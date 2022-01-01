Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Kamado Ramen - Mid City

review star

No reviews yet

1022 Mid City Drive

Huntsville, AL 35806

Popular Items

(R4) Spicy Miso Ramen
(R2) Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen
(R1) Tonkotsu Ramen

Ramen

(R1) Tonkotsu Ramen

(R1) Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.95

[Pork Broth] [Wheat Noodle] Chashu, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg. scallions & soft boiled egg.

(R2) Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

(R2) Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

[Pork Broth] [Wheat Noodle] Chashu, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions, soft boiled egg & shredded chili pepper.

(R3) Miso Ramen

(R3) Miso Ramen

$14.50

[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Chopped pork, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallion, butter corn & soft boiled egg.

(R4) Spicy Miso Ramen

(R4) Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.50

[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Spicy chopped pork, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallion, butter corn, soft boiled egg & shredded chili pepper.

(R5) Kimchi Ramen

(R5) Kimchi Ramen

$14.95

[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Kimchi, sukiyaki beef,scollion,butter corn and egg.

(R6) Chicken Ramen

(R6) Chicken Ramen

$14.50

[Cloudy Chicken Broth] [Egg Thin Noodle] Sous vide cooked chicken, bean sprouts, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg.

(R7) Shoyu Ramen

(R7) Shoyu Ramen

$13.95

[Clear Chicken Broth] [Egg Thin Noodle] Spinach, wood ear mushroom, scollion, egg, fishcake and chashu.

(R8) Vegetable Ramen

(R8) Vegetable Ramen

$12.50

[Vegetable Broth] [Kale Noodle] Spinach, carrots, tofu,shitaki mushroom and steamed corn.

(R9) Broth w. Noodle

$7.95

(R10) Broth w. Noodle & Meat

$9.95

(R11) Gluten Free Ramen

$13.95

Clear chicken broth, rice noodle, shitaki mushroom, slice chicken, spinach, scallion

Appetizers

(A1) Pork Bun

(A1) Pork Bun

$5.95

Steamed bun filled w. sliced pork belly & cucumber (1 pc)

(A2) Beef Bun

$5.95

Kimchi, pickle, sukiyaki beef and scallion.

(A3) Gyoza

(A3) Gyoza

$5.95

(5 pcs) Japanese dumplings

(A4) Takoyaki

(A4) Takoyaki

$6.50

(6 pcs) Fried octopus balls drizzled with Japanese spicy mayo & house BBQ sauce, topped with bonito flakes

(A5) Kara-age

(A5) Kara-age

$7.50

Crispy bite size Japanese fried chicken

(A6) Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$5.95

(A7) Bangbang Shrimp

$9.95

Crispy Shrimp tossed in signature spicy creamy sauce.

(A8) Edamame

(A8) Edamame

$4.95

Steamed edamame with sea salt

Katsu Bun

$5.95Out of stock

Rice Bowl

(S4) Chicken Curry Rice Bowl

(S4) Chicken Curry Rice Bowl

$13.95

Chicken Katsu,egg omelet and spinach.

(S5) Beef Curry Rice Bowl

(S5) Beef Curry Rice Bowl

$14.50

Sukiyaki beef,egg omelet and spinach

Soba Cold Noodle

(S2) Yuzu Beef Soba

(S2) Yuzu Beef Soba

$14.50

Sukiyaki beef, carrots, spinach, tofu, cherry tomato and crispy onion.

Soft Drink

Soda

$2.95

Strawberry Calipico

$3.95

Mango Calipico

$3.95

Ito-En-Tea

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.95

Fuji Water

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.95

Pepsi

$2.95
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Peper

$2.95
Seirra Mist

Seirra Mist

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95
Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$2.95
Mug Root Beer

Mug Root Beer

$2.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Evian Water

$3.00Out of stock

Virgin Drink

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Peach Ice Tea

$3.99

Peach Lemonade

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Special Cocktails

Special

$9.99

Plum Paradise

$9.99

ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS

Bamboo Shoot

Bamboo Shoot

$1.50
Bean Sprouts

Bean Sprouts

$1.50
Butter Corn

Butter Corn

$1.50

Carrot

$1.00
Chashu

Chashu

$3.50
Chopped Pork

Chopped Pork

$3.50
Fish Cake

Fish Cake

$1.50
Grated Garlic

Grated Garlic

$1.00
Negi (Scallion)

Negi (Scallion)

$1.50
Noodle

Noodle

$2.00

Shitaki Mushroom

$1.50

Side Chicken Broth

$3.00

Side Egg Noodle

$2.00

Side Kimchi

$2.00

Side Pork Broth

$3.00

Side Steam Bun

$3.00

Side Sukiyaki Beef

$3.50

Side Vegtable Broth

$3.00

Side Wheat Noodle

$2.00
Sliced Chicken Meat

Sliced Chicken Meat

$3.50
Soft Boiled Egg

Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00

Spicy Chopped Pork

$3.50

Spinach

$2.00

Steamed Corn

$1.50
Tofu

Tofu

$2.00
Wood Ear Mushroom

Wood Ear Mushroom

$1.00
Yakinori (Dried Seaweed)

Yakinori (Dried Seaweed)

$1.00

Side Garlic Oil

$0.50

Spicy Paste

$1.00

Side White Rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Irasshaimase! Welcome to our Restaurant, bringing you to the Japanese street food environment, for dine in or carry out with a full service bar. Broadcasting Sports and Anime for your pleasure. Come in a guest, leave as our family!

Website

Location

1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806

Directions

