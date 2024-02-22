Kamitoku Ramen, Ward Center
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Honoring a treasured heritage, we proudly serve the original Gyu-kotsu (beef bone broth) ramen recipe, inherited from Shogetsu, Tottori’s pioneer Gyu-kotsu ramen eatery, established in 1952. Across generations, we’ve preserved the essence of this culinary tradition, offering a taste of Tottori’s history in every bowl. Join us for a flavorful journey that transcends time, where each bite encapsulates our unwavering commitment to authenticity and the exquisite allure of genuine Tottori Gyu-kotsu ramen.
1200 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96814
