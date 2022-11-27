A map showing the location of Kalypso Island Bar & GrillView gallery
American

Kalypso Island Bar & Grill

1 Review

$$

5-5156 Kuhio Hwy

Hanalei, HI 96714

Order Again

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp Appetizer
Burger
Island Istyle Huli-Huli Chicken

Pupus

Ahi Tostada Trio

$17.00

Three crispy corn tortillas, topped with black beans and seasoned cabbage and fresh Cajun seared Ahi. Finished with our cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, sour cream and onions.

Beer Batter Calamari

$12.00

Six calamari steak strips coated in our beer batter, lightly fried, and served with cocktails sauce.

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Eight breaded and fried wings served with Buffalo style sauce, and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$15.00

Six tiger shrimp rolled in coconut flakes and panko. Lightly fried. Served with a sweet Thai chilli sauce.

HH Nachos

$10.00

Fresh corn tortillas, layered with melted cheese and black beans. Topped with pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream and green onions.

Shrimp Skewers

$17.00

Three checken skewers marinated in our ginger teryiaki sauce, served with white rice and green onions.

Macho Nachos

$15.00

Fresh corn tortillas, layered with melted cheese and black beans. Topped with pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream and green onions.

Poke Bowl

$17.00

Fresh Ahi poke served on a bad of steamed white rice. Drizzled with garlic chili, wasabi cream and sweet soy. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.

Lettuce Wrap

$19.00

Our Ahi poke and spicy fried calamari served on lettuce cups. Drizzled with wasabi cream & garlic aioli. Sprinkled with sesame seeds and green onions.

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Served with corn tortilla chips.

Clams and Mussels

$22.00

One pound of clams and mussels steamed in our white wine, garlic and herbed butter broth. Served with garlic bread.

Sampler platter

$21.95Out of stock

Mahi Sliders

$16.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips And Guac

$7.00Out of stock

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$14.00

Sashimi

$17.00

Taquitos

$14.00Out of stock

Salads

Small Caesar

$7.00

Crispy romaine hearts tossed in our Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. served with garlic bread.

Large Caesar

$13.00

Crispy romaine hearts tossed in our Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. served with garlic bread.

Small Local Green Salad

$7.00

Local organic baby greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots. served with our house-made mango basil vinaigrette.

Large Local Green salad

$13.00

Local organic baby greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots. served with our house-made mango basil vinaigrette.

Ahi Stacker

$20.00

Local organics greens topped with fresh seared Cajun Ahi, wotons chips and green onions. Drizzled with wasabi aioli and basil mango vinaigrette.

Mahi-Mahi Tostada Salad

$19.00

Fresh fried flour tortilla shell, filled with local baby greens, romaine lettuce, corn, tomatoes, black beans, and cucumber. Topped with Cajun grilled Mahi-Mahi, finished with a mango BBQ sauce and chipotle ranch.

Tropical Waldorf

$17.00

Tuna Salad

$18.00

Soup

Cup Seafood Chowder

$6.00

Fresh fish, clams and shrimp with potatoes, carrots and celery cooked in a white creamy herb broth.

Bowl Seafood Chowder

$9.00

Fresh fish, clams and shrimp with potatoes, carrots and celery cooked in a white creamy herb broth.

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Fresh local catch of the day lightly seasoned and grilled. Lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear. Served with house-made tartar sauce.

Burger

$15.00

Local grass-fed beef, grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.

Pork Sandwich

$17.00

House-made 12 hours braised pork shoulder served with melted Mozzarella cheese, passion coleslaw and fried onion strings, on a toasted Hawaiian sweet bread.

Club Sand.

$18.00

Warm turkey, ham and bacon topped with melted Mozzarella, fried onion, tomato, and lettuce. Served on a toasted Hawaiian sweet bread.

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$16.00

Sauteed chicken breast in out house-made mac nut pesto topped with melted Mozzarella cheese. Wrapped in a warm corn tortilla with local baby greens, cucumber, tomato, and drizzled with our cilantro jalapeno cream sauce.

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Lunch Special

$19.00Out of stock

Spicy Turkey BLT

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Melt

$16.00

Add Fries

$2.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Specialties

Fish Taco

$19.00

Two tacos served in warm corn tortillas. Topped with seasoned cabbage, cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served with house-made salsa.

Chicken Taco

$19.00

Two tacos served in warm corn tortillas. Topped with seasoned cabbage, cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served with house-made salsa.

