KAMON SUSHI 17855 Colima Rd. city of industry CA91748

Popular Items

3 Items Lunch

$20.00

Each item cannot be duplicated for combination. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice

House Ginger Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens served with ponzu or miso vinaigrette

Sukiyaki

$20.00

Traditional Japanese hot pot, thinly sliced beef, shirataki noodle tofu, Napa cabbage, enoki mushroom, shiitake mushroom, and carrot

DRINKS

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Iced tea

$2.25

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Matcha, imported from Japan, and free refill

Hot Tea

$1.50

Genmai, imported from Japan, and free refill

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.25

Sparkling natural mineral water

Fiji

$3.75

Bottle water

Ramune

$3.25

Famous Japanese soft drink

Calpico

$3.25

Famous Japanese soft drink

Beer

Small Echigo Koshihikari

$6.95

Premium imported Japanese beer

Large Echigo Koshihikari

$9.50

Premium imported Japanese beer

Small Sapporo

$5.75

Large Sapporo

$8.95

Small Asahi

$5.75

Large Asahi

$8.95

Small Kirin Ichiban

$5.75

Large Kirin Ichiban

$8.95

Small Kirin Light

$5.75

Large Kirin Light

$8.95

Mug Draft Asahi

$6.75

Most popular draft beer in Japan

Pitcher Draft Asahi

$28.00

Most popular draft beer in Japan

Mug Draft Suntory

$8.95

Japan's no.1 premium beer / The Premium Malt

Pitcher Draft Suntory

$38.00

Japan's no.1 premium beer / The Premium Malt

Coedo Ruri

$8.75

Pilsner. Made from malt and hops. Awards: 2017 Meininger International Craft Beer Award Gold Award, 2013 Asia Beer Award Silver Award, 2008-2011 Itqi Two Stars Award in row, 2007 Itqi One Star Award, and 2007 Monde Selection Grand Gold Award

Coedo Shiro

$8.75

Hefeweizen. Made from Malt and Hops. Awards: 2017 Australian International Beer Award Bronze Award, 2016 LA International Beer Competition Gold Award, 2013 Asia Beer Award Gold Award, 2007, 2011 Itqi Three Stars Award, 2008-2010 Itqi Two Stars Award in row

Mug Draft Asahi

$6.75

Most popular draft beer in Japan

Pitcher Draft Asahi

$28.00

Most popular draft beer in Japan

Mug Draft Suntory

$8.95

Japan's no.1 premium beer / The Premium Malt

Pitcher Draft Suntory

$38.00

Japan's no.1 premium beer / The Premium Malt

Sake

Katsuyama Akatsuki 720ML

$315.00

Miyagi, Japan, SMV +0, 720 ml. Ultimate Junmai Daiginjo. This, won the 95-point parker point.

Kyokusen 720ML

$280.00

Iwate, Japan, SMV +1, 720 ml. Ultimate Junmai Daiginjo. The Asabiraki Kyokusen Daiginjyo sake is very flavourful, bringing a rich flavour of mint combining with cantaloupe on the palate. It has a round texture and subtle sweetness, which carries into a lon

Tate No Kawa 18 720ML

$220.00

Yamagata, Japan, SMV -6, 720 ml. Ultimate Junmai Daiginjo. This sake uses rice polished down to 18% of the original grain size - the highest polishing ratio in the entirety of Japan. Furthermore, instead of blending the brewer only bottles the best portion

Taiten Shiragiku 720ML

$170.00

Daiginjo. Okayama, Japan, SMV +5, 720 ml. The best quality sake price, Yamadanishiki, is polished down to the point that only thirsty two percent remains, and using the brew master's technique of 'Tobin Kakoi' each drip from tsurushi-shibori is collected i

Dassai 23 720ML

$130.00

Junmaiu Daiginjo. Yamaguchi, Japan, SMV +4, 720 ml. Say hello to one of the most polished sakes in Japan. This sake has been milled to 23% and it is in a class by itself. With a nose of grapes, flowers, strawberries and mineral water, the flavor is as lusc

Kubota Manjyu 720ML

$130.00

Junmai Daiginjo. Niigata, Japan, SMV +2, 720 ml. This is one of if not the most sought after Daiginjo in Japan. This Daiginjo is sophisticated and yet very drinkable, perhaps too drinkable as the phantom finish leaves you wondering if you swallowed or not.

OnikoroshiWakatake720ML

$105.00

Junmai Daiginjo. Shizuoka, Japan, SMV +0, 720 ml. Talk about a nice aroma package on this ultra-popular Daiginjo that is now single pasteurized! Look for plum, melon, peach scents in a sake that drinks with far more pop in a wine glass. This new version of

Sakamai Kikusui 720ML

$95.00

Junmai Daiginjo. Niigata, Japan, SMV +2, 720 ml. This Junmai Daiginjo is the top range for Kikusui Brewery. With rice milled down to 40% of its original size then fermented slowly at low temperatures, this sake has a rich aroma and gentle crisp dryness. Th

Fukuju Blue Label 300ML

$32.00

Junmai Ginjo, Hyogo, Japan, SMV +2, 300 ml

Kikusui 300ML

$22.50

Junmai Ginjo, Niigata, Japan, SMV +2, 300 ml

Hakutsuru 300ML

$17.00

Junmai Ginjo, Hyogo, Japan, SMV +3, 300 ml

Nigori 375ML

$16.00

Unfiltered, SMV -20, 375 ml

House Hot Sake

$9.50

Junmai, Ozeki, SMV +7

Wine

Glass Chardonnay

$9.00

Bistro Select, California

Bottle Chardonnay

$27.00

Bistro Select, California

Glass Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Brownstone, California

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00

Brownstone, California

Glass Japanese Plum Wine

$8.50

Takara brand

Bottle Japanese Plum Wine

$25.00

Takara brand

FLAVOR SOJU

GREEN GRAPE SOJU

$12.95

GRAPEFRUIT SOJU

$12.95

PLUM SOJU

$12.95

STRAWBERRY SOJU

$12.95

SUSHI BAR FOOD

Kamon Signature

Kamon Sashimi

$64.00

Enjoy our delicious and finest cut of fresh fish that is delivered daily. Fatty tuna (Toro), bluefin tuna, sea urchin (uni), yellowtail, salmon, albacore, red snapper(madai), black snapper(kurodai), sweet shrimp, house cooked tamagoyaki, and fresh wasabi

Kamon Sushi

$57.00

Essence of Kamon. Enjoy 10 pieces of our freshest fish made into sushi. 7 pieces of premium fish and 3 from the chef selection of the day. Fatty tuna (Toro), bluefin tuna, sea urchin(uni), yellowtail, salmon, black snapper(kurodai), sweet shrimp, house coo

Kamon Chirashi

$66.00

Enjoy finest premium cuts of our fresh fish served over a bed of Koshihikari sushi rice. Fatty tuna (Toro), bluefin tuna, sea urchin(uni), yellowtail, salmon, albacore, red snapper(madai), black snapper(kurodai), sweet shrimp, house cooked tamagoyaki, ikur

PREMIUM RAINBOW ROLL

$32.95

Shrimp Head

Kamon Lover

$53.00

A combination of our popular sashimi and sushi served on a stair plate platform. Sashimi: 2 bluefin tuna, 2 black snapper, 2 yellowtail. Sushi: 2 seared albacore with spinach, 2 kanpachi with yuzu, 2 seared salmon with lime pepper. House cooked tamagoyaki,

Kamon Lobster Roll

$36.00

7 oz of real lobster tail deep-fried and made into a roll, served with crunch on the outside and lobster tail meat on the side. In: lobster tail meat tempura, cucumber, avocado, gobo, and crabmeat. Out: lobster tail meat tempura, green onion, masago, and c

