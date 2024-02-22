Restaurant info

Honoring a treasured heritage, we proudly serve the original Gyu-kotsu (beef bone broth) ramen recipe, inherited from Shogetsu, Tottori’s pioneer Gyu-kotsu ramen eatery, established in 1952. Across generations, we’ve preserved the essence of this culinary tradition, offering a taste of Tottori’s history in every bowl. Join us for a flavorful journey that transcends time, where each bite encapsulates our unwavering commitment to authenticity and the exquisite allure of genuine Tottori Gyu-kotsu ramen.

