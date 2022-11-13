Kamali Creole Kitchen imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Kamali Creole Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

611 Doug Baker Blvd Suite 205

Hoover, AL 35242

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BREAD PUDDING
FRIED/GRILLED FISH
VOODOO WINGS (10)

ADDITIONAL CHARGES

EXTRA SHRIMP

$8.00

EXTRA CATFISH

$9.00

CRAB CAKES

$5.00

UPCHARGE

$3.00

Hot Girl Sauce 2 oz.

$1.50

Hot Boy Sauce 2 oz.

$1.50

Jerk Sauce 2 oz.

$1.50

EXTRA RED SNAPPER

$14.00

SALMON

$17.00

2 Pieces Of Bacon

$3.00

2 Pieces Of Turkey Bacon

$3.00

1 Hot Sausage Patty

$2.50

1 Extra Patty

$2.50

2 Sausage Patty

$3.00

2 Egg

$1.50

Chicken

$7.00

DESSERTS

OOEY GOOEY CAKE

$9.79

Minimum 1 day in advance to order

NOT YO GRANNY POUND CAKE

$8.90

Minimum 1 day in advance to order

BREAD PUDDING

$10.79

BEINGETS (SUNDAY BRUNCH ONLY)

$10.90

ENTREES

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$25.99

FISH & GRITS

$21.99

FRIED/GRILLED FISH

$24.99

GUMBO

$21.00

KAMALI'S PLATTER

$30.99

MAGNOLIA

$30.99

MARRERO

$32.50Out of stock

SHRIMP & GRITS

$19.99

STUFFED CATFISH

$39.00

GREENS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.79

COBB SALAD

$13.79

KAMALI'S CHEF SALAD

$11.79

SIDE SALAD

$7.79

FREE KID'S MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS W/FRIES

$9.99Out of stock

KIDS VOODOO WINGS W/FRIES

$9.99

KIDS SHRIMP W/FRIES

$9.99

YOUNG BOY

$9.99

NOLA BRUNCH

US farmed raised catfish and gulf shrimp on top of polenta corn grits.

B.L.T.E.

$14.99

CHANTILLY BEIGNETS

$10.99

EGGS BENEDICT

$12.79

FISH & GRITS

$18.00Out of stock

FRENCH TOAST

$8.95

FRIED GRITS & DIP

$10.50Out of stock

KAMALI'S TRADITIONAL

$13.99

LAKE PONCHARTRAIN

$17.99

MUVA BOWL

$8.99

SALMON STRAWBERRY SALAD

$18.99Out of stock

SHRIMP & GRITS

$20.00

SHRIMP/FISH & GRITS

$32.89Out of stock

STUFFED BANANA FOSTER BEIGNET

$14.50

STUFFED STRAWBERRY BEIGNETS

$15.99

TURKEY CLUB

$18.00

VEGGIE OMELET

$9.99

VOODOO BEIGNETS

$12.99

Grits And Grillades

$15.99

HERBAL HOT TEA

$4.00

COFFEE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

OYSTERS

CHARBOILED OYSTERS 1/2

$15.89Out of stock

CHARBOILED OYSTERS DZ

$24.89Out of stock

GRILLED OYSTERS 1/2

$13.89

GRILLED OYSTERS DZ

$22.89

HALF SHELL DESIRE 1/2

$14.89Out of stock

HALF SHELL DESIRE DZ

$21.89Out of stock

OYSTERS ST. BERNARD 1/2

$17.89

OYSTERS ST.ANN 1/2

$15.89Out of stock

OYSTERS ST.ANN DZ

$25.89Out of stock

OYSTERS ST.BERNARD DZ

$28.89Out of stock

SAMPLER

$28.99Out of stock

PO'BOYS

BIZARRE

$20.99+

SHRIMP & CATFISH

CLAIBORNE AVE.

$14.99+Out of stock

MAW MAW BURGER

$13.99+

MELPOMENE

$13.99+

OYSTER PO'BOY

$16.99+

SHRIMP PO'BOY

$14.90+

ST. AUGUSTINE

$15.99+

ST. SNAPPER

TCHOUPITOULAS

$13.99+

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

SIDES

DIRTY RICE

$6.00

FRIES

$5.00

MAW MAW RED BEANS & RICE

$7.00

SIDE GUMBO

$9.00

SIDE SALAD

$7.79

GRITS

$5.00

SMALL PLATES

PLANTAIN AND CRAB CAKES

$20.99

SEAFOOD FRIES

$16.39

SEAFOOD QUESADILLA

$22.50

SPINACH DIP

$13.99

VOODOO EGGROLLS

$12.29

VOODOO WINGS (10)

$13.59

VOODOO WINGS (6)

$11.59

KID'S MENU

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDERS W/ FRIES

$9.99Out of stock

SHRIMP W/ FRIES

$9.99

Kids VOODOO WINGS W/ FRIES

$9.99

Kids MAW MAW BURGER

$9.99

BAR BEVERAGES

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$40.00

CLUB SODA

$1.50

UP-CHARGE

$5.00

Hennessy

$12.00Out of stock

Remy Martin 1738

$14.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$10.00

Kentucky Gentlemen

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Jim Beam Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay

$6.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Patron

$12.00Out of stock

Don Julio

$12.00Out of stock

Montezuma

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Barton (Well)

$6.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Absolute

$8.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Glen Moray

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

Grape Ape

$13.00

Hurricane

$15.00Out of stock

Kitty Punch

$7.00Out of stock

Kitty Octane

$12.00Out of stock

Legs in Air

$15.00

Lincoln Beach

$15.00

Mardi Gras

$15.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mike Tyson

$18.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$8.00

Orleans Coffee

$12.00

Bellini

$10.00

Pecan Old Fashion

$14.00

Pinegnac

$14.00Out of stock

Saint Charles Streetcar

$8.00

Satchmo

$14.00Out of stock

Side Bish

$18.00Out of stock

St. Anne

$8.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$12.00

Twisted Lemon Drop

$13.00

(ABITA) Andy Gator 8%

$8.00Out of stock

(ABITA) Purple Haze 4.8%

$8.00

(ABITA) Strawberry Lager

$8.00

Bayou King 10.2 %

$8.00

Blackened Voodoo 5.5%

$8.00

Golden Cypress 5.2%

$8.00

Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA 5.5%

$8.00

Oak Mountain Pilsner 4.2

$8.00

Budlight

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Miller Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00

Cabernet Savignon

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$11.00

DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

BARQ'S ROOT BEER

$3.00

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

FANTA STRAWBERRY

$3.00

PEACH KRACK

$5.00Out of stock

GRAPE KRACK

$5.00

LEMONADE KRACK

$5.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

PEACH KRACK TEA

$4.25

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

KRACK PUNCH

$5.00

KRACK BOTTLED

$7.00

ABITA BOTTLED ROOT BEER

$4.00

WATER

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kamali brings New Orleans flavor, music, and overall experience to Birmingham, AL. Come in and enjoy!

Location

611 Doug Baker Blvd Suite 205, Hoover, AL 35242

Directions

Gallery
Kamali Creole Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Grocery Brewpub
orange star4.2 • 167
2823 Central Ave Birmingham, AL 35209
View restaurantnext
SLIDE
orange starNo Reviews
1819 Crestwood Blvd Irondale, AL 35210
View restaurantnext
The Current at Cahaba - 4500 5th Ave S.
orange starNo Reviews
4500 5th Ave S. Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hoover

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hoover
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston