KAMON SUSHI 17855 Colima Rd. city of industry CA91748
17855 Colima Rd.
City of Industry, CA 91748
Popular Items
3 Items Lunch
Each item cannot be duplicated for combination. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice
House Ginger Salad
Mixed greens served with ponzu or miso vinaigrette
Sukiyaki
Traditional Japanese hot pot, thinly sliced beef, shirataki noodle tofu, Napa cabbage, enoki mushroom, shiitake mushroom, and carrot
DRINKS
N/A Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Iced tea
Iced Green Tea
Matcha, imported from Japan, and free refill
Hot Tea
Genmai, imported from Japan, and free refill
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
San Pellegrino
Sparkling natural mineral water
Fiji
Bottle water
Ramune
Famous Japanese soft drink
Calpico
Famous Japanese soft drink
Beer
Small Echigo Koshihikari
Premium imported Japanese beer
Large Echigo Koshihikari
Premium imported Japanese beer
Mug Draft Asahi
Most popular draft beer in Japan
Pitcher Draft Asahi
Most popular draft beer in Japan
Mug Draft Suntory
Japan's no.1 premium beer / The Premium Malt
Pitcher Draft Suntory
Japan's no.1 premium beer / The Premium Malt
Coedo Ruri
Pilsner. Made from malt and hops. Awards: 2017 Meininger International Craft Beer Award Gold Award, 2013 Asia Beer Award Silver Award, 2008-2011 Itqi Two Stars Award in row, 2007 Itqi One Star Award, and 2007 Monde Selection Grand Gold Award
Coedo Shiro
Hefeweizen. Made from Malt and Hops. Awards: 2017 Australian International Beer Award Bronze Award, 2016 LA International Beer Competition Gold Award, 2013 Asia Beer Award Gold Award, 2007, 2011 Itqi Three Stars Award, 2008-2010 Itqi Two Stars Award in row
Sake
Katsuyama Akatsuki 720ML
Miyagi, Japan, SMV +0, 720 ml. Ultimate Junmai Daiginjo. This, won the 95-point parker point.
Kyokusen 720ML
Iwate, Japan, SMV +1, 720 ml. Ultimate Junmai Daiginjo. The Asabiraki Kyokusen Daiginjyo sake is very flavourful, bringing a rich flavour of mint combining with cantaloupe on the palate. It has a round texture and subtle sweetness, which carries into a lon
Tate No Kawa 18 720ML
Yamagata, Japan, SMV -6, 720 ml. Ultimate Junmai Daiginjo. This sake uses rice polished down to 18% of the original grain size - the highest polishing ratio in the entirety of Japan. Furthermore, instead of blending the brewer only bottles the best portion
Taiten Shiragiku 720ML
Daiginjo. Okayama, Japan, SMV +5, 720 ml. The best quality sake price, Yamadanishiki, is polished down to the point that only thirsty two percent remains, and using the brew master's technique of 'Tobin Kakoi' each drip from tsurushi-shibori is collected i
Dassai 23 720ML
Junmaiu Daiginjo. Yamaguchi, Japan, SMV +4, 720 ml. Say hello to one of the most polished sakes in Japan. This sake has been milled to 23% and it is in a class by itself. With a nose of grapes, flowers, strawberries and mineral water, the flavor is as lusc
Kubota Manjyu 720ML
Junmai Daiginjo. Niigata, Japan, SMV +2, 720 ml. This is one of if not the most sought after Daiginjo in Japan. This Daiginjo is sophisticated and yet very drinkable, perhaps too drinkable as the phantom finish leaves you wondering if you swallowed or not.
