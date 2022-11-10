- Home
Kamado Sushi 510-540-5000.
707 Reviews
$$
1400 Shattuck Ave Store 1
Berkeley, CA 94709
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Hamachi curudo
japanese onsui hamachi, grapefruit, jalapeno, cilantro & grapefruit- mustard vinaigrette sauce. (GF)
Seven spicy tuna
seared tuna with Japanese seven spice and Japanese slaw sauce with thin sliced cabbage
Grilled miso glazed black cod AP
marinated forty hours in saikyo miso sauce & served with white truffle oil.
Shishito peppers
roasted peppers with lemon, olive oil and kosher salt.
Shishamo Tempura
deep-fried smelt (5pc) serve with green tea power(matcha) salt.
Croquette
Potato cakes coated with panko and deep fried.
Kara-age
Japanese deep fried marinated chicken.
Grilled Hamachi kama AP
Grilled yellowtail collar part with ponzu sauce.
Hiya Yakko Tofu
Japanese chilled tofu with ponzu sauce.
Agedashi Tofu
Deep-fried tofu with tempura sauce, scallion, ginger, dry bonito.
Gyoza
Homemade Japanese dumpling. Ingredient: ground pork and vegetables.
Organic edamame
boiled or grilled young soy bean with kosher salt.
Kalbi AP
Korean style BBQ short ribs
Ankimo AP
Steamed monk-fish liver pate
Tempura AP
Tempura vegetables, shrimp or combination
Natsu Miso
grilled Japanese eggplant with sweet white saikyo miso sauce
Tempura Calamari Legs
Deep fried calamari legs with katsu sauce.
Tempura Calamari Rings
Deep fried calamari sliced body with katsu sauce.
Ika yaki
grilled squid with ponzu sauce & 7 spice mayo
Tsukemono
assorted Japanese pickles
Goma-ae
spinach with sesame sauce
Organic miso soup
akamiso and shiro miso w/home made dashi soup
Clam miso soup
manila clam, dashi, miso & tofu
Kinoko miso soup
assorted mushroom miso soup
House Specialties
Sushi or Sashimi
Aji
Horse mackerel.
amaebi
sweet raw shrimp
anago
salt water eel with sansho
Ankimo sushi
Steamed monk-fish liver pate
Ao Ebi
Raw Blue sweet shrimp from New Caledonia. Slimier taste Amaebi.
Ayu
Sweet fish. The flaky meat and aroma. spring and early summer seasonal fish.
Ika
squid
Chu-toro
Medium fatty blue fin tuna.
ebi
steamed striped prawn
Fresh Wasabi
Goma saba
Seasonal fresh Spotted chub mackerel. Less fish flavor and more creamy than regular mackerel.
hamachi
yellowtail
Hamo
Pike conger eel. Boiled hamo is an elegant fish with no strong taste.
Hirame
Halibut cured with konbu (Kelp)
Hon-maguro
Blue fin tuna loin part.
Hotaru ika
Spring seasonal fish ,Firefly squid from Japan.
hotate
Hokkaido scallop
Hoya
sea pineapple (sea squirt)
ikura
sea salt & tamari soy sauce cured salmon caviar
inari
deep fried tofu bag
Iwana
Artic char ( Alaska) fatty and savory, texture is similar to salmon sushi but with a more delicate and creamier mouthfeel
Iwashi
Light vinegar-pickled Japaneses Sardine
Kamasu
sweet, soft and juicy, highly fat content.
Kanpachi
Amberjack
katsuo
seared bonito
kinmedai
Alfonsino, Creamy flavored fish
Kisu
Japanese Whiting.
Kohada
Gizzard shad, from Japan
maguro
AAA grade big eye tuna
Mentaiko
marinated pollock roe
O-toro
Fatty blue-fin tuna belly
saba
Salt and rice wine vinegar cured mackerel.
Sagoshi
Spanish mackerel from Japan. soft and sweet flavor.
sake
king salmon cured w/konbu
Sanma
Pacific saury. fatty and intensify the flavor of the fall seasonal fish.
Sayori
Half beak
Shima aji
Striped Jack
Shirauo
Japanese Ice fish. Winter seasonal fish.
shiro maguro
albacore
Sushi rice
Suzuki
Striped bass
Tachiuo
Cutlass fish from Japan
Tai
Sea bream, Japan.
tako
steamed octopus
tamago
homemade egg omelet w/ dashi stock
tobiko
flying fish caviar
Tobiuo
Flying fish.
Torigai
Cockle clam (Boild)
Umi-masu
Ocean trout from Scotland. Similar to salmon, but more sweeter and creamy taste.
unagi
fresh water eel with sansho
Uni (Hokkaido, Japan)
Sea urchin from Hokkaido, Japan
Uni (Santa Barbara, CA)
sea urchin from Santa Barbara CA.
Salads
Maki (Roll sushi)
Alaska Roll
Salmon and avocado(GF)
Avo tuna Roll
Avo tuna Roll(GF)
Baked spicy scallop roll
Japanese mayo with seven spice, tobiko & avocado(GF)
Battera sushi
Osaka style box pressed mackerel or salmon or half and half with white kelp 6pc,(GF)
California roll
Steamed real snow crab, avocado & cucumber(GF)
Crunch roll
Eel, avocado, aonori powder, tempura flakes, spicy crab & shrimp
Dragon roll
Eel, avocado & shrimp tempura
Futomaki
Shrimp, eel, kanpyo, shiitake, tobiko, cucumber, gobo, oshinko & tamago
Kaisen futomaki
Tuna, salmon, ikura, albacore tuna & two more chefs’ choice(GF)
Negi hama roll
Hamachi &, green onions(GF)
Negi toro roll
toro ,green onion(GF)
Rainbow roll
Steamed snow crab mix with Japanese mayo, avocado, cucumber, & five assorted fish on top.(GF)
rock & roll
unagi and avocado
saba gari roll
mackerel, sushi ginger & green onion(GF)
Sake Maki
Salmon Roll(GF)
Salmon skin roll
Gobo, green onion, oshinko, bonito flakes, cucumber & shiso(GF)
Shrimp tempura roll
Shrimp, daikon, daikon sprouts, tobiko, asparagus, gobo & lime
Spicy scallop roll
Japanese mayo with seven spice powder, tobiko, avocado, green onion and sesame oil.(GF)
Spicy tuna roll
Cucumber, shiso, Japanese seven spice with spicy sauce(GF)
Spider roll
Soft shell crab, daikon, daikon sprouts, tobiko, asparagus, gobo & lime
Tekka Maki
Tuna Roll(GF)
Veggie rolls
Choice of cucumber, natto,w/green onion, shitake, asparagus, spinach, avocado, ume/cucumber, ume/shiso or pickled daikon(GF)
Rice roll
Only sushi rice and seaweed roll.(GF)
Dinner from sushi bar
Sushi Dinner (8 pieces)
AAA grade big eye tuna, yellowtail , albacore, king salmon & four chef’s choices items w/ miso soup
Sashimi Dinner(10 pieces)
Two AAA grade big eye tuna, two yellowtail, two albacore, two salmon & two more chef’s choices from seasonal items w/fresh wasabi, miso soup & rice
Chirashi special(D)
selected seafood over kanpyo, shiitake, tamago, yamagobo ,two maguro, one sake, hamachi, albacore, hotate and four chefs’ choices, over sushi rice & miso soup
Tekka don(D)
tuna over kanpyo, shiitake, tamago, oshinko over sushi rice w/miso soup.
Sake oyako don(D)
salmon over kanpyo, shiitake, tamago, oshinko over sushi rice, ikura w/miso soup
Veggie sushi Dinner
veggie roll plus 5 pcs veggie sushi w/ miso soup
Dinner from Kitchen
Teriyaki Dinner
Chicken, Salmon, or Ribeye Steak and salad, miso soup & rice
Kalbi Dinner
Korean style BBQ short ribs, salad, miso soup & rice
Uanazu Dinner
grilled unagi with pickled daikon, miso soup & rice
Tonkatsu(D)
deep fried pork served with katsu sauce, salad, miso soup & rice
Chicken katsu(D)
deep fried chicken served with katsu sauce, salad, miso soup & rice
Yaki soba(D)
pan-fried soba noodles and veggie with seafood, beef, chicken or vegetables
Yaki udon(D)
pan-fried udon noodles and veggie with seafood, beef, chicken or vegetables.
Saba shioyaki(D)
grilled mackerel w/ kosher salt and grated radish
Miso glazed black cod(D)
Truffle dashi, kabocha squash, edamame, clear noodles and toasted nori.
Add bowl of rice
Brown rice
Soups
Seafood soba or udon noodles
with clams, white fish, shrimp, green mussels & scallops in a dashi broth
Tempura udon
tempura shrimp & vegetables in a dashi broth
Sansai udon
Japanese mountain vegetables in a dashi broth
Sukiyaki
beef or chicken & tofu, veggies, clear noodle
Kinoko nabe (mushroom hot pot)
assorted mushrooms, vegetables, clear noodle and tofu
Plain Udon
Only Udon noodle in a dashi broth
Tempura (Dinner)
Beverages
Refreshing & Crisp Sake
Draft sake(720ml)
Namacho Junmai – pasteurized only once, aged for a month in cold, refined freshness. 720ml
Kakuyahime(500ml)
Junmai – light, smooth with sweet, slightly tart aromas. 500ml
Karatamba 1,8L
Honjozo – superbly dry, clean, with minerality & structure. 1.8L
Karatamba 300 ml
Honjozo – superbly dry, clean, with minerality & structure. 300ml
Karatamba 720ml
Honjozo – superbly dry, clean, with minerality & structure. 720ml
Namacho(300ml)
Namacho Junmai – pasteurized only once, fresh, bright & easy. 300ml
Sho Chiku Bai(1.8L)
Tokubetsu Junmai – made from highly polished Sacramento Valley rice. Smooth & balanced. 1.8L
Sho Chiku Bai(300ml)
Tokubetsu Junmai – made from highly polished Sacramento Valley rice. Smooth & balanced. 1.8L
Sho une 1.8 L
Junmai Daiginjo – dry & full bodied, with delicate texture & gentle aroma of pear. 1.8L
Sho une 300ml
Junmai Daiginjo – dry & full bodied, with delicate texture & gentle aroma of pear.
Suijin 1.8 L
Junmai - Super dry sake, full of taste. Powerful flavor of rice
Suijin(300ml)
Junmai - Super dry sake, full of taste. Powerful flavor of rice
Fruity & Dynamic Sake
Konteki(1.8L)
Daiginjo – dainty & silky, with balanced acidity. Elegant sake from Kyoto. rich & savory sake. 1.8L
Konteki(300ml)
Daiginjo – dainty & silky, with balanced acidity. Elegant sake from Kyoto.
Densho(1.8L)
Yamahai Junmai – earthy & tasty, with notes of hay & cocoa, umami on palate. 1.8L
Choya Classic Plum
Deep, ripe fruity notes, balanced with natural tartness of Ume. The original Umashu from Japan. 750ml
Unfiltered & Cloudy Ske
Sho chiku bai "Nigori"(1.5L)
Nigori– creamy & sweet, familiar & comforting. 1.5L
Sho chiku bai "Nigori"(375ml)
Nigori– creamy & sweet, familiar & comforting.
Snow beauty
Nigori - sweet, silky, with mellow notes of steamed rice. 720ml
Sayuri
Nigori – brewed using Rokko mountain spring water. Refreshing aroma and natural sweetness. 720ml
Wine
Hikaru Sauvignon Blanc 750ml
Crisp & clean,zippy acidity and delicate tropical aromas. 750ml
Hikaru Sauvignon Blanc 250ml CAN
Crisp & clean,zippy acidity and delicate tropical aromas. 250ml CAN
Hikaru a red chilled red wine 750ml
A CHILLED RED WINE BLEND that accentuates the delicate flavors of SUSHI. 750ml
Hikaru a red chilled red wine 250ml CAN
A CHILLED RED WINE BLEND that accentuates the delicate flavors of SUSHI. 250ml CAN
Hikaru Sparkling rose 250ml CAN
aromas of strawberries and orange zest intermingle with minerally. 25ml CAN
Sauvignon Blanc R-Collection
crisp acidity, smooth mineral finish.
Riesling Bex
crisp & refreshing, juicy stone fruits & citrus.
Rose Joel Gott
bright, red fruit, crisp, refreshing acidity, a clean, balanced finish.
Pinot Noir Simple Life
bright juicy flavors, warm baking spices, hint of vanilla.
Beer
Kawaba Sunrise Ale
A beautiful amber ale with a strong floral aroma and caramel hop color. This ale is appetizing, with a slight bitter entry and a sweet round aftertaste. A crisp, elegant ale which is less bitter than other ales.
Kawaba Snow Weizen
A refreshing and smooth wheat beer. Starts with a soft subtle entry on the palate and develops into a round full-bodied weizen with a sweet, slightly citrus finish.
Asahi 22oz
Asahi 12oz
kirin ichiban 22oz
Kirin ichiban 12oz
Sapporo Light
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
510-540-5000 Kamadoberkeley@gmail.com
1400 Shattuck Ave Store 1, Berkeley, CA 94709