Sushi

(N) O Toro

$22.00

Fatty tuna

(N) Chu Toro

$19.45

Fatty tuna

(N) Blue Fin Tuna

$13.00

Blue fin tuna

(N) Uni santa bar

$17.95Out of stock

( N) Uni Japen

$20.50

From Japan

(N) Ika Somen /Uni

$14.95

(N) Sear Chop TORO

$13.95

(N) Snow Crab/Uni

$17.50

(N) Kanimiso

$13.50

(N) Shrimp

$8.25

(N) Salmon/Lime&per

$9.95

(N) Albacore/Spinach

$9.95

(N) Sweet Shrimp

$12.50

Sweet shrimp

(N) Yellowtail

$8.50

Yellowtail

(N) Salmon

$7.95

Salmon

(N) Sear Albacore

$7.50

Seared albacore

(N) Water Eel

$9.50

Fresh water eel

(N) Sea Eel

$9.50

Sea eel

(N) Ankimo

$11.95

(N) Kanpachi

$9.25

Amberjack

( N) Halibut

$9.25

Halibut

(N) Red Snapper

$10.95

Red snapper (sea bream)

(N) Black Snapper

$9.25

Black snapper

(N) Aji

$9.95

Spanish mackerel

(N) Saba

$7.50

Mackerel

(N) Octopus

$7.95

Octopus

(N) Squid

$7.75

Squid

(N) Jumbo Scallop

$9.95

Jumbo scallop

(N) Ikura

$10.95

Salmon roe

(N) Masago

$7.75Out of stock

Smelt egg

(N) Tamago

$5.50

Egg

(N) Bay Scallop

$6.75

Sashimi

(S) O Toro

$52.50

Fatty tuna

(S) Chu Toro

$45.50

Fatty tuna

(S) Blue Fin Tuna

$31.50

Blue fin tuna

(S) UNI santa bar

$46.50Out of stock

Sea urchin

(S) UNI JAPAN

$50.50

(S) Amaebi

$30.95

Sweet shrimp

(S) Hamachi

$22.50

Yellowtail

(S) Salmon

$19.50

Salmon

(S) SEAR ALBACORE

$19.50

Seared albacore

(S) Ankimo

$29.95

(S) Kanpachi

$23.50

Amberjack

(S) Halibut

$23.50

Halibut

(S) Madai

$27.50

Red snapper (sea bream)

(S) Kurodai

$23.50

Black snapper

(S) Aji

$23.50

Spanish mackerel with fried bone

(S) Saba

$17.95

Mackerel

(S) Tako

$20.95

Octopus

(S) Ika

$20.95

Squid

(S) Jumbo Scallop

$26.50

Jumbo scallop

Special Sashimi

Albacore with Garlic Butter

$18.50

Seared albacore sashimi with crispy onion, chives, house garlic butter, and ponzu dressing

Salmon with Blue Crab

$21.50

Real blue crab and asparagus wrapped with salmon, white truffle oil, ponzu dressing, and Hawaiian sea salt

Albacore Special

$19.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, wrapped with albacore, and Japanese dressing

Takosu

$17.50

Octopus sashimi with seaweed and cucumber salad

Yellowtail with Jalapeño

$18.50

Yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño and cilantro on top and yuzu citrus dressing on top

Kanpachi with Lime Caviar

$20.00

Kanpachi sashimi with yuzu kosho and lime caviar (finger lime), and shiso leaf on top, Hawaiian sea salt

Halibut Carpaccio with Black Truffle

$19.50

Halibut sashimi with black truffle, paprika, green olive, and nori ponzu dressing

Kumamoto Oyster with Uni and Ikura

$19.50

Kumamoto oyster with uni, ikura, green onion, ponzu dressing. 3 pieces

Roll/Hand Roll

California Roll

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

TUNA MAKI ROLL

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$8.75

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.75

Yellowtail Roll

$8.75

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.75

ALBACORN ROLL

$8.50

Spicy Albacore Roll

$8.75

SCALLOP ROLL

$8.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.75

Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

Negitoro Roll

$12.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.75

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.50

Unagi Cucumber Roll

$10.50

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Vegetable Roll

$7.95

Avocado Roll

$7.50

Blue Crab Handroll

$10.95

Uni Handroll

$17.50

Specialty Roll

Alaskan Roll

$16.00

In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: salmon, sliced lemon, red onion or crispy onion, and sour sesame dressing

Albacore Delight Roll

$17.00

In: chopped spicy albacore. Out: seared albacore, crispy onion, and green onion on top, and garlic ponzu dressing

Asahi Roll

$18.00

In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: salmon, spicy tuna, scallop smelt egg, green onion, sriracha, and spicy mayo