OnikoroshiWakatake720ML
Junmai Daiginjo. Shizuoka, Japan, SMV +0, 720 ml. Talk about a nice aroma package on this ultra-popular Daiginjo that is now single pasteurized! Look for plum, melon, peach scents in a sake that drinks with far more pop in a wine glass. This new version of
Sakamai Kikusui 720ML
Junmai Daiginjo. Niigata, Japan, SMV +2, 720 ml. This Junmai Daiginjo is the top range for Kikusui Brewery. With rice milled down to 40% of its original size then fermented slowly at low temperatures, this sake has a rich aroma and gentle crisp dryness. Th
Fukuju Blue Label 300ML
Junmai Ginjo, Hyogo, Japan, SMV +2, 300 ml
Kikusui 300ML
Junmai Ginjo, Niigata, Japan, SMV +2, 300 ml
Hakutsuru 300ML
Junmai Ginjo, Hyogo, Japan, SMV +3, 300 ml
Nigori 375ML
Unfiltered, SMV -20, 375 ml
House Hot Sake
Junmai, Ozeki, SMV +7
Wine
SUSHI BAR FOOD
Kamon Signature
Kamon Sashimi
Enjoy our delicious and finest cut of fresh fish that is delivered daily. Fatty tuna (Toro), bluefin tuna, sea urchin (uni), yellowtail, salmon, albacore, red snapper(madai), black snapper(kurodai), sweet shrimp, house cooked tamagoyaki, and fresh wasabi
Kamon Sushi
Essence of Kamon. Enjoy 10 pieces of our freshest fish made into sushi. 7 pieces of premium fish and 3 from the chef selection of the day. Fatty tuna (Toro), bluefin tuna, sea urchin(uni), yellowtail, salmon, black snapper(kurodai), sweet shrimp, house coo
Kamon Chirashi
Enjoy finest premium cuts of our fresh fish served over a bed of Koshihikari sushi rice. Fatty tuna (Toro), bluefin tuna, sea urchin(uni), yellowtail, salmon, albacore, red snapper(madai), black snapper(kurodai), sweet shrimp, house cooked tamagoyaki, ikur
PREMIUM RAINBOW ROLL
Shrimp Head
Kamon Lover
A combination of our popular sashimi and sushi served on a stair plate platform. Sashimi: 2 bluefin tuna, 2 black snapper, 2 yellowtail. Sushi: 2 seared albacore with spinach, 2 kanpachi with yuzu, 2 seared salmon with lime pepper. House cooked tamagoyaki,
Kamon Lobster Roll
7 oz of real lobster tail deep-fried and made into a roll, served with crunch on the outside and lobster tail meat on the side. In: lobster tail meat tempura, cucumber, avocado, gobo, and crabmeat. Out: lobster tail meat tempura, green onion, masago, and c
Sushi
(N) O Toro
Fatty tuna
(N) Chu Toro
Fatty tuna
(N) Blue Fin Tuna
Blue fin tuna
(N) Uni santa bar
( N) Uni Japen
From Japan
(N) Ika Somen /Uni
(N) Sear Chop TORO
(N) Snow Crab/Uni
(N) Kanimiso
(N) Shrimp
(N) Salmon/Lime&per
(N) Albacore/Spinach
(N) Sweet Shrimp
Sweet shrimp
(N) Yellowtail
Yellowtail
(N) Salmon
Salmon
(N) Sear Albacore
Seared albacore
(N) Water Eel
Fresh water eel
(N) Sea Eel
Sea eel
(N) Ankimo
(N) Kanpachi
Amberjack
( N) Halibut
Halibut
(N) Red Snapper
Red snapper (sea bream)
(N) Black Snapper
Black snapper
(N) Aji
Spanish mackerel
(N) Saba
Mackerel
(N) Octopus
Octopus
(N) Squid
Squid
(N) Jumbo Scallop
Jumbo scallop
(N) Ikura
Salmon roe
(N) Masago
Smelt egg
(N) Tamago
Egg
(N) Bay Scallop
Sashimi
(S) O Toro
Fatty tuna
(S) Chu Toro
Fatty tuna
(S) Blue Fin Tuna
Blue fin tuna
(S) UNI santa bar
Sea urchin
(S) UNI JAPAN
(S) Amaebi
Sweet shrimp
(S) Hamachi
Yellowtail
(S) Salmon
Salmon
(S) SEAR ALBACORE
Seared albacore
(S) Ankimo
(S) Kanpachi
Amberjack
(S) Halibut
Halibut
(S) Madai
Red snapper (sea bream)
(S) Kurodai
Black snapper
(S) Aji
Spanish mackerel with fried bone
(S) Saba
Mackerel
(S) Tako
Octopus
(S) Ika
Squid
(S) Jumbo Scallop
Jumbo scallop
Special Sashimi
Albacore with Garlic Butter
Seared albacore sashimi with crispy onion, chives, house garlic butter, and ponzu dressing
Salmon with Blue Crab
Real blue crab and asparagus wrapped with salmon, white truffle oil, ponzu dressing, and Hawaiian sea salt
Albacore Special
Spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped with albacore, and Japanese dressing
Takosu
Octopus sashimi with seaweed and cucumber salad
Yellowtail with Jalapeño
Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño and cilantro on top and yuzu citrus dressing on top
Kanpachi with Lime Caviar
Kanpachi sashimi with yuzu kosho and lime caviar (finger lime), and shiso leaf on top, Hawaiian sea salt
Halibut Carpaccio with Black Truffle
Halibut sashimi with black truffle, paprika, green olive, and nori ponzu dressing
Kumamoto Oyster with Uni and Ikura
Kumamoto oyster with uni, ikura, green onion, ponzu dressing. 3 pieces
Roll/Hand Roll
California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
TUNA MAKI ROLL
Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
ALBACORN ROLL
Spicy Albacore Roll
SCALLOP ROLL
Spicy Scallop Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Negitoro Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Unagi Cucumber Roll
Cucumber Roll
Vegetable Roll
Avocado Roll
Blue Crab Handroll
Uni Handroll
Specialty Roll
Alaskan Roll
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: salmon, sliced lemon, red onion or crispy onion, and sour sesame dressing
Albacore Delight Roll
In: chopped spicy albacore. Out: seared albacore, crispy onion, and green onion on top, and garlic ponzu dressing
Asahi Roll
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: salmon, spicy tuna, scallop smelt egg, green onion, sriracha, and spicy mayo
B.S.C.R
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: baked bay scallop, mushroom, smelt egg, green onion, and unagi sauce
Black Spider Roll
In: softshell crab, crabmeat, and cucumber. Out: fresh water eel, softshell crab, avocado, smelt egg on top, and unagi sauce
Caterpillar Roll
In: crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and fresh water eel. Out: avocado and unagi sauce
Colima Roll
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: baked bay scallop, baked spicy albacore, green onion, smelt egg, unagi sauce, and spicy mayo
Crunch Dragon Roll
In: shrimp tempura, spicy crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado. Out: fresh water eel, avocado, crunch on top, and unagi sauce
Crunch Roll
In: crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber. Out: crunch on top and unagi sauce
Crunch Spider Roll
In: crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and fried softshell crab. Out: spicy tuna, crunch on top, and unagi sauce
Dragon Roll
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: fresh water eel, avocado, and unagi sauce
Fresh Sashimi Roll
6 Pieces. In: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabmeat, and avocado. Out: wrapped with cucumber, smelt egg, and ponzu dressing on the side
Fried Unagi Roll
6 pieces. In: fresh water eel, crabmeat, spicy tuna, cucumber, wrapped with soy paper. Out: spicy tuna, fried fresh water eel, crunch on top, and unagi sauce
Hot Night Roll
In: shrimp tempura, cucumber, crabmeat, and avocado. Out: spicy tuna crunch on top, unagi sauce, and spicy mayo
Hungry Monster Roll
In: spicy albacore, cucumber, avocado, and shrimp tempura. Out: spicy albacore, avocado, shredded crabmeat, crunch, green onion, and smelt egg
Jessica Albacore Roll
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: seared albacore, fried onion, smelt egg, and green onion on top, sesame dressing
Las Vegas Roll
In: spicy tuna, cucumber. Out: avocado, spicy tuna, fried onion, and jalapeño on top, sriracha
Lemon Roll
In: spicy tuna, cucumber. Out: avocado, fresh tuna, and lemon slices on top
Rainbow Roll
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: tuna, salmon, avocado, and 3 different kinds of fish
