos

$13.99

Eggcellent Scrambles

Cheese

$11.99

Cheese (2 Eggs)

$10.50

Multi-Cheese

$12.49

Multi-Cheese (2 Eggs)

$11.00

Ham & Cheese

$13.99

Ham & Cheese (2 Eggs)

$11.75

Bacon & Cheese

$13.99

Bacon & Cheese (2 Eggs)

$11.75

Sausage & Cheese

$13.99

Sausage & Cheese (2 Eggs)

$11.75

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.99

Mushroom & Swiss (2 Eggs)

$11.75

Smoked Sausage & Cheese

$14.49

Smoked Sausage & Cheese (2 Eggs)

$11.99

Country Scrambles

$13.99

Country Scrambles (2 Eggs)

$11.50

Bacon, Avocado & Cheese

$14.49

Bacon, Avocado & Cheese (2 Eggs)

$11.99

Veggie & Cheese

$14.49

Veggie & Cheese (2 Eggs)

$11.99

Denver

$14.49

Denver (2 Eggs)

$11.99

Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato & Swiss

$14.49
Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato & Swiss (2 Eggs)

Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato & Swiss (2 Eggs)

$11.99

Cheese Burger

$14.49

Mexi

$14.49

Chicken Fried Steak & Cheese

$15.49

Meat Man

$15.49

Iron

$15.49

Mini Iron 1/2 of an Iron Scramble

$12.49

Kalico kreation

$19.49

Light Meals

#1 2 bacon or sausage, 1 egg* & toast

$8.99

#2 Minced ham, 2 eggs* & toast

$8.99

#3 2 eggs* & any style toast .

$7.99

#4 2 bacon or sausage, 1 egg*, dish of fruit & toast

$9.49

#5 2 bacon or sausage, 1 egg* 1/2 hash browns & toast

$9.49

#6 Oatmeal and toast, served w/butter, raisins, brown sugar & milk

$7.99

#7 2 bacon or sausage, 1 egg*, 2 french toast

$9.49

#8 Avocado Toast, 1 slice sourdough w/ sliced avocado & hard boiled egg

$7.99

Hot Cake

Short Stack (2)

$8.99

Tall Stack (3)

$9.99

Pancake Special

$11.49

Budget Buster

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Hash browns & Gravy

$8.99

Budget Buster Special

$8.99

French Toast

2 Wedges french toast

$6.49

4 Wedges french toast ..

$8.99

8 Wedges french toast

$11.99

French Toast Special

$11.49

Awfool Good Waffles

Plain

$9.49

Pecan

$10.99

Bacon

$10.99

Sausage

$10.99

Ham

$10.99

Blueberry (inside)

$10.99

Strawberry

$10.99

Ice Cream Waffle

$10.99

Banana

$10.99

Huckleberry (Seasonal).

$10.99

Pumpkin Waffle (Seasonal)

$10.99

Chocolate Chip

$10.99

M&M Waffle

$10.99

Reese Pieces

$10.99

Combo (any 2 ingredients)

$11.99

Red White & Blue (ice cream strawberry & blueberry)

$12.99

S'mores

$10.99

Waffle Special

$11.49

Angus Burger

Hamburger

$10.25

Garden Burger

$10.25

Mushroom Swiss

$11.25

Cheeseburger

$11.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger

$13.50

Ham Cheeseburger

$13.50

Western Burger

$13.50

Thor Burger

$14.25

Double Cheeseburger

$14.00

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.25

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

B.L.T. (bacon, lettuce & tomato)

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Grilled ham & Cheese

$11.50

Chicken Sandwich on a Bun

$11.50

Fish Sandwich on a Bun

$11.50

Patty Melt

$11.99

Rueben

$11.99

Jessie Special

$11.99

French Dip

$11.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.25

Monte Cristo

$13.25

The Club House

$13.25

California Club

$14.49

Cold Sandwiches

Tuna

$9.99

Ham

$10.50

Turkey

$10.50

Corned Beef

$10.50

Roast Beef

$10.50

Hot & Cold Combo

$10.50

Turkey, Bacon & Avacado

$11.50

Salads & More

Garden Salad

$6.29

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.29

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.29

Taco Salad

$14.49

Chef Salad

$14.49

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.49

Luncheon Plates

Chicken & Chips

$14.49

Fish & Chips

$14.49

1/2 lb Hamburger Steak

$14.49

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

SIDES

Toast

$2.00

4 bacon

$5.00

2 Bacon

$2.50

4 links

$5.00

2 Links

$2.50

1 Patty sausage

$2.50

2 Patty sausage

$5.00

1/2 lb hamburger

$5.25

6 oz. steak

$7.50

corn beef hash

$5.25

S/ country fried steak

$5.25

ham steak

$5.25

Smoked Sausage

$5.25

french fries

$4.99

egg

$2.00

gravy

$2.50

1 hot cake

$4.99

cup fruit

$4.29

hollandaise sauce

$2.00

Avacado

$5.50

hashbrowns

$5.99

homefries

$5.99

onion rings

$5.99

oatmeal

$5.50

cottage cheese

$3.50

cinnamon roll

$6.50

cinnamon roll w/ coffee

$7.50

side of 2 eggs

$4.00

1/2 b & G

$4.00

1/2 side gravy

$1.50

1/2 side hashbrowns

$4.00

1/2 Side homefries

$4.00

Tomato Slices & Cottage Cheese

$5.99

DESSERT

STRAWBERRY SUNDAE

$3.99

CHOCOLATE SUNDAE

$3.99

Root Beer Float

$4.50

SCOOP VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.25

STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE

$4.99

BIRTHDAY SHORT CAKE

Cookie

$3.50

Bread loaf

$6.00

misc.

coffee mug

$4.99

kalico hat

$24.99

coffee canister

$19.99

12 oz. ground coffee

$9.99

Mask

$19.99

Girl Scout Cookies

$5.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1829 N monroe, Spokane, WA 99205

Directions

Gallery
Kalico Kitchen image
Kalico Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mole - Spokane - 1335 W Summit Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
1335 W Summit Pkwy Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
LoKey Cafe - 903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Umi Sushi Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 829
1309 West Summit Parkway Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Brick West Brewing Company - West Downtown Spokane
orange starNo Reviews
1318 W. First Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Backyard Public house - 1811 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
1811 West Broadway Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spokane

Hops n Drops - Spokane North
orange star4.6 • 2,635
9265 N Nevada St Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
orange star4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
orange star4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
orange star4.5 • 870
6404 N Wall St Spokane, WA 99208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spokane
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston