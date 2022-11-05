Main picView gallery

KAMINARI GYOZA

review star

No reviews yet

323 E 1st Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

YAKI Pork Gyoza
YAKI Pork Gyoza Bento
YAKI Chicken Gyoza

YAKI

Pan-Fried Gyoza
YAKI Pork Gyoza

YAKI Pork Gyoza

$8.50

Pan-Fried, 6pcs, Ground Pork, Cabbage, Nira Chive, and Onion. Served with Gyoza Sauce and Choice of One Additional Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili

YAKI Chicken Gyoza

YAKI Chicken Gyoza

$8.50

Pan-Fried, 6pcs, Ground Chicken, Cabbage, Nira Chive, and Onion. Served with Gyoza Sauce and Choice of One Additional Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili

YAKI Shrimp Gyoza

YAKI Shrimp Gyoza

$9.50

Pan-Fried, 6pcs, Ground Shrimp, Nira Chive, Onion, and Egg White. Served with Gyoza Sauce and Choice of One Additional Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili

YAKI Vegan Gyoza

YAKI Vegan Gyoza

$9.00

Pan-Fried, 6pcs, ImpossibleTM Pork made from Plants, Cabbage, Shiitake Mushroom, Nira Chive, Onion, and Green Onion. Served with Gyoza Sauce and Choice of One Additional Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili

YAKI Assorted Gyoza

YAKI Assorted Gyoza

$9.00

Pan-Fried, 6pcs, 3pcs of Pork, 1pc of Chicken, 1pc of Shrimp, and 1pc of Vegan Gyoza. Served with Gyoza Sauce and Choice of One Additional Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili

AGE

Crispy, Deep Fried Gyoza
AGE Pork Gyoza

AGE Pork Gyoza

$8.50

Crispy, Deep Fried, 6pcs, Ground Pork, Cabbage, Nira Chive, and Onion. Served with Choice of One Sauce on the Side. Sauce Recommended: Sriracha Mayo, Teriyaki, Sweet & Chili, and Garlic Aioli

AGE Chicken Gyoza

AGE Chicken Gyoza

$8.50

Crispy, Deep Fried, 6pcs, Ground Chicken, Cabbage, Nira Chive, and Onion. Served with Choice of One Sauce on the Side. Sauce Recommended: Sriracha Mayo, Teriyaki, Sweet & Chili, and Garlic Aioli

AGE Shrimp Gyoza

AGE Shrimp Gyoza

$9.50

Crispy, Deep Fried, 6pcs, Ground Shrimp,　Nira Chive, Onion, and Egg White. Served with Choice of One Sauce on the Side. Sauce Recommended: Sriracha Mayo, Teriyaki, Sweet & Chili, and Garlic Aioli

AGE Vegan Gyoza

AGE Vegan Gyoza

$9.00

Crispy, Deep Fried, 6pcs, ImpossibleTM Pork made from Plants, Cabbage, Shiitake Mushroom, Nira Chive, Onion, and Green Onion. Served with Choice of One Sauce on the Side. Sauce Recommended: Teriyaki and Sweet & Chili

AGE Assorted Gyoza

AGE Assorted Gyoza

$9.00

Crispy, Deep Fried, 6pcs, 3pcs of Pork, 1pc of Chicken, 1pc of Shrimp, and 1pc of Vegan Gyoza. Served with Choice of One Sauce on the Side. Sauce Recommended: Teriyaki and Sweet & Chili

SUI

Boiled with Clear Pork Soup
SUI Pork Gyoza

SUI Pork Gyoza

$8.50

Boiled Gyoza with Clear Pork Soup, 5pcs, Ground Pork, Cabbage, Nira Chive, Onion and Green Onion. Served with Homemade Chili Oil on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, and Cilantro Chili

SUI Chicken Gyoza

SUI Chicken Gyoza

$8.50

Boiled Gyoza with Clear Pork Soup, 5pcs, Ground Chicken, Cabbage, Nira Chive, Onion, and Green Onion. Served with Homemade Chili Oil on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, and Cilantro Chili

SUI Shrimp Gyoza

SUI Shrimp Gyoza

$9.50

Boiled Gyoza with Clear Pork Soup, 5pcs, Ground Shrimp, Nira Chive, Onion, Egg White, and Green Onion. Served with Homemade Chili Oil on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, and Cilantro Chili

