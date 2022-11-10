Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kamado Sushi 510-540-5000.

707 Reviews

$$

1400 Shattuck Ave Store 1

Berkeley, CA 94709

Popular Items

Veggie rolls
Organic miso soup
California roll

Appetizers

Hamachi curudo

$15.00

japanese onsui hamachi, grapefruit, jalapeno, cilantro & grapefruit- mustard vinaigrette sauce. (GF)

Seven spicy tuna

$17.25

seared tuna with Japanese seven spice and Japanese slaw sauce with thin sliced cabbage

Grilled miso glazed black cod AP

Grilled miso glazed black cod AP

$15.25

marinated forty hours in saikyo miso sauce & served with white truffle oil.

Shishito peppers

Shishito peppers

$8.50

roasted peppers with lemon, olive oil and kosher salt.

Shishamo Tempura

Shishamo Tempura

$15.00

deep-fried smelt (5pc) serve with green tea power(matcha) salt.

Croquette

Croquette

$6.25

Potato cakes coated with panko and deep fried.

Kara-age

Kara-age

$9.25

Japanese deep fried marinated chicken.

Grilled Hamachi kama AP

Grilled Hamachi kama AP

$21.00Out of stock

Grilled yellowtail collar part with ponzu sauce.

Hiya Yakko Tofu

Hiya Yakko Tofu

$6.75

Japanese chilled tofu with ponzu sauce.

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$8.25

Deep-fried tofu with tempura sauce, scallion, ginger, dry bonito.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.25

Homemade Japanese dumpling. Ingredient: ground pork and vegetables.

Organic edamame

Organic edamame

$6.75

boiled or grilled young soy bean with kosher salt.

Kalbi AP

Kalbi AP

$12.75

Korean style BBQ short ribs

Ankimo AP

Ankimo AP

$19.00Out of stock

Steamed monk-fish liver pate

Tempura AP

Tempura AP

$13.00

Tempura vegetables, shrimp or combination

Natsu Miso

Natsu Miso

$7.75

grilled Japanese eggplant with sweet white saikyo miso sauce

Tempura Calamari Legs

Tempura Calamari Legs

$11.25

Deep fried calamari legs with katsu sauce.

Tempura Calamari Rings

Tempura Calamari Rings

$11.25

Deep fried calamari sliced body with katsu sauce.

Ika yaki

Ika yaki

$20.00

grilled squid with ponzu sauce & 7 spice mayo

Tsukemono

Tsukemono

$7.25

assorted Japanese pickles

Goma-ae

Goma-ae

$6.25

spinach with sesame sauce

Organic miso soup

Organic miso soup

$3.75

akamiso and shiro miso w/home made dashi soup

Clam miso soup

Clam miso soup

$7.75

manila clam, dashi, miso & tofu

Kinoko miso soup

Kinoko miso soup

$6.75

assorted mushroom miso soup

House Specialties

Two 4oz wild Black cod marinated forty hours in saikyo miso sauce & served with white truffle dashi, kabocha squash, edamame, clear noodles, toasted nori and rice

Miso glazed black cod Dinner

$32.00

Miso glazed black cod, with truffle dashi, kabocha squash, edamame, clear noodles & toasted nori, rice

Sushi or Sashimi

Aji

Aji

$11.50

Horse mackerel.

amaebi

amaebi

$13.00

sweet raw shrimp

anago

anago

$10.25

salt water eel with sansho

Ankimo sushi

Ankimo sushi

$11.00Out of stock

Steamed monk-fish liver pate

Ao Ebi

Ao Ebi

$14.00

Raw Blue sweet shrimp from New Caledonia. Slimier taste Amaebi.

Ayu

Ayu

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet fish. The flaky meat and aroma. spring and early summer seasonal fish.

Ika

Ika

$6.75

squid

Chu-toro

Chu-toro

$17.00Out of stock

Medium fatty blue fin tuna.

ebi

ebi

$5.75

steamed striped prawn

Fresh Wasabi

Fresh Wasabi

$8.00
Goma saba

Goma saba

$11.50

Seasonal fresh Spotted chub mackerel. Less fish flavor and more creamy than regular mackerel.

hamachi

hamachi

$8.75

yellowtail

Hamo

Hamo

$11.00Out of stock

Pike conger eel. Boiled hamo is an elegant fish with no strong taste.

Hirame

Hirame

$8.25

Halibut cured with konbu (Kelp)

Hon-maguro

Hon-maguro

$13.00Out of stock

Blue fin tuna loin part.

