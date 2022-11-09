Kalsada 1668 Selby Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee shop by day, modern Filipino by night!
Location
1668 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104
Gallery