SUI Vegan Gyoza

SUI Vegan Gyoza

$9.00Out of stock

Boiled Gyoza with Clear Pork Soup**, 5pcs, ImpossibleTM Pork made from Plants, Cabbage, Shiitake Mushroom, Nira Chive, Onion, and Green Onion. Served with Homemade Chili Oil on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, and Cilantro Chili **Non-Vegan Soup

SIDE

Salted Edamame

White Rice

$2.20

Koshihikari Premium Rice

Clear Pork Soup

$2.20

Seaweed, Sesame Seeds, and Green Onion

Edamame

$3.50

Salted

BENTO

YAKI Pork Gyoza Bento

YAKI Pork Gyoza Bento

$12.80

6pcs of Pan Fried Pork Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili

YAKI Chicken Gyoza Bento

YAKI Chicken Gyoza Bento

$12.80

6pcs of Pan Fried Chicken Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili

YAKI Shrimp Gyoza Bento

YAKI Shrimp Gyoza Bento

$13.80

6pcs of Shrimp Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili

YAKI Vegan Gyoza Bento

YAKI Vegan Gyoza Bento

$13.30

6pcs of Vegan Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili

YAKI Assorted Gyoza Bento

YAKI Assorted Gyoza Bento

$13.30

3pcs of Pork, 1pc each of Chicken, Shrimp and Vegan Pan Fried Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Homemade Chili Oil, and Cilantro Chili

AGE Pork Gyoza Bento

AGE Pork Gyoza Bento

$12.80

6pcs of Deep Fried Pork Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Sriracha Mayo, Teriyaki, Sweet & Chili, and Garlic Aioli

AGE Chicken Gyoza Bento

AGE Chicken Gyoza Bento

$12.80

6pcs of Deep Fried Chicken Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Sriracha Mayo, Teriyaki, Sweet & Chili, and Garlic Aioli

AGE Shrimp Gyoza Bento

AGE Shrimp Gyoza Bento

$13.80

6pcs of Deep Fried Shrimp Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Sriracha Mayo, Teriyaki, Sweet & Chili, and Garlic Aioli

AGE Vegan Gyoza Bento

AGE Vegan Gyoza Bento

$13.30

6pcs of Deep Fried Vegan Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Teriyaki and Sweet & Chili

AGE Assorted Gyoza Bento

AGE Assorted Gyoza Bento

$13.30

3pcs of Pork, 1pc each of Chicken, Shrimp and Vegan Deep Fried Gyoza with Rice, Spaghetti, Vegetables, Spring Roll, and Pickles. Served with Gyoza Sauce on the Side. Extra Sauce Recommended: Sriracha Mayo, Teriyaki, Sweet & Chili, and Garlic Aioli

SAUCE

Gyoza Sauce (V)

$0.25

Ponzu (V)

$0.65

Yuzu Kosho (V)

$0.65

Homemade Chili Oil (V)

$0.65

Cilantro Chili (V)

$0.65

Teriyaki (V)

$0.65

Sweet & Chili (V)

$0.65

Sriracha Mayo

$0.65

Garlic Aioli

$0.65

UTENSILS

Yes, please add utensils!

No, thanks! I have my own utensils!

DRINK

Coke

Coke

$3.50

Mexican

Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

Mexican

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

330ml, Can

Oolong Tea

$3.50

330ml, Can

ALCOHOL

Sapporo Small

Sapporo Small

$4.00

ABV 4.9%, 12oz Bottle

SAKE ALE

SAKE ALE

$5.50

ABV 6.8%, 12oz Bottle

STONE Delicious IPA

STONE Delicious IPA

$5.50

ABV 7.7%, 12oz Can

Golden Monkey Belgian Tripel

Golden Monkey Belgian Tripel

$6.00

ABV 9.5%, 12oz Can

MAUI Pineapple Mana

MAUI Pineapple Mana

$5.50

ABV 5.5%, 12oz Can

Ozeki One Cup Nigori

Ozeki One Cup Nigori

$7.00

ABV 12%, 180ml

Hakutsuru Chika Sake Cup

Hakutsuru Chika Sake Cup

$7.50

ABV 13.5%, 200ml

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

323 E 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