Steak Taco

$19.00

Two tacos served in warm corn tortillas. Topped with seasoned cabbage, cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served with house-made salsa.

Kalua Pork Taco

$19.00

Two tacos served in warm corn tortillas. Topped with seasoned cabbage, cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served with house-made salsa.

Shrimp Taco

$19.00

Two tacos served in warm corn tortillas. Topped with seasoned cabbage, cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served with house-made salsa.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Fresh local fish, beer battered and lightly fried until golden brown. Served with french fries and house-made tartar sauce.

Loco Moco

$17.00

Local grass-fed beef patty served over white steamed rice, stacked with two over-easy eggs, mushroom gravy and fried onion strings. Topped with green onion and sweet soy.

Huevos Rancheros

$18.00

Beer battered fresh fish lightly fried, served on a crispy corn tortilla with black beans, melted cheese, tomato and one over-easy egg. Topped with our house-made tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, and green onions. Served with fries.

Kalua Pork Quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese, braised pork shoulder, and green chilies. Topped with cilantro jalapeno cream sauce and green onions.

Pipikaula Taco Trio

$18.00

Three small corn tortillas filled with seasoned and cured local grass-fed beef, sauteed with caramelized onions and fresh jalapenos. Topped with fresh cilantro, queso fresco, and jalapeno cream sauce.

Seafood Burrito

$21.00

Fresh fish, calamari, and shrimp sauteed in out tomatillo sauce. Wrapped in a flour tortilla with black beans, tomato, bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese, more tomatillo sauce, sour cream and green onions.

1 Fish Taco

$8.00

1 Steak Taco

$8.00

1 Shrimp Taco

$8.00

1 Kalua Taco

$8.00

1 Chicken Taco

$8.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$16.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Veggie Tacos

$17.00

Entrees

Coconut Shrimp Entree

$27.00

Eight tiger shrimp rolled in coconut flakes and panko, lightly fried. Served over sweet Thai chili sauce, drizzled with sweet soy and a side of white rice.

Island Istyle Huli-Huli Chicken

$25.00

Grilled marinated checken breast in our ginger teryiaki sauce and served with white rice.

New York Steak

$35.00

A 12oz New York-cut steak topped with our house garlic-herb butter and served with fries.

Blackned Fresh Fish and Shrimp

$32.00

Fresh catch and crab stuffed tiger shrimp seasoned with local spices and grilled. Served with our cilantro passion puree and white rice.

Hanalei Taro Tower

$27.00

A local made Taro patty stacked with our coconut basil cream sauce, sauteed vegetables and topped with a grilled fresh fish of the day.

Furikake Crusted Ahi

$29.00

Dinner Special

$30.00

Fajitas

$29.00

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Pasta

Kalypso Pasta

$20.00

Eight tiger shrimp sauteed with herbs, olive oil and garlic. Combined with penne pasta, fresh tomatoes, basil and a house cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread

Seafood Pasta

$32.00

Fresh fish, calamari, shrimp, clams and mussels sauteed with oilve oil and herbs. Tossed with house marinara sauce over linguinni pasta. Topped with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.

Breakfast

Mahi-Mahi Benedict

$18.00

Fresh blackened Mahi-Mahi and two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin, toppedwith house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes or white rice.

Ham & Tomato Benedict

$16.00

Toasted English muffin, topped with grilled ham, two poached eggs and house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes or white rice.

Taro & Eggs Florentine

$17.00

Hanalei Taro patty topped with sauteed spinach, two eggs poached and house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with house potatoes or white rice.

Sunrise Burrito

$19.00

Flour tortilla filled with local made sausage, scrambled eggs, bell peppers, cheese and potatoes. Topped with house-made tomatillo sauce and melted cheese.

Plain & Simple

$11.00

Two eggs cooked any style of your choice. Served with house potatoes or white rice.

Kalypso's Omelet

$15.00

Three eggs omelet made with three toppings of your choice. Served with house potato or white rice.

Mac-Nut Fosters Pancake

$13.00

Two local banana mac nut pancakes served with our house-made butterscotch sauce and topped with whipped cream.

French Toast

$13.00

Thick Hawaiian sweet breaddipped in our batter, dusted with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup.

Peaches & Cream French Toast

$13.00

Hawaiian thick sweet bread stuffed with peaches and cream cheese custrad. Rolled in panko, brown sugar and cinnamon. Lightly fries and drizzled with a lilikoi and strawberry glaze.

