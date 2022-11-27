Kalypso Island Bar & Grill
1 Review
$$
5-5156 Kuhio Hwy
Hanalei, HI 96714
Pupus
Ahi Tostada Trio
Three crispy corn tortillas, topped with black beans and seasoned cabbage and fresh Cajun seared Ahi. Finished with our cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, sour cream and onions.
Beer Batter Calamari
Six calamari steak strips coated in our beer batter, lightly fried, and served with cocktails sauce.
Chicken Wings
Eight breaded and fried wings served with Buffalo style sauce, and ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Coconut Shrimp Appetizer
Six tiger shrimp rolled in coconut flakes and panko. Lightly fried. Served with a sweet Thai chilli sauce.
HH Nachos
Fresh corn tortillas, layered with melted cheese and black beans. Topped with pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream and green onions.
Shrimp Skewers
Three checken skewers marinated in our ginger teryiaki sauce, served with white rice and green onions.
Macho Nachos
Fresh corn tortillas, layered with melted cheese and black beans. Topped with pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sour cream and green onions.
Poke Bowl
Fresh Ahi poke served on a bad of steamed white rice. Drizzled with garlic chili, wasabi cream and sweet soy. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Lettuce Wrap
Our Ahi poke and spicy fried calamari served on lettuce cups. Drizzled with wasabi cream & garlic aioli. Sprinkled with sesame seeds and green onions.
Shrimp Ceviche
Served with corn tortilla chips.
Clams and Mussels
One pound of clams and mussels steamed in our white wine, garlic and herbed butter broth. Served with garlic bread.
Sampler platter
Mahi Sliders
Chips and Salsa
Chips And Guac
Artichoke & Spinach Dip
Sashimi
Taquitos
Salads
Small Caesar
Crispy romaine hearts tossed in our Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. served with garlic bread.
Large Caesar
Crispy romaine hearts tossed in our Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. served with garlic bread.
Small Local Green Salad
Local organic baby greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots. served with our house-made mango basil vinaigrette.
Large Local Green salad
Local organic baby greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots. served with our house-made mango basil vinaigrette.
Ahi Stacker
Local organics greens topped with fresh seared Cajun Ahi, wotons chips and green onions. Drizzled with wasabi aioli and basil mango vinaigrette.
Mahi-Mahi Tostada Salad
Fresh fried flour tortilla shell, filled with local baby greens, romaine lettuce, corn, tomatoes, black beans, and cucumber. Topped with Cajun grilled Mahi-Mahi, finished with a mango BBQ sauce and chipotle ranch.
Tropical Waldorf
Tuna Salad
Soup
Sandwiches
Fish Sandwich
Fresh local catch of the day lightly seasoned and grilled. Lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear. Served with house-made tartar sauce.
Burger
Local grass-fed beef, grilled and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
Pork Sandwich
House-made 12 hours braised pork shoulder served with melted Mozzarella cheese, passion coleslaw and fried onion strings, on a toasted Hawaiian sweet bread.
Club Sand.
Warm turkey, ham and bacon topped with melted Mozzarella, fried onion, tomato, and lettuce. Served on a toasted Hawaiian sweet bread.
Chicken Pesto Wrap
Sauteed chicken breast in out house-made mac nut pesto topped with melted Mozzarella cheese. Wrapped in a warm corn tortilla with local baby greens, cucumber, tomato, and drizzled with our cilantro jalapeno cream sauce.
Veggie Wrap
Lunch Special
Spicy Turkey BLT
Ahi Tuna Melt
Add Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Specialties
Fish Taco
Two tacos served in warm corn tortillas. Topped with seasoned cabbage, cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served with house-made salsa.
Chicken Taco
Two tacos served in warm corn tortillas. Topped with seasoned cabbage, cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served with house-made salsa.
Steak Taco
Two tacos served in warm corn tortillas. Topped with seasoned cabbage, cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served with house-made salsa.
Kalua Pork Taco
Two tacos served in warm corn tortillas. Topped with seasoned cabbage, cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served with house-made salsa.
Shrimp Taco
Two tacos served in warm corn tortillas. Topped with seasoned cabbage, cilantro jalapeno cream sauce, queso fresco and fresh cilantro. Served with house-made salsa.
Fish & Chips
Fresh local fish, beer battered and lightly fried until golden brown. Served with french fries and house-made tartar sauce.
Loco Moco
Local grass-fed beef patty served over white steamed rice, stacked with two over-easy eggs, mushroom gravy and fried onion strings. Topped with green onion and sweet soy.
Huevos Rancheros
Beer battered fresh fish lightly fried, served on a crispy corn tortilla with black beans, melted cheese, tomato and one over-easy egg. Topped with our house-made tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, and green onions. Served with fries.
Kalua Pork Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese, braised pork shoulder, and green chilies. Topped with cilantro jalapeno cream sauce and green onions.
Pipikaula Taco Trio
Three small corn tortillas filled with seasoned and cured local grass-fed beef, sauteed with caramelized onions and fresh jalapenos. Topped with fresh cilantro, queso fresco, and jalapeno cream sauce.
Seafood Burrito
Fresh fish, calamari, and shrimp sauteed in out tomatillo sauce. Wrapped in a flour tortilla with black beans, tomato, bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese, more tomatillo sauce, sour cream and green onions.
1 Fish Taco
1 Steak Taco
1 Shrimp Taco
1 Kalua Taco
1 Chicken Taco
Veggie Quesadilla
Add Avocado
Veggie Tacos
Entrees
Coconut Shrimp Entree
Eight tiger shrimp rolled in coconut flakes and panko, lightly fried. Served over sweet Thai chili sauce, drizzled with sweet soy and a side of white rice.
