Restaurant info

Established in 1949 as a Ramen Shop in Tottori, Japan. The Kamitoku Ramen Legacy has been passed down through the generations from Father to Son. Originally a Ramen shop, our Market City location aims to reinvent our identity by introducing Kamitoku's first ever Hot Pot. In the owners own words "I stumbled upon the inspiration right at our dinner table. My wife would cook Hot Pot using the leftover ramen broth, sitting at the table laughing, smiling and talking with my family I thought to myself, I want to bring the same happiness I have at home with my family to all of yours" With four locations from Japan to Hawaii, Kamitoku has a deep rooted sense of family orientation that we hope to bring to every bowl and pot we serve to you. Share the taste, Share the lovel

