Kami Sushi & Asian Kitchen
108 West McLean Street
Manchester, TN 37355
Food
Appetizers
- Cream Cheese Crab Wontons$4.95
Four pieces crab puff served with sweet chili sauce
- Spring Rolls$4.95
Four pieces vegetables spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
- Gyoza$5.95
Five pieces deep fried pork dumpling served with ponzu sauce
- Edamame$5.95
Japanese soy beans, steamed and lighty salted
- Kimchi$6.95
Kimchi style fermented vegetables with a hint of spice
- Thai Style Garlic Cheese Curds$6.95
Garlic cheese curds served with Thai mango chili sauce
- Macaroni Cheese Bites$7.95
Spicy creamy pepperjack macaroni cheese bites
- Korean Chicken Wings$8.95
Five pieces deep fried wings with korean sweet garlic chili glaze
- Shrimp Tempura$7.95
hand battered and deep-fried shrimp tempura fried to a golden finish, served with a homemade tempura ginger sauce
- Vegetable Tempura$6.95
Hand battered and fried tempura vegetables, served with a homemade tempura ginger sauce
- Calamari$8.95
Crispy fried squid served with sweet chili sauce
- Crispy Tuna$8.95
Six pieces crispy sushi rice with spicy tuna and scallions on the top
- Chicken Egg Rolls$5.95
Chef's Special Small Plates
- Kalbi$16.95
Korean sweet marinated beef short ribs
- Fire Cracker Shrimp$7.95
Six tempura battered Argentinian red shrimp fried to perfection tossed in a homemade creamy sauce
- Crab Fried Rice$13.95
Special garlicky fried rice with real lump crab meat, scallion and eggs
- Bao Buns$8.95
Two Chinese buns with thick pork belly, pickle radish and carrots with homemade sweet garlic chili glazed
- Chicken Satay$6.95
Four Thai style marinated grilled chicken skewers with Thai peanut sauce
- Hamachi Kama$14.95
Grilled yellowtail collar with homemade garlic ponzu sauce and a side of pickle radish and carrots
- Braised Short Ribs$16.95
Braise short ribs with crispy sushi rice
- Chicken Karaage$6.95
Fried Japanese marinated soy ginger chicken thigh
- Fried Oyster$8.95
Five golden fried oyster with homemade dipping sauce
- Steamed Shrimp Shumai$8.95
Six steamed shrimp dumplings with homemade dumplings sauce
- Steamed Pork Dumplings$6.95
Five steamed pork dumplings with homemade dumplings sauce
Soups & Salads
- Clear Soup$2.50
House made beef broth soup with scallions and fried onions
- Miso Soup$2.50
Soybean paste broth with seaweed silk tofu and scallions
- Tom Yum Soup$4.95
Thai hot and sour soup, with choice of chicken or shrimp +$2, lemongrass, mushrooms, lime leaves and scallions
- Tom Kha Soup$6.95
Thai chicken or shrimp +$2 soup enriched with coconut milk, infused lemongrass, galangal and lime leaves
- House Salad$2.50
Fresh cut lettuce, carrotts and cabage with house made ginger dressing
- Avocado Salad$3.50
Fresh cut lettuce, carrots, cabbage, topped with avocado and cucumber with ginger dressing
- Seaweed Salad$3.50
Seaweed tossed with refreshing sesame sweet vinaigrette
- Squid Salad$4.95
Squid with seaweed, ear mushrooms, bamboo shoots, tossed in a sweet tangy vinaigrette dressing
Japanese Ramen
- Tonkotsu Ramen$12.95
Wheat flour noddles with creamy cloudy pork broth, pork belly chasu, kikurage mushroom, menma, soft boiled eggs, garlic oil and scallions
- Spicy Miso Ramen$13.95
Wheat flour noodles with spicy miso pork broth, pork belly chasu,kikurage mushrooms, corn, soft boiled egg and scallions
