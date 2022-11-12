Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaliubon Ramen

No reviews yet

54 Memorial Rd

West Hartford, CT 06107

Popular Items

Kaliubon Ramen
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Beef Ramen

Bubble Tea

With tapioca, brown sugar jelly or lychee jelly.
Original Milk Tea

Original Milk Tea

$4.00
Taro milk Tea

Taro milk Tea

$4.00
Mango milk Tea

Mango milk Tea

$4.00
Lychee Milk Tea

Lychee Milk Tea

$4.00
Cappuccino Milk Tea

Cappuccino Milk Tea

$4.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Honeydew milk Tea

$4.00

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.00

Fruit Teas

Fruity Teas with Black or Jasmine Tea
Mango Fruit Tea

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.00
Peach Fruit Tea

Peach Fruit Tea

$4.00
Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.00
Strawberry Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Extra Eel Sauce

$0.50

Extra Miso Sauce

$0.50

Extra Mango Sauce

$0.50

Extra Wasabi Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Sushi Starters

Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$14.00

Quick Pickled Jalapeno, Jalapeno Onion Salsa, Tobiko, Yuzu Sauce

Tuna Bomb

Tuna Bomb

$14.00

Eel, Rice Cracker, Avocado, Corn, Onion, Thai Sweet Chili Aioli, Crispy Shredded Sweet Potato, Jalapeno Sauce

Sushi/Sashimi A La Carte

Sushi (Fish over Rice), 1 piece per order. Sashimi, 2 piece per order.
Salmon

Salmon

Tuna

Tuna

Yellowtail

Yellowtail

Salmon Caviar

Salmon Caviar

Tobiko

Tobiko

Shrimp

Shrimp

Eel

Eel

Kani

Kani

Roll/Hand Roll

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$6.50
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$7.00
Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00
Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$6.50
Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$7.00
Spicy Kani Roll

Spicy Kani Roll

$7.00
California Roll

California Roll

$6.50

Peanut Avocado Roll

$5.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$5.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Pickled Radish

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50
Avocado Cucumber Roll

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$6.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.50

Special Roll

Kaliubon Chef Roll

Kaliubon Chef Roll

$16.00

Inside- Salmon, Yellowtail, Cucumber, Radish Sprout. Topped w/ Tuna, Scallion, Avocado, Tobiko, Tempura Crunch, Spicy Eel Sauce

Angry Dragon Roll

Angry Dragon Roll

$16.00

Inside- Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Kani, Avocado, Mango, and Radish Sprout. Topped w/ Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crunch, Tobiko, Scallion, Wasabi Aioli, Spicy Eel Sauce

Three Stooges Roll

Three Stooges Roll

$18.00

Inside- Spicy Salmon, Spicy Kani, Avocado, Radish Sprout. Topped- Spicy Tuna, Tempura Crunch, Tobiko, Scallion, Wasabi Aioli, Spicy Eel Sauce

Mango Tango Roll

Mango Tango Roll

$18.00

inside- Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Cucumber. Topped w/ Mango, Mango Salsa, Crispy Shredded Sweet Potato, Rice Pearl, Mango Miso Sauce

Bonsai Tree

Bonsai Tree

$18.00

(NO RICE) Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Kani, Radish Sprout Wrapped in Cucumber, Served with Guacamole, Jalapeno Onion Salsa, Yuzu Sauce

Blue Back Square Roll

Blue Back Square Roll

$18.00

Inside- Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Kani, Radish Sprout. Topped w/ Eel Avocado, Tempura Crunch, Scallion, Tobiko, Spicy Eel Sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$23.00

Inside- Soft Shell Crab, Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, Basil, Jalapeno. Topped w/ Spicy Kani, Crispy Shallot, Garlic Crumb, Scallion, Black Tobiko, Spicy Mango Eel Sauce

Green Peace Roll

Green Peace Roll

$15.00

Inside- Broccoli Tempura, Cucumber, Radish Sprout. Topped w/ Chopped Edamame Seaweed Salad, Mango Salsa, Jalapeno Sauce

Crunch N' Munch Roll

Crunch N' Munch Roll

$15.00

Inside- Sweet Potato Tempura, Mango, Cucumber. Topped w/ Avocado, Tofu Skin, Mango Miso Sauce

Starters

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Japanese Soybean with sea salt.

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Sauteed Togarashi, garlic, butter, soy sauce.

Goma Q

Goma Q

$7.00

English cucumber, creamy, sesame dressing, chili powder, crispy shallot, garlic, peanuts, mixed green.

Soft Shell Crab Bao

Soft Shell Crab Bao

$15.00

Soft shell crab, cucumber, daikon, scallions, homemade Cajun sauce

Lamb Bao

$12.00
Pork Bao

Pork Bao

$9.00

Braised pork belly, cucumber, carrot, daikon, scallion, hoisin BBQ sauce.

Shrimp Bao

Shrimp Bao

$11.00

Shrimp Sliders, Lettuce, Pickled Jalapeno, Scallions, Thai Chili Aoili

Tofu Bao

Tofu Bao

$7.00

Tofu, cucumber, carrot, daikon, guacamole, hoisin BBQ sauce.

Kaliubon Dumpling

Kaliubon Dumpling

$11.00

Spicy. Pork, shrimp, crispy shallot, cilantro, scallion, tomatoes, roasted peanut, Sichuan chili sauce.

Garlic Wings

Garlic Wings

$10.00

Original flavor with garlic soy sauce.

Korean Wings

Korean Wings

$10.00

Korean style with sweet spicy sauce.

Beef Spring Roll

Beef Spring Roll

$9.00

Simmered beef, cream cheese, sweet basil, caramelized onions, scallions, pickled vegetables, spicy truffle aioli in lettuce wrap.