Island Istyle Huli-Huli Chicken
Grilled marinated checken breast in our ginger teryiaki sauce and served with white rice.
New York Steak
A 12oz New York-cut steak topped with our house garlic-herb butter and served with fries.
Blackned Fresh Fish and Shrimp
Fresh catch and crab stuffed tiger shrimp seasoned with local spices and grilled. Served with our cilantro passion puree and white rice.
Hanalei Taro Tower
A local made Taro patty stacked with our coconut basil cream sauce, sauteed vegetables and topped with a grilled fresh fish of the day.
Furikake Crusted Ahi
Dinner Special
Fajitas
Grilled Salmon
Pasta
Kalypso Pasta
Eight tiger shrimp sauteed with herbs, olive oil and garlic. Combined with penne pasta, fresh tomatoes, basil and a house cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread
Seafood Pasta
Fresh fish, calamari, shrimp, clams and mussels sauteed with oilve oil and herbs. Tossed with house marinara sauce over linguinni pasta. Topped with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.
Breakfast
Mahi-Mahi Benedict
Fresh blackened Mahi-Mahi and two poached eggs on a toasted English muffin, toppedwith house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes or white rice.
Ham & Tomato Benedict
Toasted English muffin, topped with grilled ham, two poached eggs and house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes or white rice.
Taro & Eggs Florentine
Hanalei Taro patty topped with sauteed spinach, two eggs poached and house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with house potatoes or white rice.
Sunrise Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with local made sausage, scrambled eggs, bell peppers, cheese and potatoes. Topped with house-made tomatillo sauce and melted cheese.
Plain & Simple
Two eggs cooked any style of your choice. Served with house potatoes or white rice.
Kalypso's Omelet
Three eggs omelet made with three toppings of your choice. Served with house potato or white rice.
Mac-Nut Fosters Pancake
Two local banana mac nut pancakes served with our house-made butterscotch sauce and topped with whipped cream.
French Toast
Thick Hawaiian sweet breaddipped in our batter, dusted with powdered sugar and served with maple syrup.
Peaches & Cream French Toast
Hawaiian thick sweet bread stuffed with peaches and cream cheese custrad. Rolled in panko, brown sugar and cinnamon. Lightly fries and drizzled with a lilikoi and strawberry glaze.
Plain Pancake
1/2 Fosters Pancakes
Breakfast Special
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Quesadilla
Waffles
Kid's Menu
Dessert
Lava Cake
Chocolate cake with a warm goey center, served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Topped with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar.
Kalypso Pie
Oreo cookie crust, chocolate fudge and macadamia nut ice cream. Topped with macadamia nuts and chocolate sauce.
Grasshopper Pie
Oreo cookie crust, chocolate fudge and mint chocolate chip ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Keiki Sunday
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream coated with chocolate sauce. Tooped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and a cherry.
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoops Ice Cream
Mango Cheesecake
Local Cheese Cake
Tiramisu
Side
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
SIDE of Veggies
SIDE Papaya Coleslaw
Garlic Bread
1/2 Garlic Bread
SIDE Bacon
SIDE Local Sausage
1/2 Papaya
English Muffin
SIDE Black Beans
SIDE White Rice
ADD Fries
Add Salad
SIDE Breakfast Potato
SIDE 1 Egg
SIDE Kalua Pork
SIDE Chicken
SIDE Steak
SIDE Fish
SIDE Shrimp
SIDE Mac Nuts
SIDE Jalapenos
Avocado
Side Cheese
Side Ham
Side Turkey
Side lettuce
Tomato
Onion
Add Bacon
Side of Tortillas
Chips
Surf & Turf
Baquette Slices
Spanish Rice
Add Taro
Cilantro Jalapeno Sauce
Salmon
Side Queso Fresco
Cup Of Fruit
Side Wheat Toast
Slice Gluten Free Toast
Side Pickle
Blackened
Sub Egg White
Lemon Wedge
Sauces
Teriyaki Sauce
Mango BBQ
Franks Hot Sauce
Cilantro Passion Sauce
Cilantro Jalapeno Cream
Tomatillo
Tropical Fruit Salsa
Pineapple passion cream sauce
Sweet shoyu
Wasabi Aioli
Saracha Aioli
Pico De Gallo
Sweet Chili
Hollandaise
Fosters Sauce
Sour Cream
Gravy
Marinara
Alfredo
Pesto Cream
N/A Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Gingerale
Ginger Beer
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Tonic
Soda Water
Arnold Palmer
Ice Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade
Cranberry juice
Grapefruit juice
Guava juice
Orange juice
Orange juice Large
POG
Tomato juice
Pineapple juice
Hawaii Water
Hawaii Sparkling
Milk
Coffee
Hot Tea
Horchata
Red Bull
Bloody Mary VIRGIN
Cookie Monster VIRGIN
Daiquiri Banana VIRGIN
Daiquiri Guava VIRGIN
Daiquiri Mango VIRGIN
Daiquiri Passion VIRGIN
Daiquiri Strawberry VIRGIN
Daiquiri VIRGIN
Lava Flow VIRGIN
Pina Colada VIRGIN
Virgin Margarita
Vanilla milkshake
Chocolate milkshake
Strawberry milkshake
Cookie Monster milkshake
Strawberry Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Passion Smoothie
Guava Smoothie
Banana Smoothie
Mango Milkshake
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
5-5156 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714