- Shoyu Ramen$12.95
Wheat flour noodles with soy sauce base chicken broth, pork belly chasu, kikurage mushroom, menma, soft boiled egg, garlic oil and scallions
Thai Curry
Hibachi Entree
- Hibachi Vegetables$9.95
- Hibachi Chicken$12.95
- Hibachi Shrimp$15.50
- Hibachi NY Strip$15.95
- Hibachi Mahi Mahi$15.95
- Hibachi Salmon$15.50
- Hibachi Filet Mignon$17.95
- Hibachi Scallop$16.50
- Hibachi Crispy Duck$20.95Out of stock
- Hibachi Lobster$24.95
One lobster tail
- Hibachi NY Strip & Shrimp$17.95
Lobster, NY Steak and Chicken
- Hibachi NY Strip & Chicken$16.95
- Hibachi NY Strip & Scallop$18.95
- Hibachi NY Strip & Salmon$18.95
- Hibachi NY Strip & Mahi Mahi$18.95
- Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop$17.95
- Hibachi Shrimp & Mahi-Mahi$16.95
- Hibachi Shrimp & Salmon$16.95
- Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp$15.95
- Hibachi Chicken & Salmon$15.95
- Hibachi Chicken & Mahi$16.95
- Hibachi Salmon & Mahi$16.95
- Hibachi Surf N Turf$26.95
NY Strip & Lobster tail
- Kami Feast Dinner$24.95
NY Strip, Shrimp and Scallop
Kids Menu
Side Order
Dessert
- Mochi Ice Cream$6.00
Japanese sweet glutinous rice cake
- Tiramisu$6.00
Italian classic layered with rum-flavored coffee-soaked lady fingers, a creamy custard and whipped cream
- Tempura Cheesecake$6.00
Fried tempura NY cheesecake with whipped cream
- Mango Sweet Sticky Rice$7.00Out of stock
- Sweet Sticky Rice and Ice Cream$6.00Out of stock
- Caramel Butter Toffee Cake$6.00
Sushi
Sushi App
- Tuna Tataki$8.95
Seared tuna with garlic chips, green onions and garlic ponzu sauce
- Beef Tataki$8.95
Seared beef with garlic chips, green onions and garlic ponzu sauce
- Hamachi Crudo$10.95
Fresh yellowtail, minced garlic, jalapeño served with yuzu soy vinaigrette
- Sashimi Appetizer$8.95
5pcs of sashimi (tuna and salmon)
- Sushi Appetizer$7.95
4pcs of sushi nigiri (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna)
- Sake Yuzu$8.95
Seared salmon served with jalapeno dressing
- Tuna Kobachi$7.95
Four tortilla chips filled with house seasoned spicy sauce, cubed tuna and avocado
Sushi Ala Carte
Sushi Rolls
- California Roll$5.95
Crab meat, cucumber and avocado (8pcs)
- Philly Roll$5.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber (8pcs)
- Alaskan Roll$5.95
Salmon, cucumber and avocado (8pcs)
- Eel Roll$6.95
Baked eel, cucumber, avocado and eel sauce (8pcs)
- Passion Roll$6.95
Yellowtail, cucumber and scallions (8pcs)
- M.C.2 Roll$6.95
Mango, crab meat and cream cheese (8pcs)
- Crunchy Roll$6.95
Shrimp tempura, mayonnaise, avocado, masago, crunchy flakes and eel sauce (6pcs)
- JB Roll$6.95
A deep fried roll with salmon, cheese, avocado and eel sauce (8pcs)
- Sunshine Roll$6.95
Tuna, avocado and cucumber (8pcs)
- Boston Roll$6.95
Fried white fish, mayonnaise, avocado, masago and eel sauce (8pcs)
- Tuna Roll$4.95
- Salmon Roll$4.95
Spicy Sushi Rolls
Vegetables Rolls
Specialty Rolls
- Volcano Roll$13.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado, topped with baked spicy crab meat and eel sauce (8pcs)
- Kami Lobster Roll$23.95
Egg omelette, asparagus, carrots, topped with avocado, tobiko, sweet yuzu aioli and porch garlic lemon butter lobster (8pcs)
- Manchester Roll$13.95
A deep fried roll with tuna, salmon, cream cheese and avocado, topped with wasabi mayo, scallions and eel sauce (6pcs)
- Beauty and The Beast Roll$13.95
Crab meat, avocado and cream cheese, topped with tuna, eel and eel sauce (8pcs)
- Spider Roll$10.95
Deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, carrots and Japanese mayonnaise (6pcs)
- Double Trouble$12.95
A deep fried roll with crab meat, avocado and cream cheese, topped with spicy crab, crunchy flakes and eel sauce (6pcs)
- Black Dragon Roll$13.95
Tempura fried soft shell crab, cream cheese and cucumber, topped with avocado, eel and eel sauce (8pcs)
- Kanisu$11.95
Tuna, salmon and crab meat, wrapped in a cucumber sheet with Japanese sweet vinaigrette dressing (6pcs)
- Titan Roll$13.95
A deep fried roll with avocado, cream cheese and smoked eel, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayonnaise (6pcs)
- Sunset Roll$12.95
Crab delight, cucumber and crispy shallot, topped with salmon, aged balsamic sauce and sliced thin lemon (8pcs)
- Pink Lady Roll$11.95
Crab meat delight and mango with soy paper wrap (10pcs)
- Hawaiian Roll$13.95
Crab meat tempura and cream cheese, topped with seared escolar, avocado and pineapple sauce (8pcs)
- Louisiana Roll$12.95
A deep fried roll with spicy crawfish, crab meat, cream cheese and cucumber with sweet chili sauce (8pcs)
- Rainbow Rolls$12.95
Crab meat, avocado and cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon and white fish (8pcs)
- Fiesta Roll$13.95
Crab delight and scallions, topped with avocado, yellowtail and yuzu pico de Gallo (8pcs)
- Godzilla Roll$14.95
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and eel, topped with avocado and seared tuna, topped with kobachi sauce and eel sauce (8pcs)
- Emperor Roll$14.95
Sushi pressed style, topped with crab delight, tuna, rice pearls, spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago (6pcs)
- Mango Tango Roll$12.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and mango, topped with crispy sweet potato and Thai mango chili sauce (8pcs)
- Tiger Roll$11.95
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and cucumber, topped with avocado, steamed shrimp and eel sauce (8pcs)
- Surf N Turf$16.95
Grilled shrimp, crab delight, cream cheese and cucumber, topped with avocado, seared beef, scallions and garlic cream sauce (8pcs)
- Monster Roll$14.95
Tuna, avocado and cream cheese topped with eel tempura, masago, spicy mayo and eel sauce (8pcs)
- Mt Fuji Roll$14.95
A deep fried roll with spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with baked scallop, scallions, masago, kobachi and yuzu sauce (6pcs)
- Bonnaroo Roll$13.95
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado topped with crab meat tempura, eel sauce and spicy mayo (8pcs)
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
- Sushi Deluxe$16.95
6pcs chef's choice of nigiri sushi and California roll
- Sashimi Deluxe$18.95
3pcs tuna, 3pcs salmon and 3pcs salmon sashimi
- Chirashi Bowl$23.95
Sliced of assorted raw fish over sushi rice
- Kami Ultimate Combo$34.95
Chef choice of 9pcs sashimi, 6pcs nigi and a specialty roll
- Unagi Don$16.95
Smoked eel and oshinko (pickle radish) over sushi rice
NA Beverages
Soda/Tea/Coffee
Japanese Soda
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
🍣 Welcome to KAMI - Where Flavor Meets Tradition! 🍜 🌟 Est. 2023
108 West McLean Street, Manchester, TN 37355