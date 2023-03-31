Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaminsky's Dessert Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

78 North Market St

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Desserts KAM

Bourbon Pecan Pie Slice

$8.10

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.75

Key Lime Pie Slice

$8.60

Red Velvet Cake 3 Layer Slice

$10.20

Roulette White Cake Slice

$9.10

Roulette Chocolate Cake Slice

$9.10

Roulette Candy Cake Slice

$9.10

Milkshakes KAM

Vanilla Shake

$10.20

Chocolate Shake

$10.20

Strawberry Shake

$10.20

Espresso Shake

$11.40

Sundaes KAM

Ice Cream Sundae

$10.20

Brownie Sundae

$11.40

Cookie Sundae

$11.40

Specialty Coffees KAM

House Blend Reg

$4.60

House Blend Reg Large

$6.90

House Blend Decaf

$4.60

House Blend Decaf Large

$6.90

Cappuccino

$5.75

Cappuccino Large

$8.00

Cafe Latte

$6.35

Cafe Latte Large

$8.63

Americano Latte

$4.60

Americano Latte Large

$6.90

Steamers & Teas KAM

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Toasted Marshmallow

$5.00

Hot Kaminskys

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.60

Hot Tea Large

$6.90

Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Hot Chocolate Large

$8.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.75

Chai Tea Latte Large

$8.00

Toasted Marshmallow

$5.75

Toasted Marshmallow Large

$8.00

Hot Kaminskys

$5.75

Hot Kaminskys Large

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Kaminsky’s entices visitors into its cozy atmosphere with a rotating selection of delectable desserts made in-house daily, in addition to heaping milkshakes, specialty coffees, and cold beverage creations. Delight in over-the-top varieties of classic childhood desserts, signature hot spirited specialties, dessert martinis and hot toddies. A full beer, wine, and liquor selection are also available.

Website

Location

78 North Market St, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tbonz Gill & Grill West Ashely
orange starNo Reviews
80 North Market St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Charleston
orange star4.7 • 257
36 N Market St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Gingerline
orange starNo Reviews
55 S Market St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Well Hung Vineyard- Charleston - 49 South Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
49 South Market Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Hymans Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
215 MeetingSt Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston