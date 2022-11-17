Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kalye

review star

No reviews yet

251 Broome Street

Manhattan, NY 10013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Main

Pork Slider (2 pcs.)

Pork Slider (2 pcs.)

$15.90

Pork & Garlic Sausage topped w/Coconut Vinegar Aioli, Onion and Bacon Jam, Swiss Cheese, and sandwiched in Ube Rolls; Served w/fries; Contains: wheat, milk, soy, egg, sesame

Pork BBQ (4pcs.)

Pork BBQ (4pcs.)

$15.50

Pork barbeque marinated Banana Ketchup, Soy Sauce, & Garlic; Served w/Atsara; Contains: soy, wheat

Chicken Wings (8pcs.)

Chicken Wings (8pcs.)

$13.00

Spicy Chicken Wings marinated in Lemongrass, Lemon, Ginger, Garlic; Served with Atsara & Celery; Contains: soy. Side of Cajun Sweet potato Fries

Lumpia (5 pcs.)

Lumpia (5 pcs.)

$12.00

Crispy Spring Roll filled w/Pork & Vegetables; Contains: egg, soy, sesame, wheat, coconut, milk

Veggie Rolls (4 pcs.)

Veggie Rolls (4 pcs.)

$12.00

Spring Roll w/Carrots, Sweet Potatoes and Carrots; Contains: egg, soy, sesame, wheat, coconut, milk

Beef Empanada (3 pcs.)

Beef Empanada (3 pcs.)

$11.50

Empanada w/Ground Beef and Carrots, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Raisins; Contains: wheat, milk, soy, sesame

Pork Shumai (5 pcs.)

Pork Shumai (5 pcs.)

$12.50

Dumpling w/Pork & Vegetables; Contains: eggs, soy, wheat, sesame

Shrimp Shumai (5 pcs.)

Shrimp Shumai (5 pcs.)

$12.95

Dumpling w/Shrimp & Green Onions; Contains: shrimp, wheat, eggs

Pork Siopao (2 pcs.)

Pork Siopao (2 pcs.)

$6.95

Steamed Buns filled w/pork asado & Longganisa sausage; Contains: wheat, milk, coconut, soy, sesame

Beef Arancini (3 pcs.)

Beef Arancini (3 pcs.)

$13.75

Risotto Rice Balls w/Beef & Mushrooms; Contains: milk, wheat, soy, sesame

Cheese Arancini (3 pcs.)

Cheese Arancini (3 pcs.)

$13.95

Risotto Rice Balls w/Mozzarella Cheese; Contains: milk, wheat, soy, sesame

Fries

Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries (may contain soybean oil)

Dessert

Ube Pao

Ube Pao

$6.50

2pcs Steamed Buns filled w/Ube Jam; Contains: wheat, milk, soy

Sans Rival

Sans Rival

$5.20

Dacquoise made of Toasted cashew meringue & covered in french buttercream; Contains: eggs, milk, tree nuts

Ube Flan

Ube Flan

$5.20

Soft and airy Ube Chiffon topped with Leche Flan; Contains: wheat, eggs, milk

Non-Alcoholic Drink

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Regular Coke

Regular Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lacroix Pure

$3.00

Beer

San Mig Light Beer

San Mig Light Beer

$8.50
San Miguel Pale Pilsen

San Miguel Pale Pilsen

$9.00
Red Horse Beer

Red Horse Beer

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your street-smart snacks.

Website

Location

251 Broome Street, Manhattan, NY 10013

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dudley's
orange starNo Reviews
85 Orchard Street New York City, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Restaurant - 78 Rivington Street
orange starNo Reviews
78 Rivington Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
orange starNo Reviews
277 Broome Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St - 84 RIVINGTON ST
orange starNo Reviews
84 RIVINGTON ST New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - LES
orange star4.5 • 7,378
379 Grand St. New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Butcher's Daughter - Nolita
orange star3.6 • 1,714
19 Kenmare St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manhattan

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manhattan
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston