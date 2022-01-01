  • Home
Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse 3414 Governors Dr Suite 515

No reviews yet

3414 Governors Dr Suite 515

Huntsville, AL 35805

(R4) Spicy Miso Ramen
(R3) Miso Ramen
(A3) Gyoza

Ramen

(R1) Tonkotsu Ramen

(R1) Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.95

[Pork Broth] [Wheat Noodle] Chashu, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg. scallions & soft boiled egg.

(R2) Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

(R2) Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

[Pork Broth] [Wheat Noodle] Chashu, wood ear mushroom, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions, soft boiled egg & shredded chili pepper.

(R3) Miso Ramen

(R3) Miso Ramen

$14.50

[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Chopped pork, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallion, butter corn & soft boiled egg.

(R4) Spicy Miso Ramen

(R4) Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.50

[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Spicy chopped pork, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallion, butter corn, soft boiled egg & shredded chili pepper.

(R5) Kimchi Ramen

(R5) Kimchi Ramen

$14.95

[Pork Broth] [Egg Thick Noodle] Kimchi, sukiyaki beef, scallion, egg and butter corn.

(R6) Chicken Ramen

(R6) Chicken Ramen

$14.50

[Cloudy Chicken Broth] [Egg Thin Noodle] Sliced chicken, bean carrot, bamboo shoot, fish cake, scallions & soft boiled egg.

(R7) Shoyu Ramen

(R7) Shoyu Ramen

$13.95

[Clear Chicken Broth] [Egg Thin Noodle] Chashu, spinach, fish cake, scallion, soft boiled egg & wood ear mushroom.

(R8) Vegetable Ramen

(R8) Vegetable Ramen

$12.50

[Vegetable Broth] [Wheat Noodle] Spinach, carrot, tofu, shiitaki mushroom and steamed corn.

(R9) Broth w. Noodle

(R9) Broth w. Noodle

$7.95
(R10) Broth w. Noodle & Meat

(R10) Broth w. Noodle & Meat

$9.95

(R11) Gluten Free Ramen

$13.95

Clear chicken broth, gluten free noodle, shitaki mushroom, slice chicken, bean sprout, scallion

Appetizers

(A1) Pork Bun

(A1) Pork Bun

$5.95

Steamed bun filled w. sliced pork belly & cucumber (1 pc)

(A2) Beef Bun

$5.95

kimchi, pickle, sukiyaki beef and scallion.

(A3) Gyoza

(A3) Gyoza

$5.95

(5 pcs) Japanese dumplings

(A4) Takoyaki

(A4) Takoyaki

$6.50

(6 pcs) Fried octopus balls drizzled with Japanese spicy mayo & house BBQ sauce, topped with bonito flakes

(A5) Kara-age

(A5) Kara-age

$7.50

Crispy bite size Japanese fried chicken

(A6) Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$5.95

（A8）Edamame

$4.95

Soba Cold Noodle

yuzu beef Soba

yuzu beef Soba

$14.50

Sukiyaki beef, carrots, spinach, tofu, cherry tomato and crispy onion.

Curry Rice

Chicken Curry Rice Bowl

Chicken Curry Rice Bowl

$13.95

Chicken katsu, egg omelet and spinach.

Beef Curry Rice Bowl

Beef Curry Rice Bowl

$14.50

Sukiyaki beef, egg omelet and spinach.

Soft Drink

Soda

$2.95
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.95
Dr Peper

Dr Peper

$2.95
Seirra Mist

Seirra Mist

$2.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.95
Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$2.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95
Sweet Iced Tea

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Green Tea

$2.95

Ito-En-Tea

$2.50

Mango Calpico

$3.95

Strawberry Calpico

$3.95

Evian Water

$3.00Out of stock
Perrier Sparking Water

Perrier Sparking Water

$2.00

Dasani Water

$1.00

RETAIL

HAT

$15.00
NEW HAT

NEW HAT

$20.00
T-SHIRT

T-SHIRT

$20.00

ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS

Chashu

Chashu

$3.50
Chopped Pork

Chopped Pork

$3.50

Spicy Chopped Pork

$3.50

Side Sukiyaki Beef

$3.50
Sliced Chicken Meat

Sliced Chicken Meat

$3.50
Soft Boiled Egg

Soft Boiled Egg

$2.00
Negi (Scallion)

Negi (Scallion)

$1.50
Grated Garlic

Grated Garlic

$1.00
Fish Cake

Fish Cake

$1.50
Tofu

Tofu

$2.00
Yakinori (Dried Seaweed)

Yakinori (Dried Seaweed)

$1.00
Butter Corn

Butter Corn

$1.50
Bamboo Shoot

Bamboo Shoot

$1.50
Bean Sprouts

Bean Sprouts

$1.50
Wood Ear Mushroom

Wood Ear Mushroom

$1.00

Shitaki Mushroom

$1.50

Side Kimchi

$2.00

Steam Corn

$1.50

Carrot

$1.00

Spicy Paste

$1.00

Side Egg Noodle

$2.00

Side Wheat Noodle

$2.00

Side Pork Broth

$3.00

Side Chicken Broth

$3.00

Side Vegetable Broth

$3.00

Side Chili Oil

$1.00

Side Garlic Oil

$0.50

Add Spinach

$2.00

Side White Rice

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Irasshaimase! Welcome to Kamado Ramen, bringing you to the Japanese street food environment, You can enjoy your delicious bowl of ramen sit anywhere at the Stovehouse or take it to go.

3414 Governors Dr Suite 515, Huntsville, AL 35805

