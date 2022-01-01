Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse 3414 Governors Dr Suite 515
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Irasshaimase! Welcome to Kamado Ramen, bringing you to the Japanese street food environment, You can enjoy your delicious bowl of ramen sit anywhere at the Stovehouse or take it to go.
Location
3414 Governors Dr Suite 515, Huntsville, AL 35805
