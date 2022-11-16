Kamenz Kafe
108 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
120 S Mill Street, Tehachapi, CA 93561
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon
4.0 • 511
1001 West Tehachapi Blvd Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurant
P-Dubs Grille & Bar - 27725 Stallion Springs Dr
No Reviews
27725 Stallion Springs Dr Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurant