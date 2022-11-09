Main picView gallery

Kalsada 1668 Selby Ave

No reviews yet

1668 Selby Ave

St. Paul, MN 55104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

NA beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Mello Yellow

$3.50

Soda Water

Tonic

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Lift Bridge Root Beer

$3.50

Ginger Brew

$4.25

Sanpellegrino can

$2.50

Sanpellegrino bottle

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

cappuccino

Mango Juice

$4.25

Ice Tea

$3.50

Calamansi Soda

$3.00

Sari

$3.00

Dalandan Soda

$3.00

Dole Canned Juice

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Mocha

Espresso Macchiato

$2.75

Espresso

$2.50

Milk

$1.75

Espresso Cortado

$3.50

Strawberry Cooler

$6.00

Americano

Creme Brulee

latte

Ube Leche

matcha latte

Mango Smoothie

$5.25

Iced Latte

$4.25

Cold Press

$4.50Out of stock

Mango Cooler

$4.50

Open

$625.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee shop by day, modern Filipino by night!

Location

1668 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