Salmonizer Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: salmon, smelt egg, green onion on top, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce
Shrimp Special Roll
In: real blue crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: house cooked shrimp, baby shrimp tempura, ponzu, and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cucumber. Out: avocado, spicy tuna, crunch on top, sriracha, and unagi sauce
Spider Roll
In: softshell crab, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, gobo, and radish sprout. Out: smelt egg and green onion
Super Crunch Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: house cooked shrimp, avocado, crunch on top, and unagi sauce
Umami Roll
In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: mix of spicy tuna, crabmeat smelt egg, and green onion on top, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce
Unagi 101 Roll
In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and cucumber. Out: fresh water eel, sesame seed on top, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce
Unagi Special Roll
In: crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and fresh water eel. Out: fresh water eel and unagi sauce
Volcano Roll
In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: baked salmon, crunch on top, and unagi sauce
Zen Sashimi Roll
In: tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, wrapped with soy paper. Out: avocado, smelt egg, and green onion on top, yuzu dressing
Party Boat
Kamon Boat
Shrimp special roll, fried unagi roll, lemon roll, Zen roll, crunch dragon roll, albacore delight roll, takoyaki, tornado shrimp, 4 pieces tuna sushi, 4 pieces salmon sushi, 4 pieces seared albacore sushi, 3 pieces tuna sashimi, 3 pieces salmon sashimi, an
Tokyo Boat
Fried unagi roll, Las Vegas roll, Alaskan roll, spicy langostino roll, volcano roll, hungry monster roll, spicy tuna, and avocado roll, takoyaki, tornado shrimp, 4 pieces tuna sushi, 4 pieces salmon sushi, and 4 pieces seared albacore sushi
Osaka Boat
Crunch spider roll, Las Vegas roll, Jessica albacore roll, volcano roll, rainbow roll, Alaskan roll, crunch roll, salmonizer roll, takoyaki, and tornado shrimp
Salad/Poke Bowl
Salmon Poke Bowl
Basic poke bowl includes seaweed salad, imitation crabmeat, avocado, green onion, onion, seaweed flake, cilantro, and sesame seed
Tuna Poke Bowl
Basic poke bowl includes seaweed salad, imitation crabmeat, avocado, green onion, onion, seaweed flake, cilantro, and sesame seed
Tuna + Salmon Mix Poke Bowl
Basic poke bowl includes seaweed salad, imitation crabmeat, avocado, green onion, onion, seaweed flake, cilantro, and sesame seed
Sashimi Salad
Assorted fresh sashimi on mixed greens
Fresh Oyster
TODAY SPECIAL
(N) SHIMA AJI
(S) SHIMA AJI
(N) YAKIMASU
(S) YAKIMASU
(N) KASUGO DAI
(S) KASUGO DAI
(N) HAGATSUO
(S) HAGATSUO
(N)FRESH JUMBO SCALLOP
(S)FRESH JUMBO SCALLOP
(N)LARGE LIVE SHRIMP 1PC
(S)LARGE LIVE SHRIMP 1PC
(N)SMALL LIVE SHRIMP1PC
(S)SMALL LIVE SHRIMP 1PC
(S) LIVE ABALONE 1PC
LUNCH SPEICAL
KITCHEN FOOD
Small Dish
Uni Ikura Chawanmushi
Japanese style steamed egg custard topped with uni and ikura. Allow 15-20 minutes to cook
Mixed Tempura
Satsumaimo (Japanese sweet potato), shiitake mushroom, eggplant kabocha, Shishito pepper, and 2 pieces of shrimp tempura
Fried Baby Octopus
Lightly deep-fried baby octopus
Softshell Crab
Deep-fried whole softshell crab
Edamame
Tossed lightly with sea salt
Shrimp Shumai
4 pieces of steamed shrimp dumpling
Dynamite Mussel
Baked large New Zealand green mussel with cheese and vegetable
Jumbo Shrimp Tempura
3 pieces of jumbo sized shrimp tempura
Chicken Karaage
Japanese style deep-fried chicken marinated with sesame sauce
Tornado Shrimp
5 pieces of shrimp wrapped with crispy potato
Takoyaki
6 pieces of famous Osaka style octopus balls
Fried Beef Gyoza
Fried beef dumplings served with ponzu sauce
Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna
Pan-fried crispy rice with spicy tuna and jalapeño on top spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Miso Black Cod Gindara Saikyo Yaki
Miso glazed black cod marinated for 48 hours in house saikyo miso paste
Jalapeño Popper
Deep-fried jalapeño stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese
Fried Oyster
Deep-fried oyster with panko batter
Agedashi Tofu
Deep-fried natural silken tofu served in dashi soup
Vegetable Tempura
Satsumaimo (Japanese sweet potato), asparagus, shiitake mushroom, kabocha, enoki mushroom, Shishito pepper, and shiso leaf
Shishito Pepper
Sautéed Shishito pepper tossed with sake, soy, and bonito flake topping
Seafood Tempura
Jumbo shrimp, anago (sea eel), calamari, scallop, white fish, and seaweed
Kurobuta Kakuni
1 piece of Japanese style braised pork belly slowly cooked with sweet soy sauce
Garlic Asparagus
Pan-fried asparagus with house garlic sauce
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Sautéed edamame with house spicy sauce and minced garlic
CHAWANMUSHI
Hot Kitchen Special
Kamon Wagyu Beef Ribeye
10 oz of top grade beef ribeye, also known as American style Kobe beef. Enjoy our delicious wagyu beef ribeye seasoned with house garlic pepper, topped with lemon slice and butter, served on a sizzling teppan grill along with rice, salad, miso soup, daily
Sukiyaki
Traditional Japanese hot pot, thinly sliced beef, shirataki noodle tofu, Napa cabbage, enoki mushroom, shiitake mushroom, and carrot
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail collar served with oroshi ponzu dressing extra cook time. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice
Unaju
Traditional Japanese style/grilled fresh water eel over steamed rice
Nabeyaki Udon
Jumbo shrimp tempura, vegetable, egg, and fish cake in house made fish broth
Shrimp Tempura Udon
2 pieces of shrimp tempura, green onion, and fish cake in house made fish broth
Katsu Don
Black pork cutlet with egg over rice
Kids Meal
For kids under 10, not available for takeout. Chicken teriyaki, 2 pieces of shrimp tempura, 4 pieces of California roll, 4 pieces of beef fried gyoza, miso soup, a bottle of ramune or calpico
YELLOWTAIL COLAR
SALMON COLAR
TENDON
Salad
Bento Box
2 Items Lunch
Each item cannot be duplicated for combination. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice
3 Items Lunch
Each item cannot be duplicated for combination. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice
2 Items Dinner
Each item cannot be duplicated for combination. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice
3 Items Dinner
Each item cannot be duplicated for combination. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice
Kamon Lunch Special
Chicken thigh teriyaki, California roll, steamed white rice, salad, miso soup, 3 sides, and fruit dessert
ADD CURRY
DESSERT
MACARON ICE CREAM
TEMPURA ICE CREAM
MOCHI ICE CREAM
OTHERS
SIDE ORDER
White Rice
Brown Rice
Small Miso Soup
large Miso Soup
Kabocha Squash Soup
Kabocha squash is the Japanese pumpkin. Kabocha squash is a rich source of vitamin A and C. It has a low-calorie count, which is only 30 calories per cup. This squash variety is also a good source of iron, copper, magnesium, B vitamins, beta-carotene, diet
Small Salad
UDON NOODLE
Sushi Rice
FRESH WASABI
4 SHRIMP TEMPURA
10 SHRIMP TEMPURA
20 SHRIMP TEMPURA
2 CRISPY ONION
5 CRISPY ONION
10 CRISPY ONION
POPCORN SHRIMP
5 SPIDER (CRAB)
CORKAGE FEE
CORKAGE FEE LARGE
$10 GIFT CRAD
$20 GIFT CARD