Hotaru ika

Hotaru ika

$6.75Out of stock

Spring seasonal fish ,Firefly squid from Japan.

hotate

hotate

$10.00

Hokkaido scallop

Hoya

Hoya

$17.00Out of stock

sea pineapple (sea squirt)

ikura

ikura

$10.50

sea salt & tamari soy sauce cured salmon caviar

inari

inari

$5.25

deep fried tofu bag

Iwana

Iwana

$10.50Out of stock

Artic char ( Alaska) fatty and savory, texture is similar to salmon sushi but with a more delicate and creamier mouthfeel

Iwashi

Iwashi

$10.50Out of stock

Light vinegar-pickled Japaneses Sardine

Kamasu

Kamasu

$12.50

sweet, soft and juicy, highly fat content.

Kanpachi

Kanpachi

$11.50

Amberjack

katsuo

katsuo

$7.75

seared bonito

kinmedai

kinmedai

$13.00Out of stock

Alfonsino, Creamy flavored fish

Kisu

Kisu

$7.75Out of stock

Japanese Whiting.

Kohada

Kohada

$10.25Out of stock

Gizzard shad, from Japan

maguro

maguro

$8.50

AAA grade big eye tuna

Mentaiko

Mentaiko

$6.25

marinated pollock roe

O-toro

O-toro

$25.00

Fatty blue-fin tuna belly

saba

saba

$7.50

Salt and rice wine vinegar cured mackerel.

Sagoshi

Sagoshi

$10.00Out of stock

Spanish mackerel from Japan. soft and sweet flavor.

sake

sake

$8.25

king salmon cured w/konbu

Sanma

Sanma

$11.50

Pacific saury. fatty and intensify the flavor of the fall seasonal fish.

Sayori

Sayori

$14.50

Half beak

Shima aji

Shima aji

$10.50Out of stock

Striped Jack

Shirauo

Shirauo

$8.75Out of stock

Japanese Ice fish. Winter seasonal fish.

shiro maguro

shiro maguro

$7.75

albacore

Sushi rice

$4.00
Suzuki

Suzuki

$7.75Out of stock

Striped bass

Tachiuo

Tachiuo

$12.50

Cutlass fish from Japan

Tai

Tai

$9.85Out of stock

Sea bream, Japan.

tako

tako

$8.25

steamed octopus

tamago

tamago

$5.75

homemade egg omelet w/ dashi stock

tobiko

tobiko

$6.75

flying fish caviar

Tobiuo

Tobiuo

$10.25Out of stock

Flying fish.

Torigai

Torigai

$15.00Out of stock

Cockle clam (Boild)

Umi-masu

Umi-masu

$9.75

Ocean trout from Scotland. Similar to salmon, but more sweeter and creamy taste.

unagi

unagi

$8.25

fresh water eel with sansho

Uni (Hokkaido, Japan)

Uni (Hokkaido, Japan)

$27.00

Sea urchin from Hokkaido, Japan

Uni (Santa Barbara, CA)

Uni (Santa Barbara, CA)

$19.50Out of stock

sea urchin from Santa Barbara CA.

Salads

Seaweed salad

$8.25

six kinds of fresh seaweed with house dressing

Green salad

$5.00

with sesame dressing

Sunomono

$9.50

with choice of either ebi or tako sashimi on seaweed, daikon & cucumber w/ sunomono dressing

Maki (Roll sushi)

Alaska Roll

$12.00

Salmon and avocado(GF)

Avo tuna Roll

$12.25

Avo tuna Roll(GF)

Baked spicy scallop roll

$12.75

Japanese mayo with seven spice, tobiko & avocado(GF)

Battera sushi

Battera sushi

$19.50

Osaka style box pressed mackerel or salmon or half and half with white kelp 6pc,(GF)

California roll

$13.00

Steamed real snow crab, avocado & cucumber(GF)

Crunch roll

$19.25

Eel, avocado, aonori powder, tempura flakes, spicy crab & shrimp

Dragon roll

$18.25

Eel, avocado & shrimp tempura

Futomaki

$13.75

Shrimp, eel, kanpyo, shiitake, tobiko, cucumber, gobo, oshinko & tamago

Kaisen futomaki

$17.25

Tuna, salmon, ikura, albacore tuna & two more chefs’ choice(GF)

Negi hama roll

$10.50

Hamachi &, green onions(GF)

Negi toro roll

$10.50Out of stock

toro ,green onion(GF)

Rainbow roll

$18.25

Steamed snow crab mix with Japanese mayo, avocado, cucumber, & five assorted fish on top.(GF)

rock & roll

$12.50

unagi and avocado

saba gari roll

$12.25

mackerel, sushi ginger & green onion(GF)

Sake Maki

$8.75

Salmon Roll(GF)

Salmon skin roll

$10.75

Gobo, green onion, oshinko, bonito flakes, cucumber & shiso(GF)

Shrimp tempura roll

$13.25

Shrimp, daikon, daikon sprouts, tobiko, asparagus, gobo & lime

Spicy scallop roll

$13.75

Japanese mayo with seven spice powder, tobiko, avocado, green onion and sesame oil.(GF)

Spicy tuna roll

$13.25

Cucumber, shiso, Japanese seven spice with spicy sauce(GF)

Spider roll

$15.25

Soft shell crab, daikon, daikon sprouts, tobiko, asparagus, gobo & lime

Tekka Maki

$9.25

Tuna Roll(GF)

Veggie rolls

$5.50

Choice of cucumber, natto,w/green onion, shitake, asparagus, spinach, avocado, ume/cucumber, ume/shiso or pickled daikon(GF)

Rice roll

$4.50

Only sushi rice and seaweed roll.(GF)

Dinner from sushi bar

Sushi Dinner (8 pieces)

$26.50

AAA grade big eye tuna, yellowtail , albacore, king salmon & four chef’s choices items w/ miso soup

Sashimi Dinner(10 pieces)

$31.50

Two AAA grade big eye tuna, two yellowtail, two albacore, two salmon & two more chef’s choices from seasonal items w/fresh wasabi, miso soup & rice

Chirashi special(D)

$28.00

selected seafood over kanpyo, shiitake, tamago, yamagobo ,two maguro, one sake, hamachi, albacore, hotate and four chefs’ choices, over sushi rice & miso soup

Tekka don(D)

$29.00

tuna over kanpyo, shiitake, tamago, oshinko over sushi rice w/miso soup.

Sake oyako don(D)

$26.00

salmon over kanpyo, shiitake, tamago, oshinko over sushi rice, ikura w/miso soup

Veggie sushi Dinner

$16.50

veggie roll plus 5 pcs veggie sushi w/ miso soup

Dinner from Kitchen

Teriyaki Dinner

Teriyaki Dinner

$21.00

Chicken, Salmon, or Ribeye Steak and salad, miso soup & rice

Kalbi Dinner

Kalbi Dinner

$24.50

Korean style BBQ short ribs, salad, miso soup & rice

Uanazu Dinner

Uanazu Dinner

$25.50

grilled unagi with pickled daikon, miso soup & rice

Tonkatsu(D)

Tonkatsu(D)

$22.50

deep fried pork served with katsu sauce, salad, miso soup & rice

Chicken katsu(D)

Chicken katsu(D)

$21.50

deep fried chicken served with katsu sauce, salad, miso soup & rice

Yaki soba(D)

Yaki soba(D)

$18.50

pan-fried soba noodles and veggie with seafood, beef, chicken or vegetables

Yaki udon(D)

Yaki udon(D)

$18.50

pan-fried udon noodles and veggie with seafood, beef, chicken or vegetables.

Saba shioyaki(D)

Saba shioyaki(D)

$25.50

grilled mackerel w/ kosher salt and grated radish

Miso glazed black cod(D)

$32.00

Truffle dashi, kabocha squash, edamame, clear noodles and toasted nori.

Add bowl of rice

$2.75

Brown rice

$3.00

Soups

Seafood soba or udon noodles

Seafood soba or udon noodles

$22.00

with clams, white fish, shrimp, green mussels & scallops in a dashi broth

Tempura udon

Tempura udon

$20.00

tempura shrimp & vegetables in a dashi broth

Sansai udon

Sansai udon

$17.00

Japanese mountain vegetables in a dashi broth

Sukiyaki

Sukiyaki

$25.00Out of stock

beef or chicken & tofu, veggies, clear noodle

Kinoko nabe (mushroom hot pot)

Kinoko nabe (mushroom hot pot)

$21.50Out of stock

assorted mushrooms, vegetables, clear noodle and tofu

Plain Udon

Plain Udon

$11.00

Only Udon noodle in a dashi broth

Tempura (Dinner)

Vegetables, shrimp or combination Dinner tempura

$20.00

Assorted seafood Dinner tempura

$23.50

shrimp, tuna, scallop, squid, white fish, salmon & mackerel

Beverages

Sparkling Water 750ml

$5.50

Coke (bottle)

$4.00

bottle w/ pure cane sugar

Diet coke (can)

$3.00

Sprite (bottle)

$4.00

bottle w/ pure cane sugar

Ramune

$3.25

Japanese soda

Mango Juice

$6.50

Green tea (can)

$2.75

Jasmine tea (can)

$2.75

Refreshing & Crisp Sake

Draft sake(720ml)

$49.00

Namacho Junmai – pasteurized only once, aged for a month in cold, refined freshness. 720ml