Plain Pancake

$4.50

1/2 Fosters Pancakes

$7.00

Breakfast Special

$21.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.00

Waffles

$13.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Hamburger

$8.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Chicken & Chips

$8.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Penne Pasta

$8.50

Dessert

Lava Cake

$13.00

Chocolate cake with a warm goey center, served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Topped with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.

Kalypso Pie

$13.00

Oreo cookie crust, chocolate fudge and macadamia nut ice cream. Topped with macadamia nuts and chocolate sauce.

Grasshopper Pie

$13.00

Oreo cookie crust, chocolate fudge and mint chocolate chip ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Keiki Sunday

$6.00

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream coated with chocolate sauce. Tooped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and a cherry.

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$7.00

Mango Cheesecake

$7.00

Local Cheese Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Side

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

SIDE of Veggies

$7.00

SIDE Papaya Coleslaw

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

1/2 Garlic Bread

$3.00

SIDE Bacon

$4.00

SIDE Local Sausage

$7.00

1/2 Papaya

$5.00Out of stock

English Muffin

$2.00

SIDE Black Beans

$3.95

SIDE White Rice

$2.50

ADD Fries

$2.95

Add Salad

$4.00

SIDE Breakfast Potato

$3.00

SIDE 1 Egg

$2.50

SIDE Kalua Pork

$6.00

SIDE Chicken

$7.00

SIDE Steak

$9.00

SIDE Fish

$9.00

SIDE Shrimp

$9.00

SIDE Mac Nuts

$2.00

SIDE Jalapenos

$1.50

Avocado

$2.00Out of stock

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Ham

$3.95

Side Turkey

$3.95

Side lettuce

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Side of Tortillas

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Surf & Turf

$9.00

Baquette Slices

$2.95

Spanish Rice

$3.50

Add Taro

$7.00

Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce

$1.50

Salmon

$14.00

Side Queso Fresco

$2.00

Cup Of Fruit

$6.00

Side Wheat Toast

$1.50

Slice Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

Side Pickle

$0.50

Blackened

$1.00

Sub Egg White

$2.00

Lemon Wedge

Sauces

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.50

Mango BBQ

$1.50

Franks Hot Sauce

$1.50

Cilantro Passion Sauce

$1.50

Cilantro Jalapeno Cream

$1.50

Tomatillo

$1.50

Tropical Fruit Salsa

$2.00

Pineapple passion cream sauce

$1.50

Sweet shoyu

$1.00

Wasabi Aioli

$1.00

Saracha Aioli

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Sweet Chili

$1.50

Hollandaise

$1.50

Fosters Sauce

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Gravy

$2.00

Marinara

$2.00

Alfredo

$3.00

Pesto Cream

$3.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Root Beer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Guava juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.50

Orange juice Large

$4.95

POG

$3.00

Tomato juice

$4.95

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Hawaii Water

$7.95

Hawaii Sparkling

$7.95

Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Horchata

$7.00

Red Bull

$2.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary VIRGIN

$5.00

Cookie Monster VIRGIN

$6.00

Daiquiri Banana VIRGIN

$5.50

Daiquiri Guava VIRGIN

$5.50

Daiquiri Mango VIRGIN

$5.50

Daiquiri Passion VIRGIN

$5.50

Daiquiri Strawberry VIRGIN

$5.50

Daiquiri VIRGIN

$5.50

Lava Flow VIRGIN

$6.00

Pina Colada VIRGIN

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Vanilla milkshake

$5.50

Chocolate milkshake

$5.50

Strawberry milkshake

$5.50

Cookie Monster milkshake

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Passion Smoothie

$5.50

Guava Smoothie

$5.50

Banana Smoothie

$5.50

Mango Milkshake

$7.00

Men

Tshirt

$28.95

Long Sleeve Shirt

$29.95

Women

Womens Tank

$23.95

Womens Tshirt

$25.95

Glasswear

Beer Mug

$15.00

Shot Glass

$5.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Pint Glass

$7.00

Plastic Cup

$4.50

Misc.

HAT

$22.95

TOTE BAG

$10.00

DRESSING

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Apron

$6.00

Sticker

$1.00

Lunch Special

Salmon Benedict

$19.00

Chicken Sausage

$18.00

Crab Benedict

$21.00

Seafood Opaka

$28.00

Scallops & Shrimp

$29.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5-5156 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

