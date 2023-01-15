Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kamayan ATL

5150 Buford Highway Northeast

Suite A 230

Doraville, GA 30340

Lechon Kawali

$16.00

Sliced Crispy Pork belly (GF) served with steamed rice

Shrimp Lumpia

$8.00

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Pork Lumpia

$6.00

Pork spring rolls

Veggie Lumpia

$6.00

Tofu-Veggie spring rolls

Pinoy Chicken Wings

$8.00

Rufina Fish Sauce Wings with herbs and spices (GF)

Ginataang Talong

$14.00

Eggplant Coconut Curry with spices (GF, V) served with steamed rice

Palabok

$16.00

Rice Noodles tofu, Minced pork with Shrimp Broth Sauce (GF)

Ube Flan Cake

$5.00

Mechado

$18.00

Angus Beef Stew with Potatoes, Carrots, Bell Peppers

Bicol Express

$16.00

Braised Pork Coconut Curry with spices

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Filipino Comfort Food Come in and enjoy!

Location

5150 Buford Highway Northeast, Suite A 230, Doraville, GA 30340