B.S.C.R

$16.00

In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: baked bay scallop, mushroom, smelt egg, green onion, and unagi sauce

Black Spider Roll

$20.50

In: softshell crab, crabmeat, and cucumber. Out: fresh water eel, softshell crab, avocado, smelt egg on top, and unagi sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$15.50

In: crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and fresh water eel. Out: avocado and unagi sauce

Colima Roll

$18.00

In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: baked bay scallop, baked spicy albacore, green onion, smelt egg, unagi sauce, and spicy mayo

Crunch Dragon Roll

$17.00

In: shrimp tempura, spicy crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado. Out: fresh water eel, avocado, crunch on top, and unagi sauce

Crunch Roll

$15.00

In: crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber. Out: crunch on top and unagi sauce

Crunch Spider Roll

$17.50

In: crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and fried softshell crab. Out: spicy tuna, crunch on top, and unagi sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.50

In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: fresh water eel, avocado, and unagi sauce

Fresh Sashimi Roll

$18.00

6 Pieces. In: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crabmeat, and avocado. Out: wrapped with cucumber, smelt egg, and ponzu dressing on the side

Fried Unagi Roll

$20.00

6 pieces. In: fresh water eel, crabmeat, spicy tuna, cucumber, wrapped with soy paper. Out: spicy tuna, fried fresh water eel, crunch on top, and unagi sauce

Hot Night Roll

$16.00

In: shrimp tempura, cucumber, crabmeat, and avocado. Out: spicy tuna crunch on top, unagi sauce, and spicy mayo

Hungry Monster Roll

$19.00

In: spicy albacore, cucumber, avocado, and shrimp tempura. Out: spicy albacore, avocado, shredded crabmeat, crunch, green onion, and smelt egg

Jessica Albacore Roll

$17.00

In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: seared albacore, fried onion, smelt egg, and green onion on top, sesame dressing

Las Vegas Roll

$17.00

In: spicy tuna, cucumber. Out: avocado, spicy tuna, fried onion, and jalapeño on top, sriracha

Lemon Roll

$17.50

In: spicy tuna, cucumber. Out: avocado, fresh tuna, and lemon slices on top

Rainbow Roll

$16.50

In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: tuna, salmon, avocado, and 3 different kinds of fish

Salmonizer Roll

$16.50

In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: salmon, smelt egg, green onion on top, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce

Shrimp Special Roll

$19.50

In: real blue crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: house cooked shrimp, baby shrimp tempura, ponzu, and spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll

$17.50

In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cucumber. Out: avocado, spicy tuna, crunch on top, sriracha, and unagi sauce

Spider Roll

$16.50

In: softshell crab, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, gobo, and radish sprout. Out: smelt egg and green onion

Super Crunch Roll

$17.50

In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: house cooked shrimp, avocado, crunch on top, and unagi sauce

Umami Roll

$16.00

In: shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: mix of spicy tuna, crabmeat smelt egg, and green onion on top, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce

Unagi 101 Roll

$18.00

In: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and cucumber. Out: fresh water eel, sesame seed on top, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce

Unagi Special Roll

$19.00

In: crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and fresh water eel. Out: fresh water eel and unagi sauce

Volcano Roll

$16.50

In: crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. Out: baked salmon, crunch on top, and unagi sauce

Zen Sashimi Roll

$18.50

In: tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, wrapped with soy paper. Out: avocado, smelt egg, and green onion on top, yuzu dressing

Party Boat

Kamon Boat

$195.00

Shrimp special roll, fried unagi roll, lemon roll, Zen roll, crunch dragon roll, albacore delight roll, takoyaki, tornado shrimp, 4 pieces tuna sushi, 4 pieces salmon sushi, 4 pieces seared albacore sushi, 3 pieces tuna sashimi, 3 pieces salmon sashimi, an

Tokyo Boat

$185.00

Fried unagi roll, Las Vegas roll, Alaskan roll, spicy langostino roll, volcano roll, hungry monster roll, spicy tuna, and avocado roll, takoyaki, tornado shrimp, 4 pieces tuna sushi, 4 pieces salmon sushi, and 4 pieces seared albacore sushi

