Kamenz Kafe

108 Reviews

$

120 S Mill Street

Tehachapi, CA 93561

Order Again

Popular Items

Drip Coffee
Iced Latte
Breakfast Bagel

Hot

Drip Coffee

$2.60+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.40+

Americano

$4.75+

Cortado

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Flat White

$5.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.75+

Iced

Iced Coffee

$2.85+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced Americano

$5.50+

Iced Espresso

$2.50

Iced Doppio

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.60+

Iced Mocha

$6.35+

Nitro In A Can

$4.00

Blended

Blended Latte

$5.60+

Blended Mocha

$6.35+

Hot Creations

Almond Joy Mocha

$5.75+

Black Bear Latte

$5.75+

Black Rose Mocha

$5.75+

Caramel Nut Mocha

$5.75+

Cinnamon Dulche Latte

$5.75+

Nutty Butterscotch Latte

$5.75+

Spanish Mocha

$5.75+

White Choc. Lavendar Mocha

$5.75+

Black & White

$5.75+

Candy Cane Mocha

$5.75+

Bouquet Latte

$5.75+

Neapolitan Mocha

$5.75+Out of stock

Peachy Irishman

$5.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte W/ Whip

$5.75+

Turtle Mocha

$5.75+

Iced Creations

Iced Almond Joy Mocha

$6.35+

Iced Black Bear Latte

$6.35+

Iced Black Rose Mocha

$6.35+

Iced Caramel Nut Mocha

$6.35+

Iced Cinnamon Dulce

$6.35+

Iced Nutty Butterscotch

$6.35+

Iced Spanish Mocha

$6.35+

Iced White Choc. Lav Mocha

$6.35+

Iced Candy Cane Mocha

$6.35+

Iced Black & White

$6.35+

Iced Bouquet Latte

$6.35+

Iced Neapolitan Mocha

$6.35+

Iced Peachy Irishman

$6.35+

Iced Pumpkin Spice w/whip

$6.35+

Iced Caramel Apple w/whip

$6.35+

Iced Turtle Mocha

$6.35+

Blended Creations

BL Almond Joy Mocha

$6.35+

BL Black Bear Latte

$6.35+

BL Black Rose Mocha

$6.35+

BL Caramel Nut Mocha

$6.35+

BL Cinnamon Dulce

$6.35+

BL Nutty Butterscotch

$6.35+

BL Spanish Mocha

$6.35+

BL White Chocolate Lavender

$6.35+

BL Candy Cane Mocha

$6.35+

Bl Bouquet Latte

$6.35+

Bl Neapolitan Mocha

$6.35+

BL Peachy Irishman

$6.35+

BL Pumpkin Spice w/whip

$6.35+

BL Caramel Apple w/whip

$6.35+

Blended Turtle Mocha

$6.35+

Smoothies

Tropical Smoothie

$7.50

Berry Smoothie

$7.50

Protein Smoothie

$7.50

Hot Other

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Golden Milk

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.80+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Milk Steamer

$2.30+

Beetroot Latte

$5.00+

Blended Other

Blended Chai

$4.50+

Blended Vanilla (no coffee)

$4.50+

Blended Other (no coffee)

$4.50+

Blended Beetroot Latte

$5.20+

Sandwiches

Breakfast Bagel

$7.75

Turkey Ciabatta

$9.00

BLT-Pesto

$9.00

Garden Ciabatta

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kamenz Madame

$8.25

Kamenz Monsieur

$8.00

Toasts

Almond Avocado Toast

$7.50

Pesto Avocado Toast

$8.50

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Charcutterie Toast

$8.25Out of stock

PB & b

$4.00

Eggy Toast

$4.25

Cheesy Garlic Ends

$1.00

Bagels

Roasted Tomato

$7.00

Bagel

$1.75

Birdy Bagel

$7.00

Other

Veggie Scramble

$7.25

Tater Tots

$5.50

Bulk Coffee

Half Pound

$10.00

Whole Pound

$18.00

96 oz To Go Box for 8

$18.00

Comes with 8, 12 oz cups Sugars & stir sticks

Honey Stick

Wildflower

$0.50Out of stock

Gift Card Holder

Hand Painted

$1.00

Flower

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

120 S Mill Street, Tehachapi, CA 93561

Directions

Gallery
Kamenz Kafe image
Kamenz Kafe image
Kamenz Kafe image
Kamenz Kafe image