Kakuyahime(500ml)

$25.00

Junmai – light, smooth with sweet, slightly tart aromas. 500ml

Karatamba 1,8L

$85.00

Honjozo – superbly dry, clean, with minerality & structure. 1.8L

Karatamba 300 ml

$15.00

Honjozo – superbly dry, clean, with minerality & structure. 300ml

Karatamba 720ml

$32.00Out of stock

Honjozo – superbly dry, clean, with minerality & structure. 720ml

Namacho(300ml)

$17.00

Namacho Junmai – pasteurized only once, fresh, bright & easy. 300ml

Sho Chiku Bai(1.8L)

$55.00

Tokubetsu Junmai – made from highly polished Sacramento Valley rice. Smooth & balanced. 1.8L

Sho Chiku Bai(300ml)

$11.00

Tokubetsu Junmai – made from highly polished Sacramento Valley rice. Smooth & balanced. 1.8L

Sho une 1.8 L

$115.00Out of stock

Junmai Daiginjo – dry & full bodied, with delicate texture & gentle aroma of pear. 1.8L

Sho une 300ml

$25.00

Junmai Daiginjo – dry & full bodied, with delicate texture & gentle aroma of pear.

Suijin 1.8 L

$110.00

Junmai - Super dry sake, full of taste. Powerful flavor of rice

Suijin(300ml)

$21.00

Junmai - Super dry sake, full of taste. Powerful flavor of rice

Fruity & Dynamic Sake

Konteki(1.8L)

$135.00

Daiginjo – dainty & silky, with balanced acidity. Elegant sake from Kyoto. rich & savory sake. 1.8L

Konteki(300ml)

$30.00

Daiginjo – dainty & silky, with balanced acidity. Elegant sake from Kyoto.

Densho(1.8L)

$72.00Out of stock

Yamahai Junmai – earthy & tasty, with notes of hay & cocoa, umami on palate. 1.8L

Choya Classic Plum

$34.00

Deep, ripe fruity notes, balanced with natural tartness of Ume. The original Umashu from Japan. 750ml

Unfiltered & Cloudy Ske

Sho chiku bai "Nigori"(1.5L)

$45.00

Nigori– creamy & sweet, familiar & comforting. 1.5L

Sho chiku bai "Nigori"(375ml)

$13.00

Nigori– creamy & sweet, familiar & comforting.

Snow beauty

$34.00

Nigori - sweet, silky, with mellow notes of steamed rice. 720ml

Sayuri

$34.00

Nigori – brewed using Rokko mountain spring water. Refreshing aroma and natural sweetness. 720ml

Wine

A chilled red wine that accentuates the delicate flavors of sushi

Hikaru Sauvignon Blanc 750ml

$37.00

Crisp & clean,zippy acidity and delicate tropical aromas. 750ml

Hikaru Sauvignon Blanc 250ml CAN

$13.00

Crisp & clean,zippy acidity and delicate tropical aromas. 250ml CAN

Hikaru a red chilled red wine 750ml

$39.00

A CHILLED RED WINE BLEND that accentuates the delicate flavors of SUSHI. 750ml

Hikaru a red chilled red wine 250ml CAN

$14.00

A CHILLED RED WINE BLEND that accentuates the delicate flavors of SUSHI. 250ml CAN

Hikaru Sparkling rose 250ml CAN

$13.00

aromas of strawberries and orange zest intermingle with minerally. 25ml CAN

Sauvignon Blanc R-Collection

$39.00Out of stock

crisp acidity, smooth mineral finish.

Riesling Bex

$47.00

crisp & refreshing, juicy stone fruits & citrus.

Rose Joel Gott

$43.00

bright, red fruit, crisp, refreshing acidity, a clean, balanced finish.

Pinot Noir Simple Life

$49.00

bright juicy flavors, warm baking spices, hint of vanilla.

Beer

Kawaba Sunrise Ale

$11.00

A beautiful amber ale with a strong floral aroma and caramel hop color. This ale is appetizing, with a slight bitter entry and a sweet round aftertaste. A crisp, elegant ale which is less bitter than other ales.

Kawaba Snow Weizen

$11.00

A refreshing and smooth wheat beer. Starts with a soft subtle entry on the palate and develops into a round full-bodied weizen with a sweet, slightly citrus finish.

Asahi 22oz

$7.00

Asahi 12oz

$4.00

kirin ichiban 22oz

$7.00

Kirin ichiban 12oz

$4.00

Sapporo Light

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

510-540-5000 Kamadoberkeley@gmail.com

Location

1400 Shattuck Ave Store 1, Berkeley, CA 94709

Directions