Osaka Boat

$155.00

Crunch spider roll, Las Vegas roll, Jessica albacore roll, volcano roll, rainbow roll, Alaskan roll, crunch roll, salmonizer roll, takoyaki, and tornado shrimp

Salad/Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$16.00

Basic poke bowl includes seaweed salad, imitation crabmeat, avocado, green onion, onion, seaweed flake, cilantro, and sesame seed

Tuna Poke Bowl

$17.00

Basic poke bowl includes seaweed salad, imitation crabmeat, avocado, green onion, onion, seaweed flake, cilantro, and sesame seed

Tuna + Salmon Mix Poke Bowl

$17.00

Basic poke bowl includes seaweed salad, imitation crabmeat, avocado, green onion, onion, seaweed flake, cilantro, and sesame seed

Sashimi Salad

$19.50

Assorted fresh sashimi on mixed greens

Fresh Oyster

Kumamoto Oyster

$4.75

South Puget Sound, WA

Fanny Bay Oyster

$4.50

Baynes Sound, British Columbia

Oyster Shooter

$8.95

TODAY SPECIAL

(N) SHIMA AJI

$15.95

(S) SHIMA AJI

$36.50

(N) YAKIMASU

$17.95

(S) YAKIMASU

$42.50

(N) KASUGO DAI

$9.95Out of stock

(S) KASUGO DAI

$23.50Out of stock

(N) HAGATSUO

$15.95

(S) HAGATSUO

$36.50

(N)FRESH JUMBO SCALLOP

$13.50

(S)FRESH JUMBO SCALLOP

$32.50

(N)LARGE LIVE SHRIMP 1PC

$18.99Out of stock

(S)LARGE LIVE SHRIMP 1PC

$18.99Out of stock

(N)SMALL LIVE SHRIMP1PC

$14.99Out of stock

(S)SMALL LIVE SHRIMP 1PC

$14.99Out of stock

(S) LIVE ABALONE 1PC

$19.95

LUNCH SPEICAL

SUSHI LUNCH SPECIAL

$29.00

KITCHEN FOOD

Small Dish

Uni Ikura Chawanmushi

$16.50

Japanese style steamed egg custard topped with uni and ikura. Allow 15-20 minutes to cook

Mixed Tempura

$11.50

Satsumaimo (Japanese sweet potato), shiitake mushroom, eggplant kabocha, Shishito pepper, and 2 pieces of shrimp tempura

Fried Baby Octopus

$11.00

Lightly deep-fried baby octopus

Softshell Crab

$11.00

Deep-fried whole softshell crab

Edamame

$5.50

Tossed lightly with sea salt

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00

4 pieces of steamed shrimp dumpling

Dynamite Mussel

$11.50

Baked large New Zealand green mussel with cheese and vegetable

Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

$13.50

3 pieces of jumbo sized shrimp tempura

Chicken Karaage

$10.00

Japanese style deep-fried chicken marinated with sesame sauce

Tornado Shrimp

$10.50

5 pieces of shrimp wrapped with crispy potato

Takoyaki

$9.50

6 pieces of famous Osaka style octopus balls

Fried Beef Gyoza

$9.00

Fried beef dumplings served with ponzu sauce

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna

$15.50

Pan-fried crispy rice with spicy tuna and jalapeño on top spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Miso Black Cod Gindara Saikyo Yaki

$19.50

Miso glazed black cod marinated for 48 hours in house saikyo miso paste

Jalapeño Popper

$11.00

Deep-fried jalapeño stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese

Fried Oyster

$9.50

Deep-fried oyster with panko batter

Agedashi Tofu

$8.50

Deep-fried natural silken tofu served in dashi soup

Vegetable Tempura

$11.00

Satsumaimo (Japanese sweet potato), asparagus, shiitake mushroom, kabocha, enoki mushroom, Shishito pepper, and shiso leaf

Shishito Pepper

$9.00

Sautéed Shishito pepper tossed with sake, soy, and bonito flake topping

Seafood Tempura

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp, anago (sea eel), calamari, scallop, white fish, and seaweed

Kurobuta Kakuni

$7.00

1 piece of Japanese style braised pork belly slowly cooked with sweet soy sauce

Garlic Asparagus

$9.50

Pan-fried asparagus with house garlic sauce

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Sautéed edamame with house spicy sauce and minced garlic

CHAWANMUSHI

$8.50

Hot Kitchen Special

Kamon Wagyu Beef Ribeye

$36.00

10 oz of top grade beef ribeye, also known as American style Kobe beef. Enjoy our delicious wagyu beef ribeye seasoned with house garlic pepper, topped with lemon slice and butter, served on a sizzling teppan grill along with rice, salad, miso soup, daily

Sukiyaki

$20.00

Traditional Japanese hot pot, thinly sliced beef, shirataki noodle tofu, Napa cabbage, enoki mushroom, shiitake mushroom, and carrot

Hamachi Kama

$19.00

Grilled yellowtail collar served with oroshi ponzu dressing extra cook time. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice

Unaju

$23.00

Traditional Japanese style/grilled fresh water eel over steamed rice

Nabeyaki Udon

$19.50

Jumbo shrimp tempura, vegetable, egg, and fish cake in house made fish broth

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$17.00

2 pieces of shrimp tempura, green onion, and fish cake in house made fish broth

Katsu Don

$16.00

Black pork cutlet with egg over rice

Kids Meal

$13.50

For kids under 10, not available for takeout. Chicken teriyaki, 2 pieces of shrimp tempura, 4 pieces of California roll, 4 pieces of beef fried gyoza, miso soup, a bottle of ramune or calpico

YELLOWTAIL COLAR

$15.50

SALMON COLAR

$13.50

TENDON

$18.50

Salad

Mixed Seaweed Salad

$10.50

Assorted seaweed salad with sweet vinaigrette

House Ginger Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens served with ponzu or miso vinaigrette

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.00

Crispy salmon skin on mixed greens with yuzu ponzu dressing

Bento Box

2 Items Lunch

$17.50

Each item cannot be duplicated for combination. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice

3 Items Lunch

$20.00

Each item cannot be duplicated for combination. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice

2 Items Dinner

$22.50

Each item cannot be duplicated for combination. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice

3 Items Dinner

$25.50

Each item cannot be duplicated for combination. Served with miso soup, salad, and rice

Kamon Lunch Special

$16.50

Chicken thigh teriyaki, California roll, steamed white rice, salad, miso soup, 3 sides, and fruit dessert

ADD CURRY

$2.95

DESSERT

ICE CREAM

VANILLA Ice Cream

$4.75

GREEN TEA Ice Cream

$4.75

BLACK SESAME Ice Cream

$4.75

MACARON ICE CREAM

MACARON VANILLA

$4.75

MACARON GREEN TEA

$4.75

MACARON STRAWBERRY

$4.75

MACARON CAPPUCCINO

$4.75

MACARON MANGO

$4.75

TEMPURA ICE CREAM

GREEN TEA TEMPURA ICE CREAM

$9.50

VANILLA TEMPURA ICE CREAM

$9.50

MOCHI ICE CREAM

STRAWBERRY MOCHI ICE CREAM

$4.75

GREEN TEA MOCHI ICE CREAM

$4.75

COFFEE MOCHI ICE CREAM

$4.75

MANGO MOCHI ICE CREAM

$4.75

OTHERS

SIDE ORDER

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Small Miso Soup

$3.00

large Miso Soup

$7.00

Kabocha Squash Soup

$3.00

Kabocha squash is the Japanese pumpkin. Kabocha squash is a rich source of vitamin A and C. It has a low-calorie count, which is only 30 calories per cup. This squash variety is also a good source of iron, copper, magnesium, B vitamins, beta-carotene, diet

Small Salad

$3.00

UDON NOODLE

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

FRESH WASABI

$3.00

4 SHRIMP TEMPURA

10 SHRIMP TEMPURA

20 SHRIMP TEMPURA

2 CRISPY ONION

5 CRISPY ONION

10 CRISPY ONION

POPCORN SHRIMP

5 SPIDER (CRAB)

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

CORKAGE FEE LARGE

$35.00

$10 GIFT CRAD

$10.00

$20 GIFT CARD

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17855 Colima Rd., City of Industry, CA 91748

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

