Barbeque
American

Kanak Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1111 W Jefferson St

Boise, ID 83702

Order Again

Hawaiian Street Tacos

(3) Street Tacos - Kalua Pig, Teriyaki Chicken, Korean Brisket or Poke served w/Spicy Asian Slaw and Cojita Cheese
Korean Braised Brisket

$10.00+

Served on corn torillas topped with spicy asian slaw, sriracha & cotija cheese.

Kalua Pig

$10.00+

Served on corn torillas topped with spicy asian slaw, sriracha & cotija cheese.

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.00+

Served on corn torillas topped with spicy asian slaw, sriracha & cotija cheese.

Tofu Katsu

$10.00+

Served on corn torillas topped with spicy asian slaw, sriracha & cotija cheese.

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Served on corn torillas topped with spicy asian slaw, sriracha & cotija cheese.

Shrimp Add-On (each)

$1.00

Hawaiian Plate Lunches

1 Entree

$12.00

2 Entree

$15.00

3 Entree

$17.00

Mini Plate

$9.00

Kanak Burritos

Our twist on a classic. Your choice of protein and toppings served in a spinach tortilla, then flat top grilled with melty cheddar cheese.

Kalua Pig & Spam

$10.00

Coconut rice, black beans, green onions, cilantro and house salsa.

Tofu Katsu

$8.00

Coconut rice, spicy asian slaw, black beans, pickled onions, green onions, cilantro & house salsa.

Hot Sandwiches

Served on ACME bakery brioch roll. All sandwiches served with your choice of side salad, french fries, tater tots, bag of chips, small soup or onion rings.

Korean Braised Brisket

$9.00

Topped with coleslaw, pickles and pickled onions.

Tofu Katsu

$9.00

Tofu Katsu topped with avocado and spicy asian slaw.

Spam & Egg

$7.00

Burgers

served on a brioche bun, topped w/ mayo, mustard, pickled onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese, & sweet, crispy fried onions. Served w/ your choice of fries, house salad, or a bag of chips.
House Burger

House Burger

$12.00

1/3 Local Double R Ranch beef topped with arugula, pickled onions, pickles and tomatoes.

Entree Salads

Coconut Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.00

Lemon wedge, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, & caesar dressing.

Luau House Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, wasabi peas, red onions, parmesan cheese and wonton croutons. Served with soy ginger dressing.

Chicken Katsu Salad

$12.00

Spam & Pineapple Fried Rice

$6.00

Sides/Snacks

Side Salad

$3.50

Fries

$4.00

Spam Musubi

$6.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Entree Meat (per lb)

$11.00

Coconut Shrimp (7 pieces)

$13.00

Kalbi Shrimp (per lb)

$15.00

Spam Musubi Katsu

$7.00

Spam & pineapple fried rice

$6.00

Side Salads

Hawaiian Mac

$3.50

Spicy Asian Slaw

$3.50

Kanak Kimchi

$3.50

Luau House Salad

$3.50

Tropical Fruit Salad

$3.50

Desserts

Pineapple Upside Cake

$4.00

Assorted Cookies

$1.50

Malasadas (Portuguese Donuts)

$5.00

Mango Cheesecake

$6.00

Kanak's Rum Drunk Bread Pudding

$6.00

Soup of the Day

16 oz

$5.00

20oz

$7.50

Specials

$10 Special

$10.00

$11 Special

$11.00

$9 Special

$9.00

$13 Special

$13.00

$3 Special

$3.00

SPECIAL

$12.00

Beverages

16 oz Fountain

$1.00

32 oz Fountain

$2.00

Hawaiian Water - 25.5 Ounce

$3.00

Hawaiian Sun

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

High Brew Coffee

$4.00

Zentopia

$4.00

Day Trip

$4.00

Yerba Matte

$3.00

Red Bull (Small Ori/SF)

$3.00

Red Bull (Large Ori/SF)

$4.00

Red Bull (Flav)

$4.00

16.9 oz Bottle

$2.00

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Dasani 1L Bottle Water

$3.00

Monster/Bang

$3.00

Beer Can (check I.D.)

$3.00

Beer Bottle (check I.D.)

$4.00

A la Carte

$1 pastry

$1.00

$3 pastry

$3.00

ACME Toast

$1.00

Bacon (4-5 pieces)

$4.00

Bagel

$1.50

Bread Pudding (Bowl)

$3.00

Breads/Muffins Large

$1.50

Breads/Muffins- Small bits

$0.50

Side Of Meat

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.50

Breakfast Potatoes (Bowl)

$4.00

Cold Cereal (Small Box)

$1.00

Corn Beef hash w/Egg

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

Cream cheese

$0.50

Egg

$1.00

English Muffin

$1.00

Fruit Salad (Bowl)

$4.00

Galaxy GF Brownie

$4.00

Galaxy GF Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Galaxy Toast-Bread (2 slices per bag)

$1.50

Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Haupia Fruit Tart

$0.50

Hawaiian Oatmeal

$3.00

Jam

$0.25

Malasadas (3 Donuts)

$2.75

Oatmeal (Package)

$1.00

Pork Link Sausage (3)

$4.00

Sausage Patty (1)

$2.00

Side of Cheesy Tots (Bowl)

$4.00

Side of Fries (Boat)

$3.00

Side of Tots (Boat)

$3.00

Slice of Cheese

$0.25

Sour Cream-small cup

$0.25

Spam (3 slices)

$4.00

Whole Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Yogurt & Granola

$3.00

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

2 Tacos (Select Customers ONLY)

$7.00

Quesadilla (Select Customers ONLY)

$6.00

SNACKS

Chips

$1.00

Cookie Bags

$1.50

Fresh Brownies

$2.00

Fresh Cookies

$1.50

Fruit Leather

$0.50

Granola Bar

$0.50

Nuts

$1.00

Rice Krispie Treats

$0.50

SMALL Cheese and Crackers

$0.50

Trail Mix

$0.50

Whole Fruit

$1.00

Beef Jerky

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1111 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702

Directions

Kanak Kitchen 1111 image
Kanak Kitchen 1111 image
Kanak Kitchen 1111 image