Brussel Sprout Salad

Brussel Sprout Salad

$9.00

Garlic crumble, pickled ginger, crispy shallot, peanuts, tamarind dressing.

Angry Wontons

$9.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried calamari with five spice, lime and chili aioli

Noodle Bar

Truffle Shoyu Ramen

Truffle Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Chashu, scallions, fish cake, onion, menma, black truffle puree, nori and aji tama.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$16.00

With chashu, fish cake, corn, menma, scallions, roasted garlic oil, nori, aji-tama and sesame seeds.

Tokyo Chicken Ramen

Tokyo Chicken Ramen

$16.00

With chicken, kikurage mushroom, onion, scallions, nori, and aji-tama.

Kaliubon Ramen

Kaliubon Ramen

$16.00

Spicy. With creamy broth, ground pork, chashu, scallions, onions, peanuts, sesame seeds, cilantro, nori, aji-tama and mala paste.

Tonkotsu Mayu Ramen

Tonkotsu Mayu Ramen

$16.00

With chashu, mayu, kikurage mushroom, scallions, menma, aji-tama and sesame seeds.

Beef Ramen

$16.00

With braised short ribs, scallions, onion, cilantro, pickled mustard greens, arugula, chili oil, and aji-tama.

Wonton Ramen

Wonton Ramen

$16.00

With shrimp and pork wonton, kikurage mushroom, scallions, onions, cilantro, aji-tama and nori.

TanTan Mazemen

TanTan Mazemen

$16.00

Hot & Sour Ramen

$16.00

Spicy. Szechuan style, ground pork, braised beef shank, seasoned egg, roasted peanuts, diced Thai chili, cilantro, pickled green bean and sesame seeds.

Vegetarian Ramen

Vegetarian Ramen

$15.00

Vegetarian broth, assorted mushrooms, spiced tofu, scallions, lotus chip, red onions, and sesame seeds.

Curry Ramen

Curry Ramen

$15.00

Creamy coconut curry, scallions, cilantro, menma, onion, lime, and aji tama.

Kid's Ramen

$7.00

Only Includes your choice of broth and noodles. Please choose any add-on toppings

Poke Bowl

Choice of sushi rice or mixed greens base.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.00

*Contains Raw Fish* Onions, scallions, roasted garlic, seaweed salad, hijiki salad, crispy kani, cucumber, edamame beans, sesame seeds, ginger and ginger shoyu sauce.

Scottish Salmon Poke Bowl

Scottish Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.00

*Contains Raw Fish* Onions, scallions, roasted garlic, seaweed salad, hijiki salad, crispy kani, cucumber, edamame beans, sesame seeds, ginger and sriracha aioli.

Chicken Poke Bowl

Chicken Poke Bowl

$14.00

Onions, scallions, roasted garlic, seaweed salad, hijiki salad, crispy kani, cucumber, edamame beans, sesame seeds, ginger and sweet chili gochujang or sweet garlic sauce.

Crispy Tofu Poke Bowl

Crispy Tofu Poke Bowl

$13.00

Onions, scallions, roasted garlic, seaweed salad, hijiki salad, crispy kani, cucumber, edamame beans, sesame seeds, ginger and sweet chili gochujang or sweet garlic sauce.

Extra Topping

Add Chashu/Pork

Add Chashu/Pork

$5.00
Add Ground Pork

Add Ground Pork

$5.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Braised Beef Short Rib

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00
Add Wonton

Add Wonton

$4.00

Add Rice Noodle

$3.00
Add Noodle

Add Noodle

$3.00

Add Broth

$3.00
Add Aji-Tama/Seasoned Egg

Add Aji-Tama/Seasoned Egg

$2.00

Seasoned Egg

Add Fried Egg

$2.00
Add Sweet Corn

Add Sweet Corn

$2.00
Add Kikurage Mushroom

Add Kikurage Mushroom

$2.00
Add Memma/Bamboo Shoot

Add Memma/Bamboo Shoot

$2.00

Bamboo Shoots

Add Scallions

Add Scallions

$1.00

Gluten Free Entrees

GF Kaliubon Ramen

$16.00

Creamy Broth, Chicken Seafood Broth, Scallion, Onion, Peanut, Sesame Seeds, Ciliantro, Nori

GF Tokyo Ramen

$16.00

With Kikurage mushrooms, Chicken Seafood Broth, Onion, Scallion, Nori

GF Miso Ramen

$16.00

Miso with Chicken Seafood Broth, Scallion, Onion, Corn, Sesame seeds, nori

GF Vegetarian Ramen

$16.00

Vegetarian Broth, Kikurage Mushroom, Scallion, Onion, Sesame Seeds

GF Curry Ramen

$16.00

Creamy coconut Curry, Chicken seafood broth, Scallion, cilantro, onion, lime

GF Tuna Poke

$16.00

*Contains Raw Fish* Onions, scallions, roasted garlic, cucumber, edamame beans, sesame seeds, ginger, corn and sesame shoyu or sriracha aioli

GF Salmon Poke

$16.00

*Contains Raw Fish* Onions, scallions, roasted garlic, cucumber, edamame beans, sesame seeds, ginger, corn and sesame shoyu or sriracha aioli

GF Chicken Poke

$14.00

Onions, scallions, roasted garlic, cucumber, edamame beans, sesame seeds, ginger, corn and sesame shoyu or sriracha aioli

GF Tofu Poke

$13.00

Onions, scallions, roasted garlic, cucumber, edamame beans, sesame seeds, ginger, corn and sesame shoyu or sriracha aioli

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Homemade ramen with authentic flavor!!!

Location

54 Memorial Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107

Directions

Gallery
Kaliubon Ramen & Poke image
Kaliubon Ramen & Poke image
Kaliubon Ramen & Poke image

